Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 37 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫وحلولها‬ ‫االسالميه‬ ‫الترجمه‬ ‫...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 38 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ِ‫ل‬‫ع‬ِ‫ف‬‫ال‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ِن‬‫ذ‬َ...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 39 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Decisions: the action or process ...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 40 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Permission: The act of permitting...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 41 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ٌ‫فك‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ثم‬ِ‫اإل‬ َ‫و‬ ‫اء‬َ‫ر...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 42 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Expostulation: The act of protest...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 43 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫بطالن‬ Invalidity: illogicality ...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 44 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ٌ‫ع‬‫َاز‬‫ن‬َ‫تـ‬ Disputation: Th...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 45 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Refutation :The act or process of...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 46 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Adversary: One who is turned agai...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 47 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ 1-Kaffarah‫)كفارة‬ (: Expiation i...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 48 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Make the prayer of istikharah any...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 49 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫السالم‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫)أيوب‬ : (Job)A...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 50 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫الطريقتين‬ ‫هاتين‬ ‫إحدى‬ ‫فنحاو...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 51 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ....................................
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 52 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫بها‬ ‫يؤمن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الجسدية‬ ‫وا...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 53 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ 4-ٌ‫ين‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫و‬‫ه‬ ‫ين‬ِ...
Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 54 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Ransom : The price or payment dem...
  1. 1. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 37 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫وحلولها‬ ‫االسالميه‬ ‫الترجمه‬ ‫مشكالت‬ ‫بالمصطلحات‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫و‬ ,‫اإلسالمية‬ ‫المصطلحات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫تواجهنا‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المشكالت‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫في‬ ‫نطرح‬ :‫واحد‬ ‫لغوي‬ ‫داللي‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تنتمي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫األلفاظ‬ ‫اإلسالمية‬،‫بمجيئه‬ ‫اإلسالم‬ ‫استحدثها‬ ‫إما‬ ‫األلفاظ‬ ‫وهذه‬ .‫الديني‬ ‫الحقل‬ ‫وانتشرت‬ ‫ذاعت‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫دالالت‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫أضفى‬ ‫الكريم‬ ‫القرآن‬ ‫لكن‬ ،‫الجاهلي‬ ‫العصر‬ ‫في‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫العرب‬ ‫عند‬ ‫معروفة‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الجاهلية‬ ‫دالالتها‬ ‫وتنوسيت‬. ‫األسماء‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫وتمتاز‬ ‫الدقيقة‬ ‫باالختالفات‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫وتمتلئ‬‫حينما‬ ‫للترجمة‬ ‫القابلية‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫وتظهر‬ .‫بالمرونة‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫واألفعال‬ ‫نقلها‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫لكي‬ ‫المصدر‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫نص‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعروضة‬ ‫للحالة‬ ‫الوظيفية‬ ‫الناحية‬ ‫من‬ ‫معادلة‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫إيجاد‬ ‫المستحيل‬ ‫من‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫القر‬ ‫مترجمي‬ ‫دفعت‬ ‫الصعوبات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ان‬ ‫بالذكر‬ ‫والجدير‬ .‫إليها‬ ‫المنقول‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫نص‬ ‫في‬ ‫السياقي‬ ‫المعنى‬ ‫إلى‬‫اللغة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫آن‬ ‫انجليزية‬ ‫إسالمية‬ ‫بلغة‬ ‫تسميته‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ابتكار‬ ‫الى‬ ‫االنجليزية‬. Islamic English ‫العالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫المسلمين‬ ‫توحيد‬ ‫في‬ ً‫ا‬‫مهم‬ ً‫ا‬‫دور‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ودخولها‬ ‫اإلسالمية‬ ‫المفردات‬ ‫انتشار‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫مشيرين‬ )‫(أعمال‬ :‫كلمة‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫أخرى‬ ‫ناحية‬ ‫ومن‬ .‫لغاتهم‬ ‫اختالف‬ ‫على‬‫معناها‬ ‫أن‬ ‫المتعارف‬ ‫فمن‬Actions‫أو‬Business‫إال‬ ‫وغيرها‬ ‫معناها‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫اإلسالمية‬ ‫النصوص‬ ‫في‬ ‫انه‬Deeds. ‫الذي‬ ‫المناسب‬ ‫المقابل‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫في‬ ‫المترجم‬ ‫يوفق‬ ‫أن‬ ،‫اإلسالمي‬ ‫المصطلح‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫يخص‬ ‫فيما‬ ،‫جدا‬ ‫الصعب‬ ‫من‬ ‫يبقى‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫أ‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ما‬ ‫كل‬ ،‫الكاتب‬ ‫إليها‬ ‫أشار‬ ‫التي‬ "‫الداللة‬ ‫"نفس‬ ‫يحمل‬‫كما‬ ،‫والسبب‬ .‫وجزئية‬ ‫تقريبية‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫هو‬ ‫منه‬ ‫ننتظر‬ ‫ن‬ ‫عنها‬ ‫تعبر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫واإليحاءات‬ ‫الظالل‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫تحمل‬ ‫وال‬ ‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫في‬ ‫يقابلها‬ ‫ما‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫المصطلحات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫أن‬ ،‫ذكره‬ ‫سبق‬ ‫االنجل‬ ‫والحضارة‬ ‫اإلسالمية‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫الحضارة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫والفكرية‬ ‫الثقافية‬ ‫الفروق‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫نظرا‬ ،‫األصل‬ ‫في‬‫لذلك‬ .‫المسيحية‬ ‫يزية‬ ‫ومن‬ .‫األصل‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المقصودة‬ ‫ودالالته‬ ‫روحه‬ ‫من‬ ‫المصطلح‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫تجريد‬ ‫إلى‬ ،‫األحيان‬ ‫أغلب‬ ‫في‬ ،‫المترجم‬ ‫يضطر‬ ‫المعادلة‬ ‫الصيغة‬ ‫إيجاد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫أم‬ ‫مثنى‬ ‫أم‬ ‫مفرد‬ ‫سواء‬ ‫العدد‬ ‫تمييز‬ ‫أو‬ ‫والمؤنث‬ ‫المذكر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الفرق‬ ‫إيجاد‬ ‫أيضا‬ ‫الصعوبات‬ ‫كون‬ ‫في‬ ‫الصعوبة‬ ‫وتتجلى‬ ,‫للفعل‬‫المقابل‬ ‫على‬ ‫الثانية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫في‬ ‫للحصول‬ ‫بأخرى‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫استبدال‬ ‫يكفي‬ ‫كلمات‬ ‫قائمة‬ ‫ليست‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫حرفية‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫نترجم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫دائما‬ ‫بمقدورنا‬ ‫وألصبح‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫لسهلت‬ ،‫مونان‬ ‫جورج‬ ‫يقول‬ ‫كما‬ ،‫كذلك‬ ‫األمر‬ ‫كان‬ ‫"لو‬ ،‫المطلوب‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫وكلمة‬". ‫يو‬ ‫قد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العقبات‬ ‫من‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫نحاول‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونحن‬‫وأفضل‬ ‫وأسبابها‬ ‫اإلسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫المترجم‬ ‫اجهها‬ ‫لذلك‬ ‫األمثلة‬ ‫ذكر‬ ‫مع‬ ‫لها‬ ‫ترجمة‬. 1_‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫المالئم‬ ‫المعنى‬ ‫إيجاد‬.. ‫صحيحة‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ‫كلها‬ ‫فالمعاني‬ .‫لها‬ ‫معنى‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عند‬ ‫للكلمة‬ ‫المناسب‬ ‫المعنى‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫في‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الصعوبة‬ ‫وتنشأ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعيار‬ ‫.فكان‬‫أفضل‬ ‫سنضع‬ ‫للسياق.لذلك‬ ‫مالئمتها‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫أو‬ .‫للكلمة‬ ‫معناها‬ ‫قرب‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫هو‬ ‫للكلمة‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫ختيار‬ ‫األخضر‬ ‫باللون‬ ‫ترجمة‬. 1-ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ن‬‫ِي‬‫د‬ ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ َّ‫د‬َ‫ت‬‫ِر‬‫ا‬ ‫نه‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ج‬َ‫َر‬‫خ‬ ‫أي‬ To turn apostate: the state of having rejected your religious beliefs or your political party or a cause (often in favor of opposing beliefs or causes). To renegade : a deserter from one faith, cause, or allegiance to another. Reverts: Those who embrace Islam and become Muslims are referred to as Reverts, not Converts, because all people are born Muslim. َ‫أ‬َ‫ح‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬
  2. 2. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 38 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ِ‫ل‬‫ع‬ِ‫ف‬‫ال‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ِن‬‫ذ‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ح‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ , ً‫ال‬ َ‫ال‬َ‫ح‬ ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬ ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ور‬‫حذ‬َ‫م‬‫ال‬ َ‫ح‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ To permit: To grant (one) express license or liberty to do an act; to authorize; to give leave; -- followed by an infinitive. To allow: permit; enable To make lawful: to make it legal, legally valid, permitted by law; Constituted or authorized by law. To deem permissible: to hold as allowed; licensed. ‫ي‬ِ‫ع‬‫ج‬َ‫ر‬ ٌ‫ر‬َ‫ث‬َ‫أ‬ Retrospective decree: looking back on or dealing with past events or situations. Retroactive: taking effect from a date in the past. َ‫از‬َ‫ج‬َ‫أ‬ To permit : an official document giving someone authorization to do something. Legalize: make (something that was previously illegal) permissible by law. َ‫ع‬َ‫م‬‫ج‬َ‫أ‬ To agree together: mean to concur or to come into or be in harmony regarding a matter of opinion together. To hold consensus: agreement in the judgment or opinion reached by a group as a whole. ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ل‬‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬َّ‫د‬‫ال‬ َ‫ام‬َ‫ق‬َ‫أ‬ To provide a proof for: evidence or argument establishing or helping to establish a fact or the truth of a statement. To demonstrate: .clearly show the existence or truth of (something) by giving proof or evidence. To prove: .clearly show the existence or truth of (something) by giving proof or evidence. َّ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫قر‬ِ‫اإل‬ َ‫و‬ , َ‫ف‬َ‫َر‬‫ت‬‫ِع‬‫ا‬ِ‫ل‬‫ع‬ِ‫ف‬‫ال‬ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫ل‬‫و‬َ‫ق‬‫ال‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬‫الم‬ َ‫و‬‫ه‬ ‫ار‬ To endorse: declare one's public approval or support of To approve: officially agree to or accept as satisfactory To attest: provide or serve as clear evidence of ٌ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬ ِ‫قض‬َ‫أ‬ Judgments: the act of making considered decisions or come to sensible conclusions.
