Total Maroc : Comptes annuels de l'exercice 2016

1 TOTAL MAROC COMMUNICATION FINANCIERE TOTAL MAROC Résultats annuels 2016
2 Comptes sociaux au31 Décembre 2016 BILAN - ACTIF (EN DIRHAMS) Net Immobilisations en non valeurs [A] 18 031 481,90 8 850...
3 BILAN - PASSIF (EN DIRHAMS) CAPITAUX PROPRES (A) 1 357 319 369,76 893 082 049,31 Capital social ou personnel (1) 448 000...
4 COMPTE DE PRODUITS ET CHARGES (EN DIRHAMS) Propres à l'exercice Concernant les exercices précédents 1 2 3 = 2 + 1 4 PROD...
5 ETAT DES SOLDES DE GESTION (EN DIRHAMS) I- TABLEAU DE FORMATION DES RESULTATS (T.F.R) 1 Ventes de Marchandises ( en l'ét...
6 TABLEAU DE FINANCEMENT (EN DIRHAMS) Emplois Ressources a b c d Financement permanent 2 107 427 534,70 1615 807 418,70 0,...
7 TABLEAU DES IMMOBILISATIONS AUTRES QUEFINANCIERES IMMOBILISATION EN NON-VALEURS 10 276 635,50 7 754 846,40 18 031 481,90...
8 TABLEAUDES AMORTISSEMENTS Cumul début exercice Dotation de l’exercice Amortissement sur les immobilisations sorties Cumu...
9 TABLEAUDES TITRES DE PARTICIPATIONS Date de clôture Situation nette Résultat net 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 SOCICA IMMOBILIER 956...
10 TABLEAUDES PROVISIONS D’expolitation Financières Non courantes D’expolitation Financières Non courantes 1. Provisions p...
11 TABLEAUDES CREANCES Plus d'un an Moins d'un an Echues et non recouvrées Montants en Devises Montants sur l'Etat et les ...
12 TABLEAUDES DETTES Plus d'un an Moins d'un an Echues et non payées Montants en Devises Montants sur l'Etat et Organismes...
13 TABLEAU DES SURETES REELLES DONNEES OU RECUES Tiers Débiteurs ou Tiers Créditeurs Montant couvert par la sûreté Nature ...
14 ETAT DES DEROGATIONS Exercice clos le 31/12/2016 Indication des Dérogations Justifications des Dérogations Influence de...
15 Comptes consolidés au 31 Décembre 2016 (Référentiel IFRS) ETAT DE LA SITUATION FINANCIERE (en milliers de Dirhams) ACTI...
16 COMPTE DE RESULTAT CONSOLIDE (en milliers de Dirhams) déc-16 déc-15 Ventes de produits de l'activité (Notes 4) 7 950 70...
17 TABLEAUDESFLUX DE TRESORERIECONSOLIDES (en milliers de Dirhams) déc-16 déc-15 FLUX DE TRESORERIE D'EXPLOITATION Résulta...
18 ETAT DE LA VARIATION DES CAPITAUX PROPRES CONSOLIDES (en milliers de dirhams) Capital social Prime d'émission Résultats...
19 PASSAGEDURESULTATNET SOCIAL AURESULTAT NET CONSOLIDE (enmillionsde Dirhams) déc-16 déc-15 RESULTATNETSOCIAL(Référentiel...
Proposition de Dividendes Le conseil d’administration propose de fixer à répartir entre les actionnaires au titre de l’exe...
21
22
SOMMAIRE Note 1. Règles et méthodes comptables Note 2. Evolution du périmètre de consolidation au cours de la période Note...
24 NOTE 1. RÈGLES ET MÉTHODES COMPTABLES 1.1. Référentiel comptable En application de l’avis n°5 du Conseil National de la...
25 Cependant, la répartition entre le pourcentage d’intérêt du groupe et les intérêts minoritaires est déterminée sur la b...
26 1.3.3. Exclusions du périmètre de consolidation Conformément aux dispositions des IFRS, il n’y a pas d’exemption au pér...
27 Dans le cas d’une première consolidation d’une entité, le Groupe procède dans un délai n’excédant pas un an à compter d...
28 Les coûts d’entretien courants sont comptabilisés en charges de la période à l’exception de ceux qui prolongent la duré...
29 Les contrats de locations signés par le Groupe (bailleur) avec ses clients sont des contrats de location simple. Dans c...
30 vente immédiate dans son état actuel. La direction doit s’être engagée envers un plan de vente, et dont on s’attend à c...
31 pertes et gains latents sont enregistrés dans une composante séparée des capitaux propres. Pour les titres cotés, la ju...
32 sont exclus de la trésorerie et des équivalents de trésorerie du tableau des flux de trésorerie. 1.16. Décomptabilisati...
33 Ces régimes peuvent être à cotisations définies ou à prestations définies et dans ce cas être totalement ou partielleme...
34 1.21.2. Autres passifs financiers Les autres passifs financiers concernent essentiellement les dettes fournisseurs et l...
35 A ce jour, le Groupe n’a pas émis d’instrument financier ayant un effet dilutif. NOTE 2. EVOLUTION DU PERIMETRE DE CONS...
36 Au 31 Décembre 2016 Au 31 Décembre 2015 En Milliers de MAD Carburants Gaz Lubrifiants Autres Total Externe 5683147 1884...
37 La hausse du résultat en 2016 par rapport à 2015 est notamment due à la conjonction de nombreux facteurs positifs : • l...
38 4.1. Chiffre d’affaires Le chiffre d’affaires du Groupe Total Maroc se décompose comme suit : Le chiffre d’affaires réa...
39 Les autres charges d’exploitation englobent essentiellement les frais de publicité et de promotion des ventes, les acha...
40 6.2. Effectifs moyens Les effectifs moyens des entreprises consolidées par intégration se ventilent comme suit : La hau...
41 Une description des variations d’amortissements et de perte de valeur des immobilisations est incluse dans les notes 14...
42 Le résultat financier s’élève à –30,7 MMAD au 31 Décembre 2016 contre -44,7 MMAD au 31 Décembre 2015. L’augmentation du...
43 10.1.1. Impôts différés comptabilisés au bilan Les impôts différés comptabilisés au bilan se présentent comme suit : Le...
44 10.1.1. Preuve d’impôt (*) Réduction de 25% du taux d’imposition liée à l’introduction en bourse applicable sur les exe...
45 NOTE 12. RESULTAT PAR ACTION Le résultat de base par action est calculé en divisant le résultat net part du Groupe par ...
46 NOTE 13. GOODWILL (ECART D’ACQUISITION) Il s’agit essentiellement du goodwill issu de la fusion – absorption, de la soc...
47 En Milliers de MAD Concessions brevets et droits similaires Autres Total Valeurs brutes Au 1er janvier 2015 21 100 - 21...
48 NOTE 15. IMMOBILISATIONS CORPORELLES Les acquisitions de la période concernent principalement le Réseau des stations-se...
49 NOTE 16. AUTRES ACTIFS FINANCIERS Les autres actifs financiers du Groupe se décomposent en valeur nette comme suit : 16...
50 Au 31 Décembre 2015 NOTE 17. STOCKS ET EN-COURS Les stocks et en-cours se décomposent comme suit pour les périodes clos...
51 NOTE 18. CREANCES CLIENTS ET AUTRES DEBITEURS La valeur brute et la valeur de réalisation des créances clients, au 31 D...
52 La baisse de la Trésorerie Passif à fin décembre 2016 par rapport à fin décembre 2015 est liée essentiellement à l’amél...
53 La hausse des provisions pour risques et charges (+16,7 MMAD), entre 2015 et 2016, est notamment due à la variation net...
54 NOTE 21. AVANTAGES DU PERSONNEL NOTE 22. DETTES FINANCIERES Les dettes financières courantes et non courantes du Groupe...
55 NOTE 23. DETTES FOURNISSEURS ET AUTRES CREDITEURS NOTE 24. INSTRUMENTS FINANCIERS 24.1. Informations relatives à la jus...
56 24.2. Gestion des risques Le Groupe TOTAL utilise des instruments financiers dérivés pour gérer son exposition aux fluc...
57 NOTE 25. CONTRATS DE LOCATION SIMPLE Le résultat opérationnel courant inclus une charge de loyer relative aux contrats ...
58 NOTE 28. PARTIES LIEES 28.1. Transactions avec les principaux dirigeants Les rémunérations accordées aux principaux dir...
59 NOTE 29. PERIMETRE DE CONSOLIDATION Au 31 Décembre 2016 Au 31 décembre 2015 Société % de contrôle % d’intérêt Méthode d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Total Maroc : Comptes annuels de l'exercice 2016

13 views

Published on

Tma resu 2016_fr

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Total Maroc : Comptes annuels de l'exercice 2016

  1. 1. 1 TOTAL MAROC COMMUNICATION FINANCIERE TOTAL MAROC Résultats annuels 2016
  2. 2. 2 Comptes sociaux au31 Décembre 2016 BILAN - ACTIF (EN DIRHAMS) Net Immobilisations en non valeurs [A] 18 031 481,90 8 850 834,80 9 180 647,10 4 732 097,08 Frais préliminaires 2 280 200,00 1 824 160,00 456 040,00 912 080,00 Charges à répartir sur plusieurs exercices 15 751 281,90 7 026 674,80 8 724 607,10 3 820 017,08 Primes de remboursement des obligations Immobilisations incorporelles [B] 112 341 228,18 18 845 880,75 93 495 347,43 94 343 290,06 Immobilisations en Recherche et Dev . Brev ets, marques, droits et v aleurs 26 186 390,83 18 845 880,75 7 340 510,08 8 188 452,71 Fonds commercial 86 154 837,35 86 154 837,35 86 154 837,35 Autres immobilisations incorporelles Immobilisations corporelles [C] 2 994 078 545,88 1 426 042 469,46 1 568 036 076,42 1 419 059 804,92 Terrains 93 949 289,13 93 949 289,13 87 949 289,13 Constructions 565 879 635,97 273 889 854,40 291 989 781,57 263 478 406,88 Installations techniques, matériel et 2 035 923 262,16 1 064 824 528,92 971 098 733,24 863 493 937,28 Matériel de transport 24 694 097,92 23 860 860,81 833 237,11 944 624,74 Mobilier, Mat. de bureau, Aménagement div ers 89 821 254,91 63 467 225,33 26 354 029,58 21 782 624,73 Autres immobilisations corporelles 0 Immobilisations corporelles en cours 183 811 005,79 183 811 005,79 181 410 922,16 Immobilisations financières [D] 163 691 221,93 500 000,00 163 191 221,93 157 966 552,38 Prêts immobilisés 3 914 068,76 3 914 068,76 2 850 893,00 Autres créances financières 5 645 660,10 5 645 660,10 6 260 114,92 Titres de participation 154 131 493,07 500 000,00 153 631 493,07 148 855 544,46 Autres titres immobilisés Ecarts de conversion actif [E] Diminution des créances immobilisées Augmentations des dettes financières TOTAL I (A+B+C+D+E) 3 288 142 477,89 1 454 239 185,01 1 833 903 292,88 1 676 101 744,44 Stocks [F] 918 854 742,78 1 127 075,00 917 727 667,78 951 751 114,17 Marchandises 835 948 395,85 835 948 395,85 860 589 757,43 Matières et fournitures consommables 42 995 242,15 42 995 242,15 45 312 761,13 Produits en cours Produits intermédiaires et produits résiduels Produits finis 39 911 104,78 1 127 075,00 38 784 029,78 45 848 595,61 Créances de l'actif circulant [G] 1 688 166 177,86 162 658 723,72 1 525 507 454,14 1 730 540 676,43 Fournis. débiteurs, av ances et acomptes Clients et comptes rattachés 1 065 132 171,22 162 658 723,72 902 473 447,50 1 032 513 209,57 Personnel 5 723 098,85 5 723 098,85 5 747 438,38 Etat 596 287 144,55 596 287 144,55 647 518 209,61 Comptes d'associés 0 Autres débiteurs 9 910 481,13 9 910 481,13 9 640 563,52 Comptes de régularisation- Actif 11 113 282,11 11 113 282,11 35 121 255,35 Titres valeurs de placement [H] Ecarts de conversion actif [I] Eléments circulants 4 425 966,26 4 425 966,26 2 483 978,95 TOTAL II (F+G+H+I) 2 611 446 886,90 163 785 798,72 2 447 661 088,18 2 684 775 769,55 Trésorerie-Actif 377 681 085,93 377 681 085,93 42 901 384,74 Chèques et v aleurs à encaisser Banques, T.G et C.C.P 377 626 635,68 377 626 635,68 42 863 887,87 Caisse, Régie d'av ances et accréditifs 54 450,25 54 450,25 37 496,87 TOTAL III 377 681 085,93 377 681 085,93 42 901 384,74 TOTAL GENERAL I+II+III 6 277 270 450,72 1 618 024 983,73 4 659 245 466,99 4 403 778 898,73 A C T I F C I R C U L A N T T R E S O A C T I F Au 31.12.2016 Au 31.12.2015 Brut Amortissements et Provisions Net A C T I F I M M O B I L I S E
  3. 3. 3 BILAN - PASSIF (EN DIRHAMS) CAPITAUX PROPRES (A) 1 357 319 369,76 893 082 049,31 Capital social ou personnel (1) 448 000 000,00 448 000 000,00 Moins : actionnaires, capital souscrit non appelé Capital appelé 448 000 000,00 448 000 000,00 Dont v ersé 448 000 000,00 448 000 000,00 Prime d'émission, de fusion, d'apport Ecarts de réév aluation Réserv e légale 44 800 000,00 44 800 000,00 Autres réserv es 24 353 225,08 24 353 225,08 Report à nouv eau (2) 56 824,23 33 258,21 Résultat en instance d'affectation 0 Résultat net de l'exercice (2) 840 109 320,45 375 895 566,02 Total des capitaux propres (A) 1 357 319 369,76 893 082 049,31 Capitaux propres assimilés (B) Subv ention d'inv estissement Prov isions réglementées Dettes de financement (C) 685 008 482,76 671 619 219,60 Emprunts obligataires Autres dettes de financement 685 008 482,76 671 619 219,60 Provisions durables pour risques et charges (D) 65 099 682,18 51 106 149,79 Prov isions pour risques 44 877 897,28 29 168 366,84 Prov isions pour charges 20 221 784,90 21 937 782,95 Ecarts de conversion-passif (E) Augmentation des créances immobilisées Diminution des dettes de financement TOTAL I (A+B+C+D+E) 2 107 427 534,70 1 615 807 418,70 Dettes du passif circulant (F) 1 888 963 503,56 1 939 230 298,07 Fournisseurs et comptes rattachés 1 472 722 278,12 1 643 312 281,22 Clients créditeurs, av ances et acomptes 28 572 769,55 13 968 933,91 Personnel 33 793 770,12 24 152 441,95 Organismes sociaux 10 184 081,81 9 248 879,78 Etat 329 564 297,43 238 168 877,40 Comptes d'associés 0 0 Autres créanciers 12 100 000,00 1 500 000,00 Comptes de régularisation passif 2 026 306,53 8 878 883,81 Autres provisions pour risques et charges (G) 4 425 966,26 2 483 978,95 Ecarts de conversion - passif (Eléments circulants) (H) 3 928 008,51 2 497 943,65 TOTAL II (F+G+H) 1 897 317 478,33 1 944 212 220,67 TRESORERIE PASSIF 654 500 453,96 843 759 259,36 Crédits d'escompte Crédits de trésorerie 350 000 000,00 597 559 016,39 Banques de régularisation 304 500 453,96 246 200 242,97 TOTAL III 654 500 453,96 843 759 259,36 TOTAL GENERAL I+II+III 4 659 245 466,99 4 403 778 898,73 (1) Capital personnel débiteur (2) Bénéficiaire (+); déficitaire (-) 4 659 245 466,99 4 403 778 898,73 AU 31.12.2015 F I N A N C E M E N T P E R M A N E N T P A S S I F C I R C U L T R E S O P A S S I F AU 31.12.2016
