LASIK Complications.ppt

Aug. 25, 2022
LASIK Complications.ppt

Aug. 25, 2022
Health & Medicine

ophthalmology LASIK

ophthalmology LASIK

Health & Medicine

  1. 1. LASIK Complications Abdelmonem Mahmoud Hamed Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology Benha College of Medicine
  2. 2. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Intraoperative Complications • Inadequate exposure • Inadequate suction – IOPs less than 65 mm Hg can lead to thin flaps or buttonholes.
  3. 3. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Intraoperative Complications • Microkeratome Complications – Thin flaps and buttonholes … relationship between microkeratome and Ks … postpone operation for 3 months …. Take another deeper cut
  4. 4. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Intraoperative Complications • Microkeratome Complications – Incomplete pass .. Due to loss of suction or microkeratome problem… treat like in button holes + test microkeratome before any lasik operation is mandatory (forward and backward pass + blade oscillation)
  5. 5. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Intraoperative Complications • Microkeratome Complications – Incomplete pass – Free caps … relationship between microkeratome and Ks … Keep cap wet … perform operation … flap reposition mark by mark … examine on the slit-lamp to make sure that the epith. Is up. Dry for more than 5 m put c.l. – Corneal perforation … admit … Urgent repair.
  6. 6. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Intraoperative Complications • Flap Complications – Wrinkled flap …. Inflate with distilled water – Interface debris … debris free field + examine under high magnification of lasik machine microscope – Flap edema ….. Don’t use hypotonic saline. – Flap shrinkage … keep flap wet with BSS. – Intraoperative bleeding … one drop of phenylephrine. – Irregular epithelium (heaping up) … nothing to be done
  7. 7. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Intraoperative Complications • Laser complication – Decentration -------- high order aberrations --------- glare, night vision problems, ghosting, and diplopia. – Soft ware corruption -- ------ shutdown & restart soft ware.
  8. 8. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Early Postoperative Complications • Pain • Infections – corneal infiltrates – lamellar abscess formation
  9. 9. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Early Postoperative Complications • Diffuse Lamellar Keratitis (DLK) – 1 to 5 days after LASIK – Fine white granular reaction that respect boundaries of flap interface & it is commonly located peripherally before advancing centrally. – It tend to be diffuse with minimal conjunctival inflammation – Scrap: The presence of leukocytes and the absence of organisms can be seen on gram stain – Possible causes include contaminants from instruments or sterilizers, bacterial endotoxins or exotoxins, rust or lubricant from the microkeratome, bacterial components from the eyelid margin, overlying epithelial defects, and red blood cells.
  10. 10. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Early Postoperative Complications Diffuse Lamellar Keratitis can be classified to 4 grades: – Grade 1 • White granular cells are present in the periphery of the interface • no decrease in best-corrected visual • TTT: prednisolone acetate 1%
  11. 11. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Early Postoperative Complications • Diffuse Lamellar Keratitis – Grade 2 • White granular cells are present in the center and periphery of the interface • No decrease in best-corrected visual acuity • TTT: prednisolone acetate 1% & ? Oral prednisone
  12. 12. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Early Postoperative Complications • Diffuse Lamellar Keratitis – Grade 3 • Dense white aggregates of cells appear centrally with relative clearing peripherally • Best-corrected visual acuity is decreased more than 1 line • prednisolone acetate 1% • oral prednisone • manually lifting the flap to irrigate
  13. 13. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Early Postoperative Complications • Diffuse Lamellar Keratitis – Grade 4 • Permanent stromal scarring is seen with variable degrees of stromal melting • Best-corrected visual acuity is decreased, and there may be induced irregular astigmatism • No treatment has been proven to help • The treatment for grade 3 DLK may be considered
  14. 14. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Early Postoperative Complications • Infectious Keratitis: – Early - 1-5 days (DD DLK) – Late – after 7 days – Prominent conjunctival inflammation (except in atypical mycobacteria; to DD from DLK • Crystalline appearance of infiltrate with surrounding inflammation • Recurrent nature – Dominant focus of inflammation that does not respect flap boundaries