  3. 3. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 39 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Decisions: the action or process of deciding something or of resolving a question. Adjudications: make a formal judgment or decision about a problem or disputed matter. ‫ه‬ َ‫كر‬َ‫أ‬ To compel: to force or oblige (someone) to do something To force: make a way through or into by physical strength; break open by force To oblige: make (someone) legally or morally bound to an action or course of action To constrain: compel or force (someone) toward a particular course of action. ‫مــــر‬َ‫أ‬ Ordainment:. In general religious use, ordination is the process by which individuals are consecrated, that is set apart as clergy to perform various religious. Command: an authoritative direction or instruction to do something. َ‫ر‬َ‫م‬َ‫أ‬ To ordain: order by virtue of superior authority; decree. To command: give an authoritative order. To enjoin: instruct or urge (someone) to do something. َ‫ب‬َ‫ج‬‫و‬َ‫أ‬ To ordain: In general religious use, ordination is the process by which individuals are consecrated, that is set apart as clergy to perform various religious rites and ceremonies. The process and ceremonies of ordination itself varies by religion and denomination. To impose: urge or force (a person) to an action; constrain or motivate To enjoin: instruct or urge (someone) to do something To decree: an order from one having authority, deciding what is to be done by a subordinate; also, a determination by one having power, deciding what is to be done or to take place; edict, law; To prescribe: To lay down authoritatively as a guide, direction, or rule of action; to impose as a peremptory order; to dictate; to appoint; to direct. ِ‫مر‬َ‫أل‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫ول‬‫أ‬ Those in authority: Those who having the power or right to give orders, make decisions, and enforce obedience. Rulers: a person exercising government or dominion. ٌ‫ة‬َ‫ح‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫إ‬ Permissibility: being permissible; allowableness; authorizable.
  4. 4. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 40 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Permission: The act of permitting or allowing; formal consent; authorization; leave; license or liberty granted. Allowance: The act of allowing, granting, conceding, or admitting; authorization; permission; sanction; tolerance. ٌ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫بر‬ِ‫إ‬ ِ‫ة‬َّ‫م‬ِ‫الذ‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ِ‫ت‬ِ‫ب‬‫ا‬َّ‫ث‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬‫ال‬ ‫اط‬َ‫ق‬‫س‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬‫ه‬ Acquittal: act of declaring innocent; act of freeing from a debt or duty Release of a debtor from liabilities: the act of freeing the debtor from obligation and responsibility. Remission of debt: Discharge from that which is due; relinquishment of a claim, right, or obligation; pardon of transgression; release from forfeiture, penalty, debt. ٌ‫ة‬ َ‫از‬َ‫ج‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫يص‬ ِ‫رخ‬َّ‫ت‬‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ذن‬ِ‫اإل‬ َ‫ِي‬‫ه‬ Permission : The act of permitting or allowing; formal consent; authorization; leave; license or liberty granted Allowance: The act of allowing, granting, conceding, or admitting; authorization; permission; sanction; tolerance Authorization: The act of giving authority or legal power; establishment by authority; sanction or warrant. Legalization: authorization; act of making legal. ٌ‫َة‬‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫د‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫َم‬‫ك‬َ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫خص‬َّ‫ش‬‫ال‬ َ‫َان‬‫د‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ,ِ‫ة‬َ‫م‬‫ه‬ُّ‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫اق‬َ‫ص‬‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ِي‬‫ه‬ِ‫ه‬‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ Conviction: The act of convicting; the act of proving, finding, or adjudging, guilty of an offense. Condemnation: The act of condemning or pronouncing to be wrong; censure; blame; disapprobation ٌ‫ار‬َ‫ه‬‫ظ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫د‬‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ين‬ِ‫ي‬‫ب‬َّ‫ت‬‫ال‬ َ‫و‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫ل‬‫ع‬َ‫ي‬ ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ ‫م‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫ر‬َ‫ه‬‫ظ‬‫الم‬ ِ‫ف‬ُّ‫ر‬َ‫ص‬َّ‫ت‬‫ال‬ِ‫ب‬ ٌ‫د‬َ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ٌ‫ء‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬َ‫س‬ ِ‫َاء‬‫ف‬َ‫خ‬‫ال‬ Presentation: a show or display; the act of presenting something to sight or view Manifestation: a clear appearance. Exposition: the act of exposing or laying open; a setting out or displaying to public view. ٌ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬‫ف‬ِ‫إ‬ Undermining: digging under; slowly or gradually causing weakness or damage. Spoiling: the act of spoiling something by causing damage to it.
  5. 5. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 41 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ٌ‫فك‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ثم‬ِ‫اإل‬ َ‫و‬ ‫اء‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫ت‬‫ف‬ ِ‫اال‬ َ‫و‬‫ه‬ Falsehood: an untrue statement; OR absence of truth or accuracy. Slander: false and injurious statements made about defamation, calumny. Lying invention: make an intentionally untruthful statement, tell a falsehood; purposefully deceive Most detestable lying: most hateful lying; A fabrication to deceive; a fiction; a forgery; a falsehood. ٌ‫ار‬َ‫قر‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫َر‬‫خ‬ ِ‫ِل‬ ِ‫ه‬‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ٍّ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬ِ‫ب‬ ِ‫خص‬َّ‫ش‬‫ال‬ ‫اف‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫ت‬‫ِع‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬‫ه‬ َ‫و‬ ,ِ‫ل‬‫ع‬ِ‫ف‬‫ال‬ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫ل‬‫و‬َ‫ق‬‫ال‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬‫الم‬ َ‫و‬‫ه‬ Acknowledgment: act of recognizing or admitting. Confession: Acknowledgment; avowal, especially in a matter pertaining to one's self; the admission of a debt, obligation, or crime. ٌ‫ة‬َ‫ب‬‫َا‬‫ن‬ِ‫ت‬‫ِس‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ف‬ُّ‫ر‬َ‫ص‬َّ‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ِ‫فس‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ َ‫ام‬َ‫ق‬َ‫م‬ ِ‫َير‬‫غ‬‫ال‬ ‫ة‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ِي‬‫ه‬ Deputize: appoint as a representative; delegate authority to a deputy Authorization: The act of giving authority or legal power; establishment by authority; sanction or warrant Agency: The office of an agent, or factor; the relation between a principal and his agent; business of one intrusted with the concerns of another. ٌ‫ط‬‫ا‬ َ‫ر‬ِ‫ت‬‫ِش‬‫ا‬ Stipulation: act of setting of conditions; condition that must be fulfilled Stipulating: specify as a condition or requirement in a contract or agreement; make an express demand or provision in an agreement. ‫َى‬‫ك‬َ‫ت‬‫ِش‬‫ا‬ To complain: find fault, express displeasure. To grouch: show one's unhappiness or critical attitude. ٌ‫اض‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫ت‬‫ِع‬‫ا‬ ِ‫كم‬‫الح‬ ِ‫ة‬َّ‫ح‬ ِ‫ص‬ ‫َار‬‫ك‬‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬‫ه‬ Protestation: objection; opposition; formal declaration, solemn assertion. Objection: the act of protesting; a public (often organized) manifestation of dissent.