  4. 4. 4 COMPTE DE PRODUITS ET CHARGES (EN DIRHAMS) Propres à l'exercice Concernant les exercices précédents 1 2 3 = 2 + 1 4 PRODUITS D'EXPLOITATION 11 372 275 534,98 11 372 275 534,98 11 440 594 892,96 Ventes de marchandises (en l'état) 10 374 287 880,90 10 374 287 880,90 10 398 577 023,49 Ventes de biens et serv ices produits 106 728 288,43 106 728 288,43 87 402 924,20 Chiffres d'affaires 10 481 016 169,33 10 481 016 169,33 10 485 979 947,69 Variation de stocks de produits (1) -6 515 674,48 -6 515 674,48 10 187 878,43 Immobilisations produites par l'entreprise pour elle-même 0 0 0 Subv entions d'exploitation 850 896 585,77 850 896 585,77 899 173 936,01 Autres produits d'exploitation 214 286,00 214 286,00 2 109 804,17 Reprises d'exploitation : transferts de charges 46 664 168,36 46 664 168,36 43 143 326,66 Total I 11 372 275 534,98 11 372 275 534,98 11 440 594 892,96 CHARGES D'EXPLOITATION 10 157 189 782,26 10 157 189 782,26 10 917 490 606,12 Achats rev endus (2) de marchandises 9 073 520 277,04 9 073 520 277,04 10 005 288 550,92 Achats consommés (2) de matières et fournitures 161 977 280,57 161 977 280,57 151 748 117,75 Autres charges externes 477 628 851,20 477 628 851,20 393 078 508,41 Impôts et taxes 7 270 718,71 7 270 718,71 4 597 316,37 Charges de personnel 178 760 147,63 178 760 147,63 171 483 649,43 Autres charges d'exploitation 11 552 406,58 11 552 406,58 13 023 999,40 Dotations d'exploitation 246 480 100,53 246 480 100,53 178 270 463,84 Total II 10 157 189 782,26 10 157 189 782,26 10 917 490 606,12 III RESULTAT D'EXPLOITATION (I-II) 1 215 085 752,72 1 215 085 752,72 523 104 286,84 PRODUITS FINANCIERS 22 853 094,09 22 853 094,09 72 498 208,71 Produits des titres de partic. Et autres titres immobilisés 8 264 436,75 8 264 436,75 54 217 841,75 Gains de change 7 162 284,23 7 162 284,23 16 812 128,91 Interêts et autres produits financiers 166 445,55 166 445,55 1 294 916,70 Reprises financières : transfert charges 7 259 927,56 7 259 927,56 173 321,35 Total IV 22 853 094,09 22 853 094,09 72 498 208,71 CHARGES FINANCIERES 49 846 286,89 49 846 286,89 73 312 625,91 Charges d'interêts 35 274 558,35 35 274 558,35 59 616 062,14 Pertes de change 10 145 762,28 10 145 762,28 6 436 636,21 Autres charges financières 0 0 0 Dotations financières 4 425 966,26 4 425 966,26 7 259 927,56 Total V 49 846 286,89 49 846 286,89 73 312 625,91 RESULTAT FINANCIER (IV-V) -26 993 192,80 -26 993 192,80 -814 417,20 RESULTAT COURANT (III+VI) 1 188 092 559,92 1 188 092 559,92 522 289 869,64 PRODUITS NON COURANTS 14 322 693,73 14 322 693,73 98 936 278,32 Produits des cessions d'immobilisations 440 891,83 440 891,83 16 033 670,82 Subv entions d'équilibre - 0 Reprises sur subv entions d'inv estissement 0 0 Autres produits non courants 181 801,90 181 801,90 63 634 234,78 Reprises non courantes ; transferts de charges 13 700 000,00 13 700 000,00 19 268 372,72 Total VIII 14 322 693,73 14 322 693,73 98 936 278,32 CHARGES NON COURANTES 41 536 117,48 41 536 117,48 61 965 807,83 Valeurs nettes d'amortissements des immobilisations 2 120 769,32 2 120 769,32 2 165 781,42 Subv entions accordées 0 0 0 Autres charges non courantes 33 489 066,16 33 489 066,16 49 817 180,57 Dotations non courantes aux amortissements et aux 5 926 282,00 5 926 282,00 9 982 845,84 Total IX 41 536 117,48 41 536 117,48 61 965 807,83 X RESULTAT NON COURANT (VIII-IX) -27 213 423,75 -27 213 423,75 36 970 470,49 XI RESULTAT AVANT IMPOTS (VII+X) 1 160 879 136,17 1 160 879 136,17 559 260 340,13 XII IMPOTS SUR LES BENEFICES 320 756 164,72 13 651,00 320 769 815,72 183 364 774,11 XIII RESULTAT NET (XI-XII) 840 122 971,45 -13 651,00 840 109 320,45 375 895 566,02 XIV TOTAL DES PRODUITS (I+IV+VII) 11 409 451 322,80 11 409 451 322,80 11 612 029 379,99 XV TOTAL DES CHARGES (II+V+IX+XIII) 10 569 328 351,35 13 651,00 10 569 342 002,35 11 236 133 813,97 XVI RESULTAT NET 840 122 971,45 -13 651,00 840 109 320,45 375 895 566,02 (1)Variation de stock : stock final - stock initial: Augmentation (+); Diminution (-) (2)Achatsrevendusou consommés : Achats- variation de stock VIII IX E X P L O I T A T I O N I II F I N A N C E M E N T IV V Au 31.12.2015 DESIGNATION OPERATIONS Au 31.12.2016
  5. 5. 5 ETAT DES SOLDES DE GESTION (EN DIRHAMS) I- TABLEAU DE FORMATION DES RESULTATS (T.F.R) 1 Ventes de Marchandises ( en l'état) 10 374 287 880,90 10 398 577 023,49 2 (-) Achats rev endus de marchandises 9 073 520 277,04 10 005 288 550,92 I (=) MARGE BRUTES VENTES EN L'ETAT 1 300 767 603,86 393 288 472,57 (+) PRODUCTION DE L'EXERCICE (3+4+5) 100 212 613,95 97 590 802,63 3 Ventes de biens et serv ices produits 106 728 288,43 87 402 924,20 4 Variation stocks produits -6 515 674,48 10 187 878,43 5 Immobilisations produites par l'entreprise pour elle-même 0 (-) CONSOMMATIONS DE L'EXERCICE (6+7) 639 606 131,77 544 826 626,16 6 Achats consommés de matières et fournitures 161 977 280,57 151 748 117,75 7 Autres charges externes 477 628 851,20 393 078 508,41 (=) VALEUR AJOUTEE (I+II+III) 761 374 086,04 -53 947 350,96 8 (+) Subv entions d'exploitation 850 896 585,77 899 173 936,01 9 (-) Impôts et taxes 7 270 718,71 4 597 316,37 10 (-) Charges de personnel 178 760 147,63 171 483 649,43 (=) EXCEDENT BRUT D'EXPLOITATION (EBE) OU INSUFFISANCE BRUTE D'EXPLOITATION(IBE) 1 426 239 805,47 669 145 619,25 11 (+) Autres produits d'exploitation 214 286,00 2 109 804,17 12 (-) Autres charges d'exploitation 11 552 406,58 13 023 999,40 13 (+) Reprises d'exploitation, transferts de charges 46 664 168,36 43 143 326,66 14 (-) Dotations d'exploitation 246 480 100,53 178 270 463,84 VI (=) RESULTAT D'EXPLOITATION(+ou-) 1 215 085 752,72 523 104 286,84 VII (+) RESULTAT FINANCIER -26 993 192,80 -814 417,20 VIII (=) RESULTAT COURANT (+ou-) 1 188 092 559,92 522 289 869,64 (+) RESULTAT NON COURANT -27 213 423,75 36 970 470,49 15 (-) Impôts sur les résultats 320 769 815,72 183 364 774,11 X (=) RESULTAT NET DE L'EXERCICE 840 109 320,45 375 895 566,02 0,00 0,00 II- CAPACITE DE FINANCEMENT (C.A.F) - AUTOFINANCEMENT Résultat net de l'exercice 840 109 320,45 375 895 566,02 Bénéfice + 840 109 320,45 375 895 566,02 Perte - 2 (+) Dotations d'exploitation (1) 210 878 257,20 163 975 635,98 3 (+) Dotations financières (1) 0,00 4 775 948,61 4 (+) Dotations non courantes (1) 5 926 282,00 9 982 845,84 5 (-) Reprises d'exploitation (2) 24 173 295,05 13 332 429,47 6 (-) Reprises financières (2) 4 775 948,61 0 7 (-) Reprises non courantes (2) (3) 13 700 000,00 19 268 372,72 8 (-) Produits des cessions d'immobilisation 440 891,83 16 033 670,82 9 (+) Valeurs nettes d'amortiss. Des immo. Cédées 2 120 769,32 2 165 781,42 CAPACITE D'AUTOFINANCEMENT (C.A.F.) 1 015 944 493,48 508 161 304,86 10 (-) Distributions de bénéfices 375 872 000,00 310 016 000,00 XI AUTOFINANCEMENT 640 072 493,48 198 145 304,86 1) A l'exclusion des dotations relatives aux actifs et passifs circulants et à la trésorerie. (2) A l'exclusion des reprises relatives aux actifs et passifs circulants et à la trésorerie. (3) Y compris reprises sur subventions d'investissement. 640 072 493,48 198 145 304,86 XI V IX 1 II III IV DESIGNATION Au 31.12.2016 Au 31.12.2015
  6. 6. 6 TABLEAU DE FINANCEMENT (EN DIRHAMS) Emplois Ressources a b c d Financement permanent 2 107 427 534,70 1615 807 418,70 0,00 491620 116,00 Moins Actif immobilisé 1833 903 292,88 1676 101744,44 157 801548,44 0 = FONDS DE ROULEMENT FONCTIONNEL (A) 273 524 241,82 - 60 294 325,74 333 818 567,56 Actif circulant 2 447 661088,18 2 684 775 769,55 237 114 681,37 Moins Passif circulant 1897 317 478,33 1944 212 220,67 46 894 742,34 = BESOINS DE FINANCEMENT GLOBAL (B) 550 343 609,85 740 563 548,88 190 219 939,03 TRESORERIE NETTE (ACTIF - PASSIF) (A - B) - 276 819 368,03 - 800 857 874,62 524 038 506,59 Emplois Ressources Emplois Ressources I. RESSOURCES STABLES DE L'EXERCICE AUTOFINANCEMENT (A) 640 072 493,48 198 145 304,86 + Capacité d'autofinancement 1015 944 493,48 508 161304,86 - Distributions de bénéfices 375 872 000,00 310 016 000,00 CESSIONS ET REDUCTIONS D'IMMOBILISATIONS (B) 1 122 850,89 16 832 465,76 + Cessions d'immobilisations incorporelles + Cessions d'immobilisations corporelles 440 891,83 16 033 670,82 + Cessions d'immobilisations financières + Récupérations sur créances immobilisées 681959,06 798 794,94 AUGMENTATIONS DES CAPITAUX PROPRES ET ASSIMILES © + Augmentations de capital, apports + Subvention d'investissement AUGMENTATION DES DETTES DE FINANCEMENT (D) (nettes de primes de remboursement) 13 389 263,16 TOTAL I. RESSOURCES STABLES (A+B+C+D) 654 584 607,53 214 977 770,62 II.EMPLOIS STABLES DE L'EXERCICE ACQUISITIONS ET AUGMENTATIONS D'IMMOBILISATIONS (E ) 313 011 193,57 375 432 738,71 + Acquisitions d'immobilisations incorporelles 1694 708,20 2 200 058,86 + Acquisitions d'immobilisations corporelles 310 185 805,37 373 163 679,85 + Acquisitions d'immobilisations financières + Augmentation des créances immobilisées 1130 680,00 69 000,00 REMBOURSEMENT DES CAPITAUX PROPRES (F) REMBOURSEMENT DES DETTES DE FINANCEMENT (G) 54 852 760,17 EMPLOIS EN NON VALEURS (H) 7 754 846,40 4 000 000,00 TOTAL II. EMPLOIS STABLES (E+F+G+H) 320 766 039,97 434 285 498,88 III. VARIATION DU BESOIN DE FINANCEMENT GLOBAL (B.F.G.) 0,00 190 219 939,03 137 230 334,94 IV. VARIATION DE LA TRESORERIE 524 038 506,59 0,00 82 077 393,32 TOTAL GENERAL 844 804 546,56 844 804 546,56 434 285 498,88 434 285 498,88 II.EMPLOIS ET RESSOURCES Au 31.12.2016 Au 31.12.2015 I. SYNTHESES DES MASSES DU BILAN Au 31.12.2016 Au 31.12.2015 Variation a - b
  7. 7. 7 TABLEAU DES IMMOBILISATIONS AUTRES QUEFINANCIERES IMMOBILISATION EN NON-VALEURS 10 276 635,50 7 754 846,40 18 031 481,90 Frais préliminaires 2 280 200,00 2 280 200,00 Charges à répartir sur plusieurs exercices 7 996 435,50 7 754 846,40 15 751 281,90 Primes de remboursement obligations IMMOBILISATIONS INCORPORELLES 110 646 519,98 1 694 708,20 112 341 228,18 Immob. En recherche et développement Brevets, marques, droits et valeurs similaires 24 491 682,63 1 694 708,20 26 186 390,83 Fonds commercial 86 154 837,35 86 154 837,35 Autres immobilisations incorporelles IMMOBILISATIONS CORPORELLES 2 856 405 861,76 310 185 805,37 150 820 920,32 20 625 507,65 151 887 613,60 150 820 920,32 2 994 078 545,88 Terrains 87 949 289,13 6 000 000,00 93 949 289,13 Constructions 561 241 898,78 22 152 750,09 29 007 663,17 173 375,31 46 349 300,76 565 879 635,97 Installat. Techniques, matériel et outillage 1 919 883 998,18 126 104 975,60 113 270 808,25 20 267 748,46 103 068 771,41 2 035 923 262,16 Matériel de transport 23 846 240,07 888 397,00 40 539,15 24 694 097,92 Mobilier, matériel bureau et aménagements 82 073 513,44 7 859 217,88 2 542 448,90 184 383,88 2 469 541,43 89 821 254,91 Immobilisations corporelles diverses Immobilisations corporelles en cours 181 410 922,16 153 180 464,80 150 780 381,17 183 811 005,79 Retrait Virement Exercice clos le 31/12/2016 N A T U R E MONTANT BRUT DEBUT EXERCICE AUGMENTATION DIMINUTION MONTANT BRUT FIN EXERCICEAcquisition Production par l’entreprise pour elle-même Virement Cession
