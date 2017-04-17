‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻ...
ليلة الامتحان ترم ثاني علمي 2017
ليلة الامتحان ترم ثاني علمي 2017
ليلة الامتحان ترم ثاني علمي 2017
ليلة الامتحان ترم ثاني علمي 2017

  1. 1. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺃﻭﻻ‬:‫ﺍﻟﺘﻤﻴﻴﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺏ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ر‬:‫ن‬ ‫ره‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ھو‬)‫ن‬(ُ ‫و‬ ، ‫ل‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ن‬:‫ن‬ ُ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬ ُ. *‫ﺍﻟﺬﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺘﻤﻴﻴﺰ‬)‫ﺍﳌﻔﺮﺩ‬ ، ‫ﺍﳌﻠﻔﻮﻅ‬: (- ‫د‬ ‫ن‬ ‫وھو‬:‫أ‬-#:-‫$ل‬)ً‫ا‬‫ر‬ &ً ‫أر‬(،)ً ‫'دا‬ ‫زر)ت‬ً #(‫ب‬-‫ل‬:-‫$ل‬)ٌ‫ز‬ً‫ا‬‫ر‬(،)ً,‫رط‬ً #( ‫ـ‬-‫وزن‬:-‫$ل‬)ٍ‫وان‬ً, )(،)‫و‬ً #(‫د‬-‫ا0)داد‬:-‫$ل‬)َ2 ‫أر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ر‬ٍ‫ب‬,‫ط‬َ‫ة‬‫)&ر‬ ُ‫س‬ 5‫و‬ً2 ‫ط‬( )، ‫ا‬٢: (‫ز‬ 7 ‫س‬.)٣،١٠: (‫رور‬ ; ‫ز‬ ‫7م‬. )١١،٩٩: (‫=وب‬ ‫رد‬ ‫ز‬ ‫7م‬) .١٠٠،١٠٠٠،(...‫7م‬‫رور‬ ‫رد‬ ‫ز‬. *‫ﺍﻟﺬﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﲤﻴﻴﺰ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺮﺍﺏ‬)‫ﺍﳌﻘﺎﺩﻳﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻮﺍﻗﻊ‬:(- ‫أ‬-‫>دار‬ ‫=ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أو‬ 2' 0 ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وز‬:‫ره‬ ? ‫إ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫م‬ ‫إن‬.ُ‫ر‬ & ‫دي‬ ) ‫$ل‬ٍ‫أرض‬‫أو‬ً ‫أر‬. ‫دي‬ ):ُ‫ر‬ & ‫>دم‬ ‫ر‬ 5 ‫ظرف‬:ٍ‫أرض‬ ‫ؤ5ر‬ ‫دأ‬:ً ‫أر‬ ، 2' 0 ‫رور‬ ‫ز‬:‫ز‬‫=وب‬. ‫ـ‬-‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫=ب‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬:‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬ ‫إذا‬)‫>دار‬ ) ‫دل‬(‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ? ‫إ‬ ‫ل‬ $:-ٍ2#‫را‬ ُ ‫در‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ 'ً #.‫ل‬ $:-‫ل‬)ِ‫رض‬G‫ا‬ ُ‫ء‬‫ل‬ ‫ا#دھم‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ل‬ > ‫ن‬ 'ً ‫ذھ‬. ( *‫ﻧﺴﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﺇﲨﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺍﳌﺒﲔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺘﻤﻴﻴﺰ‬:-)‫ﺍﳉﻤﻠﺔ‬ ، ‫ﳏﻮﻝ‬ ، ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻮﻅ‬( ‫ن‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ھو‬‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ق‬) .‫زا‬ ‫ده‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫=ب‬( ‫$ل‬:-ٌ‫د‬‫ــــــ‬ # ‫ب‬ ‫ط‬ً‫)ــــــــــل‬ ' ‫)ن‬ ‫#ول‬ٍ‫د‬ # ُ‫س‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ط‬ َ‫رض‬G‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫?ر‬ً‫ا‬‫ر‬ &‫ول‬ ‫)ن‬ ‫#ول‬ِ‫رض‬G‫ا‬ َ‫ر‬ & ‫ت‬ ‫?ر‬ ‫ــــرأس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ &‫ا‬ً &‫)ــــــــ‬ ' ‫)ن‬ ‫#ول‬‫ــل‬ِ‫رأس‬ ‫ا‬ ُ‫ب‬ & ‫ل‬ &‫ا‬. ‫رض‬G‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ 'ً ‫و‬ )‫ول‬ ‫)ن‬ ‫#ول‬‫رض‬G‫ا‬ َ‫ون‬ ) ‫ر‬ '. ُ ‫زھور‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ھ‬ ُ Iً, &‫)ل‬ ' ‫ب‬J ‫)ن‬ ‫#ول‬ِ‫زھور‬ ‫ا‬ ُ‫ل‬ & ‫ھ‬ ُ I. ‫ﺍﻟﺘﻔﻀﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﺃﻓﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﲤﻴﻴﺰ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬:- ‫أ‬-‫أ‬ K = = ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ' ,) ' ‫ن‬ ‫إذا‬, ' ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ '‫أ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫د‬ ,) ' ‫ون‬ ‫ن‬. ‫ل‬ $:-)‫أ‬ َ‫ت‬ ‫أ‬ًI‫ز‬ُ‫$ر‬ ‫وأ‬ًI‫ك‬ُ ُ‫$ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ك‬ُ ‫ز‬ ,َ) ‫ت‬ ‫أ‬ ‫>ول‬ ‫ب‬-2' 0 ‫ره‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ,) ' ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫أن‬.‫ل‬ $:-ُ‫ل‬ '‫أ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ز‬ٍ‫ل‬ ‫ر‬ُ‫ل‬ '‫أ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫و‬ٍ‫ة‬‫رأ‬ ‫ا‬ٌ‫ل‬ ‫ر‬ َ‫ل‬ُ َ' ٌ‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ‫>ول‬ ,' ‫ـ‬-‫ره‬ ? ‫إ‬ ‫ل‬ '‫أ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬ ‫إذا‬‫$ل‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫=ب‬:‫س‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ '‫أ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫أ‬, ‫ر‬ **‫ﺍﻟﺘﻌﺠﺐ‬ ‫ﻓﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻮﺍﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺴﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﲤﻴﻴﺰ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺮﺍﺏ‬: ًI‫أو‬:> ‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬‫وزن‬ ) ‫ن‬ ‫وھو‬:‫ـــــ‬ ‫ــــــــل‬ '‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ،، ‫ــــ‬ '‫أ‬ ‫ـــ‬ ‫ده‬ ; ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ I‫ا‬ ‫إ)راب‬ ‫م‬ #:‫ـ‬ ‫ره‬ ‫وز‬ ‫و‬ ،، ‫=وب‬ ‫ز‬ ‫رب‬ ُ)‫ن‬. ( 2‫ــ‬ $ ‫أ‬:١-‫ــب‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـــــــل‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ـــــ‬ً #‫أو‬ٍK‫ـ‬ ‫ن‬)'‫أ‬( ‫ﺑـ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺘﻤﻴﻴﺰ‬ ‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﳚﻮﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﱴ‬)‫ﻣــﻦ‬(‫؟‬ ١–‫ر‬ ‫د‬ > ‫ا‬ ;)‫ذات‬(‫دد‬ ‫ا‬ ‫)دا‬:‫أ‬-‫$ل‬ ، 2#:، ً ‫أر‬ ُ‫ر‬ & ‫دي‬ )ٍ‫أرض‬،ٍ‫أرض‬ ‫ن‬. ‫ب‬-‫$ل‬ ، ‫ل‬:2 ‫ت‬ ‫ر‬ &‫ا‬ً #،ٍK،ٍK ‫ن‬.،،،‫ز‬M‫ر‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ج‬-‫$ل‬ ، ‫وزن‬:، ً ‫ذھ‬ ً # ‫ت‬ٍ‫ب‬‫ذھ‬،ٍ‫ب‬‫ذھ‬ ‫ن‬.‫وان‬ ،،،ٍ‫ل‬ ) ‫ن‬. ٢-‫$ل‬ ، ‫ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫)ن‬ ‫#ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ;:‫رض‬G‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫?ر‬ً‫ا‬‫ر‬ &،ٍ‫ر‬ & ‫ن‬.‫رض‬G‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ' ،،،‫و‬ )،‫ون‬ ) ‫ن‬ ٣-‫$ل‬ ، ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ' ‫د‬ ; ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ;:‫ز‬ ‫ن‬ #‫أ‬‫د‬ً, ‫ر‬،ٍ‫ل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ن‬. ‫ﺑـ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺘﻤﻴﻴﺰ‬ ‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﳝﺘﻨﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﱴ‬)‫ﻣﻦ‬(‫؟‬ ‫أ‬-‫دد‬ ‫ا‬ ;‫>ول‬ ,':‫)&رون‬ ‫دي‬ )‫درھم‬ ‫ن‬.‫ب‬-‫)ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫)ن‬ ‫#ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ;‫>ول‬ ,':‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ط‬‫س‬ ‫ن‬. ‫ج‬-‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ '‫أ‬ ;‫>ول‬ ,':‫ل‬ '‫أ‬ ‫د‬ #ٍ‫ب‬ & ‫ن‬. ‫ﻋﺎﻣﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺘﻤﻴﻴﺰ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺪﻳﻢ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬:- ١-‫و‬ ‫رأي‬:‫وز‬ ,' ،‫ره‬ ?‫و‬ ‫=رف‬ ‫ا‬ ) ) ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫>د‬ ‫وز‬ I:‫رأس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ &‫ا‬ & ،،‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ط‬. ٢-‫رد‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫وا‬ J ‫ا‬ ‫رأي‬:‫>ول‬ ' ‫=رف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ) ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫>د‬ ‫وز‬:‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ط‬&‫رأس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ &‫ا‬. ‫)ر‬ & ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ، ‫ر‬ & ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬:‫ن‬ ‫و‬‫ب‬ ‫ط‬ ‫راق‬.‫أ5ــــر‬ ‫ل‬:‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫أر)و‬ ‫و‬&‫ل‬ &‫ا‬ ‫رأ‬. ٣-‫ك‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬)‫ف‬ = ‫ا‬(:‫ون‬ '‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ; ‫ق‬ ، ‫ل‬ ‫م‬ ‫>د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وز‬)J ‫ا‬(....