  6. 6. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 42 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Expostulation: The act of protesting or reasoning with a person in opposition to some impropriety of conduct; remonstrance; earnest and kindly protest; dissuasion. َ‫ف‬َ‫َر‬‫ت‬‫ِع‬‫ا‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ب‬ َّ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬‫أ‬ To confess: Acknowledgment; avowal, especially in a matter pertaining to one's self; the admission of a debt, obligation, or crime. To acknowledge: act of recognizing or admitting. ِ‫ار‬َ‫قر‬ِ‫اإل‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫اء‬َ‫ض‬َ‫ق‬‫ال‬ ِ‫م‬َ‫ه‬َّ‫ت‬‫الم‬ ِ‫اف‬ َ‫ر‬ِ‫ت‬‫اع‬ِ‫ب‬ Judgment supported by confession. Judgment based on confession. ‫ال‬ِ‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬‫ال‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫اء‬َ‫ض‬َ‫ق‬ ِ‫ة‬َّ‫ل‬ِ‫د‬َ‫أل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ال‬ ِ‫خ‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫كم‬‫الح‬ Judgment supported by evidence. Judgment based on proof. ٌ‫ل‬ِ‫اط‬َ‫ب‬ Untrue: Not true; false; contrary to the fact; as, the story is untrue. False: not true; counterfeit; deceitful; wrong; artificial; not faithful. Invalid: cripple, bedridden person; something which is not valid. Null and void: lacking legal validity. ِ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫كر‬ِ‫اإل‬ِ‫ب‬ Under compulsion: under coercion, use of force. Under coercion: under compulsion, use of force. By force: by bring about through the use of power; impose; compel; oblige. َ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ To pledge allegiance to To declare loyalty to ٌ‫ة‬َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬ ‫نه‬ِ‫م‬ ِ‫ة‬َّ‫م‬ِ‫الذ‬ ُّ‫و‬‫ل‬‫خ‬ ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬‫ال‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ء‬‫ا‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬‫ال‬ Guiltlessness: a state of innocence blamelessness, and being free from guilt Innocence: The state or quality of being morally free from guilt or sin; purity of heart; blamelessness.
  7. 7. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 43 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫بطالن‬ Invalidity: illogicality as a consequence of having a conclusion that does not follow from the premises. Nullity: The quality or state of being null; nothingness; want of efficacy or force. Voidances: The act of voiding, emptying, ejecting, or evacuating the contents of something Incorrectness: lack of correctness, erroneousness. ٌ‫َات‬‫ن‬ِ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬ ٌ‫ة‬َ‫ح‬ ِ‫اض‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ل‬ِ‫ئ‬‫ال‬َ‫د‬ Clear signs: clear perceptible indication of something. Evident testimonies: clear and obvious evidences; proof of some fact. ٌ‫ع‬‫ي‬ ِ‫َشر‬‫ت‬ Legislation: the action of legislating ; specifically : the exercise of the power and function of making rules (as laws) that have the force of authority by virtue of their promulgation by an official organ of a state or other organization. Law making: act of one who makes law. ‫ًا‬‫ض‬‫ي‬ ِ‫َعر‬‫ت‬ By insinuation: practice of gaining favor through indirect means . Through indirect suggestion. ٍّ‫د‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ت‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ار‬َ‫ج‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ح‬‫ال‬ َ‫ز‬ َ‫او‬َ‫ج‬َ‫ت‬ ٌ‫د‬ُّ‫ر‬َ‫م‬َ‫ت‬ To transgress: Hence, to overpass, as any prescribed as the limit of duty; to break or violate, as a law, civil or moral To exceed the limits: go beyond or pass boundary and restriction To overstep all bounds :exceed; take something beyond the limit; cross a boundary. ٌ‫ان‬َ‫ي‬‫ص‬ِ‫ع‬ Contumacy: A willful contempt of, and disobedience to, any lawful summons, or to the rules and orders. Mutiny: Insurrection against constituted authority, particularly military or naval authority; concerted revolt against the rules of discipline or the lawful commands of a superior officer; hence, generally, forcible resistance to rightful authority; insubordination. Rebellion: Open resistance to, or defiance of, lawful authority.
  8. 8. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 44 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ٌ‫ع‬‫َاز‬‫ن‬َ‫تـ‬ Disputation: The act of disputing; a reasoning or argumentation in opposition to something, or on opposite sides; controversy in words; verbal contest respecting the truth of some fact, or opinion. Controversy: dispute; debate; discussion; agitation of contrary opinions Contention: A violent effort or struggle to obtain, or to resist, something; contest; strife. ٌ‫از‬ َ‫ـو‬َ‫ج‬ Permissibility: being permissible; allowableness; authorizable. Lawfulness: quality of being lawful, legality, state of being permitted by law. ٌ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ح‬ ٍّ‫ة‬َّ‫ي‬ِ‫ع‬‫َر‬‫ش‬ ِ‫َير‬‫غ‬ ٍّ‫ق‬‫ر‬‫ط‬ِ‫ب‬ ٌ‫ب‬َ‫س‬َ‫ت‬‫ك‬‫م‬ Unlawful: contrary to or prohibited by or defiant of law Prohibited: forbidden by law Ill-gotten: acquired illegally, gotten in a dishonest manner ٌ‫ين‬ِ‫ب‬‫م‬ ٌ‫م‬‫ي‬ ِ‫َص‬‫خ‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬ ‫و‬‫د‬َ‫ع‬ِ‫ة‬ َ‫او‬َ‫د‬َ‫ع‬ Manifest opponent: a clear adversary; an antagonist; a foe Open adversary: One who is turned against another or others with a design to oppose or resist them; a member of an opposing or hostile party; an opponent; an antagonist; an enemy; a foe. ٌ‫ة‬َ‫م‬‫و‬‫ص‬‫خ‬ ِ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ه‬ ِ‫ه‬‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ِ‫َر‬‫خ‬‫اِل‬ ِ‫ف‬َ‫ر‬َّ‫الط‬ ‫َار‬‫ك‬‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ًّ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬ ٍّ‫ف‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ط‬ ‫اء‬َ‫ع‬ِ‫ِد‬‫ا‬ َ‫ِي‬‫ه‬ Litigation: (Law) act of legally disputing, process of contesting in a court of law. Disputation: The act of disputing; a reasoning or argumentation in opposition to something, or on opposite sides; controversy in words َ‫ل‬ َّ‫َو‬‫خ‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ط‬‫ع‬َ‫أ‬ To authorize: give or delegate power or authority to someone. To entitle: To give a claim to; to qualify for, with a direct object of the person To entrust: trust someone with a certain responsibility or duty. ٌ‫حض‬َ‫د‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫فع‬َ‫د‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ال‬َ‫ط‬‫ب‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫ة‬َّ‫ج‬‫الح‬ ‫حض‬َ‫د‬ Invalidation: having no cogency or legal force; To make or render invalid or infirm