  8. 8. 8 TABLEAUDES AMORTISSEMENTS Cumul début exercice Dotation de l’exercice Amortissement sur les immobilisations sorties Cumul d’amortissement en fin d’exercice 1 2 3 4 = 1 + 2 - 3 IMMOBILISATIONS EN NON-VALEURS 5 544 538,42 3 306 296,38 - 8 850 834,80 Frais préliminaires 1 368 120,00 456 040,00 1 824 160,00 Charges à répartir sur plusieurs exercices 4 176 418,42 2 850 256,38 7 026 674,80 Primes de remboursement des obligations IMMOBILISATIONS INCORPORELLES 16 303 229,92 2 542 650,83 - 18 845 880,75 Immob. En recherche et développement Brevets, marques droits et valeurs similaires 16 303 229,92 2 542 650,83 18 845 880,75 Fond commercial Autres immobilisations incorporelles IMMOBILISATIONS CORPORELLES 1 437 346 056,84 159 088 764,55 170 392 351,93 1 426 042 469,46 Terrains Constructions 297 763 491,90 22 148 294,54 46 021 932,04 273 889 854,40 Installations techniques, matériel et outillage 1 056 390 060,90 130 200 420,03 121 765 952,01 1 064 824 528,92 Matériel de transport 22 901 615,33 959 245,48 23 860 860,81 Mobilier, matériel de bureau et aménagements 60 290 888,71 5 780 804,50 2 604 467,88 63 467 225,33 Autres immobilisations corporelles Immobilisations corporelles en cours N A T U R E Exercice clos le 31/12/2016
  9. 9. 9 TABLEAUDES TITRES DE PARTICIPATIONS Date de clôture Situation nette Résultat net 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 SOCICA IMMOBILIER 956 760,00 1,21 7 015,00 7 015,00 31/12/2015 12 167 095,45 630 397,54 S.I MERCEDES IMMOBILIER 5 000,00 90,00 8 325,00 8 325,00 S.I NAPHTEA IMMOBILIER 20 000,00 13,00 2 600,00 2 600,00 PETROCAB CABOTAGE 40 000 000,00 8,71 1 620 150,00 1 620 150,00 31/12/2015 89 340 393,99 19 612 949,09 1 045 200,00 Cie-ENTR-COMM.(C.E.C) STOCKAGE 39 600 000,00 23,22 9 197 600,00 9 197 600,00 31/12/2015 95 649 676,33 5 757 622,52 464 520,20 OUARGAZ EMPLISSAGE GAZ 32 150 000,00 99,99 33 613 154,53 33 613 154,53 31/12/2016 36 354 943,98 2 131 837,98 1 750 316,55 ISMAELIA GAZ EMPLISSAGE GAZ 20 000 000,00 19,99 4 000 000,00 4 000 000,00 31/12/2015 27 072 797,76 1 807 676,32 361 400,00 SOFRENOR FABRICATION RESERVOIRS 45 319 900,00 17,15 9 300 000,00 9 300 000,00 31/12/2015 82 323 093,16 12 312 109,29 1 943 000,00 BANQUE POPULAIRE BANQUE 50 000,00 50 000,00 31/12/2015 MAHATTA S.A GESTION DES STATIONS 100 000,00 100,00 100 000,00 100 000,00 31/12/2016 442 285,72 4 177 918,49 SOMAS STOCKAGE 60 000 000,00 6,00 8 394 004,00 8 394 004,00 31/12/2015 270 961 658,90 44 914 008,98 2 700 000,00 GAZBER SA EMPLISSAGE GAZ 25 000 000,00 99,99 25 000 000,00 25 000 000,00 31/12/2016 27 666 191,55 1 744 333,00 STE ENTREP. JORF SFAR STOCKAGE 30 000 000,00 49,99 15 000 000,00 15 000 000,00 31/12/2016 33 414 950,61 378 144,38 SALAM GAZ APP-STOCKAGE-EMPLISSAGE 150 000 000,00 19,99 38 438 680,54 38 438 680,54 31/12/2016 446 045 299,48 277 731 639,84 DAKHLA HYDROCARBURE STOCKAGE 22 000 000,00 33,00 7 399 964,00 7 399 964,00 31/12/2016 58 084 452,09 4 400 000,00 SCBP - TAFILALET DISTRIBUTION GPL 4 000 000,00 49,50 2 000 000,00 1 500 000,00 31/12/2015 -5 561 985,56 -700 000,00 TOTAL 154 131 493,07 153 631 493,07 8 264 436,75 Exercice clos le 31/12/2016 Raison sociale de la société émettrice Secteur d’acticité Capital social Participation au capital en % Prix d’acquisition global Valeur nette comptable Extrait des derniers états de synthèse de la société émettrice Produits inscrits au C.P.C de l’exercice
  10. 10. 10 TABLEAUDES PROVISIONS D’expolitation Financières Non courantes D’expolitation Financières Non courantes 1. Provisions pour dépréciation de l'actif immobilisé 5 275 948,61 4 775 948,61 500 000,00 2. Provisions réglementées 0,00 3. Provisons durables pour risques et charges 51 106 149,79 45 940 545,44 5 926 282,00 24 173 295,05 13 700 000,00 65 099 682,18 SOUS TOTAL (A) 56 382 098,40 45 940 545,44 5 926 282,00 24 173 295,05 4 775 948,61 13 700 000,00 65 599 682,18 4. Provisions pour dépréciation de l'actif circulant (hors trésorerie) 149 493 649,90 35 601 843,33 21 309 694,51 163 785 798,72 5. Autres Provisions pour risques et charges 2 483 978,95 4 425 966,26 2 483 978,95 4 425 966,26 6. Provisions pour dépréciation des comptes de trésorerie SOUS TOTAL (B) 151 977 628,85 35 601 843,33 4 425 966,26 0,00 21 309 694,51 2 483 978,95 0,00 168 211 764,98 TOTAL (A+B) 208 359 727,25 81 542 388,77 4 425 966,26 5 926 282,00 45 482 989,56 7 259 927,56 13 700 000,00 233 811 447,16 Exercice clos le 31/12/2016 N A T U R E MONTANT DEBUT EXERCICE DOTATIONS REPRISES MONTANT FIN EXERCICE
  11. 11. 11 TABLEAUDES CREANCES Plus d'un an Moins d'un an Echues et non recouvrées Montants en Devises Montants sur l'Etat et les organismes Publics Montants sur les Entreprises liées Montants Représentés par les effets De l'Actif Immobilisé 9 559 728,86 8 208 268,14 1 351 460,72 3 792 706,63 - Prêts immobilisés 3 914 068,76 3 693 288,04 220 780,72 - Autres créances financières 5 645 660,10 4 514 980,10 1 130 680,00 3 792 706,63 De l’Actif circulant 1 688 166 177,86 461 722 730,52 1 226 443 447,34 175 680 010,00 22 995 121,42 668 551 706,55 146 116 411,47 89 985 091,58 - Clients et comptes rattachés 1 065 132 171,22 194 906 069,07 870 226 102,15 175 680 010,00 22 995 121,42 72 264 562,00 146 116 411,47 89 985 091,58 - Personnel 5 723 098,85 5 723 098,85 - Etat 596 287 144,55 260 361 826,18 335 925 318,37 596 287 144,55 - Autres débiteurs 9 910 481,13 4 300 202,33 5 610 278,80 - Compte de régularisation- Actif 11 113 282,11 2 154 632,94 8 958 649,17 TOTAL 1 697 725 906,72 469 930 998,66 1 227 794 908,06 175 680 010,00 22 995 121,42 668 551 706,55 149 909 118,10 89 985 091,58 Exercice clos le 31/12/2016 Créances (en dirhams) Total Analyse par Echéance Autres Analyses
  12. 12. 12 TABLEAUDES DETTES Plus d'un an Moins d'un an Echues et non payées Montants en Devises Montants sur l'Etat et Organismes Publics Montants sur les Entreprises liées Montants Représentés par Effets DE FINANCEMENT 685 008 482,76 679 115 835,54 5 892 647,22 0,00 0,00 524 797 342,25 0,00 0,00 - Emprunts obligataires - Autres dettes de financement 685 008 482,76 679 115 835,54 5 892 647,22 524 797 342,25 DU PASSIF CIRCULANT 1 888 963 503,56 129 683 296,03 1 759 280 207,53 548 649 727,69 325 941 293,33 339 748 379,24 336 882 459,55 0,00 - Fournisseurs et comptes rattachés 1 472 722 278,12 127 492 644,78 1 345 229 633,34 548 649 727,69 325 941 293,33 335 382 459,55 - Clients créditeurs, avances et acomptes 28 572 769,55 28 572 769,55 - Personnel 33 793 770,12 33 793 770,12 - Organismes sociaux 10 184 081,81 10 184 081,81 10 184 081,81 - Etat 329 564 297,43 329 564 297,43 329 564 297,43 - Comptes d'associés - Autres créanciers 12 100 000,00 1 500 000,00 10 600 000,00 1 500 000,00 - Comptes de régularisation - Passif 2 026 306,53 690 651,25 1 335 655,28 TOTAL 2 573 971 986,32 808 799 131,57 1 765 172 854,75 548 649 727,69 325 941 293,33 864 545 721,49 336 882 459,55 Exercice clos le 31/12/2016 Dettes (en dirhams) Total Analyse par Echéance Autres Analyses
  13. 13. 13 TABLEAU DES SURETES REELLES DONNEES OU RECUES Tiers Débiteurs ou Tiers Créditeurs Montant couvert par la sûreté Nature Date et Lieu d'inscription Objet Valeur Nette Comptable de la sûreté donnée Sûretés données Sûretés reçues Hypothèques reçus 13 363 175,76 Hypothèques Nantissements reçus 23 160 000,00 Nantissements Exercice clos le 31/12/2016 N E A N T TABLEAUDES ENGAGEMENTS FINANCIERS RECUS OU DONNES HORS OPERATIONS DE CREDIT-BAIL Engagements Donnés Montants Exercice Montants Exercice Précèdent - Avals ou cautions (sur marchés et autres) 41 304 650,15 33 058 845,74 - Autres engagements donnés (Cautions en Douane) 533 000 000,00 873 000 000,00 Engagements reçus Montant Exercice Montant Exercice Précèdent - Avals ou cautions clients 179 392 591,46 136 931 709,62 - Autres engagements reçus Exercice clos le 31/12/2016
  14. 14. 14 ETAT DES DEROGATIONS Exercice clos le 31/12/2016 Indication des Dérogations Justifications des Dérogations Influence des Dérogations sur le Patrimoine, la Situation Financière et les Résultats I. Dérogations aux principes comptables fondamentaux II. Dérogations aux méthodes d’évaluation III. Dérogations aux règles d’établissement et de présentation des états de synthèse NEANT NEANT NEANT ETAT DES CHANGEMENTS DE METHODES Exercice clos le 31/12/2016 Nature des Changements Justification des Changements Influence sur le Patrimoine, la Situation Financière et les Résultats I- Changements affectant les méthodes d'évaluation II- Changements affectant les règles de présentation NEANT NEANT
  15. 15. 15 Comptes consolidés au 31 Décembre 2016 (Référentiel IFRS) ETAT DE LA SITUATION FINANCIERE (en milliers de Dirhams) ACTIF déc-16 déc-15 Actifs non courants Ecart d'acquisition (Notes 13) 86 155 86 155 Immobilisations incorporelles (Notes 14) 4 454 5 938 Immobilisations corporelles (Notes 15) 1 512 318 1 388 579 Sociétés mises en équivalence : titres et prêts (Notes 11) 153 231 95 877 Autres actifs financiers (Notes 16) 74 769 74 312 Impôts différés (Notes 10) 54 117 40 219 Total actifs non courants 1 885 044 1 691 080 Actifs courants Stocks (Notes 17) 934 753 963 931 Clients et comptes rattachés (Notes 18) 808 292 955 800 Autres créances (Notes 18) 686 083 755 050 Autres Actifs financiers courants 778 234 Trésorerie et équivalents de trésorerie (Notes 19) 377 753 51 757 Total actifs courants 2 807 659 2 726 773 Total actif 4 692 703 4 417 853 PASSIF déc-16 déc-15 Capitaux propres Capital 448 000 448 000 Primes et réserves consolidées 947 822 426 516 Écarts de conversion (4 913) (4 275) Total des capitaux propres – part du Groupe 1 390 909 870 241 Intérêts ne conférant pas le contrôle Total des capitaux propres 1 390 909 870 241 Passifs non courants Engagements envers le personnel (Notes 21) 18 282 16 855 Provisions et autres passifs non courants (Notes 20) 212 571 182 522 Total passifs non courants 230 853 199 378 Passifs courants Fournisseurs et comptes rattachés (Notes 23) 1 372 332 1 253 331 Autres créditeurs et dettes diverses (Notes 23) 966 002 842 426 Dettes financières courantes (Notes 22) 682 732 1 204 466 Provisions et autres passifs courants (Notes 20) 49 874 48 011 Total passifs courants 3 070 941 3 348 234 Total passif et capitaux propres 4 692 703 4 417 853
  16. 16. 16 COMPTE DE RESULTAT CONSOLIDE (en milliers de Dirhams) déc-16 déc-15 Ventes de produits de l'activité (Notes 4) 7 950 701 8 268 646 Ventes de prestations de service (Notes 4) 84 343 58 043 Chiffre d’affaires 8 035 044 8 326 688 Achats, nets de variation de stocks (Notes 5) (5 815 010) (6 965 431) Charges d’exploitation (Notes 5) (793 957) (716 071) Dotations aux amortissements (Notes 7) (233 904) (171 988) Autres produits (Notes 8) 31 374 122 362 Autres charges (Notes 8) (42 380) (62 947) Résultat opérationnel 1 181 168 532 612 Produits de trésorerie et d’équivalents de trésorerie (Notes 9) 1 809 2 972 Coût de l’endettement financier brut (Notes 9) (36 112) (62 497) Coût de l'endettement financier brut (34 303) (59 525) Autres produits financiers (Notes 9) 15 650 23 526 Autres charges financières (Notes 9) (12 088) (8 747) Résultat avant impôt des sociétés intégrées 1 150 428 487 867 Quote-part du résultat net dans les entreprises associées 57 355 (21 741) Impôts sur les résultats (Notes 10) (310 605) (176 944) Résultat net de l’ensemble consolidé 897 177 289 181 Part du Groupe 897 177 289 181 Résultat net par action (en Dirhams) 100 32 Résultat net dilué par action (en Dirhams) 100 32 Nombre d'actions retenu pour le calcul du résultat net par action 8 960 000 8 960 000 Nombre d'actions retenu pour le calcul du résultat net dilué par action 8 960 000 8 960 000 ETAT DU RESULTAT GLOBAL CONSOLIDE (en milliers de dirhams) déc-16 déc-15 Résultat de l'exercice 897 177 289 181 Pertes et gains actuariels (924) (2 387) Effet d'impôt 286 740 Résultat Global 896 540 287 535 Intérêts Minoritaires - - Résultat Global net - Part du Groupe 896 540 287 535
  17. 17. 17 TABLEAUDESFLUX DE TRESORERIECONSOLIDES (en milliers de Dirhams) déc-16 déc-15 FLUX DE TRESORERIE D'EXPLOITATION Résultat net de l'ensemble consolidé 897177 289181 Amortissements et pertes de valeur des immobilisations corporelles et incorporelles 191132 185782 Provisions et impôts différés 408 (24535) Ajustement de juste valeur par résultat (544) (234) (Plus) Moins-values sur cessions d'actifs 1680 (13868) Dividendes moins quote-part des résultats des sociétés mises en équivalence (57355) 21741 Diminution (Augmentation) du besoin en fonds de roulement 509512 (181020) Flux de trésorerie d'exploitation 1542010 277047 FLUX DE TRESORERIE D'INVESTISSEMENT Investissements corporels et incorporels (323228) (375362) Augmentation des prêts non courants (252) (166) Investissements (323481) (375528) Produits de cession d'actifs corporels et incorporels 441 16034 Dividendes reçus 0 40000 Remboursement de prêts non courants 927 730 Désinvestissements 1368 56763 Flux de trésorerie d'investissement (322113) (318764) FLUX DE TRESORERIE DE FINANCEMENT Dividendes payés : - aux actionnaires de la société mère (375872) (310016) Variation des dettes financières courantes (345061) 336613 Flux de trésorerie de financement (720933) 26597 Augmentation (Diminution) de latrésorerie 498964 (15121) Trésorerie en début de période (794787) (779666) Trésorerie àfin de période (295822) (794787)