  2. 2. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﺎ‬:‫ﺍﳉﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻭﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﻭﻝ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻘﺴﻢ‬:‫ﺛﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫ﻭﻫﻮ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﺳﺘﺜﻨﺎء‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻳﺴﺘﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬)‫ﺧﻼ‬-‫ﻋﺪﺍ‬-‫ﺣﺎﺷﺎ‬(‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬:‫ﻃﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﺪﺍ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻄﻼﺏ‬ ‫ﺣﻀﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻘﺴﻢ‬‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬:‫ﺍﻟﻘﺒﺎﺋﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻴﻼ‬ ‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻑ‬ ‫ﻳﺴﺘﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬)‫ﻛﻲ‬–‫ﻟﻌﻞ‬–‫ﻣﱴ‬( ‫ـ‬ ‫أ‬:‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ' ‫ر‬ ‫#رف‬ ‫ل‬):‫أ‬(-) ‫ت‬ 5‫د‬ ‫إذا‬)(2 7 I‫ا‬.‫$ل‬:>'‫را‬ I،‫>ول‬ ' @@@l@óÜÇ@oÜ…@a‡g@I@æc@HaĆ†àª@âŠ×c@ó×@Ùn÷u@Ýrß@bènÜ•ë@òí‰†–½a@ @ )٢(‫ل‬:‫د‬J‫زا‬ & ‫ر‬ ‫#رف‬‫د‬ ))‫ل‬ >): () ‫م‬ ' ِO ‫ل‬-‫ب‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ك‬ ‫وار‬P ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ل‬ )٣(:‫د‬ ) ‫ر‬ ‫#رف‬)‫ل‬ ‫ھذ‬(‫ون‬ ‫و‬)‫ن‬(2 J‫دا‬ I‫ا‬.‫$ل‬:2 ‫ور‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ5رج‬ ‫)ر‬ & ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬:‫ت‬ '‫ر‬ ‫$م‬ ‫#ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ن‬ ‫&ر‬***ٍQQ J ‫7ن‬ ٍ‫ر‬ 5 ‫ﻟﻮﻻ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺤﺎﺓ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺍء‬)‫ﺃ‬(‫ﺳﻴﺒﻮﻳﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺬﻫﺐ‬:‫$ل‬ ‫'>ط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫#رف‬ 7 ‫أ‬)‫ى‬I‫و‬–‫ك‬I‫و‬–‫ه‬I‫و‬( )‫ﺏ‬(‫ﺍﻷﺧﻔﺶ‬ ‫ﻣﺬﻫﺐ‬:;'‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ; ‫و‬ ; ‫و‬ ‫=ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫دأ‬ 7 ‫=ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫وا‬ ،‫ر‬ ‫#رف‬ ‫ت‬ )‫ﺝ‬(‫ﺍﳌﱪﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﺬﻫﺐ‬:‫)ن‬ ‫رد‬ ‫م‬ ‫ر‬ I‫و‬ ‫ل‬ = ‫ا‬ ‫أن‬‫رب‬ ‫ا‬.‫$ل‬ ' ‫ورودھ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫رأى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ھذا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬: *‫ن‬ # #G ‫رض‬ ‫م‬ ‫ك‬I‫و‬ ‫و‬*** .‫آ5ر‬ ‫>ول‬ ‫و‬:‫ھوى‬ ‫ط#ت‬ ‫ى‬I‫و‬ ‫وطن‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻟﺚ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻘﺴﻢ‬:‫ﺃﺣﺮﻑ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﻭﻫﻮ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻈﺎﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﺳﻢ‬ ‫ﳚﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬:‫ﻫﻰ‬:‫ﻣﺬ‬–‫ﻣﻨﺬ‬–‫ﺣﱴ‬–‫ﺍﻟﺘﺎء‬–‫ﺍﻟﻮﺍﻭ‬–‫ﺭﺏ‬–‫ﺍﻟﻜﺎﻑ‬ ‫ﺃﻭﻻ‬)‫ﻣﺬ‬–‫ﻣﻨﺬ‬(‫ر‬ ' ‫رط‬ &7' ‫ن‬ ‫ن‬T' ، ‫ن‬ ‫ز‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ورھ‬)‫ن‬(2 J‫دا‬ I‫ا‬ 7' ‫را‬ # ‫ن‬ ‫وإن‬)'(2 '‫ظر‬ ‫ا‬.‫$ل‬:‫ذ‬ ‫أره‬ ‫م‬/‫&7ر‬ ‫ذ‬-‫ذ‬ ‫أره‬ ‫م‬/‫و‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎﻝ‬)‫ﻭﻣﺬ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺬ‬(‫ﺍﲰﲔ‬ ‫إذا‬‫دھ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ر‬ 5 ‫أو‬ ‫ن‬ ‫دأ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ 7' ‫ض‬ ‫ل‬ ' ‫أو‬ ‫ر'وع‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دھ‬ ; ‫و‬ ‫$ل‬:‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫رأ‬-‫ھرب‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫رأ‬.‫ر‬ '‫#ر‬ 7' ‫ك‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫)دا‬. ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﺎ‬:‫ﺣﱴ‬‫5ر‬V ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫5ر‬V‫ا‬ ) ‫د5ل‬ ‫و‬ 2 P ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ 7 ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ھر‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ I‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫$ل‬:‫آ5ر‬ # ‫7رت‬‫ل‬ ‫ا‬–)ِ‫ر‬ ْ َ ْ ‫ا‬ ِ;َ ْ‫ط‬َ X َ# ِ‫ھ‬ ٌ‫م‬,َ(-‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫=ف‬ # ‫7رت‬ ‫وز‬ I‫و‬ ‫$ل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫رھ‬ ‫ذ‬ &* :‫)ن‬ ; ‫و‬ ،‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ك‬ # ')‫ل‬ ‫ھذ‬() ‫ء‬ # ‫ا‬ ‫دال‬ ‫إ‬)‫ن‬ # ) ‫=وا‬ ‫ر‬ '( ‫ﺛﺎﻟﺜﺎ‬:‫ﺍﻟﺘﺎء‬) ‫'>ط‬ ‫د5ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ > ‫ا‬ ‫د‬)O(‫$ل‬:Y.7 ‫د5و‬ ; ‫و‬')‫ن‬ #‫ر‬) (2 ‫ا‬ ‫رب‬( ‫ﺭﺍﺑﻌﺎ‬:‫ﺍﻟﻮﺍﻭ‬‫$ل‬ ‫ء‬ & ‫أى‬ ) ‫د5ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ > ‫ا‬ ‫د‬) :‫ى‬ َ‫َو‬‫ھ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ ِ‫م‬ ْ X ‫ا‬ َ‫و‬( ‫ﺧﺎﻣﺴﺎ‬:‫ﺭﺏ‬‫ل‬ $ 2'‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫وز‬ I‫و‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ I‫إ‬ ‫ر‬ I) :2 > ‫ا‬ ‫وم‬ 2 ‫ر‬ ) ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ' 2 ‫رب‬(- )‫رب‬‫ت‬ > ‫م‬ ) ‫ل‬ ‫ر‬(‫)ر‬ & ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬ ' ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ) 7 ‫د5و‬ ‫و&ذ‬:‫)ط‬ ‫ن‬ ‫>ذت‬ ‫أ‬ ‫)ط‬ X ُ‫ور‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺩﺳﺎ‬:‫ﻣﻌﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻭﳍﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻜﺎﻑ‬ ١-& ‫ا‬:‫$ل‬:‫د‬ G ‫د‬ #٢-‫ل‬ ‫ا‬) :ً ‫را‬ ِPَ= ِ َ X َ‫ر‬ َ َ َ ُ7ْ َ#ْ‫ار‬ M‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ل‬ُ َ‫و‬(-)‫م‬ ‫ھدا‬ ‫روه‬ ‫واذ‬( ٣-‫د‬ Z ‫دة‬J‫زا‬:‫$ل‬:)ٌ‫ء‬ْ َ& ِ ِ ْ$ِ َ َ‫س‬ْ َ(‫راء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬ ‫و‬)‫ن‬ 7(‫ھ‬ ‫أى‬. ‫#وظ‬:‫$ل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫أ‬ ‫أو‬ 7 ‫ل‬ )‫أو‬ ‫وأم‬ ‫$ل‬ ) ‫س‬ > I ‫ذ‬ & ‫'7و‬ 2 P ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ) 7 ‫د5و‬ ‫أ‬)‫7ن‬ I‫و‬( ‫ﲟﻌﲎ‬ ‫ﻭﺗﻜﻮﻥ‬ ً ‫ﻗﻠﻴﻼ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ً ‫ﺍﲰ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻜﺎﻑ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎﻝ‬)‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬(‫$ل‬:‫&طط‬ ‫ذوى‬ 7 ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫7ون‬ ‫أ‬*‫ا‬ ' ‫ذھب‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ط‬‫ل‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ھد‬ & ‫ا‬) :‫ن‬ ‫ط‬(ً ‫ا‬ ‫ءت‬ ‫ف‬ ' ‫ن‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ ‫$ل‬ ‫أى‬)‫$ل‬(,) ' ‫رب‬ ‫وھ‬. ‫ﺍﻟﺮﺍﺑﻊ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻘﺴﻢ‬:‫ﺍﳌﻀﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻈﺎﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﳚﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺃﻭﻻ‬:‫ﻣﻌﺎﻧﻲ‬)‫ﻣﻦ‬(‫ـ‬١‫ض‬ ‫ا‬:‫$ل‬)Y ‫آ‬ ‫>ول‬ ‫ن‬ ‫س‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬(٢‫$ل‬ ‫س‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ـ‬)‫ن‬ $‫و‬G‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫س‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ '.( ٣–‫ا‬‫$ل‬ 2 ‫ا‬ 2 P ‫ا‬ ‫داء‬) :‫#رام‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬(٤2 ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ 2 P ‫ا‬ ‫داء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬)‫وم‬ ‫أول‬ ‫ن‬(2 # ‫وم‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أز‬ ‫ن‬ ‫رن‬ 5 ‫و‬ ٥–‫ن‬ ‫&رط‬ ‫دة‬J‫زا‬ Z):‫أ‬(‫رة‬ ‫رورھ‬ ‫ون‬ ‫أن‬)‫ب‬(7 & ‫أو‬ ‫ق‬ ‫أن‬)‫م‬ 7 ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ 7(‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺬﺍ‬‫ﺍﻟﺒﺼﺮﻳﲔ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﺧﻔﺶ‬ ‫ﺃﻣﺎ‬‫دل‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫&رط‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ھذ‬ ‫رط‬ & ‫م‬ '‫>و‬"‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫ر‬ P" ‫ﺍﻟﻜﻮﻓﻴﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺃﻣﺎ‬:7 & ‫أو‬ ‫ق‬ ‫أن‬ ‫دون‬ ‫'>ط‬ ‫رورھ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫رطوا‬ & '.‫$ل‬:‫طر‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ن‬ ‫د‬ ٦–‫$ل‬ ‫دل‬ Z) :‫5رة‬V‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ # ‫م‬ ‫أر‬(> ‫ا‬ ‫>ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ذق‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬.‫>ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دل‬ ‫أى‬.
  3. 3. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﺎ‬:‫ﻣﻌﺎﻧﻲ‬)‫ﺇﱃ‬()2 ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ 2 ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ 2 P ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ 7 ‫ا‬ ) ‫دل‬. (‫$ل‬) :‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫م‬ = ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫$م‬( )‫س‬ G‫ا‬ ‫&ق‬ I‫إ‬ P ‫وا‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫إ‬ ‫م‬ >$‫أ‬ ‫ل‬ # ‫و‬) (‫ر‬ G‫ا‬ ; ‫ر‬ ‫وإ‬( ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻮﻇﺔ‬::7 ‫رك‬ & ‫و‬)#(‫و‬)‫,م‬ ‫ا‬(‫ن‬ ‫و‬ 2 P ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ 7 ‫ا‬ ')‫إ‬(‫ره‬ ?‫و‬ ‫5ر‬V‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ' ‫=ل‬G‫ا‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫أ‬)‫,م‬ ‫وا‬ #(I‫إ‬ ‫ر‬ ,')‫5ر‬V‫ا‬(‫=ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬. ‫ﺛﺎﻟﺜﺎ‬:‫ﺍﻟﻼﻡ‬:‫ﺍﻟﻼﻡ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﻴﺪﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﱴ‬ ‫ﺍﳌﻌﺎﻧﻲ‬ )١(2 P ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ 7 ‫ا‬)‫ل‬ G ‫رى‬ ‫ل‬) . (٢(‫ك‬ ‫ا‬)‫رض‬G‫ا‬ ' ‫و‬ ‫وات‬ ‫ا‬ ' Y. ( )٣(‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ &:‫رس‬ ^‫ل‬ُ ‫ا‬*‫دار‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬)٤(2 ‫د‬ ‫ا‬)‫و‬ ‫ك‬ ‫د‬ ‫ن‬ ‫'7ب‬)(٥(‫ل‬ ‫ا‬:‫#ك‬ =G ‫ت‬J*‫راك‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫رو‬ )٦(‫د‬ Z ‫دة‬J‫زا‬)‫رون‬ ‫رؤ‬ ‫م‬ ‫إن‬(‫ت‬ ‫ر‬ ٍ‫د‬ ‫ِز‬)‫ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫>د‬ ‫د‬ )) (٧() ‫دة‬J‫زا‬)ٍ‫د‬ ‫ِز‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ر‬( ‫ﺭﺍﺑﻌﺎ‬:‫ﻣﻌﺎﻧﻲ‬)‫ﰲ‬(2> ># 2 '‫ظر‬ ‫ا‬)‫دار‬ ‫ا‬ ' ‫د‬ #(‫ا‬ً‫ز‬)‫ة‬ # ‫ص‬ => ‫ا‬ ' ‫م‬ ‫و‬(٢–2 ‫ا‬):‫ھرة‬ ' ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رأة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ 5‫د‬( ‫ﺧﺎﻣﺴﺎ‬:‫ﻣﻌﺎﻧﻲ‬)‫ﺍﻟﺒﺎء‬( )١(‫دل‬)‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ # 7 ‫ر‬(‫وا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫و‬ ‫7م‬ ‫ت‬ ')٢(2 ‫ا‬ 2 '‫ظر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬)‫در‬ O ‫م‬ ‫=ر‬ ‫>د‬ ‫و‬( )٣(2 ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ 2 '‫ظر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬)‫#ر‬ ‫ھم‬)(٤(2 ‫ا‬)‫7م‬ ) ‫#ر‬ ‫دوا‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫ظ‬ ') (‫ذ‬ ‫أ5ذ‬ , '( )٥(‫ق‬ = 0‫ا‬:‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ررت‬–‫ف‬ ‫ت‬ ‫أ‬)٦(2 I‫ا‬:‫م‬ > ‫ت‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ط‬)٧(2 ‫د‬ ‫ا‬)‫ورھم‬ O ‫ذھب‬( )٨(‫وض‬ ‫ا‬) :&‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬J ‫أو‬‫5رة‬V ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ # ‫ا‬ ‫روا‬(‫ف‬ Z ‫رس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ر‬ &‫ا‬ )٩();) : (‫,م‬ ‫ط‬ ‫اھ‬)(‫ك‬ ‫ر‬ ‫د‬ # K '( )١٠()‫ن‬): (O ‫د‬ ) 7 ‫&رب‬ ))(‫ون‬ ‫>ر‬ ‫ا‬ 7 ‫&رب‬ )) (‫#ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ن‬ ‫&ر‬( )١١(ْ‫ن‬َ)):‫ا‬ً‫ر‬ 5 ‫ل‬Z ') (; ‫وا‬ ‫ذاب‬ ‫ل‬J ‫ل‬Z) (١٢())):(‫ر‬ ‫ط‬ > Z ‫أن‬ ‫ن‬( ‫ﺳﺎﺩﺳﺎ‬:‫ﻣﻌﺎﻧﻲ‬)‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬( )١(2> ># ‫,ء‬ I‫ا‬:‫زا‬ ‫أو‬ K‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ ) ‫د‬ #) :‫ض‬ ) ‫7م‬ '( )٢()'(2 '‫ظر‬ ‫ا‬):2 ? ‫ن‬ # ) 2 ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ود5ل‬) (٣()‫)ن‬:(‫ر‬ & ‫و‬ X ) ‫ت‬ ‫ر‬ ‫إذا‬ )٤(‫ل‬ ‫ا‬)‫م‬ ‫ھدا‬ ) O ‫روا‬ ‫و‬)(٥(2 # = ‫ا‬)# ) ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وآ‬)(٦()‫ن‬)(‫س‬ ‫ا‬ ) ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إذا‬( )٧()‫ء‬ ‫ا‬) :(‫ول‬ ‫أ‬ I ‫أن‬ ) ‫ق‬ >#( ‫ﺍﲰﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎﻝ‬:‫ﲟﻌﲎ‬)‫ﻓﻮﻕ‬( ‫$ل‬)K‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ ) ‫ن‬ ‫>طت‬(K‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ ‫'وق‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أى‬.7 ) ْ‫ِن‬ ‫د5ول‬ 7 ,)‫و‬).‫ؤھ‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ) ‫ن‬ ‫?دت‬( ‫ﺳﺎﺑﻌﺎ‬:‫ﻣﻌﺎﻧﻲ‬)‫ﻋﻦ‬()١(‫وزة‬ ‫ا‬)‫ر‬‫>وس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫)ن‬ ‫7م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬) (٢()‫د‬): (‫ق‬ ‫ط‬ ‫)ن‬ > ‫ط‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ر‬( )٣()):(‫ب‬ # ' ‫ت‬ '‫أ‬ I ‫ك‬ ) ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬I**) ‫أي‬ ) ‫ﺍﲰﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻌﻤﺎﻝ‬:‫ﲟﻌﲎ‬ ‫ﺗﺄﺗﻰ‬)‫ﺟﺎﻧﺐ‬(‫د5ول‬ ‫د‬ ))‫ن‬(7 ):2J ‫در‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ر‬ ‫أرا‬ ‫>د‬ ‫و‬**‫)ن‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺯﻳﺎﺩﺓ‬)‫ﻣﺎ‬(‫ﺍﳉﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻭﻑ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬‫ﺗﺪﺧﻞ‬)‫ﻣﺎ‬(‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬)‫ﻣﻦ‬،‫ﻭﺍﻟﺒﺎء‬ ، ‫ﻭﻋﻦ‬(‫ﺍﻟﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻔﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻼ‬: )١) (‫وا‬ ‫أ?ر‬ ‫7م‬ J ‫5ط‬) (٢(َ‫ن‬ ِ ِ‫د‬ َ X‫ن‬ُ#ِ ْ=ُ َ ٍ‫ل‬ ِ َ X َ))٣(‫و‬)ْ‫م‬ُ7َ َ‫ت‬ْ ِ ِ XO َ‫ِن‬ ٍ2َ ْ#َ‫ر‬ َ ِ َ' ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﺪﺧﻞ‬)‫ﺍﻟﻜﺎﻑ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﺏ‬(‫ﺍﳉﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﺘﻤﻨﻌﻬﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﺘﻜﻔﻬﻤﺎ‬ ‫$ل‬)‫7م‬ ' ‫ل‬ ‫ؤ‬ ‫ا‬ ُ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬-‫م‬ ‫&ر‬ ُ‫ت‬ ‫ط‬ # ‫ا‬( ‫ل‬ )‫إ‬ ‫ورد‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬)‫ف‬ ‫وا‬ ‫رب‬(‫د5ول‬ ‫د‬ ))(‫ل‬ ‫وھذا‬ 7 ) ‫$ل‬:ٍ‫ة‬‫ر‬ ? ‫ر‬ ‫وى‬-‫أ‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ I‫و‬ ‫=ر‬ ‫و‬***‫رم‬ ‫و‬ ) ‫روم‬ ِ‫س‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺍﳉﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻑ‬ ‫ﺣﺬﻑ‬‫ﺭﺏ‬ ‫ﺣﺬﻑ‬:‫ﻭﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻟﻔﺎء‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻮﺍﻭ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺭﺏ‬ ‫ﲢﺬﻑ‬ )١(‫ن‬ ‫ر‬ 5 ‫ا‬ ‫وى‬ 5 ‫ق‬ )G‫ا‬ ِ‫م‬ ‫و‬)٢(ِ $ '‫ت‬ ‫طر‬ ‫د‬ # ‫ك‬)٣(‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫لء‬ ٍ‫د‬ ‫ل‬. ‫ذ‬ &‫و‬:‫ط‬ ' ‫ت‬ ‫و‬ ‫دار‬ ِ‫م‬ ‫ر‬.‫ب‬ُ‫ر‬ ‫#ذ'ت‬ ‫ث‬ #(‫ل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫واو‬ ‫ق‬ ‫أن‬ ‫دون‬. ‫ﻏﲑ‬ ‫ﺣﺬﻑ‬ ‫ﺭﺏ‬ ‫ﻏﲑ‬ ‫ﺣﺬﻑ‬)‫ﺭﺏ‬(‫ﻧﻮﻋﲔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬)١(‫طرد‬)‫ر‬ $) (٢(‫طرد‬ ‫ر‬ ?)‫ر‬ $ ‫ر‬ ?.( ‫ﻓﻐﲑ‬‫ﺍﳌﻄﺮﺩ‬:‫ل‬ ‫؟‬ ‫#ت‬ =‫أ‬ ‫ف‬:Y ‫د‬ # ‫وا‬ ٍ‫ر‬ 5.‫ر‬ 5 ) ‫أى‬)٢(; =G‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ G ٍ‫ب‬ ‫رت‬ &‫أ‬.‫ب‬ ‫إ‬ ‫رت‬ &‫أ‬ ‫ﺍﳌﻄﺮﺩ‬:‫$ل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫#رف‬ 7 ) ‫د5ل‬ ‫و‬ 2 7 I‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ ْ‫ِن‬ ‫#ذف‬:‫؟‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ر‬ &‫ا‬ ٍ‫درھم‬ ‫م‬ )‫درھم‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫أى‬(2 ')‫درھم‬(‫ـ‬ ‫رورة‬)‫ن‬(‫ا‬2' 0 ‫رورة‬ 7 ‫أ‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ل‬ 5 ‫وا‬ 2 ‫و‬ ‫د‬ ) 2'‫#ذو‬.