  9. 9. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 45 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Refutation :The act or process of refuting or disproving, or the state of being refuted; proof of falsehood or error; the overthrowing of an argument, opinion, testimony, doctrine, or theory, by argument or countervailing proof. Confutation: overwhelming in argument : refuting conclusively. Falsification: to prove or declare false; : to prove unsound by experience. َ‫أ‬َ‫ر‬َ‫د‬ َ‫ع‬َ‫ف‬َ‫د‬ To drive off: force to go away; used both with concrete and metaphoric meanings To avert: prevent the occurrence of; prevent from happening / To turn aside, or away. ‫ى‬ َ‫عو‬َ‫د‬ Lawsuit: case in a court of law brought by one party against another, legal claim Case: legal case. Legal proceeding: legal action, legal procedure, suit or claim filed in a court of law. ٍّ‫ور‬‫ز‬ ‫ة‬َ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ش‬ False testimony: To utter falsehood with an intention to deceive; to say or do that which is intended to deceive another, when he a right to know the truth, or when morality requires a just representation Perjury: the voluntary violation of an oath or vow either by swearing to what is untrue or by omission to do what has been promised under oath : false swearing. ِ‫ام‬َ‫د‬‫ع‬ِ‫اإل‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ب‬‫و‬‫ق‬‫ع‬ Capital punishment: putting a condemned person to death Death sentence: a sentence condemning a convicted defendant to death. ٌ‫د‬‫م‬َ‫ع‬ ٌ‫د‬‫ص‬َ‫ق‬ Intention: A determination to act in a certain way or to do a certain thing; purpose premeditation the sentence: planning ahead of time, previous deliberation, previous intent. ٌ‫د‬‫ه‬َ‫ع‬ ٍّ‫كم‬‫ح‬ ‫ة‬ َ‫تر‬َ‫ف‬ Reign: period of rule, period of time that a particular government is in control period of rule: period of time that a particular government is in control. ٌ‫م‬‫ي‬ ِ‫َر‬‫غ‬ ‫َصم‬‫خ‬‫ال‬
  10. 10. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 46 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Adversary: One who is turned against another or others with a design to oppose or resist them Litigant: Disposed to litigate; contending in law; engaged in a lawsuit َ‫أل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬‫ا‬ً‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ح‬‫ج‬‫ر‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫ث‬‫ك‬ To be probable: Having more evidence for than against; supported by evidence which inclines the mind to believe. To be likely: Having probability; having or giving reason to expect ٌ‫ح‬‫د‬َ‫ق‬ Defamation: Act of injuring another's reputation by any slanderous communication, written or oral; the wrong of maliciously injuring the good name of another; slander Slander: false and injurious statements made about another, defamation, calumny Calumniation: to utter maliciously false statements, charges, or imputations about someone. ٌ‫َة‬‫ن‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬ ِ‫ه‬‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َّ‫ل‬‫د‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬ ِ‫يء‬َّ‫ش‬‫ال‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ن‬ ِ‫َر‬‫ت‬‫ق‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ِي‬‫ه‬ Indication: indication, sign; clue; information, instruction Presumption: an assumption that is taken for granted Contexts: the set of facts or circumstances that surround a situation or event; Circumstantial evidence: evidence that is drawn not from direct observation of a fact at issue but from events or circumstances that surround it. َ‫د‬َّ‫ي‬َ‫ق‬ ‫ق‬ِ‫ل‬‫ط‬‫ي‬ ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ To restrain: To limit; to confine; to restrict. To restrict: To restrain within bounds; to limit; to confine To confine: limit, restrict; imprison ِ‫مر‬َ‫أل‬‫ا‬ ُّ‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ Ruler: governor, sovereign; Governor :one who governs; Legal guardian: One who has, or is entitled to, the custody of the person or property of an infant, a minor without living parents, or a person incapable of managing his own affairs. 2.‫النقحرة‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫ترجمتها‬ ‫في‬ ‫استخدمت‬ ‫مصطلحات‬: ‫إلى‬ ‫اللجوء‬ ‫المشكلة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫لعالج‬ ‫المقترحة‬ ‫الحلول‬ ‫وأحد‬ ,‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫لها‬ ‫ليس‬ ‫كلمات‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫يوجد‬‫أسلوب‬ ‫بـ‬ ‫مايسمى‬ ‫أي‬ ‫النقحرة‬( transliteration)‫اللغة‬ ‫في‬ ‫نطقها‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫حرفيا‬ ‫إليها‬ ‫المنقول‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الكلمة‬ ‫كتابة‬ ‫أي‬ ، ‫فهمها‬ ‫من‬ ‫عربي‬ ‫الغير‬ ‫القارئ‬ ‫يتمكن‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫الكلمة‬ ‫لهذه‬ ‫تفسير‬ ‫إعطاء‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫لها‬ ‫قريب‬ ‫معنى‬ ‫وكتابة‬ .‫المصدر‬.
  11. 11. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 47 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ 1-Kaffarah‫)كفارة‬ (: Expiation is a legal term which signifies a certain punishment upon people who commit sins. Expiation may take the form of Fasting, feeding the poor or releasing slaves from bandage. 2-’Ashura (‫)عاشوراء‬ : Tenth day of the month of Muharram. It is the day allah saved Moses & the children of Israel from the Pharaoh. Muslims are recommended to fast during this day. 3- Barzakh(‫)برزخ‬ : Life after death in which the soul of the deceased is transferred across the boundaries of the mortal realm into the spirit world. 4- Caliph ( ‫خ‬‫ليفة‬ ) : literally successor; refers to the successor of the Prophet Muhammad, the ruler of the Islamic world. ‫الراشدين‬ ‫**الخلفاء‬ Al-Khulafā’u r-Rāshidūn: The Rightly Guided caliphs or The Righteous Caliphs. 5-Bid'a:‫بدعة‬ ) (:Innovation in Ibadah [worship, i.e. all acts of submission to Allah, as defined in Qur'an and Sunnah] (i.e.contrary to or different from an acknowledged standard, a traditional form, or an established religion. 6-Bahimah‫)البهيمة‬ ): Bahimah (plural baha'im) signifies every quadruped animal (of which the beasts of prey are excluded). Bahimah thus refers to goats, sheep, and cows. 7-Fai‫)الفي‬ :( War booty gained without fighting. 8-Ghazwa:(‫)غزوة‬ A battle for the cause of Allah in which Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) himself took part. 9-Ijtihad(‫:)اجتهاد‬To exercise personal judgment based on the Qur'an and the Sunnah. 10-Jahiliyah((‫الجاهلية‬ :literally 'ignorance', is a concise expression for the pagan practice of the days before the advent of the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.). Jahiliyah denotes all those world-views and ways of life which are based on rejection or disregard of heavenly guidance communicated to mankind through the Prophets and Messengers of God; the attitude of treating human life - either wholly or partly - as independent of the directives of God. Ayyam al-Jahiliyah: or 'The Days of Ignorance' in the books of history, indicate the period before the Prophet hood of Muhammad when the people in Arabia forgot the teachings of their Prophets and indulged in stupid practices. 11-Jizyah ( ‫ال‬‫جزية‬ ): Unbelievers are required to pay jizyah (poll tax) in lieu of security provided to them as the Dhimmis (Protected People) of an Islamic state, and their exemption from military service and payment of Zakah. Jizyah symbolizes the submission of the unbelievers to the suzerainty of Islam. 12-Minhaj((‫:المنهاج‬Methodology/Clear and Manifest Way. 13-Mawlid (‫:)المولد‬ Celebrating the Prophet Muhammad's Birthday. 14-Istikharah(‫:)االستخارة‬ Make the prayer of istikharah before deciding to embark on a journey.
