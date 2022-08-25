LASIK Complications.ppt

1.
LASIK
Complications
Abdelmonem Mahmoud Hamed
Assistant Professor of
Ophthalmology
Benha College of Medicine
Intraoperative Complications
• Inadequate exposure
• Inadequate suction
– IOPs less than 65 mm Hg
can lead to thin flaps or
buttonholes.
Intraoperative Complications
• Microkeratome
Complications
– Thin flaps and
buttonholes …
relationship between
microkeratome and Ks
… postpone operation
for 3 months …. Take
another deeper cut
Intraoperative Complications
• Microkeratome
Complications
– Incomplete pass .. Due
to loss of suction or
microkeratome
problem… treat like in
button holes + test
microkeratome before
any lasik operation is
mandatory (forward and
backward pass + blade
oscillation)
Intraoperative Complications
• Microkeratome Complications
– Incomplete pass
– Free caps … relationship between
microkeratome and Ks … Keep cap
wet … perform operation … flap
reposition mark by mark …
examine on the slit-lamp to make
sure that the epith. Is up. Dry for
more than 5 m put c.l.
– Corneal perforation … admit …
Urgent repair.
Intraoperative Complications
• Flap Complications
– Wrinkled flap …. Inflate with distilled
water
– Interface debris … debris free field +
examine under high magnification of
lasik machine microscope
– Flap edema ….. Don’t use hypotonic
saline.
– Flap shrinkage … keep flap wet with
BSS.
– Intraoperative bleeding … one drop
of phenylephrine.
– Irregular epithelium (heaping up) …
nothing to be done
Intraoperative Complications
• Laser complication
– Decentration --------
high order aberrations
--------- glare, night
vision problems,
ghosting, and diplopia.
– Soft ware corruption --
------ shutdown &
restart soft ware.
Early Postoperative
Complications
• Pain
• Infections
– corneal infiltrates
– lamellar abscess formation
Early Postoperative
Complications
• Diffuse Lamellar Keratitis (DLK)
– 1 to 5 days after LASIK
– Fine white granular reaction that respect boundaries
of flap interface & it is commonly located peripherally
before advancing centrally.
– It tend to be diffuse with minimal conjunctival
inflammation
– Scrap: The presence of leukocytes and the absence
of organisms can be seen on gram stain
– Possible causes include contaminants from
instruments or sterilizers, bacterial endotoxins or
exotoxins, rust or lubricant from the microkeratome,
bacterial components from the eyelid margin,
overlying epithelial defects, and red blood cells.
Early Postoperative
Complications
Diffuse Lamellar Keratitis can be
classified to 4 grades:
– Grade 1
• White granular cells are present in
the periphery of the interface
• no decrease in best-corrected
visual
• TTT: prednisolone acetate 1%
Early Postoperative
Complications
• Diffuse Lamellar Keratitis
– Grade 2
• White granular cells are present in
the center and periphery of the
interface
• No decrease in best-corrected
visual acuity
• TTT: prednisolone acetate 1% & ?
Oral prednisone
Early Postoperative
Complications
• Diffuse Lamellar Keratitis
– Grade 3
• Dense white aggregates
of cells appear centrally
with relative clearing
peripherally
• Best-corrected visual
acuity is decreased more
than 1 line
• prednisolone acetate 1%
• oral prednisone
• manually lifting the flap to
irrigate
Early Postoperative
Complications
• Diffuse Lamellar Keratitis
– Grade 4
• Permanent stromal
scarring is seen with
variable degrees of
stromal melting
• Best-corrected visual
acuity is decreased, and
there may be induced
irregular astigmatism
• No treatment has been
proven to help
• The treatment for grade 3
DLK may be considered
Early Postoperative
Complications
• Infectious Keratitis:
– Early - 1-5 days (DD DLK)
– Late – after 7 days
– Prominent conjunctival
inflammation (except in atypical
mycobacteria; to DD from DLK
• Crystalline appearance of infiltrate
with surrounding inflammation
• Recurrent nature
– Dominant focus of inflammation that
does not respect flap boundaries
Early Postoperative
Complications
Treatment of post lasik Infectious Keratitis:
• Elevate flap
• Scrap (alcohol 20% may be used)
• Culture & sensitivity: blood, chocolate,
brain heart infusion, Thioglycolate, and
Lowenstein-Jensen media would be used
(Lowenstein-Jensen media is important
for atypical mycobacterium)