  4. 4. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺛﺎﻟﺜﺎ‬:‫ﺑﺌﺲ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﻌﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﺍﲰﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺃﻭ‬ ‫ﻓﻌﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺤﺎﺓ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺍء‬)‫ﺑﺌﺲ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﻌﻢ‬( )‫أ‬(‫ة‬ # ‫ا‬ ‫7ور‬‫ل‬:7 ) 2 ‫ا‬ ‫ث‬ Z ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫د5ول‬ ‫ل‬ ‫د‬ ‫,ن‬ ' 7 ‫إ‬.‫$ل‬:‫د‬ ‫ھ‬ ‫رأة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ )‫ب‬(‫ون‬ '‫و‬ ‫ا‬‫وا‬:‫د‬ ‫ل‬ ‫د‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ 7 ‫إ‬7 ) ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫#رف‬ ‫5ول‬.‫رب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬ ‫$ل‬:‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬J ) ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬J ‫ن‬ '‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ) ‫7ور‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رد‬:‫ن‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫#ذوف‬ ‫و=وف‬ ) ‫د5ل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫#رف‬ ‫ن‬)‫س‬J ‫و‬ ‫م‬(‫#ذوف‬ ‫>ول‬ ‫ول‬ **‫ر‬ ‫>د‬ ‫وا‬:‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬J ' ‫>ول‬ ‫ر‬ ) ).-K ‫را‬ ‫ا‬:-)‫م‬-‫س‬J(= I ‫دان‬ ‫,ن‬ '‫ن‬ '‫ر‬. ‫ﺑﺌﺲ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﻌﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﻋﻞ‬ ‫ﺃﺣﻮﺍﻝ‬ )‫أ‬(‫ـ‬ Z ً ‫ر‬ >)‫7د‬ ،‫زا‬ ، 2> ># ‫س‬: (‫ل‬ ،، ‫ورا‬ ‫5ت‬G‫ا‬ ‫م‬"‫ر‬ = ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬"‫د‬ 7 ‫ا‬ ‫س‬J" )‫ب‬(‫ـ‬ ‫أ‬ ' ً ':‫ل‬"‫ن‬ > ‫ا‬ ‫دار‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬"‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ُ‫ب‬ ‫ط‬ ‫س‬J ،، )‫ج‬(‫ره‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬ Z‫=وب‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ز‬‫$ل‬:‫ل‬ ،،‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ً, ‫ر‬ ‫م‬"I‫د‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫س‬J" ‫)ر‬ & ‫ا‬ ‫>ول‬:‫#ذرت‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ً,J‫و‬ ‫م‬‫آ5ر‬ ‫>ـــــــول‬ ‫و‬* :‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫س‬Jِ X ‫وإ‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫أ‬ َ‫س‬Jِ )‫د‬(، ‫ن‬)‫ن‬ ‫و=و‬ ‫ا‬(:‫$ل‬:‫ن‬J 5 ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ # = ‫س‬J ،، ‫ص‬ 5 ‫ا‬ ‫#ب‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫ﺑﲔ‬ ‫ﺍﳉﻤﻊ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬‫ﻭﺍﻟﺘﻤﻴﻴﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﺌﺲ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﻌﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﻋﻞ‬ ‫أ‬-‫)ل‬ ' ‫ن‬ ‫إذا‬)‫س‬J ‫و‬ ‫م‬(‫5,ف‬ , ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ; ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أ‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬.‫$ل‬:‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ً, ‫ر‬ ‫م‬**‫رو‬ ) ً, ‫ر‬ ‫س‬J ‫ب‬-‫)ل‬ ' ‫ن‬ ‫إذا‬)‫س‬J ‫و‬ ‫م‬(‫5,ف‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ; ‫ا‬ ' ً‫ا‬‫ھر‬ ‫ظ‬ ً ‫ا‬: )‫أ‬(‫ول‬G‫ا‬ ‫ذھب‬ ‫ا‬:‫ا‬ ‫دم‬ ‫و‬ ‫رى‬ً > ‫ط‬ ;.‫>ول‬ ,':‫د‬ # ً, ‫ر‬ ُ‫ل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ )‫ب‬($ ‫ا‬ ‫ذھب‬ ‫ا‬:ً > ‫ط‬ ‫واز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رى‬ ‫ة‬ # ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬.‫>ول‬:‫د‬ # ً, ‫ر‬ ُ‫ل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫)ر‬ & ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬ ‫$ل‬:ً,#' ‫7م‬ُ #' ُ‫ل‬# ‫ا‬ ‫س‬J ‫ون‬ P ‫وا‬******‫أ5ـــر‬ ‫ل‬:ً‫ا‬‫زاد‬ ‫ك‬ ‫أ‬ ُ‫د‬‫زا‬ ‫اد‬X‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ' )‫ج‬(‫ل‬ = ‫ث‬ $ ‫ا‬ ‫ذاھب‬ ‫ا‬:-‫أ‬-'7 ; ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ً‫ا‬‫د‬ ‫د‬ 7 ; ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ '‫أ‬ ‫ذا‬T.‫$ل‬:‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ً ) ‫ل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬. ‫ﺩﺧﻮﻝ‬)‫ﻣﺎ‬(‫ﺑﺌﺲ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﻌﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ )‫أ‬(‫ل‬)(ً‫ا‬‫ر‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫س‬J ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫)ل‬ '‫و‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ) 2 ‫=و‬ ‫رة‬. )‫ب‬(‫ل‬)(2'‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وھ‬ ‫)ل‬ '.‫$ل‬" :ِ َ' ِ‫ت‬ َ َ‫د‬X= ‫ا‬ ‫ُوا‬‫د‬ْ ُ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ ِ‫ھ‬ X ِ"،"ْ‫م‬ُ7َ ُ َ‫أ‬ ِ ِ ‫ا‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ر‬َ ْ&‫ا‬ َ َ ْJِ" ‫ﻭﺍﻟﺬﻡ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﳌﺪﺡ‬ ‫ﺍﳌﺨﺼﻮﺹ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺮﺍﺏ‬ )‫أ‬(‫>دم‬ ‫ر‬ 5 ;'‫ر‬ ‫#ل‬ ' 2 ‫وا‬ ‫ؤ5ر‬ ‫دأ‬ ‫5=وص‬ ‫ا‬ )‫ب‬(‫ر‬ ‫>د‬ ‫وا‬ ‫#ذوف‬ ‫دأ‬ ‫ر‬ 5 ‫5=وص‬ ‫ا‬:‫د‬ # ‫دوح‬ ‫ا‬)‫ج‬(‫ر‬ ‫>د‬ ‫وا‬ ‫#ذوف‬ ‫ر‬ 5 ‫دأ‬ ‫5=وص‬ ‫ا‬:‫دوح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ # ‫ﺍﳌﺨﺼﻮ‬ ‫ﺣﺬﻑ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬‫ﺹ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫د‬ ) ‫دل‬ ‫إن‬ ‫ذم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫دح‬ ‫5=وص‬ ‫ا‬ ‫#ذف‬ ‫وز‬.