  12. 12. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 48 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Make the prayer of istikharah any time faced with uncertainty and requiring a decision to be made. 15-Tashahhud (‫:)التشهد‬ Tashahhud literally ‘testimony’ is a declaration of the Muslim faith towards the end of the Prayers, immediately after the recitation of Tahiyah, while sitting with the first finger of the right hand extended as a witness to the unity of God. 16-Hanif (‫:)الحنيف‬ Hanif, literally 'one who is inclined', is used in the Qur'an in ten places, six with reference to the Prophet Abraham and the rest for one who is sincere and sound in his faith. The term as such connotes sincerity, uprightness and single mindedness in one's inclination, dedication and commitment to God or to His faith. 17-Riba) :( ‫ربا‬ Usury and Interest. 18-Wali (‫:)الوالي‬ The wali is a representation/mediator/guardian for women seeking marriage, the custody of the person or property of an infant, a minor without living parents, or a person incapable of managing his own affairs. .................................................. .......................................... -3‫األعالم‬ ‫أسماء‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫منهج‬ ‫في‬ ‫االختالف‬: ‫هذه‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫وال‬ .‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫في‬ ‫مقابالت‬ ‫لها‬ ‫أعالم‬ ‫أسماء‬ ‫وغيرها‬ ‫والتاريخ‬ ‫التفسير‬ ‫وكتب‬ ‫الشريف‬ ‫والحديث‬ ‫الكريم‬ ‫بالقرآن‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫المقابالت‬‫في‬ ً‫ا‬‫سبب‬ ‫األعالم‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫أسماء‬ ‫نقحرة‬ ‫إتباع‬ ‫يعد‬ ‫وإنما‬ ،‫ترجمة‬ ‫لكلمة‬ ‫المتداول‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المعروف‬ ‫بالمعنى‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫عيسى‬ ‫ورسوله‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫نبي‬ ‫اسم‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫ورد‬ ‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫إلى‬ ً‫ا‬‫نص‬ ‫يترجم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أراد‬ ً‫ال‬‫مث‬ ً‫ا‬‫شخص‬ ‫أن‬ ‫فلو‬ .‫إليهم‬ ‫اإلشارة‬ ‫غموض‬ ‫هكذا‬ ‫االسم‬ ‫فكتب‬ ‫السالم‬Esa‫أو‬Eisa‫أو‬Eesa‫ذ‬ ‫غير‬ ‫أو‬‫ترجمة‬ ‫فعند‬ ‫وبالمثل‬ .‫المقصود‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫القارئ‬ ‫فهم‬ ‫لما‬ ‫لك‬ ‫التحفظ‬ ‫(مع‬ ‫أشبه‬ ‫ما‬ ‫أو‬ "‫"جيسوس‬ ‫أو‬ "‫"جيسس‬ ‫باسم‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫هو‬ ‫من‬ ‫القارئ‬ ‫يعرف‬ ‫لن‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫من‬ ‫االسم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫السالم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫عيسى‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ليس‬ ‫المقدس‬ ‫النصارى‬ ‫كتاب‬ ‫في‬ ‫المذكور‬ ‫فيسوع‬ ‫اإلسالمية‬ ‫الناحية‬ ‫من‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫على‬‫ذكره‬ ‫لوارد‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعروفة‬ ‫بالطريقة‬ ‫األسماء‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫فكتابة‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ومن‬ .)‫التفصيالت‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫في‬ ‫تشابها‬ ‫وإن‬ ،‫اإلسالمية‬ ‫بالمصادر‬ ‫بسهولة‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫المعنى‬ ‫لوصول‬ ‫الطرق‬ ‫أسلم‬ ‫من‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫تعد‬. ‫السالم‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫)موسى‬ :(Moses)Musa :‫السالم‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫)هارون‬Harun(Aaron) ‫السال‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫عيسى‬‫م‬ ) : (Jesus)Isa ‫السالم‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫(:)يحيى‬John)Yahiya ‫السالم‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫)زكريا‬ :(Zachariah)Zakariyya ‫السالم‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫)داود‬ :(David)Dawud :‫السالم‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫)سليمان‬ (Solomon)Sulaiman ‫السالم‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫)إسحاق‬ :(Isaac) Ishaq :‫السالم‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫)يعقوب‬Ya’aqu ( Jacob) ‫السالم‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫)يوسف‬ :(Joseph)Yusuf ‫(إبراهيم‬‫السالم‬ ‫)عليه‬ :( Abraham)Ibrahim ‫السالم‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫:)لوط‬Lut (Lot)
  13. 13. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 49 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫السالم‬ ‫(عليه‬ ‫)أيوب‬ : (Job)Ayyub :‫السالم‬ ‫()مريم(عليها‬ Mary)Maryam ‫الســــور‬ ‫أســماء‬: ‫بالحروف‬ ‫األصلي‬ ‫االسم‬ ‫كتابة‬ ‫هو‬ ‫السور‬ ‫أسماء‬ ‫في‬ ‫شيء‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫توصلنا‬ ‫حين‬ ‫في‬.)‫الهدف‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫(أو‬ ‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫تنزل‬ ‫ولم‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫مع‬ ‫نشأت‬ ‫السور‬ ‫أسماء‬ ‫فإن‬ ‫القرآن‬ ‫علوم‬ ‫وحسب‬ ‫السور‬ ‫مضمون‬ ‫على‬ ‫بالضرورة‬ ‫تدل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫السور‬ ‫فأسماء‬ ‫فاسم‬ ،‫ذوق‬ ‫قضية‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫ليست‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫رغبته‬ ‫في‬ ‫محق‬ ‫عميلك‬ ‫أن‬ ‫لي‬ ‫يبدو‬ ‫لذلك‬ .ً‫ال‬‫مث‬ ‫اِليات‬ ‫ترتيب‬ ‫عكس‬ ‫على‬ ‫الوحي‬ ‫مع‬ ‫وترجمة‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫علم‬ ‫مجرد‬ ‫السورة‬‫عليه‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫والنبي‬ .‫كذلك‬ ‫ليس‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫النص‬ ‫من‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫االسم‬ ‫بأن‬ ‫يوهم‬ ‫قد‬ ‫االسم‬ ‫معنى‬ :‫جبل‬ ‫ابن‬ ‫لمعاذ‬ ‫قوله‬ ‫في‬ ‫كما‬ ‫باسمها‬ ‫وليس‬ ‫بمطالعها‬ ‫السور‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يشير‬ ‫األحوال‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫في‬ ‫كان‬ ‫وسلم‬"‫اسم‬ ‫بسبح‬ ‫صليت‬ ‫فلوال‬ ‫وا‬ ‫الكبير‬ ‫وراءك‬ ‫يصلي‬ ‫فإنه‬ ،‫يغشى‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫والليل‬ ،‫وضحاها‬ ‫والشمس‬ ،‫األعلى‬ ‫ربك‬‫الحاجة‬ ‫وذو‬ ‫لضعيف‬". ‫بين‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫لمعناها‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫إضافة‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ‫المصدر‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫في‬ ‫هي‬ ‫كما‬ ‫األعالم‬ ‫ترك‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫أساسية‬ ‫كقاعدة‬ ‫و‬ ‫الضرورة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫قوسين‬. ‫التالي‬ ‫في‬ ‫كما‬: Surat Al-‘Ankabut(The spider)‫العنكبوت‬ ‫سورة‬ Surat An-Nisa’(The Women)‫النساء‬ ‫سورة‬ Surat Al-An’am(The Cattle)‫األنعام‬ ‫سورة‬ ‫األعالم‬ ‫وأسماء‬ ‫السور‬ ‫أسماء‬ ‫ناحية‬ ‫من‬ ‫الكريم‬ ‫القران‬ ‫معاني‬ ‫تفسير‬ ‫كتاب‬ ‫في‬ ‫والهاللي‬ ‫خان‬ ‫الدكتوران‬ ‫اتبعه‬ ‫ما‬ ‫وهذا‬. 4-‫االصطالحية‬ ‫التعبيرات‬: ‫ا‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫الممكن‬ ‫من‬ ‫ليس‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫إال‬ ،‫االصطالحية‬ ‫التعبيرات‬ ‫في‬ ‫التغييرات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫من‬ ‫الرغم‬ ‫وعلى‬‫أو‬ ‫لكلمات‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫االصطالحي‬ ‫التعبير‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫حيث‬ .‫االصطالحية‬ ‫غير‬ ‫العادية‬ ‫التعبيرات‬ ‫مع‬ ‫تحدث‬ ‫التي‬ ‫النحوية‬ ‫الصيغ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ترتيبها‬ .