  18. 18. 18 ETAT DE LA VARIATION DES CAPITAUX PROPRES CONSOLIDES (en milliers de dirhams) Capital social Prime d'émission Résultats non distribués Réserve de couverture de flux de trésorerie Réserve de conversion Capitaux propres part du Groupe Intérêts ne conférant pas le contrôle Capitaux propres Au 1er janvier 2015 448 000 0 448 272 0 0 896 272 896 272 Résultat net 0 0 289 181 0 0 289 181 289 181 Autres éléments du résultat global (4 275) (4 275) (4 275) Résultat Global 289 181 (4 275) 284 906 284 906 Dividendes distribués 0 0 (310 016) 0 0 (310 016) (310 016) Augmentation de capital 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Augmentation de capital des filiales et acquisitions de participations ne donnant pas le contrôle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Autres variations 0 0 (921) 0 0 (921) (921) Au 31 Décembre 2015 448 000 426 516 (4 275) 870 241 870 241 (en milliers de dirhams) Capital social Prime d'émission Résultats non distribués Réserve de couverture de flux de trésorerie Réserve de conversion Capitaux propres part du Groupe Intérêts ne conférant pas le contrôle Capitaux propres Au 1er janvier 2016 448 000 0 426 516 0 (4 275) 870 241 870 241 Résultat net 897 177 0 897 177 897 177 Autres éléments du résultat global (637) (637) (637) Résultat Global 897 177 (637) 896 540 896 540 Dividendes distribués (375 872) 0 (375 872) (375 872) Augmentation de capital 0 0 Augmentation de capital des filiales et acquisitions de participations ne donnant pas le contrôle 0 0 Autres variations 0 0 0 0 Au 31 Décembre 2016 448 000 947 822 (4 913) 1 390 909 1 390 909
  19. 19. 19 PASSAGEDURESULTATNET SOCIAL AURESULTAT NET CONSOLIDE (enmillionsde Dirhams) déc-16 déc-15 RESULTATNETSOCIAL(Référentielmarocain) 840,1 375,9 RetraitementenIFRSde l'amortissementdesimmobilisationscorporellesetincorporelles (20,7) (31,8) Dividendesreçusdesfililalesconsolidées (1,8) (47,8) Eliminationde lareprise de provisiondestitresdesfilialesconsolidées (4,8) 4,8 Contributifdesfilialesconsolidées 65,4 (25,8) RetraitementenIFRSdesinstrumentsde couverture de change 0,2 AutresretaitementsIFRS 5,4 5,0 ImpôtsdifféréssurlesretraitementsIFRS 13,6 8,7 RESULTATNETCONSOLIDE(RéférentielIFRS) 897,2 289,2 RésultatnetSocial2016 5,4 - 20,7 -4,8 RésultatnetConsolidé2016 RESULTATNET SOCIAL : VARIATION 2014 - 2015 897,2 MMAD Contributif Filiales consolidées Impôts différés Retait. IFRS Amortissement Rep.provison SalamGaz Dividendes Filiales Conso. 840,1 MMAD 65,4 -1,813,6
  20. 20. Proposition de Dividendes Le conseil d’administration propose de fixer à répartir entre les actionnaires au titre de l’exercice clos le 31 décembre 201 dividende de 50,00 MAD par action, contre 41,95 Contact PERIMETRE ET METHODES DE CONSOLIDATION Société Méthode de consolidation Total Maroc Intégration Globale Gazber Intégration Globale Ouargaz Intégration Globale Mahatta Intégration Globale Salam Gaz Mise en équivalence SEJ Mise en équivalence SDH Mise en équivalence 0 20 40 60 20 Proposition de Dividendes Le conseil d’administration propose de fixer à 448 MMAD le montant total des dividendes à répartir entre les actionnaires au titre de l’exercice clos le 31 décembre 201 MAD par action, contre 41,95 MAD par action au titre de l’exercice 2015 Dividende (MAD par action) Contact Communication Financière : Email : comfi@total.co.ma Tél : 0522 431 569 PERIMETRE ET METHODES DE CONSOLIDATION Méthode de consolidation % de contrôle % d’intérêt % de contrôle Intégration Globale 100% 100% 100% Intégration Globale 100% 100% 100% Intégration Globale 100% 100% 100% Intégration Globale 100% 100% 100% Mise en équivalence 20% 20% 20% Mise en équivalence 50% 50% 50% Mise en équivalence 33,33% 33,33% 33,33% Au 31Décembre 2016 Au 31Décembre 2015 2015 2016 50,00 +19 % 41,95 MMAD le montant total des dividendes à répartir entre les actionnaires au titre de l’exercice clos le 31 décembre 2016, soit un tion au titre de l’exercice 2015. PERIMETRE ET METHODES DE CONSOLIDATION % de contrôle % d’intérêt 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 20% 20% 50% 50% 33,33% 33,33% Au 31Décembre 2015
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22
  23. 23. SOMMAIRE Note 1. Règles et méthodes comptables Note 2. Evolution du périmètre de consolidation au cours de la période Note 3. Informations sectorielles Note 4. Chiffre d’Affaires Note 5. Achats et autres charges externes Note 6. Frais de personnel et effectifs Note 7. Amortissements et provisions d’exploitation Note 8. Autres produits et charges d’exploitation Note 9. Résultat financier Note 10. Impôts Note 11. Actifs et passifs destinés à être cédés Note 12. résultat par action Note 13. Goodwill (Ecart d’acquisition) Note 14. Immobilisations incorporelles Note 15. Immobilisations corporelles et immeubles de placement Note 16. Autres actifs financiers Note 17. Stocks et en-cours Note 18. Créances clients et autres débiteurs Note 19. Trésorerie et équivalents de tresorerie Note 20. Provisions et autres passifs Note 21. Avantages du personnel Note 22. Dettes financieres Note 23. Dettes fournisseurs et autres créditeurs Note 24. Instruments financiers Note 25. Contrats de location simple Note 26. Autres engagements Note 27. Passifs eventuels Note 28. parties liéés Note 29. périmètre de consolidation 23 Note 1. Règles et méthodes comptables Note 2. Evolution du périmètre de consolidation au cours de la période Note 3. Informations sectorielles Note 5. Achats et autres charges externes Note 6. Frais de personnel et effectifs Note 7. Amortissements et provisions d’exploitation Note 8. Autres produits et charges d’exploitation Note 11. Actifs et passifs destinés à être cédés Note 13. Goodwill (Ecart d’acquisition) Note 14. Immobilisations incorporelles Note 15. Immobilisations corporelles et immeubles de placement Note 16. Autres actifs financiers Note 18. Créances clients et autres débiteurs Note 19. Trésorerie et équivalents de tresorerie Note 20. Provisions et autres passifs Note 21. Avantages du personnel Note 23. Dettes fournisseurs et autres créditeurs Note 25. Contrats de location simple Note 29. périmètre de consolidation 24 35 35 37 38 39 40 41 41 42 44 45 46 46 48 49 50 51 51 52 54 54 55 55 57 57 57 58 59
  24. 24. 24 NOTE 1. RÈGLES ET MÉTHODES COMPTABLES 1.1. Référentiel comptable En application de l’avis n°5 du Conseil National de la Comptabilité (CNC) du 26/05/2005 et conformément aux dispositions de l’article 6, paragraphe 6.3 de la circulaire n°07/09 du Conseil Déontologique des Valeurs Mobilières (CDVM) du 15 juillet 2009, les états financiers consolidés du Groupe Total Maroc sont préparés en conformité avec les normes comptables internationales adoptées au sein de l’Union Européenne au 1er Janvier 2016 et telles que publiées à cette même date. Les normes comptables internationales comprennent les IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), les IAS (International Accounting Standards) et leurs interprétations SIC et IFRIC (Standards Interpretations Committee et International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee). Le Groupe suit régulièrement les dernières publications de l’IASB et de l’IFRIC. Le Groupe Total Maroc avait opté, dans le cadre de la norme IAS 1 révisée, pour la présentation du résultat global en deux états : • Etat détaillant les composants du résultat (état du résultat) ; • Etat commençant par le résultat et détaillant les autres éléments du résultat global (état du résultat global). Les principes et méthodes comptables du Groupe sont décrits ci-après. 1.2. Bases d’évaluation Les comptes consolidés sont établis selon la convention du coût historique à l’exception de certaines catégories d’actifs et passifs conformément aux principes édictés par les IFRS. Les catégories concernées sont mentionnées dans les notes suivantes. 1.3. Principes de consolidation 1.3.1. Filiales Les sociétés dans lesquelles le Groupe exerce un contrôle exclusif de fait ou de droit sont consolidées selon la méthode de l’intégration globale. Le contrôle s’entend comme le pouvoir de diriger les politiques financières et opérationnelles d’une entité afin d’obtenir les avantages de ses activités. Les états financiers des sociétés contrôlées sont consolidés dès que le contrôle devient effectif et jusqu’à ce que ce contrôle cesse. Le contrôle est présumé exister lorsque la mère détient, directement ou indirectement par l’intermédiaire de filiales, plus de la moitié des droits de vote d’une entité, sauf si dans des circonstances exceptionnelles où il peut être clairement démontré que cette détention ne permet pas le contrôle. Pour déterminer si une entité du groupe exerce un contrôle sur une autre, il est tenu compte également de l’existence et de l’effet des droits de vote potentiels exerçables à la date d’arrêté des comptes.
  25. 25. 25 Cependant, la répartition entre le pourcentage d’intérêt du groupe et les intérêts minoritaires est déterminée sur la base du pourcentage actuel d’intérêt. La quote-part de résultat net et de capitaux propres est présentée sur la ligne « intérêts minoritaires ». 1.3.2. Participations dans les entreprises associées et coentreprises Les sociétés dans lesquelles le Groupe exerce une influence notable sur la gestion et la politique financière sont consolidées selon la méthode de la mise en équivalence; l’influence notable étant présumée lorsque plus de 20% des droits de vote sont détenus. Selon la méthode de la mise en équivalence, les titres de participation sont comptabilisés au coût, ajusté des modifications post-acquisition dans la quote-part de l’investisseur dans l’entité détenue, et des éventuelles pertes de valeurs de la participation nette. Les pertes d’une entité consolidée selon la méthode de la mise en équivalence qui excèdent la valeur de la participation du groupe dans cette entité ne sont pas comptabilisées, sauf si : • le Groupe a une obligation légale ou implicite de couvrir ces pertes; ou • le Groupe a effectué des paiements au nom de l’entreprise associée. Tout excédent du coût d’acquisition sur la quote-part du Groupe dans la juste valeur des actifs, passifs et passifs éventuels identifiables de l’entreprise associée à la date d’acquisition, est comptabilisé en tant que goodwill mais n’est pas présenté au bilan parmi les autres goodwill du Groupe. Ce dernier est, en effet, inclus dans la valeur comptable de la participation mise en équivalence et est testé pour dépréciation dans la valeur comptable totale de la participation. Tout excédent de la quote-part du Groupe dans la juste valeur nette des actifs, passifs et passifs éventuels identifiables de l’entité sur le coût d’acquisition, est comptabilisé immédiatement en résultat. Les participations dans des entités sur lesquelles le Groupe a cessé d’exercer une influence notable ne sont plus consolidées à partir de cette date et sont évaluées au plus bas de leur valeur d’équivalence à la date de sortie de périmètre ou de leur valeur d’utilité. Les participations dans des entités sur lesquelles le Groupe a cessé d’exercer un contrôle conjoint ou une influence notable, ne sont plus consolidées à partir de cette date et sont évaluées conformément aux dispositions de IAS 39. Les participations dans les coentreprises sont comptabilisées selon la méthode de la mise en équivalence. Les activités conjointes sont comptabilisées à hauteur de la quote part détenue par le groupe. Les participations dans des filiales, des coentreprises et des entreprises associées qui sont classées comme détenues en vue de la vente (ou incluses dans un Groupe destiné à être cédé qui est classé comme détenu en vue de la vente) selon IFRS 5 sont comptabilisées conformément aux dispositions de cette norme (i.e. les entités sont consolidées mais présentées sur une seule ligne de l’actif et du passif).