‫$ل‬:١-"ٌ‫اب‬ X‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ُ X ِ‫إ‬ ُ‫د‬ْ َ ْ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ْ ِ"‫وب‬ ‫أ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫أي‬.،، ٢-‫ل‬"‫ر‬ = ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬"O.٣-‫ل‬"‫ن‬ > ‫ا‬ ‫دار‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬"،، 2 ‫ا‬ ‫ﻭﺑﺌﺲ‬ ‫ﻧﻌﻢ‬ ‫ﳎﺮﻯ‬ ‫ﳚﺮﻯ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫رى‬ ‫رى‬2 ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ 'G‫ا‬ ‫س‬J:)١(**‫ل‬)‫ء‬(‫س‬J ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬)‫و‬ ‫إ)را‬( ،، ‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ً, ‫ر‬ ‫ء‬ ،، ‫رو‬ ) ‫>وم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫?,م‬ ‫ء‬ ،،‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬"> ‫ر‬ ‫ءت‬"،،"‫وا‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫>وم‬ ‫ا‬ ,$ ‫ء‬" )٢(‫وزن‬ ) $,$ ‫ل‬ ' ‫ل‬ ُ ‫أن‬ ‫وز‬)َ‫ل‬ُ َ'(‫ذم‬ ‫وا‬ ‫دح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫>=د‬.‫$ل‬:)‫ف‬ُ‫&ر‬-‫م‬ُ )-‫م‬ ُ‫ؤ‬-‫ب‬ُ‫ذ‬َ( **‫ء‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أ‬)َ‫ل‬ُ َ'(‫ن‬)َ‫ل‬ِ7َ ‫و‬ ، َ;ِ َ ‫و‬ ، َ‫م‬ِ َ)(‫ر‬ 7 ‫ا‬ ‫رب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬G ‫؛‬ ‫ز‬J ‫ر‬ ? Z ‫ض‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ )٣(‫ذا‬ ‫#ـ‬)‫دح‬(‫ذا‬ ‫#ـ‬ I،)‫ذم‬( ‫ﺣـﺒـﺬﺍ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺮﺍﺏ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺤﺎﺓ‬ ‫ﺁﺭﺍء‬: )‫أ‬(‫ن‬Z I ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬)X‫ب‬َ#('‫و‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ل‬)‫ذا‬(‫أو‬ ‫ر‬ 5 2 ‫وا‬ ‫دأ‬ ‫ون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫وز‬ 7 ‫5=وص‬ ‫وا‬ ‫)ل‬ ' ‫$ل‬ ‫#ذوف‬ ‫دأ‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ر‬ 5 ‫ھو‬:‫د‬ # ‫ذا‬ #-‫ر‬ ‫>د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ذا‬ # I:‫د‬ # ‫دوح‬ ‫ا‬-‫د‬ ‫ز‬ ‫وم‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ )‫ب‬(‫راج‬ ‫وا‬ ‫رد‬ ‫ا‬:‫إن‬)‫ذا‬ #(‫ر‬ ‫ره‬ 5 ‫5=وص‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ــــــــــدأ‬ ‫وھو‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬2 )‫ج‬(‫ره‬ ?‫و‬ 2 ‫و‬ ‫در‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬:‫أن‬)‫ذا‬ #(‫ف‬ ‫رأى‬ ‫وھو‬ ‫)ل‬ ' ‫5=وص‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ل‬ '.2 ‫ر‬ 2 ‫ھ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫,#ظ‬:-)١(‫زم‬)‫ذا‬ # I‫و‬ ‫ذا‬ #(‫ر‬ P I ‫ل‬ $ G‫وا‬ ‫$ل‬ ‫ا‬ & 7 G ‫ر‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا0'راد‬ ‫وھ‬ ‫وا#دة‬ ‫=ورة‬. )٢(‫د‬ ; ‫و‬ ‫إذا‬)X‫ب‬َ#(‫ر‬ ? ‫م‬ ‫ا‬)‫ذا‬(‫ره‬ ‫و‬ '‫ر‬ ‫ز‬‫ء‬.‫ل‬ $:ٌ‫د‬ # X‫ب‬َ#-‫م‬ X‫ب‬َ# )٣(‫ء‬ ‫#ـ‬)ّ‫ب‬َ#(‫ر‬ ? ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دھ‬ ; ‫و‬ ‫إذا‬ I‫إ‬ K ‫ا‬ ‫زم‬)‫ذا‬(‫م‬ ‫وا‬ K ‫ا‬ 7J # ' ‫وز‬ '.‫$ل‬:ٌ‫د‬ # X‫ب‬َ#-ٌ‫د‬ # X‫ب‬ُ#
  5. 5. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﺎ‬:‫ﺍﻟﺼﺮﻑ‬‫ﺑﺎﺏ‬:‫ﺍﻟﺘﺼﻐﻴـﺮ‬ 2P:‫ر‬ ># ‫وا‬ ‫ل‬ > ‫ا‬.ً#,‫ا=ط‬:‫م‬ِ7ْ َ‫ُر‬‫د‬ ‫ِل‬ ْ َ ُ' ‫أو‬ ‫ل‬ْ َ ُ ‫ل‬ْ َ ُ' 2P = ‫إ‬ ‫رب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ I‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫#و‬K ِ ْ َ=ُ ‫ل‬ ِ ْ َ ُ' ‫أو‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺘﺼﻐﲑ‬ ‫ﺃﻏﺮﺍﺽ‬)‫أ‬(‫ظ‬ ‫?رض‬:‫ر‬ = 5I‫ا‬.5‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ْ َ ُ '‫ر‬ P= ‫ب‬ ‫ر‬ =)‫ب‬(‫وى‬ ‫?رض‬:2 ‫ا‬ ‫ور‬ G‫ا‬ ‫أ#د‬ ‫ل‬ & ‫و‬ )١(‫$ل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫أ‬ ‫وھم‬ ‫ر‬ P=:‫ل‬ْ َ ُ–‫ب‬M َ ُ)٢(‫$ل‬ ‫م‬ ‫)ظ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫وھم‬ ‫ر‬ >#:‫ر‬ ْ َ‫و‬ٌ&-;ْ َ ُ. )٣(‫ر‬ $ ‫أ‬ ‫وھم‬ ‫ل‬ >.‫$ل‬)‫ت‬ 7ْ َ‫ُر‬‫د‬–‫ر‬ْ َ ُ&‫ات‬) (٤(‫د‬ ‫أ‬ ‫وھم‬ ‫ب‬ ‫>ر‬‫$ل‬)‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ْ َ ُ-‫ء‬ & ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ْ َ ُ( )٥(‫ر‬P= ‫ا‬ 2 ‫ب‬ ‫>ر‬.‫$ل‬:ِ>M َ‫د‬ُ= ‫ت‬ ‫أ‬)٦(‫ر‬P= ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫د‬:ّ َ5ُ‫أ‬ ّ َ ُ )٧(‫ر‬P= ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ظ‬:2 7 ‫دو‬ ‫7م‬ =‫أ‬) .‫ن‬ '‫=ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ ‫د‬ ) ‫وھذا‬( ‫ﺗﺼﻐﲑﻩ‬ ‫ﻳﺮﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﻭﻁ‬ )١(ً ‫ا‬ ‫ون‬ ‫أن‬‫#روف‬ ‫ا‬ I‫و‬ ‫ل‬ 'G‫ا‬ ‫ر‬P= ,'.‫ر‬ P= ‫و&ذ‬)‫ل‬ '‫أ‬(‫$ل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬:ْ َ#ُ‫أ‬-# ْ َ ُ‫أ‬ )٢(‫م‬ 7 I‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫وأ‬ ‫ر‬J 2 ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ G‫ا‬ ‫ر‬P= ,' ً ‫ر‬ ‫ون‬ ‫أن‬ 0‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫وأ‬ ‫ت‬I‫و=و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ر‬ P= ‫و&ذ‬‫رة‬ &. )٣(‫ر‬P= ,' ‫ر‬ P= ‫ا‬ g = ‫ن‬ ً 5 ‫م‬ I‫ا‬ ‫ون‬ ‫أن‬:‫$ل‬) :‫ت‬ْ َ ُ-‫د‬ْ َ‫ُر‬‫د‬-ْ َ ُ–‫ِن‬ ْ َ7ُ–‫ر‬ِ‫ط‬ْ َ ُ( )٤(‫ور‬ ‫و‬ J, ‫و‬ O ‫ء‬ Z 2 ‫ظ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ G‫ا‬ ‫ر‬P= ,' ‫ر‬ P= ً, ‫م‬ I‫ا‬ ‫ون‬ ‫أن‬. I‫إ‬K = ‫أو‬ ‫س‬ ‫إدر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫د‬ # ‫ـ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫إ‬ ُ ‫ن‬Z ‫&5ص‬ 7 ‫إذا‬. ‫$ل‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ر‬ $ ‫ا‬ ) ‫دل‬ ‫ر‬P= I ‫ك‬ ‫ذ‬:‫م‬ ‫)ظ‬-‫ر‬-‫5م‬-‫م‬. ‫ت‬ ‫ر‬P= I‫و‬ ، ‫وع‬ G‫وا‬ ‫&7ور‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ر‬P= I‫و‬:‫د‬P ‫وا‬ ، 2#‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ، ‫وى‬ ، ‫ر‬ ? ، ‫ض‬ ، ‫ل‬. ‫ﺍﻟﺘﺼﻐﲑ‬ ‫ﺃﻧﻮﺍﻉ‬١-=‫أ‬ ‫ر‬ P=٢-‫م‬ 5‫ر‬ ‫ر‬ P= ‫ﺛﻼﺛﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺘﺼﻐﲑ‬ ‫ﺻﻴﻎ‬ ١‫ـ‬‫ل‬ْ َ ُ':‫ل‬ ‫و‬ $,$ ‫ا‬ 7 ) ‫ر‬P= ‫و‬.