‫أحيانا‬ ‫ضيقة‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫في‬ ‫إال‬ ،‫مواضعها‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تأخيرها‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تقديمها‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫أخرى‬ ‫بكلمات‬ ‫كلماته‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫يصح‬ ‫ال‬ ،‫مترابطة‬ ‫بنيوية‬ ‫التالي‬ ‫المثال‬ ‫نستعرض‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫ولتوضيح‬: ‫أوزارها‬ ‫الحرب‬ ‫وضعت‬ ‫وضعت‬ " ‫أو‬ ،" ‫أوزارها‬ ‫الحرب‬ ‫حطت‬ " ‫مثال‬ ‫لنقول‬ ‫التعبير‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫كلمات‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫نستطيع‬ ‫ال‬ ‫وهنا‬ .‫وتوقفت‬ ‫انتهت‬ ‫بمعنى‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫فال‬ ،‫موضعها‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تأخيرها‬ ‫أو‬ ‫كلماته‬ ‫من‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫يجوز‬ ‫ال‬ ‫كما‬ ." ‫أثقالها‬ ‫الحرب‬ ‫وضعت‬ " ‫أو‬ ،" ‫أوزارها‬ ‫المعركة‬ ‫و‬ ‫الحرب‬ " :‫مثال‬ ‫نقول‬ ‫أن‬‫أوزارها‬ ‫ضعت‬". ‫حسب‬ ‫التعبيرات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫الفادح‬ ‫الخطأ‬ ‫من‬ ‫ويكون‬ ‫بل‬ ،‫الترجمة‬ ‫تقبل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫االصطالحية‬ ‫التعبيرات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الشائع‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫معناه‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫ككل‬ ‫التعبير‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫إذ‬ ،‫فيه‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫الحرفي‬ ‫المعنى‬. ‫اإلطال‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫عادة‬ ‫التعبيرات‬ ‫من‬ ‫النوع‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫الصعوبة‬ ‫وتنشأ‬‫تتحدث‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫الشعوب‬ ‫ثقافات‬ ‫على‬ ‫ع‬ ‫بالثقافة‬ ‫واعيا‬ ‫إلماما‬ ‫يلم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫المترجم‬ ‫على‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫ولذا‬ .‫نفسها‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫اللغات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫بخصائص‬ ‫اإللمام‬ ‫ونقص‬ ‫بل‬ ،‫أخرى‬ ‫بلغات‬ ‫التعبيرات‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫عمله‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫شيء‬ ‫وأول‬ ..‫إليها‬ ‫المنقول‬ ‫واللغة‬ ‫المصدر‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫في‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫وخصائص‬ ‫االصط‬‫نحاول‬ ‫فإننا‬ ،‫المقابل‬ ‫إيجاد‬ ‫في‬ ‫فشلنا‬ ‫فإذا‬ .‫األخرى‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المقابل‬ ‫االصطالحي‬ ‫التعبير‬ ‫عن‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫هو‬ ،‫الحية‬ ‫سبيل‬ ‫وعلى‬ .‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫لتظهر‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫المتضمنة‬ ‫المعاني‬ ‫كل‬ ‫إيضاح‬ ‫مع‬ ،‫عادية‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫المذكور‬ ‫االصطالحي‬ ‫التعبير‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫االصطالحي‬ ‫فالتعبير‬ ،‫المثال‬: ‫فاستتروا‬ ‫ليتم‬‫ب‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫معناه‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫بمحاولة‬ ‫البدء‬ ‫فيجب‬ ،‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫في‬ ‫يقابله‬ ‫بما‬ ‫علم‬ ‫على‬ ‫المترجم‬ ‫يكن‬ ‫لم‬ ‫إذا‬–‫القول‬ ‫أي‬: When get a shame, away go from eyes
  14. 14. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 50 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫الطريقتين‬ ‫هاتين‬ ‫إحدى‬ ‫فنحاول‬ ،‫مباشرة‬ ‫بصورة‬ ‫التعبيرات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫ممكنا‬ ‫يكن‬ ‫لم‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫و‬: ‫األصلية‬ ‫بالكلمة‬ ‫االحتفاظ‬ :‫أوال‬‫تنصيص‬ ‫عالمتي‬ ‫بين‬ ‫وضعها‬ ‫بعد‬. ‫قوسين‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الحرفية‬ ‫ترجمته‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫مع‬ ‫األصلي‬ ‫بالتعبير‬ ‫االحتفاظ‬ :‫ثانيا‬ ‫المنقول‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫االصطالحي‬ ‫التعبير‬ ‫نقل‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫لم‬ ‫إذا‬ " :‫هي‬ ‫الذهبية‬ ‫والقاعدة‬TL‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫إقحامه‬ ‫تحاول‬ ‫فال‬ ‫إليها‬". ‫منها‬ ،‫كثيرة‬ ‫االصطالحية‬ ‫التعبيرات‬ ‫على‬ ‫واألمثلة‬: 1-‫بالمعروف‬ ‫أولى‬ ‫األقربون‬ Charity begins at home 2-ِ‫ه‬ِ‫د‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫س‬‫َف‬‫ن‬ ‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫وا‬ By the One in Whose Hand is my life 3-ِ َّ‫اّلل‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫د‬َ‫ش‬‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ To adjure (someone) by Allah 4-‫اإلفتاء‬ ‫دار‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫رسمية‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫إسالمه(أمام‬ ‫أشهر‬): Proclamation of his Islam 5-‫المعنى‬ ‫ايصال‬ ‫وصعوبة‬ ‫والديني‬ ‫والثقافي‬ ‫البيئي‬ ‫االختالف‬: ‫مقابل‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫كذلك‬ ‫وتعود‬ .‫وأخرى‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫معانيها‬ ‫وحدود‬ ‫الكلمات‬ ‫بداللة‬ ‫أساسا‬ ‫تتصل‬ ‫الصعوبات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ومرد‬ ‫أل‬ .‫األصل‬ ‫في‬ ‫عنها‬ ‫تعبر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫واإليحاءات‬ ‫الظالل‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫تحمل‬ ‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المصطلحات‬ ‫لهذه‬ ‫ودقيق‬ ‫صحيح‬‫تحمل‬ ‫نها‬ ،‫الثقافتين‬ ‫كال‬ ‫في‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫تجارب‬ ‫اختالف‬ ‫بسبب‬ ،‫األخيرة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫معروفة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫ودالالت‬ ‫وتصورات‬ ‫مفاهيم‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫نظرا‬ ‫تعرفها.وأيضا‬ ‫التي‬ ‫لألحداث‬ ‫تبعا‬ ‫كلماتها‬ ‫داللة‬ ‫وتتلون‬ .‫اللغة‬ ‫بهذه‬ ‫ترتبط‬ ‫التي‬ ‫االجتماعية‬ ‫األحداث‬ ‫واختالف‬ ‫الحضا‬ ‫بين‬ ‫والفكرية‬ ‫الثقافية‬ ‫الفروق‬‫المسيحية‬ ‫االنجليزية‬ ‫والحضارة‬ ‫اإلسالمية‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫رة‬. 1-‫العفة‬: ‫الشيء‬ ‫عن‬ ‫زاهة‬َّ‫ن‬‫وال‬ ‫ْر‬‫ب‬‫الص‬ ‫وقيل‬ ، ‫الناس‬ ‫من‬ ‫والسؤال‬ ‫الحرام‬ ‫عن‬ ُّ‫َف‬‫ك‬‫ال‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫ل‬‫م‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ل‬ ِ‫ح‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫عما‬ ُّ‫َف‬‫ك‬‫ال‬. Integrity: moral soundness; honesty; freedom from corrupting influence or virtue. *‫أ‬ ‫ونجد‬‫االنجليزية‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫معناها‬ ‫نجد‬ ‫حين‬ ‫في‬ ‫منها‬ ‫الكثير‬ ‫وتشمل‬ ‫اإلسالمية‬ ‫األخالق‬ ‫أسمى‬ ‫تحمل‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫العفة‬ ‫ن‬ ‫اإلسالمية‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المسيحية‬ ‫الثقافة‬ ‫الختالف‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫العفة‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫معنى‬ ‫يشبع‬ ‫وال‬ ‫محدود‬. .................................................. ........ 2-‫العرض‬One's honor ‫شرفه‬ ‫وقيل‬ ُّ‫م‬َ‫ذ‬‫وي‬ ‫به‬ ‫دح‬ْ‫م‬‫ي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫وقيل‬ ،‫المحمودة‬ ‫ته‬َ‫ق‬‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ ‫وقيل‬ ،‫سه‬ْ‫ف‬‫ن‬ ‫وقيل‬ ،‫ه‬َ‫ب‬‫س‬َ‫ح‬ ِ‫ل‬‫الرج‬ ‫ض‬ ْ‫ر‬ِ‫ع‬‫و‬. Honor: Fame; reputation; credit. In another dictionary good name or public esteem. ‫ركي‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫فكانت‬ ‫بكثير‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫من‬ ‫أوسع‬ ‫بالعربي‬ ‫معناها‬ ‫حين‬ ‫في‬ ‫السمعة‬ ‫وتعني‬‫والمطلوب‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫بالمعنى‬ ‫وأخلت‬ ‫كة‬ ‫إيصاله‬.
