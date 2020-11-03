Latihan6 abd.malikkasir c1021807209

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Praktikum Pengenalan Komputer Belajar PowerPoint D3 Teknik Listrik Bandara Poltekbang Makassar
Keunggulan Microsoft PowerPoint  Mudah digunakan  Pengaturan animasi slide dan teks lebih muda  Dapat mencetak dokumen ...
Fungsi Presentasi Menggunakan Media Presentasi menggunakan media memberikan kemudahan dan membantu dalam memperjelas penya...
Belajar PowerPoint
Ke Slide 2 Navigasi ke slide 2
1 Komputer Unit 5.000.000 2 Laptop Unit 4.000.000 3 Printer Unit 800.000
0 20 40 60 80 100 120 Andry Rizka Adink Jeny Fitri TIK Matematika Biologi Kimia TIK Matematika Biologi Kimia Andry 80 70 5...
TUGAS 1 ABD.MALIK KASIR

  1. 1. Praktikum Pengenalan Komputer Belajar PowerPoint D3 Teknik Listrik Bandara Poltekbang Makassar
  2. 2. Keunggulan Microsoft PowerPoint  Mudah digunakan  Pengaturan animasi slide dan teks lebih muda  Dapat mencetak dokumen dalam bentuk Slide, Outline atau Note Page  Tampilan interface yang lebih menarik Ke Slide 5
  3. 3. Fungsi Presentasi Menggunakan Media Presentasi menggunakan media memberikan kemudahan dan membantu dalam memperjelas penyampaian informasi. Informasi yang akan disampaiakan menjadi lebih menarik , interaktif dan tidak monoton. Selain itu, media teknologi tidak terlalu menguras tenaga untuk menyampaikan informasi kepada setiap orang.
  4. 4. Belajar PowerPoint
  5. 5. Ke Slide 2 Navigasi ke slide 2
  6. 6. 1 Komputer Unit 5.000.000 2 Laptop Unit 4.000.000 3 Printer Unit 800.000
  7. 7. 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 Andry Rizka Adink Jeny Fitri TIK Matematika Biologi Kimia TIK Matematika Biologi Kimia Andry 80 70 50 90 Rizka 75 100 60 80 Adink 85 90 90 95 Jeny 60 65 75 100 Fitri 90 95 100 80 Nilai Siswa Kelas XII