٢-‫ِل‬ ْ َ ُ':) ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ 7 ) ‫ر‬P= ‫و‬‫ل‬ ‫و‬. ٣-‫ل‬ ِ ْ َ ُ':2 ) ‫#رف‬ ‫را‬ ‫ذى‬ ‫ا‬ 5 ‫ا‬ 7 ) ‫ر‬P= ‫و‬. ‫ﺍﻻﺳﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻐﲑ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﻳﻘﺔ‬‫ﻣﻌﺎﻣﻠﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻭﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﻼﺛﻲ‬ ]١[‫ر‬ P= ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫وھ‬ 2 ‫ء‬ َ‫د‬ ِ‫وز‬ $ َKِ ُ'‫و‬ ‫أو‬ X‫م‬ُ ‫ل‬ ‫أو‬ ً $,$ ‫ره‬ P= ‫راد‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ I‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫إن‬ 2P = ) ‫ون‬ ')‫ل‬ْ َ ُ'(‫$ل‬:‫ر‬ ‫ر‬–‫ب‬ ‫ذؤ‬ ‫ب‬J‫ذ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬‫ﺍﻟﺜﻼﺛﻲ‬ ١‫ـ‬‫وم‬ 5 ‫=ول‬G‫ا‬ $,$ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬)‫ث‬ Z ‫ا‬ َ‫ء‬(‫رة‬ & ‫>ول‬ ‫رة‬ & ‫$ل‬ ٢‫ـ‬‫وم‬ 5 ‫=ول‬G‫ا‬ $,$ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬)‫ن‬ ‫د‬J‫زا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ون‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ف‬ G‫ا‬(‫ن‬ & ‫)ط‬ ‫>ول‬ ‫ن‬ &‫)ط‬ ‫$ل‬ ٣‫ـ‬‫وم‬ 5 ‫=ول‬G‫ا‬ $,$ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬)=> ‫ا‬ ‫ث‬ Z ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬‫ورة‬(‫>ول‬ ‫$ل‬ ٤‫ـ‬‫وم‬ 5 ‫=ول‬G‫ا‬ $,$ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬)‫ف‬ Z‫ث‬ Z‫دودة‬(‫راء‬ # ‫>ول‬ ‫راء‬ # ‫$ل‬ ٥‫ـ‬‫وم‬ 5 ‫=ول‬G‫ا‬ $,$ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬)‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬(ّ‫ري‬ = ‫>ول‬ ّ‫=ري‬ ‫$ل‬ ٦‫ـ‬‫وزن‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ;)‫ل‬ '‫أ‬.(2 ‫إ‬ 2 $ ‫أ‬)‫رة‬ &-‫ران‬--‫راء‬ #=-‫ري‬ ‫ط‬-‫ل‬ ‫أط‬( ‫ﺍﻻﺳﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻐﲑ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﻳﻘﺔ‬‫ﻣﻌﺎﻣﻠﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻭﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺮﺑﺎﻋﻲ‬ ]٢[‫ر‬ P= ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ 2 ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ P= ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫زاد‬ ‫و‬ $ K ‫و‬ ‫أو‬ ‫م‬ T' ‫ل‬ ‫أو‬ ً ) ‫ر‬ ‫م‬ I‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫إن‬ 2P = ) ‫ون‬ ')‫ِل‬ ْ َ ُ'(‫$ل‬:‫د‬ ‫د‬ ، ‫7م‬ ‫در‬ ‫درھم‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺮﺑﺎﻋﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ١‫ـ‬‫وم‬ 5 ‫=ول‬G‫ا‬ ) ‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬)‫ث‬ Z ‫ا‬ َ‫ء‬(‫طرة‬ ‫>ول‬ ‫طرة‬ ‫$ل‬ ٢‫ـ‬‫وم‬ 5 ‫=ول‬G‫ا‬ ) ‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬)‫ن‬ ‫د‬J‫زا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ون‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ف‬ G(‫ران‬ )‫ز‬ ‫>ول‬ ‫ران‬ )‫ز‬ ‫$ل‬ ٣‫ـ‬‫وم‬ 5 ‫=ول‬G‫ا‬ ) ‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬)‫>=ورة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ث‬ Z ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ Z(‫>ر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫>ول‬ ‫رى‬ ‫ر‬ ٤‫ـ‬‫وم‬ 5 ‫=ول‬G‫ا‬ ) ‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬)‫دودة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ Z(‫ء‬ ‫ر‬ >) ‫>ول‬ ‫)>ر‬ ‫$ل‬ ٥‫ـ‬) ‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫وم‬ 5 ‫=ول‬G‫ا‬)‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬(ّ‫>ري‬ ) ‫>ول‬ ّ‫>ري‬ ) ‫$ل‬ ٦‫ـ‬‫م‬ I‫ا‬2 ) ‫#رف‬ ‫را‬ ‫س‬ ‫ذي‬ ‫ا‬ 5 ‫وا‬ ، ‫دا‬ ‫ا‬.7 2P = ‫5ل‬ ‫#ذف‬ ;. 2 ‫إ‬ 2 $ ‫أ‬)2 ‫ظ‬ #-‫ران‬ )‫ز‬-‫ط‬ #-‫ء‬ ‫ر‬ >)-‫>ري‬ )-‫ج‬ِ‫ر‬ْ َ ُ–‫د‬ِ‫ز‬ْ َ‫ر‬ُ'-5 ‫5رج‬‫رج‬-‫ق‬ ْ َ‫ط‬ُ ‫ق‬ ‫ط‬( )١(2 ) ‫#رف‬ ‫آ5ره‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ 5 ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ I‫ا‬)‫و‬-‫ا‬-‫ى‬(‫ر‬ P= ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫دة‬ ‫وز‬ $ K '‫و‬ ‫أو‬ ‫م‬ ‫ر‬P= T' 2P = ) ‫ون‬ ' ‫ء‬ ‫ب‬ ‫أ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫واوا‬ 2 ‫ا‬ ‫#رف‬ ‫ن‬ ‫وإن‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ر‬ ;)‫ل‬ ِ ْ َ ُ'(‫$ل‬)‫ر‬ =)-‫ل‬ ‫د‬-K =(