  26. 26. 26 1.3.3. Exclusions du périmètre de consolidation Conformément aux dispositions des IFRS, il n’y a pas d’exemption au périmètre de consolidation du Groupe. Les participations non significatives sont traitées en tant que titres disponibles à la vente (AFS). 1.3.4. Retraitements de consolidation Toutes les transactions intragroupes, ainsi que les actifs et passifs réciproques significatifs entre les sociétés consolidées par intégration globale ou intégration proportionnelle sont éliminés. Il en est de même pour les résultats internes au Groupe (dividendes, plus-values...). 1.3.5. Date de clôture Toutes les sociétés du Groupe Total Maroc sont consolidées à partir des comptes annuels arrêtés au 31 Décembre 2016. 1.4. Conversion des opérations en monnaies étrangères La monnaie fonctionnelle de la société Total est le dirham, c’est également la monnaie de présentation des comptes consolidés du Groupe. Les transactions en monnaies étrangères (c’est-à-dire dans une monnaie différente de la monnaie fonctionnelle de l’entité) sont converties au cours de change en vigueur à la date de la transaction. Les actifs et passifs libellés en devises étrangères sont évalués au cours en vigueur à la date de clôture ou au cours de la couverture qui leur est affectée le cas échéant. Les différences de change correspondantes sont enregistrées au compte de résultat, les variations de juste valeur des instruments de couverture sont enregistrées conformément au traitement décrit dans la note 1.13.3 « Instruments dérives ci-après ». 1.5. Regroupements d’entreprises Les acquisitions de filiales sont comptabilisées selon la méthode de l’acquisition. Le coût d’acquisition comprend, à la date du regroupement, les éléments suivants : - la juste valeur, à la date d’échange, des actifs remis, des passifs encourus ou assumés ; - les éventuels instruments de capitaux propres émis par le Groupe en échange du contrôle de l’entité acquise ; - les autres coûts éventuellement directement attribuables au regroupement d’entreprises. Les actifs, passifs, passifs éventuels identifiables de l’entité acquise qui répondent aux critères de comptabilisation énoncés par la norme IFRS 3 sont comptabilisés à la juste valeur à l’exception des actifs (ou groupe d’actifs), répondant aux dispositions de la norme IFRS 5 pour une qualification d’actifs non courants destinés à être cédés, alors comptabilisés et évalués à la juste valeur diminuée des coûts nécessaires à la vente.
  27. 27. 27 Dans le cas d’une première consolidation d’une entité, le Groupe procède dans un délai n’excédant pas un an à compter de la date d’acquisition à l’évaluation de tous les actifs, passifs et passifs éventuels à leur juste valeur. Le goodwill ou « écart d’acquisition » correspond à la différence entre le coût d’acquisition et la part d’intérêts de l’acquéreur dans la juste valeur nette des actifs, passifs et passifs éventuels identifiables. Il suit les principes définis dans le paragraphe «1.6 Goodwill ». 1.6. Goodwill Le goodwill est évalué dans la monnaie fonctionnelle de l’entité acquise. Il est comptabilisé à l’actif du bilan. Il n’est pas amorti et fait l’objet de test de pertes de valeur annuel ou dès l’apparition d’indices susceptibles de remettre en cause la valeur comptabilisée au bilan. Les pertes de valeur enregistrées ne peuvent pas faire l’objet d’une reprise ultérieure. Lorsque la quote-part de la juste valeur des actifs, passifs et passifs éventuels acquise excède le coût d’acquisition, un écart d’acquisition négatif est immédiatement comptabilisé en résultat. Lors de la cession d’une filiale ou d’une entité contrôlée conjointement, le montant du goodwill attribuable à la filiale est inclus dans le calcul du résultat de cession. 1.7. Immobilisations incorporelles Les immobilisations incorporelles sont inscrites au coût d’acquisition initial diminué du cumul des amortissements et des éventuelles pertes de valeur. Les immobilisations incorporelles identifiables acquises dont la durée d’utilité est définie sont amorties en fonction de leur propre durée d’utilité dès leur mise en service. Les immobilisations incorporelles identifiables acquises dont la durée d’utilité est indéfinie, ne sont pas amorties mais font l’objet, tous les ans, de tests de perte de valeur ou dès l’apparition d’indices susceptibles de remettre en cause la valeur comptabilisée au bilan. Le cas échéant, une perte de valeur est enregistrée. Les immobilisations incorporelles dont la durée d’utilité est définie sont amorties selon le mode linéaire. 1.8. Immobilisations corporelles Conformément à la norme IAS 16, les immobilisations corporelles sont comptabilisées au coût d’acquisition historique ou de fabrication initial, diminué du cumul des amortissements et, le cas échéant, du cumul des pertes de valeur. Les intérêts financiers des capitaux utilisés pour financer les investissements, pendant la période précédant leur mise en exploitation, sont partis intégrante du coût historique.
  28. 28. 28 Les coûts d’entretien courants sont comptabilisés en charges de la période à l’exception de ceux qui prolongent la durée d’utilisation ou augmentent la valeur du bien concerné qui sont alors immobilisés. Les amortissements sont généralement pratiqués en fonction des durées d’utilisation (durée d’utilité) des immobilisations corporelles ou de leurs composants harmonisées et fixées au niveau du groupe pour toutes les filiales : Le mode d’amortissement retenu par le Groupe est le mode linéaire. Ce mode d’amortissement reflète le rythme selon lequel l’entité s’attend à consommer les avantages économiques liés à l’actif. Les durées d’amortissement appliquées par le Groupe, par type d’immobilisation, se présentent comme suit : Type d’immobilisations Mode d’amortissement Durée d’amortissement Constructions Linéaire 10 ans – 20 ans Installations techniques, matériel et outillage Linéaire 10 ans – 15 ans Matériel de transport Linéaire 5 ans Matériel informatique 3 ans Mobilier, matériel de bureau et aménagements divers Linéaire 10 ans 1.9. Contrats de location Conformément à la norme IAS 17 « Contrats de location », les contrats de location sont classés en contrats de location financement lorsque les termes du contrat de location transfèrent en substance la quasi-totalité des risques et avantages inhérents à la propriété au preneur. Tous les autres contrats de location sont classés en location simple. Les actifs détenus en vertu d’un contrat de location financement sont comptabilisés en tant qu’actifs au plus faible de la valeur actualisée des paiements minimaux au titre de la location et de leur juste valeur, déterminée au commencement du contrat de location. Le passif correspondant dû au bailleur est enregistré au bilan en tant qu’obligation issue du contrat de location financement, en passifs financiers. Ces immobilisations sont amorties sur la durée la plus courte entre la durée d’utilité des actifs et la durée du contrat de location financement, lorsqu’il existe une assurance raisonnable qu’il n’y aura pas de transfert de propriété au terme du contrat. Pour les contrats de location simple où le Groupe est preneur, les paiements effectués au titre de contrats de location simple (autres que les coûts de services tels que l’assurance et la maintenance) sont comptabilisés en charges dans le compte de résultat sur une base linéaire sur la durée du contrat de location.
  29. 29. 29 Les contrats de locations signés par le Groupe (bailleur) avec ses clients sont des contrats de location simple. Dans ces contrats, les produits des loyers sont enregistrés de manière linéaire sur les durées fermes des baux. En conséquence, les dispositions particulières et avantages définis dans les contrats de bail (franchises, paliers, droits d'entrée) sont étalés sur la durée ferme du bail, sans tenir compte de l'indexation. La période de référence retenue est la première période ferme du bail. Les frais directement encourus et payés à des tiers pour la mise en place d'un contrat de location sont inscrits à l'actif, dans le poste « immeubles de placement » ou autres postes d’immobilisations concernées, et amortis sur la durée ferme du bail. 1.10. Test de dépréciation et pertes de valeur des actifs Concernant les tests de dépréciation des immobilisations incorporelles et corporelles, la norme IAS 36 « Dépréciation d'actifs » précise que lorsque des événements ou modifications d'environnement de marché indiquent un risque de dépréciation de ces immobilisations, celles-ci font l'objet d'une revue détaillée afin de déterminer si leur valeur nette comptable est inférieure à leur valeur recouvrable (la plus élevée de la valeur d'utilité et de la juste valeur (diminuée des coûts de vente) pouvant conduire à la comptabilisation d'une perte de valeur. La valeur d'utilité est estimée en calculant la valeur actuelle des flux de trésorerie futurs. La juste valeur repose sur les informations disponibles jugées les plus fiables (données de marché, transactions récentes ...). La fermeture planifiée de certains sites, des réductions d'effectifs complémentaires ainsi que la révision à la baisse des perspectives de marché peuvent, dans certains cas, être considérées comme des indices de perte de valeur. Ainsi, conformément aux dispositions de la norme IAS 36, le Groupe examine au moins une fois par an les valeurs comptables des immobilisations corporelles et incorporelles à durée d’utilité définie afin d’apprécier s’il existe un quelconque indice montrant que ces actifs ont pu perdre de la valeur. Si un tel indice existe, la valeur recouvrable de l’actif est estimée afin de déterminer, s’il y a lieu, le montant de la perte de valeur. La valeur recouvrable est la valeur la plus élevée entre sa juste valeur diminuée des coûts de vente et sa valeur d’utilité. Les goodwill et immobilisations incorporelles à durée d’utilité indéfinie font l’objet d’un test de dépréciation annuel. Un test de dépréciation complémentaire est réalisé à chaque fois qu’un indice de perte de valeur a pu être identifié. Lorsque la valeur recouvrable d’une UGT (Unité Génératrice de Trésorerie ) est inférieure à sa valeur comptable, une perte de valeur est alors comptabilisée en résultat. Cette perte de valeur est affectée en premier lieu sur la valeur au bilan du goodwill. Le reliquat est affecté au reste des actifs inclus dans l’UGT au prorata de leur valeur comptable. La valeur recouvrable des UGT est déterminée à partir des projections actualisées des flux de trésorerie futurs d’exploitation, sur une durée de trois ans extrapolée pour trois autres années et d’une valeur terminale. 1.11. Actifs non courants détenus en vue de la vente et activités abandonnées Les actifs ou groupes d’actifs destinés à être cédés, satisfont aux critères d’une telle classification si leur valeur comptable sera principalement recouvrée par le biais d’une transaction de vente plutôt que par leur utilisation continue. Cette condition est considérée comme remplie lorsque la vente est hautement probable et que l’actif (ou le groupe d’actifs destiné à être cédé) est disponible en vue de la
  30. 30. 30 vente immédiate dans son état actuel. La direction doit s’être engagée envers un plan de vente, et dont on s’attend à ce que la vente soit conclue dans un délai de douze mois à compter de la date où l’actif ou groupe d’actifs a été qualifié d’actif non courant destiné à être cédé. Le Groupe évalue à chaque date d’arrêté s’il est engagé dans un processus de sortie d’actif ou d’activité et présente ces derniers, le cas échéant, en « actifs destinés à être cédés ». Ces actifs détenus en vue de la vente sont présentés séparément des autres actifs au bilan. Les éventuelles dettes liées à ces actifs destinés à être cédés sont également présentées sur une ligne distincte au passif du bilan. Les actifs détenus en vue de la vente et les groupes d’actifs destinés à être cédés sont évalués au plus faible de leur valeur comptable et de leur juste valeur diminuée des coûts de sortie. A compter de la date d’une telle classification, l’actif cesse d’être amorti. Une activité abandonnée représente une activité ou une zone géographique significative pour le Groupe faisant soit l’objet d’une cession soit d’un classement en actifs détenus en vue de la vente. Les résultats des activités abandonnées sont présentés, au compte de résultat, distinctement du résultat des activités poursuivies. 1.12. Stocks Les stocks sont évalués au plus bas de leur coût de revient ou de leur valeur nette de réalisation. Le coût de revient correspond au coût d’acquisition encouru pour amener les stocks dans l’état et à l’endroit ou ils se trouvent. Le prix de revient des stocks de produits pétroliers structurés est déterminé selon le prix de structure de la quinzaine publié par le ministère de l’énergie et des mines et celui des autres stocks est calculé selon la méthode PMP (prix moyen pondéré). La valeur nette de réalisation des stocks correspond au prix de vente estimé dans le cours normal de l’activité diminué des coûts estimés pour achever les produits et des coûts estimés nécessaires pour réaliser la vente. 1.13. Actifs financiers 1.13.1. Evaluation des créances clients et actifs financiers non courants Les créances clients, prêts et autres actifs financiers non courants sont considérés comme des actifs émis par l’entreprise et sont comptabilisés selon la méthode du coût amorti. Ils peuvent, par ailleurs, faire l’objet d’une provision pour dépréciation s’il existe une indication objective de perte de valeur. 1.13.2. Titres de participation des sociétés non consolidées et autres titres immobilisés Les titres de participation des sociétés non consolidées et les autres titres immobilisés sont qualifiés d’actifs disponibles à la vente (AFS) et figurent au bilan pour leur juste valeur. Les
  31. 31. 31 pertes et gains latents sont enregistrés dans une composante séparée des capitaux propres. Pour les titres cotés, la juste valeur correspond au cours de bourse. Pour les autres titres, si la juste valeur n’est pas estimable de façon fiable, elle correspond au coût d’acquisition net des dépréciations éventuelles. En cas d’indication objective d’une perte de valeur (notamment baisse significative ou durable de la valeur de l’actif), une dépréciation est comptabilisée en résultat. La reprise de cette perte de valeur par le compte de résultat ne peut intervenir qu’au moment de la cession des titres, toute reprise antérieure étant comptabilisée en capitaux propres. 1.13.3. Instruments dérivés Les instruments dérivés sont comptabilisés au bilan à leur juste valeur sur les lignes instruments dérivés en actifs financiers courants ou non courants ou passifs financiers courants ou non courants. L’impact comptable des variations de juste valeur de ces instruments dérivés peut se résumer de la manière suivante : Application de la comptabilité de couverture : • pour les couvertures de juste valeur d’actifs ou de passifs existants au bilan, la partie couverte de ces éléments est évaluée à sa juste valeur. La variation de cette juste valeur est enregistrée en résultat financier et compensée pour la part efficace par les variations symétriques de juste valeur des instruments dérivés ; • Dans le cas où la comptabilité de couverture n’est pas appliquée, la variation de juste valeur des instruments dérivés est enregistrée en résultat financier. 1.14. Valeurs mobilières de placement Conformément à la norme lAS 39 « Instruments financiers: comptabilisation et évaluation », les valeurs mobilières de placement sont évaluées à leur juste valeur. Aucun placement n'est analysé comme étant détenu jusqu'à l'échéance. Pour les placements considérés comme détenus à des fins de transaction, les variations de juste valeur sont comptabilisées systématiquement en résultat (en autres produits et charges financiers). Pour les placements disponibles à la vente, les variations de juste valeur sont comptabilisées directement dans les capitaux propres ou en résultat (en autres produits et charges financiers) dans le cas d'indication objective d'une dépréciation plus que temporaire de la valeur mobilière ou en cas de cession. 1.15. Trésorerie et équivalents de trésorerie Conformément à la norme lAS 7 « Tableau des flux de trésorerie », la trésorerie et équivalents de trésorerie figurant au bilan, comprend la trésorerie (fonds en caisse et dépôts à vue) ainsi que les équivalents de trésorerie (placements à court terme, très liquides, qui sont facilement convertibles en un montant connu de trésorerie et qui sont soumis à un risque négligeable de changement de valeur). Les placements dans des actions cotées, les placements dont l'échéance initiale est à court ou moyen terme sans possibilité de sortie anticipée ainsi que les comptes bancaires faisant l'objet de restrictions (comptes bloqués) autres que celles liées à des réglementations propres à certains pays ou secteurs a activités (contrôle des changes, etc.)