  15. 15. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 51 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ .................................................. ....................................... ‫الرب‬Lord3- ‫اإلله‬God Allah‫هللا‬ ‫تترجم‬ ‫هل‬ )‫(هللا‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫ترجمه‬ ‫في‬ ‫المترجم‬ ‫يحتار‬ ‫قد‬God‫أو‬Allah‫تترجم‬ ‫بأن‬ ‫المترجمين‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫قرر‬ ‫وقد‬‫إلى‬Allah‫حيث‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫للمسلمين.وألن‬ ‫الكلمة‬ ‫خصوصية‬ ‫إليضاح‬ ‫صوتيا‬ ‫نقلها‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ‫المسلمين‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المستعملة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫الكلمة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ما‬ ‫حسب‬ "‫الخالق‬ ‫المسيح‬ ‫"يسوع‬ ‫على‬ ‫يطلقونها‬ ‫ألنهم‬ ‫وجل‬ ‫عز‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫هو‬ ‫بها‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫أن‬ ‫المسيحيون‬ ‫اليفهم‬ ‫قد‬ ‫الرب‬ ‫يزعمون‬. .................................................. ......................... Veil‫الحجاب‬ ‫ه‬ َ‫تر‬َ‫س‬ :‫ه‬َ‫ب‬َّ‫ج‬َ‫ح‬‫و‬ ًًً‫ا‬‫ب‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ح‬ ‫ه‬‫ب‬‫ج‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫ء‬‫الشي‬ َ‫ب‬َ‫ج‬َ‫ح‬ .‫ر‬ْ‫ت‬ِ‫:الس‬ ‫الحجاب‬ ‫ستره‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫ما‬ ‫سترها‬ ‫أي‬ ‫إظهاره‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫يحرم‬ ‫ما‬ ‫المرأة‬ ‫حجب‬ ‫هو‬ :‫اإلسالمي‬ ‫الشرعي‬ ‫بالحجاب‬ ‫ويقصد‬ ،‫الوجه‬ ‫ستر‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫وأول‬‫بمحارمها‬ ‫ليسوا‬ ‫من‬ ‫عن‬ ‫وجهها‬ ‫تستر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫المرأة‬ ‫على‬ ‫فالواجب‬ ،‫الرغبة‬ ‫ومحل‬ ‫الفتنة‬ ‫محل‬ ‫ألنه‬. Veil:1- A covering for a person or thing 2- a concealing curtain or cover of cloth ‫كلمة‬ ‫تعنيه‬ ‫ما‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الواضح‬ ‫الفرق‬ ‫ونرى‬veil‫اإلسالمي‬ ‫الحجاب‬ ‫من‬ ‫والمقصود‬ ‫لذ‬ ‫المفصل‬ ‫الشرح‬ ‫فتوجب‬‫المسألة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫لحل‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫لك‬ Any kind of veil-it could be a curtain, a facial veil, etc. The facial Hijab is divided into two types: 1. Niqab: full facial covering. 2. Khimar: partial facial covering, i.e., it covers the face, but leaves the eyes exposed. It is said that the universe is what veils the Creator from the creation. If you find the veil Awe-inspiring, how much more awe-inspiring is the One behind the veil! ‫الجنة‬Paradise;HEAVEN 1-place where God and the angels dwell; home of the righteous after death; paradise, bliss, utter happiness; sky, firmament. 2- the dwelling place of the Deity and the blessed dead b: a spiritual state of everlasting communion with God. ‫أل‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫أعده‬ ‫الذي‬ ،‫الجزيل‬ ‫والثواب‬ ، ‫العظيم‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫هي‬ ‫المسلمين‬ ‫عند‬ ‫الجنة‬ ‫معنى‬ ‫حين‬ ‫في‬‫نعيم‬ ‫،وهي‬ ‫طاعته‬ ‫وأهل‬ ‫وليائه‬ ‫الرسول‬ ‫به‬ ‫أخبرنا‬ ‫وما‬ ،‫عنها‬ ‫به‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫حدثنا‬ ‫وما‬ ،‫كدر‬ ‫صفوه‬ ‫يعكر‬ ‫وال‬ ،‫نقص‬ ‫يشوبه‬ ‫ال‬ ‫كامل‬-‫يحير‬ ‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫واستيعابه‬ ‫إدراكه‬ ‫عن‬ ‫العقل‬ ‫يعجز‬ ‫النعيم‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫عظمة‬ ‫تصور‬ ‫ألن‬ ، ‫ويذهله‬ ‫العقل‬. ‫مفهو‬ ‫عن‬ ‫يختلف‬ ‫المسلمين‬ ‫عند‬ ‫الجنة‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫ان‬ ‫فنجد‬‫المسيحيين‬ ‫عند‬ ‫مها‬
  16. 16. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 52 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ ‫بها‬ ‫يؤمن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الجسدية‬ ‫واللذات‬ ‫والجواري‬ ‫والعسل‬ ‫باألنهار‬ ‫يستهزؤون‬ ‫بل‬ ، ‫حسي‬ ‫جسدي‬ ‫بعث‬ ‫وال‬ ‫بنعيم‬ ‫يؤمنون‬ ‫ال‬ ‫فهم‬ ‫المخلص‬ ‫جوار‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الروح‬ ‫عودة‬ ‫عندهم‬ ‫فالجنة‬ ،‫روحي‬ ‫نعيمهم‬ ‫بل‬ ،‫حسية‬ ‫بنار‬ ‫وال‬ ،‫حسية‬ ‫بجنة‬ ‫يؤمنون‬ ‫ال‬ ‫فهم‬ .‫المسلمون‬ ‫والنار‬ ،‫المسيح‬ ‫يسوع‬ ‫الفادي‬‫الهاوية‬ ‫في‬ ‫والتردي‬ ‫األبدي‬ ‫الموت‬ ‫هي‬ ‫عندهم‬. ‫فعلنا‬ ‫كما‬ .‫اإلسالمي‬ ‫الدين‬ ‫في‬ ‫بها‬ ‫يقصد‬ ‫عما‬ ‫ووافي‬ ‫كافي‬ ‫بشرح‬ ‫الكلمة‬ ‫إلحاق‬ ‫هو‬ ‫االختالفات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫كل‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحل‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫و‬ ‫سابقا‬. 6-‫الكلمة‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫تعدد‬: ‫عن‬ ‫تماما‬ ‫تختلف‬ ‫معانيها‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫استخدام.باإلضافة‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫لها‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫كلمات‬ ‫هناك‬‫وهنا‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫كل‬ ‫في‬ ‫البعض‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫من‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نجد‬ ‫قد‬ ‫.و‬ ‫الحقا‬ ‫الكلمات‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫أوال‬ ‫المعنى‬ ‫بفهم‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫وصعوبة‬ ‫المترجم‬ ‫مهمة‬ ‫تكمن‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫معانيها‬ ‫تختلف‬ ‫كلمات‬ ‫لترجمة‬ ‫تستخدم‬ ‫المصدر‬. 1-‫ومختلفة‬ ‫كثير‬ ‫معاني‬ ‫لها‬ ‫العصمة‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫فنجد‬ ‫ع‬ ‫أي‬ ‫كاح‬ِ‫الن‬ ‫عصمة‬‫كاح‬ِ‫الن‬ ‫دة‬ْ‫ق‬. Bond of marriage ‫الزواج‬ ‫(في‬ ‫العصمة‬) All prophets are infallible: ‫معصومون‬ ‫األنبياء‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫يقع‬ ٍّ‫سوء‬ ‫من‬ ‫ويمنعه‬ ‫ويحفظه‬ ‫ه‬َ‫د‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ ‫تعالى‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫يعصم‬. Infallibility ‫الخطيئة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الخطأ‬ ‫عن‬ ‫العصمة‬ Lady of high social standing ‫العصمة‬ ‫صاحبة‬ Married to‫في‬‫زوجها‬ ‫عصمة‬ ‫مهر‬:-Dowry2 ‫الميراث‬ ‫فى‬ ‫األرملة‬ ‫نصيب‬:Dower Inviolable3- ‫حرمته‬ ‫تنتهك‬ ‫ال‬-‫الشريف‬ ‫الحرم‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الحرام‬ ‫المسجد‬ ‫(مثل‬ ‫حرام‬) Inviolable months ‫الحرم‬ ‫األشهر‬ Inviolability ‫حرمة‬ Sanctity ‫األشياء‬ ‫قدسية‬ Sanctuary ‫األماكن‬ ‫قدسية‬