  15. 15. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Early Postoperative Complications Treatment of post lasik Infectious Keratitis: • Elevate flap • Scrap (alcohol 20% may be used) • Culture & sensitivity: blood, chocolate, brain heart infusion, Thioglycolate, and Lowenstein-Jensen media would be used (Lowenstein-Jensen media is important for atypical mycobacterium) • Irrigate with vancomycine (50mg/ml) • For rapid onset keratitis use: 1. Fluoroquinolone / 30 minutes 2. Vancomycine/ 30 minutes 3. Oral doxycycline 100mg BID (to inhibit collagenase production) 4. Stop steroids
  16. 16. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Early Postoperative Complications Acanth. keratitis For delayed onset keratitis (commonly Atypical mycobacterium, Nocardia, and Fungi) use: 1. Amikacine 20mg/ml/ 30 minutes 2. Vancomycine/ 30 minutes 3. Oral doxycycline 100mg BID (to inhibit collagenase production) 4. Stop steroids 5. Clarithromycine and 4th generation fluoroquinolones can be used
  17. 17. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Early Postoperative Complications •If no response after 3 days of proper antibiotic; according to culture and sensitivity, the lasik flap has to be amputated for better penetration of antibiotic •In cases of Candida keratitis use: •Amphotercin B 0.15% / 60 minutes •After 3 days decrease frequency to each 2hours (due to its toxicity) •Add Flucytosine 1% drops / 2 hrs •Taper antifungal drops to prevent recurrence
  18. 18. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Early Postoperative Complications • Wrinkles and Folds – Peripheral wrinkles ----- no interference – Central wrinkles ------- flap refloated , irrigated, and repositioned------if not gone---- remove epitheium + ironing the cornea----if not gone---- take radial stitches to stretch the flap. – Central toxic keratopathy (deep stromal)----lamellr keratoplasty
  19. 19. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Early Postoperative Complications • Shifted and Dislodged Flaps – caused by: • flap dryness due to poor blinking • stromal edema for excessive irrigation • eye rubbing – Treatment ---- reposition
  20. 20. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Late Postoperative Complications • Epithelial Ingrowth – first few weeks after surgery – occurs most commonly after a flap complication or enhancement – Most cases of epithelial ingrowth occur at the peripheral edge of the flap and do not expand toward the center. This type of ingrowth does not require treatment – epithelial cells can migrate into the visual axis, decreasing best-corrected visual acuity, inducing irregular astigmatism, causing ocular irritation, and worst of all, predisposing a patient to stromal melts – The flap can be lifted after clearing the edges of epithelial tags or debris with the Paton spatula, and then the stromal and undersurface of flap edges are debrided using a clean sponge for each pass
  21. 21. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Late Postoperative Complications • Stromal Melts – Very rare – Caused by: • Epithelial ingrowth • DLK • Inflammatory interface debris – The underlying etiology of keratolysis is not known.
  22. 22. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Late Postoperative Complications • Overcorrection and Undercorrection – Enhancements for over- or undercorrections should be performed at least 3 months postoperatively – Obtaining accurate preoperative measurements is the most effective way to avoid unnecessary enhancements
  23. 23. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Late Postoperative Complications • Regression – Regression is less common following LASIK than with PRK – High myopia, hyperopia, and high astigmatism are prone to regression following primary LASIK
  24. 24. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Late Postoperative Complications • Haze – Haze is also less common following LASIK than PRK • Central Islands – Central islands appear to be due to the older software of broad beam lasers systems and have been associated with increasing the diameter of the optical treatment zone – Uneven stromal hydration may also play a role – Rarely with flying-spot or scanning-slit lasers have central islands occurred – Central islands have a tendency to resolve more readily after PRK than with LASIK
  25. 25. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Late Postoperative Complications • Irregular Astigmatism – Causes: • Wrinkles or folds in the flap are the most common causes of irregular astigmatism following LASIK. • Flap displacement, • central islands, • decentered ablations • epithelium or debris in the interface
  26. 26. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine Late Postoperative Complications • Small Optical Zone – large scotopic pupils and high corrections are at risk for halos and glare at night • keratectasia – If the calculated stromal bed is less than 250 µm • Decentration – Lead to loss of best-corrected visual acuity, irregular astigmatism, or ghosting and night visual disturbances – due to poor fixation on the part of the surgeon or patient – Custom ablations or topography-guided laser ablations may assist in the treatment of decentration – Generally, it may be difficult to surgically treat decentration. Rigid gas permeable contact lens may be of benefit
  27. 27. Dr. Abdelmonem Hamed, MD Benha College of Medicine THANK YOU