  32. 32. 32 sont exclus de la trésorerie et des équivalents de trésorerie du tableau des flux de trésorerie. 1.16. Décomptabilisation des actifs financiers Un actif financier tel que défini par la norme lAS 32 "Instruments financiers: informations à fournir et présentation » est sorti du bilan en tout ou partie lorsque le Groupe n'attend plus de flux de trésorerie futurs de celui-ci et transfère la quasi-totalité des risques et avantages qui lui sont attachés. 1.17. Impôts différés Le Groupe comptabilise les impôts différés pour l’ensemble des différences temporelles existantes entre les valeurs fiscales et comptables des actifs et des passifs du bilan, à l’exception des goodwill. Les taux d’impôt retenus sont ceux votés ou quasi adoptés à la date de clôture de l’exercice en fonction des juridictions fiscales. Le montant d’impôts différés est déterminé pour chaque entité fiscale. Les actifs d’impôts relatifs aux différences temporelles et aux reports déficitaires ne sont comptabilisés que dans la mesure où il est probable qu’un profit imposable futur déterminé avec suffisamment de précision sera dégagé au niveau de l’entité fiscale. Les impôts exigibles et/ou différés sont comptabilisés au compte de résultat de la période sauf s’ils sont générés par une transaction ou un événement comptabilisé directement en capitaux propres. Une entité du Groupe doit compenser les actifs et passifs d'impôt exigible si, et seulement si, cette entité : (a) a un droit juridiquement exécutoire de compenser les montants comptabilisés ; et (b) a l'intention, soit de régler le montant net, soit de réaliser l'actif et de régler le passif simultanément. Une entité du Groupe doit compenser les actifs et passifs d'impôt différé si, et seulement si, cette entité : (a) a un droit juridiquement exécutoire de compenser les actifs et passifs d'impôt exigible ; et (b) les actifs et passifs d'impôts différés concernent des impôts sur le résultat prélevés par la même autorité fiscale. Ainsi, les soldes nets d’impôts différés sont déterminés au niveau de chaque entité fiscale. 1.18. Avantages du personnel Le Groupe participe à des régimes de retraite et indemnités de fin de carrière, dont les prestations dépendent de différents facteurs tels qu’ancienneté, salaires et versements effectués à des régimes généraux obligatoires.
  33. 33. 33 Ces régimes peuvent être à cotisations définies ou à prestations définies et dans ce cas être totalement ou partiellement préfinancés par des placements dans des actifs dédiés, fonds communs de placement, actifs généraux de compagnies d’assurances ou autres. Pour les régimes à cotisations définies, les charges correspondent aux cotisations versées. Pour les régimes à prestations définies, les engagements sont évalués selon la méthode actuarielle des unités de crédits projetés. Les écarts constatés entre l’évaluation et la prévision des engagements (en fonction de projections ou hypothèses nouvelles) ainsi qu’entre la prévision et la réalisation sur le rendement des fonds investis sont appelés pertes et gains actuariels. Ils sont comptabilisés en autres éléments du résultat global, sans possibilité de recyclage ultérieur en résultat. Le coût des services passés est reconnu en résultat, qu’ils soient acquis ou non acquis. La charge nette liée aux engagements de retraite et avantages similaires est comptabilisée dans la rubrique « charges d’exploitation ». 1.19. Provisions et autres passifs Une provision est comptabilisée lorsqu’il existe, pour le Groupe, une obligation actuelle, juridique ou implicite, résultant d’un événement passé et qu’il est probable qu’elle provoquera une sortie de ressources qui peut être estimée de manière fiable. Le montant provisionné correspond à la meilleure estimation possible de l’obligation. Les provisions et autres passifs non courants comprennent les engagements dont l’échéance ou le montant sont incertains, découlant de risques environnementaux, de risques réglementaires et fiscaux, de litiges et d’autres risques. 1.20. Frais d’augmentation de capital Les frais d’augmentation de capital sont imputés sur les primes d’émission, de fusion ou d’apport, en cas d’insuffisance, ces frais restants sont comptabilisés en charges. 1.21. Passifs financiers 1.21.1. Dettes financières Les emprunts et autres passifs financiers porteurs d'intérêt sont évalués selon la méthode du coût amorti en utilisant le taux d'intérêt effectif de l'emprunt. Les frais et primes d'émission viennent impacter la valeur à l'entrée et sont étalés sur la durée de vie de l'emprunt via le taux d'intérêt effectif. Dans le cas des dettes financières issues de la comptabilisation des contrats de location- financement, la dette financière constatée en contrepartie de l'immobilisation corporelle est initialement comptabilisée à la juste valeur du bien loué ou, si celle-ci est inférieure, à la valeur actualisée des paiements minimaux au titre de la location.
  34. 34. 34 1.21.2. Autres passifs financiers Les autres passifs financiers concernent essentiellement les dettes fournisseurs et les autres créditeurs. Ces passifs financiers sont comptabilisés au coût amorti. 1.22. Produits des activités ordinaires Les produits des activités ordinaires du Groupe sont composés principalement des natures suivantes de chiffre d’affaires : • ventes de biens ; • ventes de prestation de services ; Un produit est comptabilisé en revenus lorsque l'entreprise a transféré à l'acheteur les risques et avantages importants inhérents à la propriété des biens. Les revenus sont évalués à la juste valeur de la contrepartie reçue ou à recevoir. Les remises commerciales ou rabais pour quantité sont comptabilisées en déduction du revenu à l'exception des actions commerciales prenant la forme d'attribution de produits gratuits qui sont comptabilisés dans le coût des ventes et provisionnés conformément aux dispositions d'IAS 37 « Provisions, passifs éventuels et actifs éventuels ». 1.23. Autres produits de l’activité Les autres produits liés à l'activité incluent notamment: - Redevances réseau; - Prestations de services Cartes ; - Autres produits. 1.24. Coût de l’endettement net Il inclut les charges et produits d'intérêts sur la dette nette consolidée, constituée des emprunts, des comptes courants d’associés, des autres dettes financières (y compris dettes sur contrat de location financement éventuellement). La dette nette consolidée correspond à la dette brute moins la trésorerie et équivalents de trésorerie. Les coûts d'emprunts qui sont directement attribuables à l'acquisition, la construction ou la production d'un actif sont incorporés dans le coût de cet actif. 1.25. Résultat par action Le résultat de base par action est calculé en divisant le résultat net part du Groupe par le nombre moyen d’actions en circulation au cours de l’exercice. Le nombre moyen d’actions en circulation de la période et des exercices antérieurs présentés est calculé hors actions d’auto détention et actions détenues dans le cadre de plans d’options d’achat.
  35. 35. 35 A ce jour, le Groupe n’a pas émis d’instrument financier ayant un effet dilutif. NOTE 2. EVOLUTION DU PERIMETRE DE CONSOLIDATION AU COURS DE LA PERIODE 2.1. Cessions Le Groupe n’a cédé aucune entité au cours de l’année 2016. • Activités abandonnées Le groupe ne dispose pas d’activités abandonnées en 2016. 2.2. Acquisitions Le Groupe n’a procédé à aucune acquisition en 2016. NOTE 3. INFORMATIONS SECTORIELLES 3.1. Niveaux d’information sectorielle Le niveau d’information sectorielle retenu par le Groupe Total est le secteur d’activité. Activité 1 : Carburants Activité 2 : Gaz Activité 3 : Lubrifiants Activité 4 : Autres 3.2. Informations par secteur d’activité Les principaux agrégats du Compte de résultat se décomposent comme suit entre les différents secteurs d’activité :
  36. 36. 36 Au 31 Décembre 2016 Au 31 Décembre 2015 En Milliers de MAD Carburants Gaz Lubrifiants Autres Total Externe 5683147 1884826 398774 68297 8035044 Chiffre d'affaires total 5 683 147 1 884 826 398 774 68 297 8 035 044 Résultat opérationnel 967022 158493 61079 5579 1192173 Autres produits et autres charges 11006- 11006- Résultat financier 17165- 10091- 3482- 2- 30740- Résultat avant impôt des sociétés intégrées 949857 148402 57597 5429- 1150427 Impôts surles sociétés 310605- 310605- Résultat des activités poursuivies 949 857 148 402 57 597 316 034- 839 822 En Milliers de MAD Carburants Gaz Lubrifiants Autres Total Externe 5980262 1888290 390449 67688 8326688 Chiffre d'affaires total 5 980 262 1 888 290 390 449 67 688 8 326 688 Résultat opérationnel 292978 113089 69622 2492- 473198 Autres produits et autres charges 59415 59415 Résultat financier 39700- 3390- 1696- 39 44746- Résultat avantimpôt des sociétés intégrées 253278 109699 67926 56962 487866 Impôts sur les sociétés 176944- 176944- Résultat des activités poursuivies 253 278 109 699 67 926 119 982- 310 922
  37. 37. 37 La hausse du résultat en 2016 par rapport à 2015 est notamment due à la conjonction de nombreux facteurs positifs : • le fort développement des ventes de carburants, en particulier sur le réseau de stations- service : impact des 16 ouvertures en 2015, des 12 ouvertures en 2016, et de l’arrêt du flux informel de produits importés illégalement dans l’Oriental ; • l’attractivité de la nouvelle identité visuelle des stations-service TOTAL, déployée dans 252 stations à fin Décembre 2016 ; • l’introduction de nouveaux produits et concepts à forte valeur ajoutée (TOTAL Excellium, La Croissanterie, TOTAL Wash, Hard Auto, etc…) ; • l’amélioration des marges pétrolières, favorisée par des facteurs conjoncturels: o un important effet prix sur stock lié à la hausse des cours entre le 31 décembre 2015 et le 31 décembre 2016 ; o l’amélioration des conditions d’approvisionnement des produits importés, dans un marché pétrolier mondial favorable ; • La non reconduction des frais liés à l’introduction en bourse de Total Maroc (frais non récurrents engagés en 2015). • l’impact du taux d’imposition réduit à 23,25% lié à l’introduction en bourse de Total Maroc. Ce niveau de résultats va permettre à Total Maroc de financer la poursuite du programme ambitieux d’investissements pluriannuel, particulièrement en logistique, de faire face à la charge financière liée à l’augmentation des stocks de sécurité, ainsi que d’envisager la distribution d’un dividende en légère augmentation. A titre de rappel, le marché pétrolier a connu les évolutions récentes suivantes : la décompensation totale des hydrocarbures liquides à partir du 1er janvier 2015, la dérégulation des prix des carburants à partir du 1er décembre 2015 et la libéralisation des importations du butane vrac au 1er Juin 2016. NOTE 4. CHIFFRE D’AFFAIRES Les produits des activités ordinaires du Groupe TOTAL se décomposent de la manière suivante : En Milliers de MAD Note déc-16 déc-15 Ventes de produits de l'activité 4.1 7 950 701 8 268 646 Prestations de services 4.2 84 343 58 043 Chiffre d’affaires 8 035 044 8 326 688
  38. 38. 38 4.1. Chiffre d’affaires Le chiffre d’affaires du Groupe Total Maroc se décompose comme suit : Le chiffre d’affaires réalisé en 2016, s’élève à 7.950,7 MMAD, contre 8.268,6 MMAD en 2015, soit une baisse de 317,9 MMAD, enregistrée malgré la hausse des volumes vendus. La baisse du chiffre d’affaires s’explique par le maintien des prix des carburants, en moyenne annuelle 2016, à un niveau bas. NB : Les ventes en valeur (chiffre d’affaires) ne représentent pas un indicateur pertinent pour l’analyse de la performance du secteur pétrolier. 4.2. Autres produits de l’activité Les autres produits des activités ordinaires se détaillent comme suit : NOTE 5. ACHATS ET AUTRES CHARGES D’EXPLOITATION Les achats et les autres charges externes se décomposent comme suit : En Millions de MAD déc-16 déc-15 - Ventes de carburants 5 598 805 5 922 219 - Ventes du gaz 1 884 826 1 888 290 - Ventes du lubrifiants 398 774 390 449 - Divers 68 297 67 688 Total des ventes de produits de l'activité 7 950 701 8 268 646 En Millions de MAD déc-16 déc-15 - Redevance réseau 35 489 30 314 - Assistance technique pool aviation 9 521 10 437 - Prestations services cartes 3 753 2 528 - Autres 35 579 14 763 Total autres produits des activités ordinaires 84 343 58 043
  39. 39. 39 Les autres charges d’exploitation englobent essentiellement les frais de publicité et de promotion des ventes, les achats de matières et fournitures consommables, les honoraires et les frais d’assurance et de télécom. La hausse enregistrée au niveau de cette rubrique est liée notamment à l’augmentation des frais de publicité et communication (diversification de l’offre des produits et services, campagnes CAN…) Les frais de transport et les frais de stockage et passage des produits ont augmenté en 2016 en corrélation avec l’augmentation de l’activité. NOTE 6. LES FRAIS DE PERSONNEL ET EFFECTIFS 6.1. Frais de personnel Les charges de personnel de l’exercice sont détaillées, ci-dessous, par nature de coût : En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Achats de produits pétroliers et pétrochimiques 5 767 315 6 935 336 Autres Achats de produits 57 043 40 928 Variation de stocks 9 348 10 833 Achats 5 815 010 6 965 431 Charges de personnel (Note 6) 209 609 199 677 Transports produits sur ventes 169 163 151 912 Stockage produits 52 518 49 995 Loyers opérationnels 37 669 31 477 Entretien et réparations 33 114 27 681 Impôts et taxes 7 847 6 263 Autres charges d'exploitation 284 037 249 065 Charges d'exploitation 793 957 716 071 Total Achats et Charges d'exploitation 6 608 967 7 681 502 En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Salaires et traitements 148 144 148 888 Charges sociales 36 701 34 383 Charges sociales diverses 24 764 16 405 Total 209 609 199 677