• Irrigate with vancomycine (50mg/ml)
• For rapid onset keratitis use:
1. Fluoroquinolone / 30 minutes
2. Vancomycine/ 30 minutes
3. Oral doxycycline 100mg BID (to
inhibit collagenase production)
4. Stop steroids
Early Postoperative
Complications
Acanth. keratitis
For delayed onset keratitis (commonly
Atypical mycobacterium, Nocardia, and
Fungi) use:
1. Amikacine 20mg/ml/ 30 minutes
2. Vancomycine/ 30 minutes
3. Oral doxycycline 100mg BID (to
inhibit collagenase production)
4. Stop steroids
5. Clarithromycine and 4th generation
fluoroquinolones can be used
Early Postoperative
Complications
•If no response after 3 days of proper
antibiotic; according to culture and sensitivity,
the lasik flap has to be amputated for better
penetration of antibiotic
•In cases of Candida keratitis use:
•Amphotercin B 0.15% / 60 minutes
•After 3 days decrease frequency to each
2hours (due to its toxicity)
•Add Flucytosine 1% drops / 2 hrs
•Taper antifungal drops to prevent
recurrence
Early Postoperative
Complications
• Wrinkles and Folds
– Peripheral wrinkles ----- no
interference
– Central wrinkles ------- flap
refloated , irrigated, and
repositioned------if not gone----
remove epitheium + ironing the
cornea----if not gone---- take radial
stitches to stretch the flap.
– Central toxic keratopathy (deep
stromal)----lamellr keratoplasty
Early Postoperative
Complications
• Shifted and Dislodged Flaps
– caused by:
• flap dryness due to poor blinking
• stromal edema for excessive
irrigation
• eye rubbing
– Treatment ---- reposition
Late Postoperative
Complications
• Epithelial Ingrowth
– first few weeks after surgery
– occurs most commonly after a flap
complication or enhancement
– Most cases of epithelial ingrowth occur at the
peripheral edge of the flap and do not expand
toward the center. This type of ingrowth does
not require treatment
– epithelial cells can migrate into the visual axis,
decreasing best-corrected visual acuity,
inducing irregular astigmatism, causing ocular
irritation, and worst of all, predisposing a
patient to stromal melts
– The flap can be lifted after clearing the edges
of epithelial tags or debris with the Paton
spatula, and then the stromal and
undersurface of flap edges are debrided using
a clean sponge for each pass
Late Postoperative
Complications
• Stromal Melts
– Very rare
– Caused by:
• Epithelial ingrowth
• DLK
• Inflammatory interface debris
– The underlying etiology of
keratolysis is not known.
Late Postoperative
Complications
• Overcorrection and
Undercorrection
– Enhancements for over- or
undercorrections should be
performed at least 3 months
postoperatively
– Obtaining accurate
preoperative measurements
is the most effective way to
avoid unnecessary
enhancements
Late Postoperative
Complications
• Regression
– Regression is less common
following LASIK than with
PRK
– High myopia, hyperopia, and
high astigmatism are prone to
regression following primary
LASIK
Late Postoperative
Complications
• Haze
– Haze is also less common following
LASIK than PRK
• Central Islands
– Central islands appear to be due to the
older software of broad beam lasers
systems and have been associated
with increasing the diameter of the
optical treatment zone
– Uneven stromal hydration may also
play a role
– Rarely with flying-spot or scanning-slit
lasers have central islands occurred
– Central islands have a tendency to
resolve more readily after PRK than
with LASIK
Late Postoperative
Complications
• Irregular Astigmatism
– Causes:
• Wrinkles or folds in the flap
are the most common causes
of irregular astigmatism
following LASIK.
• Flap displacement,
• central islands,
• decentered ablations
• epithelium or debris in the
interface
Late Postoperative
Complications
• Small Optical Zone
– large scotopic pupils and high corrections are at risk for halos
and glare at night
• keratectasia
– If the calculated stromal bed is less than 250 µm
• Decentration
– Lead to loss of best-corrected visual acuity, irregular
astigmatism, or ghosting and night visual disturbances
– due to poor fixation on the part of the surgeon or patient
– Custom ablations or topography-guided laser ablations may
assist in the treatment of decentration
– Generally, it may be difficult to surgically treat decentration. Rigid
gas permeable contact lens may be of benefit
THANK YOU