  17. 17. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 53 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ 4-ٌ‫ين‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫و‬‫ه‬ ‫ين‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ي‬‫ال‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ٍّ‫َيء‬‫ش‬ ِ‫ل‬‫ع‬ِ‫ف‬ ِ‫م‬َ‫د‬َ‫ع‬ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫ل‬‫ع‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ِ َّ‫اّلل‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ف‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ح‬‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ ‫م‬َ‫س‬َ‫ق‬‫ل‬ Oath : Oath is a solemn formal declaration or promise to fulfill a pledge, often calling Allah as witness ٌ‫غموس‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ة‬ َ‫ر‬ ِ‫اج‬َ‫ف‬ ٌ‫ين‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ي‬ False oath ٌ‫َّة‬‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬‫و‬‫ان‬َ‫ق‬ ٌ‫ين‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ي‬ Oath of office Official oath ٍّ‫و‬‫غ‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ين‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ي‬ Unintentional false oath ٌ‫ة‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ق‬َ‫ع‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ٌ‫ين‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ي‬ Oath bound with intention ِ‫ة‬َّ‫ي‬ِ‫الن‬ِ‫ب‬ ٌ‫ة‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ق‬َ‫ع‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ٌ‫ين‬ِ‫يم‬ Oath bound with intention 5-ِ‫ة‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ِ‫اإل‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬‫ال‬ِ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫ام‬َ‫ه‬َ‫م‬ َ‫و‬ ‫َا‬‫ه‬ ِ‫مر‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫َو‬‫ت‬ The authority of Imamate Assuming the Imamate post ِ‫اء‬َ‫ض‬َ‫ق‬‫ال‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫ال‬ِ‫و‬ Judicature Administration of justice ِ‫اء‬َ‫س‬ِ‫الن‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬‫ال‬ِ‫و‬ Women assuming authority ٌ‫ة‬َّ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ ٌ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬‫ال‬ِ‫و‬ General authorities 6-)ٌ‫ات‬َ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬( ٌ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬‫د‬ِ‫ف‬ ِ َّ ِ‫ّلل‬ ‫َّم‬‫د‬َ‫ق‬‫ي‬ ‫ما‬ ًٌَ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬ ِ‫ص‬ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ٌ‫ي‬‫َد‬‫ه‬ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ٌ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ط‬ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ٌ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َّ‫م‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬‫د‬ِ‫ف‬‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ , ٍّ‫ة‬َ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ٍّ‫ير‬ ِ‫َقص‬‫ت‬ِ‫ل‬ ً‫ء‬‫ا‬ َ‫ز‬َ‫ج‬ Ransom : Compensation for a missed or wrongly practiced religious obligation, usually in the form of money, foodstuff, an offering (animals) or Fasting ( ٌ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬‫د‬ِ‫ف‬‫ت‬َ‫ال‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬‫م‬) ‫نه‬َ‫ع‬ ِ‫ه‬‫و‬‫كر‬َ‫م‬‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ع‬‫ف‬َ‫د‬ ِ‫يء‬َّ‫ش‬‫ال‬ َ‫ام‬َ‫ق‬َ‫م‬ ‫وم‬‫ق‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬
  18. 18. Issues in and Texts in Islamic Translation 54 ‫االسالمية‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ونصوص‬ ‫قضايا‬ Ransom : The price or payment demanded or paid for the release of a person's property. ‫الخاتمة‬: ‫ب‬ ‫على‬ ‫المالحظات‬ ‫تعميم‬ ‫يمكن‬ .‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫المصطلحات‬ ‫ترجمة‬ ‫صعوبة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫قليلة‬ ‫نماذج‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫كانت‬‫المصطلحات‬ ‫اقي‬ ‫اإلنجليزية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫في‬ ‫يقابلها‬ ‫ال‬ ‫متميزة‬ ‫مصطلحات‬ ‫فكلها‬ . ‫والطبائع‬ ‫والسلوك‬ ، ‫اإلسالم‬ ‫وأركان‬ ، ‫العقيدة‬ ‫تهم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫وهذا‬ .‫واإليحائية‬ ‫الثقافية‬ ‫ولحمولتها‬ ‫لمحتواها‬ ‫تشويها‬ ‫تكن‬ ‫لم‬ ‫إذا‬ ،‫الحاالت‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫في‬ ‫تقريبية‬ ‫ترجمتها‬ ‫نعد‬ ‫لذلك‬ .‫مواز‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫نش‬ ‫جعلنا‬ ‫ما‬.‫المقصودة‬ ‫ومضامينها‬ ‫معانيها‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫هوامش‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلشارة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫أصلها‬ ‫على‬ ‫إبقائها‬ ‫ضرورة‬ ‫على‬ ‫دد‬ ‫وربما‬ ،‫ذاتها‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫تفوق‬ ‫قد‬ ‫كثيرة‬ ‫بشروحات‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫ستثقل‬ ‫ألنها‬ ،‫الطريقة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫على‬ ‫محالة‬ ‫ال‬ ‫البعض‬ ‫سيعترض‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫لكن‬ .‫الكثيرة‬ ‫والتعقيبات‬ ‫بالتفاسير‬ ‫القارئ‬ ‫سترهق‬‫خصوصيات‬ ‫لتقريب‬ ‫الوحيدة‬ ‫الوسيلة‬ ،‫نظرنا‬ ‫في‬ ،‫تبقى‬ ‫وسليما‬ ‫صحيحا‬ ‫فهما‬ ‫القرآن‬ ‫فهم‬ ‫من‬ ‫يتمكن‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫المسلم‬ ‫غير‬ ‫القارئ‬ ‫ذهن‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫اإلسالمي‬ ‫المصطلح‬. ‫المجاالت‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلسالم‬ ‫استحدثها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫األلفاظ‬ ‫الستيعاب‬ ‫هائلة‬ ‫بطاقة‬ ‫تتمتع‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫أن‬ ،‫ثانية‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫من‬ ‫نالحظ‬ ‫و‬ ‫عن‬ ‫للتعبير‬‫لمسايرة‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫وتطوير‬ ،‫واالستقصاء‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫يريد‬ ‫لمن‬ ‫حسنة‬ ‫قدوة‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ويعد‬ .‫الجديدة‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫شؤون‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫االنجليزية‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الترجمة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫بسيطة‬ ‫كلمات‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫المفضل‬ ‫من‬ ‫وغيرها.ولكن‬ ‫والفنون‬ ‫العلوم‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫في‬ ‫العصر‬ ‫فهم‬ ‫لسوء‬ ‫تجنبا‬ ‫وذلك‬ .‫للكلمة‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫مصطلح‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ال‬‫عربي‬ ‫الغير‬ ‫للقارئ‬ ‫وأسهل‬ ‫المعنى‬. ‫المراجع‬ 1-‫العرب‬ ‫لسان‬-‫منظور‬ ‫ابن‬ ‫مكرم‬ ‫الدين‬ ‫جالل‬ ‫ابن‬ ‫لمحمد‬ 2-‫المحيط‬ ‫القاموس‬-‫أبادي‬ ‫فيروز‬ ‫الدين‬ ‫لمجد‬ 3-‫اللغة‬ ‫مقاييس‬-‫الرازي‬ ‫فارس‬ ‫بن‬ ‫أحمد‬ ‫لمؤلفه‬ 4-‫السعودية‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫المملكة‬ / ‫واإلرشاد‬ ‫الدعوة‬ ‫وزارة‬ 5-‫القران‬ ‫معاني‬ ‫تفسير‬‫الهاللي‬ ‫ومحمد‬ ‫خان‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫للدكتور‬ ‫االنجليزية‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫الكريم‬. Merriam-Webster Dictionary6- Webster's Revised Unabridged Dictionary 7- http://www.es4al.com/forum/t2596.html