  40. 40. 40 6.2. Effectifs moyens Les effectifs moyens des entreprises consolidées par intégration se ventilent comme suit : La hausse significative des effectifs en 2016 par rapport à 2015 s’explique par le recrutement de nouveaux employés chez Total Maroc et ses filiales. 6.3. Rémunérations des organes d’administration et de direction Le détail de la rémunération des organes d’administration et de direction est inclus dans la note 28.1. NOTE 7. AMORTISSEMENTS ET PROVISIONS D’EXPLOITATION Les variations d’amortissements et de provisions ayant un impact sur le résultat d’exploitation, courant pour les périodes closes les 31 Décembre 2016 et 31 Décembre 2015 se décomposent comme suit : Cadres Non cadres Total Cadres Non cadres Total Total SA 166 143 309 150 138 288 Gazber 61 61 46 46 Ouargaz 40 40 31 31 Mahatta 170 170 141 141 Total 166 414 580 150 356 506 déc-16 déc-15 En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Amortissements nets impactant le résultat opérationnel Immobilisations incorporelles 3 233 2 756 Immobilisations corporelles 187 447 182 875 Sous-total 190 680 185 631 Provisions et Pertes de valeur nettes impactant le résultat opérationnel Stocks 549 621- Créances 13 743 13 872- Avantages du personnel 503 415 Dotations nettes pour risques et charges 28 428 436 Sous-total 43 224 13 642- Total 233 904 171 988
  41. 41. 41 Une description des variations d’amortissements et de perte de valeur des immobilisations est incluse dans les notes 14 et 15 de ces états financiers. Le détail des variations des pertes de valeur relative aux stocks et aux créances est inclus dans les notes 17 et 18 de ces états financiers. NOTE 8. AUTRES PRODUITS ET CHARGES D’EXPLOITATION Les autres produits et charges d’exploitation se présentent comme suit : Les autres produits et charges d’exploitation passent de 59 MMAD en 2015 à -11 MMAD en 2016. La baisse constatée au niveau de cette rubrique s’explique notamment par un produit de cession des immobilisations moins important en 2016 (-15,6 MMAD) et une hausse des provisions pour risques et charges (16,7 MMAD) liée principalement à divers risques douane provisionnés en 2016. NOTE 9. RESULTAT FINANCIER Les résultats financiers au 31 Décembre 2016 et 31 Décembre 2015 se décomposent de la façon suivante : En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Cessions d'actifs 441 16 034 Impact net de l'accord transactionnel issu du contrôle fiscal (hors rappel IS)* 22 607 Autres produits et charges 11 447- 20 774 Total autres produits et charges d'exploitation 11 006- 59 415 * Protocole d'accord signé avce l'administration fiscale le 23 Novembre 2015
  42. 42. 42 Le résultat financier s’élève à –30,7 MMAD au 31 Décembre 2016 contre -44,7 MMAD au 31 Décembre 2015. L’augmentation du résultat financier est liée principalement à l’optimisation de la gestion de trésorerie et à l’amélioration du besoin en fonds de roulement en 2016. NOTE 10. IMPOTS 10.1. Charge d’impôt La charge d’impôt se compose comme suit : La hausse significative de la charge d’impôt en 2016 en comparaison avec l’exercice précédent, est due à l’augmentation des résultats 2016 de Total Maroc. A noter que le calcul de l’impôt en 2016 tient compte de la réduction d’impôt accordée aux sociétés nouvellement introduites sur la bourse de Casablanca durant les trois premiers exercices suivant l’introduction en bourse. En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Charges d'interêts 36 112 62 497 Coût de l’endettement financier brut 36 112 62 497 Autres charges financières 12 088 8 747 Autres charges financières 12 088 8 747 Total des charges financières 48 200 71 244 Intérêts et autres produits financiers 1 809 2 972 Produits de trésorerie et d’équivalents de trésorerie 1 809 2 972 Revenus des participations 6 514 6 390 Gain de juste valeur des dérivés de change 544 234 Autres produits financiers 8 592 16 902 Autres produits financiers 15 650 23 526 Total des produits financiers 17 460 26 499 Résultat financier 30 740- 44 746- En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Charge d'impôt courant 324 216 185 895 Produit / charge d'impôt différé 13 611- 8 951- Total 310 605 176 944
  43. 43. 43 10.1.1. Impôts différés comptabilisés au bilan Les impôts différés comptabilisés au bilan se présentent comme suit : Les actifs nets d’impôts sont limités aux capacités de chaque entité fiscale à recouvrer ses actifs dans un proche avenir. En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Différences entre la base comptable et la base fiscale Immobilisations corporelles 39 358 32 866 Povisions créances clients 9 942 2 504 Avantages au personnel 5 668 5 225 Instruments financiers 241- 73- Autres 610- 304- Total 54 117 40 219 Au 1er janvier 2015 30 251 Charge / produit d'impôts différés comptabilisé en résultat 8 951 Charge / produit d'impôts différés comptabilisé en capitauxpropres 1 018 Au 31 Décembre 2015 40 219 Au 1er janvier 2016 40 219 Charge / produit d'impôts différés comptabilisé en résultat 13 611 Charge / produit d'impôts différés comptabilisé en capitaux propres 286 Au 31 Décembre 2016 54 117
  44. 44. 44 10.1.1. Preuve d’impôt (*) Réduction de 25% du taux d’imposition liée à l’introduction en bourse applicable sur les exercices 2016, 2017 et 2018. NOTE 11. PARTICIPATIONS DANS LES ENTREPRISES ASSOCIEES La liste des participations dans les entreprises associées, les pourcentages d’intérêt et de contrôle sont fournis en note 29. Les principaux agrégats financiers, représentant 100% des principales entreprises associées, se présentent comme suit : En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Résultat net 897 177 289 181 Quote-part de résultat dans les entreprises associées 57 355 21 741- Produit d'impôt sur les société (charge) 310 605- 176 944- Résultat avant impôt et quote-part de résultat dans les entreprises associées 1 150 428 487 867 Tauxd'imposition statutaire au Maroc (*) 23% 30% Impôt sur les société théorique 266 550- 145 664- Déficits fiscaux 722 - Autres charges non déductibles fiscalement 44 777- 31 280- Différences expliquées 44 055- 31 280- Impôts sur les résultats 310 605- 176 944- EnMilliers deMAD déc-16 déc-15 déc-16 déc-15 déc-16 déc-15 Actifs noncourants 415855 410538 64634 68676 71954 68924 Actifs courants 2563764 2778230 8139 3705 8601 22110 Passifs courants 2533573 3020454 14689 18697 47140 57997 Capitauxpropres 446045 168314 58084 53684 33415 33037 SalamGaz SDH SEJ
  45. 45. 45 NOTE 12. RESULTAT PAR ACTION Le résultat de base par action est calculé en divisant le résultat net part du Groupe par le nombre moyen d’actions en circulation au cours de l’exercice. Le nombre moyen d’actions en circulation de la période et des exercices antérieurs présentés est calculé hors actions d’auto détention et actions détenues dans le cadre de plans d’options d’achat. A ce jour, le Groupe n’a pas émis d’instrument financier ayant un effet dilutif. Dès lors, le résultat de base par action est équivalent au résultat dilué par action. EnMilliers deMAD déc-16 déc-15 déc-16 déc-15 déc-16 déc-15 Chiffred’affaires 3326443 3498217 16626 17737 34587 32928 Achats,nets devariationdestocks 2784298- 3181271- 348- 451- - - Autres charges opérationnelle 322203- 321399- 12052- 11781- 32479- 30429- Résultatopérationnel 219942 4453- 4226 5505 2108 2500 Autres produits et charges d'exploitation 93465 133800- 431 14- 233 27- Résultatdes activités opérationnelles 313407 138253- 4657 5491 2341 2473 Produits et charges financiers 16730 32643 257- 1091- 1517- 1930- Résultatavantimpôts des entreprises intégrées330136 105609- 4400 4400 824 542 Impôts surles sociétés 52405 9254 - - 446 286 Résultatnet 277732 114863- 4400 4400 378 256 SalamGaz SDH SEJ Exercices clos le 31 Décembre déc-16 déc-15 Résultat net de l’exercice imputable aux actionnaires de la société-mère 897 177 289 181 Nombre d'actions retenu pour le calcul du résultat par action 8 960 000 8 960 000 Résultat de base par action 100 32 Résultat dilué par action 100 32
  46. 46. 46 NOTE 13. GOODWILL (ECART D’ACQUISITION) Il s’agit essentiellement du goodwill issu de la fusion – absorption, de la société ex-SDBP, réalisée en 2006. NOTE 14. IMMOBILISATIONS INCORPORELLES Les amortissements et les pertes de valeur de la période sont comptabilisés au niveau des amortissements et provisions d’exploitation. En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Au 1er janvier 86 155 86 155 Valeur brute 86 155 86 155 Au 31 Décembre 86 155 86 155
  47. 47. 47 En Milliers de MAD Concessions brevets et droits similaires Autres Total Valeurs brutes Au 1er janvier 2015 21 100 - 21 100 Acquisitions 2 241 2 241 Autres mouvements 2 117 - 2 117 Au 31 Décembre 2015 25 458 - 25 458 Au 1er janvier 2016 25 458 - 25 458 Acquisitions 1 749 1 749 Autres mouvements - - Au 31 Décembre 2016 27 208 - 27 208 27 208 Amortissements et pertes de valeurs 0 Au 1er janvier 2015 16 765- - 16 765- Amortissements 2 756- 2 756- Autres mouvements - Au 31 Décembre 2015 19 521- - 19 521- Au 1er janvier 2016 19 521- - 19 521- Amortissements 3 233- 3 233- Autres mouvements - Au 31 Décembre 2016 22 753- - 22 753- 22 753- Valeurs nettes Au 31 décembre 2015 5 938 - 5 938 Au 31 Décembre 2016 4 454 - 4 454
  48. 48. 48 NOTE 15. IMMOBILISATIONS CORPORELLES Les acquisitions de la période concernent principalement le Réseau des stations-services (12 ouvertures en 2016), les bouteilles et citernes de GPL, les installations chez les clients B to B ainsi que les investissements logistiques. En Milliers deMAD Terrains Constructions Installations techniques,matériel etoutillage Immobilisations en cours Autres Total Valeursbrutes Au1er janvier 2015 109 151 574 438 1 831 788 98 990 122 797 2 737 164 Acquisitions 26477 172336 170162 4922 373896 Cessions et assainissement - 1746 - 4760 - 33177 - 2651 - 42334 Autres mouvements 21799 63824 - 87741 - 2117 Au31 décembre 2015 107 405 617 955 2 034 771 181 411 125 068 3 066 610 - Au1er janvier 2016 107 405 617 955 2 034 771 181 411 125 068 3 066 610 Acquisitions 300 22357 127986 153451 8799 312894 Cessions et assainissement - 46504 - 123356 - 2654 - 172513 Autres mouvements 6000 29008 113230 - 150780 2542 0 Au31 Décembre 2016 113 705 622 816 2 152 632 184 081 133 756 3 206 990 113 705 622816 2 152 632 184 081 133 756 3206 990 Amortissementset pertesde valeurs - 0,000 0,0002 - 0 - 0,0001 - 0 0,023 Au1er janvier 2015 - - 331 084 - 1 103 565 - - 100 823 - 1 535 472 Amortissements - 31637 - 139503 - 11735 - 182875 Cessions et assainissement 4736 32988 2593 40317 Autres mouvements - Au31 Décembre 2015 - - 357 986 - 1 210 080 - - 109 965 - 1 678 030 Au1er janvier 2016 - - 357 986 - 1 210 080 - - 109 965 - 1 678 030 Amortissements - 34444 - 143740 - 9264 - 187448 Cessions et assainissement 46353 121956 2497 170806 Au31 Décembre 2016 - - 346 076 - 1 231 864 - - 116 732 - 1 694 672 - 346076 - 1231864 - 116732 - 1694672 Valeurs nettes 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Au31 Décembre 2015 107 405 259 969 824 691 181 411 15 103 1 388 579 Au31 Décembre 2016 113 705 276 740 920 768 184 081 17 024 1 512 318
  49. 49. 49 NOTE 16. AUTRES ACTIFS FINANCIERS Les autres actifs financiers du Groupe se décomposent en valeur nette comme suit : 16. 1. Actifs financiers disponibles à la vente ou titres disponibles à la vente Les actifs disponibles à la vente comprennent les titres de participation non consolidés, les autres titres immobilisés et les titres et valeurs de placement non reclassées en équivalents de trésorerie. L’ensemble de ces éléments est évalué à la juste valeur à la date de clôture. Les actifs financiers disponibles à la vente se décomposent de la façon suivante au 31 Décembre 2016 et au 31 Décembre 2015 : Au 31 Décembre 2016 En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Part non courante Prêts et créances 35 021 35 695 Actifs disponibles à la vente (Note 16.1) 34 080 34 080 Autres actifs financiers non courants 5 668 4 537 Autres actifs financiers non courants 74 769 74 312 Société Forme juridique Activité CapitalSocial Part TM % Valeur brute des titres chez TM Valeur nette des titres chez TM PETROCAB SA cabotage 40,0 8,71 % 1,6 1,6 C.E.C SA Stockage 39,6 23,22 % 9,2 9,2 ISMAILIA GAZ SA Emplissage GPL 20,0 19,99 % 4,0 4,0 SOFRENOR SA Prod bouteilles de gaz 34,4 17,15 % 9,3 9,3 SOMAS SA Stockage 60,0 6 % 8,4 8,4 SCBP - TAFILALET SA Emplissage GPL 4,0 49,5 % 2,0 1,5 SOCICA SA Immobilier 1,0 1,21 % 0,007 0,007 SCI MERCEDES SCI Immobilier 0,005 90 % 0,008 0,008 SCI NAPHTEA SCI Immobilier 0,020 13 % 0,003 0,003 En M MAD
  50. 50. 50 Au 31 Décembre 2015 NOTE 17. STOCKS ET EN-COURS Les stocks et en-cours se décomposent comme suit pour les périodes closes les 31 Décembre 2016 et 31 Décembre 2015 : Le niveau global des stocks a atteint 934,8 MMAD à fin décembre 2016 contre 963,9 MMAD à fin décembre 2015. Le stock en nombre de jours est de 31 jours au 31-12-2016, en conformité avec la demande du Ministère de l’Energie de détenir un stock de sécurité, hors stock outil, de 30 jours. Société Forme juridique Activité Capital Social Part TM % Valeur brute des titres chez TM Valeur nette des titres chez TM PETROCAB SA cabotage 40,0 8,71 % 1,6 1,6 C.E.C SA Stockage 39,6 23,22 % 9,2 9,2 ISMAILIA GAZ SA Emplissage GPL 20,0 19,99 % 4,0 4,0 SOFRENOR SA Prod bouteilles de gaz 34,4 17,15 % 9,3 9,3 SOMAS SA Stockage 60,0 6 % 8,4 8,4 SCBP - TAFILALET SA Emplissage GPL 4,0 49,5 % 2,0 1,5 SOCICA SA Immobilier 1,0 1,21 % 0,007 0,007 SCI MERCEDES SCI Immobilier 0,005 90 % 0,008 0,008 SCI NAPHTEA SCI Immobilier 0,020 13 % 0,003 0,003 En M MAD En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Stocks de marchandises 852 974 872 770 Stocks de matières et fournitures consommables 42 995 45 313 Stocks de produits finis 39 911 46 427 Total des stocks en valeur brute 935 880 964 509 Montant de la perte de valeur en début de période 578- 1 199- Perte de valeur constatée sur la période 549- 621 Montant de la perte de valeur en fin de période 1 127- 578- Total des stocks en valeur de réalisation 934 753 963 931
  51. 51. 51 NOTE 18. CREANCES CLIENTS ET AUTRES DEBITEURS La valeur brute et la valeur de réalisation des créances clients, au 31 Décembre 2016 et 31 Décembre 2015, sont détaillées dans le tableau ci-dessous : La baisse du poste Créances clients et autres débiteurs à fin Décembre 2016 par rapport à fin décembre 2015 s’explique principalement par la baisse de l’encours clients net de provisions (-147,5 MMAD). La baisse de l’encours Clients fin 2016 par rapport à fin 2015 est attribuée à la baisse des prix des produits pétroliers d’une part, et à l’amélioration de la gestion du risque clients d’autre part. NOTE 19. TRESORERIE ET EQUIVALENTS DE TRESORERIE La trésorerie et les équivalents de trésorerie se composent de fonds de caisse, des soldes bancaires ainsi que des placements à court terme en instruments monétaires. Ces placements, d’échéance inférieure à douze mois, sont facilement convertibles en un montant de trésorerie connu et sont soumis à un risque négligeable de changement de valeur. En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Fournisseurs débiteurs - Avances et acomptes - - Créances clients 970 960 1 104 725 Personnel débiteur 6 583 6 349 Etat débiteur 647 812 700 224 Autres débiteurs 31 687 48 478 Total des créances clients et autres débiteurs en valeur brute 1 657 043 1 859 775 Montant de la perte de valeur en début de période 148 925- 162 797- Perte de valeur constatée sur la période 13 743- 13 872 Autres mouvements Montant de la perte de valeur en fin de période 162 668- 148 925- Total des créances clients et autres débiteurs en valeur nette 1 494 375 1 710 851
  52. 52. 52 La baisse de la Trésorerie Passif à fin décembre 2016 par rapport à fin décembre 2015 est liée essentiellement à l’amélioration du besoin en fond de roulement. NOTE 20. PROVISIONS ET AUTRES PASSIFS Les provisions et autres passifs se décomposent comme suit pour les périodes closes les 31 Décembre 2016 et 31 Décembre 2015 : Les provisions pour risques et charges courantes et non courantes s’analysent comme suit : En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Trésorerie actif 377 753 51 757 Equivalents de trésorerie - - Trésorerie passif 673 575 846 543 Total 295 822- 794 787- En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Provisions pour risques et charges - non courants 52 360 35 701 Dépôts et cautionnements reçus (cgs) - non courants 33 548 30 855 Consignation GPL - non courants 126 664 115 967 Provisions et autres passifs non courants 212 571 182 522 Provisions pour risques et charges - Courants - - Comptes courants marge spéciale / stock de sécurité 49 874 48 011 Provisions et autres passifs courants 49 874 48 011 Provisions et autres passifs 262 445 230 533 En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Litiges 3 963 4 442 Fiscal 19 535 9 463 Douane 22 692 16 626 Autres risques 6 170 5 170 Provisions pour risques et charges 52 360 35 701
  53. 53. 53 La hausse des provisions pour risques et charges (+16,7 MMAD), entre 2015 et 2016, est notamment due à la variation nette des provisions liées aux risques Douane (+6 MMAD) et au provisionnement des taxes relatives aux redevances d’occupation du domaine public (6,4 MMAD). En MilliersdeMAD Soldeau 01 Janvier2016 Ecartde conversion Dotation de l'exercice Repriseprovisions utilisées Soldeau 31 Décembre2016 Litiges 4442 479- 3963 Garanties - - - Fiscal 9462 10418 346- 19535 Douane 16626 22692 16626- 22692 Autres risques 5170 1000 6170 Total 35 701 - 34 110 17 450- 52 360 Dont: -Part non courante 35701 34110 17450- - 52360 -Part courante - - - En MilliersdeMAD Soldeau 01 Janvier2015 Ecartde conversion Dotation de l'exercice Repriseprovisions utilisées Soldeau 31 Décembre2015 Litiges 3255 1 187 4 442 Garanties - - - Fiscal 3175 8 982 2 695- 9 462 Douane 16626 16 626 Autres risques 23789 249 18 868- 5 170 Total 46 845 - 10 418 21 563- 35 701 Dont: -Part non courante 46845 10 418 21 563- - 35 701 -Part courante - - -
  54. 54. 54 NOTE 21. AVANTAGES DU PERSONNEL NOTE 22. DETTES FINANCIERES Les dettes financières courantes et non courantes du Groupe se décomposent comme suit : La baisse des dettes financières courantes s’explique essentiellement par une diminution de recours au financement par le crédit d’enlèvement Douane ainsi que par la baisse du besoin en fonds de roulement. En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Montant des engagements à l'ouverture de l'exercice 16 855 13 253 Coût des services 1 195 1 825 Prestations payées -692 -610 Pertes/gains actuariels 924 2 387 Montant des engagements à la clôture 18 282 16 855 Sensibilité de l'engagement Sensibilité de l'engagement déc-16 déc-15 Sensibilité de l'engagement par rapport au taux d'actualisation -11% -11% Sensibilité du cout des services par rapport au taux d'actualisation -15% -15% déc-16 déc-15 Hypothèses taux d'actualisation 0% 0% taux d'augmentation de salaires 4% 4% Nombre de bénéficiaires: -Actifs 297 284 En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Dettes envers les établissements de crédit 9 157 12 861 Trésorerie Passif 673 575 846 543 Autres dettes financières - 345 061 Total dettes financières courantes 682 732 1 204 466 Total 682 732 1 204 466
  55. 55. 55 NOTE 23. DETTES FOURNISSEURS ET AUTRES CREDITEURS NOTE 24. INSTRUMENTS FINANCIERS 24.1. Informations relatives à la juste valeur La juste valeur des actifs et passifs financiers correspond au montant auquel l’instrument pourrait être échangé lors d’une transaction courante entre deux parties consentantes, à l’exclusion de cas de vente forcée ou de liquidation. Les méthodes et hypothèses suivantes ont été retenues pour estimer la juste valeur : - La juste valeur de la trésorerie et équivalents de trésorerie, des créances clients, des dettes fournisseurs et des autres passifs courants est proche de leur valeur comptable du fait de leur échéance courte, - La juste valeur des autres instruments financiers est déterminée par référence au prix de marché résultant d’échanges sur une bourse de valeurs nationales ou un marché de gré à gré. - Lorsqu’ aucun cours de marché coté n’est pas disponible, la juste valeur est estimée à partir d’autres méthodes de valorisation, telle que la valeur actualisée des flux de trésorerie. o Titres de participation dans des sociétés non consolidées : o Pour les actions de sociétés cotées, la juste valeur est déterminée sur la base du cours de bourse publié le jour de la clôture considérée. o Pour les actions de sociétés non cotées, lorsque la juste valeur ne peut être déterminée de façon fiable, les titres sont valorisés à la quote-part de situation nette IFRS, ou à défaut à la quote-part de la situation nette établie selon les règles marocaines. En l’absence d’information sur la situation nette IFRS ou Maroc Gaap, les titres sont valorisés à leur coût. - Instruments dérivés : la valeur de marché des opérations de taux, de change et de matières est estimée à partir de valorisations provenant des contreparties bancaires ou de modèles financiers communément utilisés sur les marchés financiers, sur la base des données de marché à la date de clôture de l’exercice. Les tableaux ci-après détaillent la valeur comptable et la juste valeur des actifs et passifs financiers comptabilisés au bilan pour lesquels ces deux valeurs sont identiques : En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Dettes fournisseurs 1 372 332 1 253 331 Etat 874 751 777 262 Autres créditeurs 91 251 65 164 Total des dettes fournisseurs et autres créditeurs 2 338 334 2 095 757
  56. 56. 56 24.2. Gestion des risques Le Groupe TOTAL utilise des instruments financiers dérivés pour gérer son exposition aux fluctuations des cours de change. Les risques de change font l’objet d’une gestion centralisée au niveau de Total S.A. La politique du risque de change au sein du Groupe TOTAL vise à couvrir les engagements fermes à l’importation. Les opérations de couverture sont réalisées par Total dans le cadre de procédures et politiques de gestion du risque de change établies par le Groupe. Les instruments de couverture utilisés ont pour objet de réduire les risques de change issus des variations de parité des devises étrangères par rapport au dirham. La nature des instruments financiers utilisés en couverture est strictement limitée aux seuls dérivés fermes autorisés sur la place financière marocaine. En Millions de MAD 31-déc-16 31-déc-15 Instruments dérivés - Actif - matières - Produits 778 234 En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Clients et autres débiteurs 1 494 375 1 710 851 Autres actifs financiers 74 769 74 312 Trésorerie et Equivalents de trésorerie 377 753 51 757 Total 1 946 896 1 836 920 En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Fournisseurs et autres créditeurs 2 338 334 2 095 757 Dettes financières courantes 682 732 1 204 466 Total 3 021 066 3 300 223
  57. 57. 57 NOTE 25. CONTRATS DE LOCATION SIMPLE Le résultat opérationnel courant inclus une charge de loyer relative aux contrats de location simple de 39 000 KDH au 31 Décembre 2016 et de 25 698 KDH au 31 Décembre 2015. NOTE 26. AUTRES ENGAGEMENTS Les autres engagements donnés correspondent à des cautions douanières (lignes de crédit d’enlèvement). NOTE 27. PASSIFS EVENTUELS Le Groupe Total Maroc n’a pas de passifs éventuels au 31 Décembre 2016. En Milliers de MAD* déc-16 déc-15 CLOTURE 39 000 25 698 N+1 32 346 24 280 N+2 23 910 21 274 N+3 20 800 13 522 N+4 15 944 11 740 N+5 15 241 11 733 >N+5 114 011 76 390 * Base durée ferme contrat En Milliers de MAD déc-16 déc-15 Avals, cautions et garanties reçus 215 916 171 636 Total Engagements reçus 215 916 171 636 Aval, cautions et garanties données 41 305 33 059 Autres engagements donnés 533 000 873 000 Total Engagements donnés 574 305 906 059
  58. 58. 58 NOTE 28. PARTIES LIEES 28.1. Transactions avec les principaux dirigeants Les rémunérations accordées aux principaux dirigeants se présentent comme suit : La hausse constatée niveau de la rémunération des dirigeants au 31-12-2016 par rapport au 31-12- 2015 s’explique par l’élargissement du Comité Directeur de Total Maroc qui passe de 7 à 9 membres. 28.2. Transactions avec les autres parties liées En Milliers de MAD 31-déc-16 31-déc-15 Rémunérations globales y compris les charges patronales 20 183 15 457 Total 20 183 15 457 En Milliers de MAD Ventes Achats Créances Dettes Entitéscontrôlantle groupe a/Total Outre Mer 31/12/2015 3285000 408000 31/12/2016 2684000 509000 Entitéssousle contrôle commun b/ filiales dugroupe Total Outre Mer 31/12/2015 9000 92000 20000 25000 31/12/2016 3000 59000 23000 31000 Entitéscontrôléessousinfluence notable c/SalamGaz 31/12/2015 - 697715 320 125115 31/12/2016 - 689467 336 197904 d/ SDH 31/12/2015 - 3690 1276 - 31/12/2016 - 3927 1276 - e/ SEJ 31/12/2015 1098 14046 7553 0 31/12/2016 502 12617 3629 -
  59. 59. 59 NOTE 29. PERIMETRE DE CONSOLIDATION Au 31 Décembre 2016 Au 31 décembre 2015 Société % de contrôle % d’intérêt Méthode de consolidation Total Maroc 100,00% 100,00% Intégration Globale Gazber 100,00% 100,00% Intégration Globale Ouargaz 100,00% 100,00% Intégration Globale Mahatta 100,00% 100,00% Intégration Globale Salam Gaz 20,00% 20,00% Mise en équivalence SEJ 50,00% 50,00% Mise en équivalence SDH 33,33% 33,33% Mise en équivalence Société % de contrôle % d’intérêt Méthode de consolidation Total Maroc 100,00% 100,00% Intégration Globale Gazber 100,00% 100,00% Intégration Globale Ouargaz 100,00% 100,00% Intégration Globale Mahatta 100,00% 100,00% Intégration Globale Salam Gaz 20,00% 20,00% Mise en équivalence SEJ 50,00% 50,00% Mise en équivalence SDH 33,33% 33,33% Mise en équivalence

×