  6. 6. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﲔ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﻑ‬ ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻐﲑ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬@c–@@òyìnÐß@+aëaë@kÜÔm@ñ†öaŒÛa@ÑÛþa@N@Ýrß@Z@M@‘@ŠÇb@ZžíﬂìŽ‘@ŠÈ@N@òàbÏ@Z@òàİžíﬂì@Ï@@N@@kmb×@Z@knžíﬂì@×N @l–@@|nÐmë@bèîÛg@…Šm@Cëaë@åÇ@òjÜÔä½a@ÑÛþa@N@Ýrß@J@Z@õbß@Z@éíìß@I@êaìßcH@M@bi@l@Z@kžíﬂìŽi@I@N@laìic@@HM@@Þbß@ZŽß@Ýžíﬂì@I@N@Þaìßc@H@@M@@Êbi@Z@ÉžíﬂìŽi@I@N@Êaìic@H@ @ @x–@@|nÐmë@bèîÛg@…Šm@đõbí@åÇ@òjÜÔä½a@ÑÛþa@N@Ýrß@Z@M@@žlbã@@Z@kžîﬂîŽã@IN@lbîãc@@@@@@HM@@žlbÇ@Z@kžîﬂîŽÇ@IN@lbîÇc@@@@@@@@@@@H@M@@âa‡@Z@ćážîﬂíŽ‡@IN@âbí‡c@H@ @ @…–@@òyìnÐß@+aëaë@kÜÔm@Ý•þa@òÛìèa@ÑÛþa@N@Ýrß@J@@@@@@@@@Z@æa‹@Z@åíë‹M@@@lb•@Z@kžíﬂìŽ•@@@@@@@@@@@@@N–@@@xbÇ@Z@wžíﬂìŽÇ@J@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@N@@@xb@@Zíìw@ @ @ç@M@@òyìnÐß@+aëaë@kÜÔm@ñŒàç@åÇ@òjÜÔä½a@ÑÛþa@N@Ýrß@J@@@@Z@â…e@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@â†íëc@J@Šqe@Z@@@@@@Šríëc@ @ @ëM@@ïç@bà×@ïÔjm@òîÜ•þa@ëaìÛaÐmë|n@IÖ‰ìßZÖŠíìßIH@pìyZ@ožíﬂìŽyIH@ŽÇ@…ìZ@†íìÇIH@u@l‰ìZ@lŠžíﬂìŽuIH…òÛëZ@òÜžíﬂëŽ…IH@ìÓ÷ZíìÓIHÖ‰ë‹@Z@ÖŠžíﬂëŽ‹H@ @ @‹–@a@|nÐmë@L@bèîÛg@…Šm@đõbí@åÇ@òjÜÔä½a@ëaìÛ@N@Ýrß@ZM@@@åÓìß@Z@åÔžîﬂîŽß@@@N@M@@@Šìß@Z@ŠžîﬂîŽß@@@@@@@@@@@@@@NM@@@@Éãìß@Z@ÉäžîﬂîŽß@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@N@ @ @–@@|nÐmë@L@ïÔjm@òîÜ•þa@õbîÛa@N@Ýrß@ZM@@@Ñî@@Z@ÑžîﬂîŽ@@@@@@@N@@´Ç@Z@òﬂäžîﬂîŽÇ@@@@@@@@@@@@@@NM@@@oîi@@ZﬂîŽi@ožî@ @ @Â–@Ûa@bèîÛg@…Šm@Cëaë@åÇ@òjÜÔä½a@õbî@@|nÐmëI@@@æaŒîß@@Z@åíŒžíﬂìŽßH@@Ý•þa@B@æ‹ažìčßB@@åß@éÛe@áa@B@æ‹ìÛa@B@B@æ‹ëI@@@@òàîÓ@Z@òàžíﬂì@ÓH@I@@@@ò¹…@@Z@òàžíﬂëŽ…H@ I@@†îÇ@Z@†íìÇH@@‡b’Ï@Þa†i⁄a@â†Ç@bßc@@II@@†îÇ@Z@†îîÇ@@N@HH@ @ @@Ú–@|îz•@ÒŠy@åÇ@òjÜÔä½a@õbîÛa@@Ýrß@L@bèÜ•c@µg@…Šm@ñŒàa@Ë@J@@Z@‰bäí…@Z@@@@@@@@@@äîã…@Iþa@Ý•@Z@‰bŞã…@@H@J@@ÂaÓ@@Z@@ÁíŠíŠÓ@I@Ý•þa@Z@ÂaŞŠÓH@ @ ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻮﻇﺔ‬@@ZQM@@Ýrß@L@ÁÔÏ@éznÏ@ôì@îÌm@éîÏ@t†°@ü@bzîz•@ïãbrÛa@ÒŠ§a@æb×@a‡g@@J@@@Z@@Šèã@Zèã@ @ R@M@Û@åÇ@bjÜÔäß@bzîz•@ïãbrÛa@ÒŠ§a@æb×@a‡g@éÜ•c@µg@…Ší@ü@´I†ÈŞnŽßZ@†ÈîﬂnŽßHÞbÈnÏüa@õbm@Òˆ¡@@óÜÇ@ŠÌ–m@üëI@†ÈíìßH@Ì–ni@jnÜm@ü@ónyI@†ÇìßH@ @ S@M@ëaë@ïãbrÛa@ÒŠ§a@æb×@a‡g@@@bèÜrß@¿@òàË†ß@ZÌ–nÛa@õbí@bç†Èi@…aŒmë@@µëþa@ëaìÛa@|nÐmë@ÑîÈšnÛa@ÙÐí@@@Ì–nÛa@õbí@¿@áË†më@õbí@òîãbrÛa@kÜÔmë @Ýrß@J@ZĞìu@@@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ﬂðﬂìŽu@J@@Ğë…@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ﬂðë…@J@@ñŞìŽy@Z@@@@@@@@@@òíìy@J@@ñŞìŽç@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@òíìç@J@ñŞì@Ó@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@òíìÓ@ @ T@M@õbí@ïãbrÛa@ÒŠ§a@æb×@a‡g@bèÜrß@¿@òàË†ßZ@ÑîÈšnÛa@ÙÐíµëþa@õbîÛa@…Šmëg@bèÜ•þ@Ý•c@åÇ@òjÜÔäß@oãb×@æ@ @ @@Ì–nÛa@õbí@bç†Èi@…aŒmë@@Ýrß@L@Ì–nÛa@õbí@¿@õbí@òîãbrÛa@õbîÛa@áË†më@J@@@Z@ﬂï×@Z@@@@@@@@@Čðﬂì@×@J@ČïÛ@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ČðìÛ@J@@ČïË@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ČðìË@J@@Čï@ZČðì@ @ @@Ì–nÛa@õbîi@åíõbîÛa@´i@Ý–ÐíòîÜ•c@µëþa@õbîÛa@oãb×@æg@bßcŠÐnÌíë@aìm@òÛb§a@êˆç@¿@paõbí@týq@ïÛI@Čïy@Z@ČïﬂîŽy@JČïÇ@Z@ČïîÇ@J@ð†‹@Z@Čïí‹@J òîyZòČîîyH@@ @ ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻮﻇﺔ‬Z@@‡b‘@aˆç@åØÛë@L@bÔÜİß@ëaë@µg@òÜÇ@ÒŠy@éîãbq@bß@kÜÓ@ÙÛbß@åia@áèÈßë@œÈjÛa@‹buc@N@ @ ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻮﻇﺔ‬@Z@ÉÔîÛ@LéßbË…g@‰Ù@Ï@+bÐÈšß@ïãbrÛa@ÒŠ§a@æb×@a‡g@B@õbí@B´Ür½a@´i@Ì–nÛaZ@@JŠÁčÓ@@@Z@Ážî‹İ@Ó@@@@@@N@J@@@Ğ†@@Z@†žíﬂ†Ž@@@@@N@@@J@@òŞßc@Z@éàîßc@N@ @ ٢(–‫ﺍﻟﺘﺼﻐﲑ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺘﺎﱄ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻟﺚ‬ ‫ﺍﳊﺮﻑ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬:‫ﺃ‬-‫ﺍﻟﺼﺤﻴﺢ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻟﺚ‬ ‫ﺍﳊﺮﻑ‬: Q@–@@laŠÇ⁄a@ÝßaìÈÛ@Éš±@ïqýrÛa@áüa@¿@@Z@@J@+aŠžîﬂèŽã@oíc‰@@@N@@J@CŠžîﬂèŽäi@p‰Šß@N@@@@@R@–@qýq@åß@…a‹@bàîÏ@biìuë@@ŠØŽí@ÒŠyc@ò@J@@@@@Z@@ŠÐÈu@Z@ŠčÐžîﬂÈŽu@@@N@ @ ‫ﺏ‬–‫ﺍﳌﻌﺘﻞ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻟﺚ‬ ‫ﺍﳊﺮﻑ‬:١@–@@+bÐÛc@æb×@a‡g@@+aëaë@ëc@ïÛg@ﬂkčÜ@ÓBõbíB@Ì–nÛa@õbí@¿@áË…cë@@òjbä½a@òÌî–Ûa@êÌ–m@¿@ïÇë‰ë @JlaŠ@Ë@Z@kğíﬂŠ@Ë@Jb–ÇZ@@òŞîﬂ–ŽÇ@JónÏ@Z@şïﬂn@Ï@Jâë†Ó@Z@áğíﬂ†@Ó@J@‹ìvÇ@ZğîﬂvŽÇ@@Œ@JëŠÏ@Z@şðﬂŠ@Ï@JbÐÓ@@Z@Čï‹Ð@Ó@J@ëŠu@ZðﬂŠŽu@@@J@ñbnÏ@ZòînÏ@Jb–ÇZ@òî–ÇJ@òÛb‰Z@òÜğî‰@ @ R@–@…@c@Ćõbí@æb×@a‡g@õbí@@¿@oàË@B@ñŠ‘bjß@Ì–nÛaI@áíŠ×@Z@áğíﬂŠ@×@JÉíŠ@Z@ÉğíﬂŠŽ@JòÐíˆÓ@Z@òÐğíﬂˆ@Ó@JkíŠË@Z@kğíﬂŠ@Ë@Jòjîn×@Z@òjğîﬂn@×@JòíŠÓ@ZòíŠÓ@J@ïžjÃ@ZČ@ÃJ@@Čð†ç@ðž†ç H@ @ ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻮﻇﺔ‬:-@@@òàÜØÜÛ@bßü@åØm@ë@Øm@Éºë@…ŠÐß@¿@ò×Šznß@oãb×@a‡g@òrÛbrÛa@ëaìÛa@¿@‹ì¯I@‹bu@@æbèuëH@ @ @@bàçë@I@Z@ïç@bà×@óÔjm@ëc@õbí@kÜÔm@æc@J@Z@H@‰ìª@Z@@‰ìîª@O@@@Šğîª@J@Þë†u@Z@@Þìí†u@O@@@@Ýğí†u@ @ Éºë@…ŠÐß@¿@òrÛbrÛa@ëaìÛa@o×Š¤@æg@@bßc@@@@òàÜØÜÛ@bßü@oãb×ë@Øm@I@áË†më@õbí@kÜÔm@JH@@æaëŠ×@@Z@æbŞíŠ×@ @ ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻮﻇﺔ‬:@¿@ÞbÔîÏ@Þbrßþa@ïÛaìm@òçaŠ×@Òˆ¤@bàèäß@ñþa@æhÏ@æaõbí@bçým@ædi@paõbí@týq@Êbànua@õbí@Ì–nÛa@õbí@†Èi@bß@kÜÓ@óÜÇ@kmŠm@a‡g@@@@Ì–m@ @ @J@õbİÇ@ZşïİÇ@@@@J@@ñëýÇ@Z@@òîÜÇ@J@@õb@Z@òî@@@J@òíëbË@Z@òČíìË@J@ôìyc@Z@@@@@şïyc@J@òíëbÈß@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@òČîÈß@ @
  7. 7. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺃﺻﻮﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﺃﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺬﻑ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻐﲑ‬@Òˆ§a@†Èi@óÔi@†Ó@æìØí@æc@bßg@@´ÏŠy@óÜÇ@I@bèi@ëc@õbnÛa@æë†i@@õbnÛa@åß@ñ…Š©@ÒŠyc@òqýq@óÜÇ@óÔi@†Ó@æìØí@ëc @I@c@Hõaì@´ÏŠy@óÜÇ@Òˆ§a@†Èi@óÔi@éäß@Òëˆa@æb×@æg@@Ý•ë@ñŒàèi@ëc@õbnÛbi@+bjnÜß@ëc@õbnÛa@åÇ@+a…Š©@æb×@ @ @bèßü@ëc@bèäîÇ@ëc@òàÜØÛa@õbÏ@Òëˆa@æb×@õaì@Ì–nÛa@†äÇ@Òëˆa@…‰@kuë@ @ ª@Þbrßˆ@õbÐÛa@ÒëI@@ñ†ÇZ@òã‹Z@@@òjç@M@@òÈ@@@@@@ñ†žîﬂÇŽëZ@@òäžíﬂ‹Žë@M@@@òjžîﬂçŽë@M@@òÈžîﬂŽë@@@@Hª@Þbrßˆ@´ÈÛa@Òë@I@@Z@ˆß@@@Z@@HŽß@@@@@@ˆžîﬂä@ @ ëˆª@Þbrß@âýÛa@Ò@@Z@â…@M@@@@éäia@@@åia@@@oc@@@@„c@@@@†í@@@ò‹Ðﬂ‘@@@ÞìÔã@@@@å@Z@Čóß…M@@òèğîÐ‘@O@éîÐ‘@M@@òČí†í–@@@@ŞócM@@@òğîcM@@@Čóäi@M@@@éžîﬂäŽiM@@òèîä@Oéîä@ @ Il@HŠí@ü@Ý•ìÛa@ñŒàèi@ëc@õbnÛbi@†nÈí@üë@ÒŠyc@òqýq@óÜÇ@Òˆ§a@†Èi@òàÜØÛa@oîÔi@a‡g@Ì–nÛa@†äÇ@Òëˆa@…I@đÚb‘Z@@C÷bã@H@Òëˆa@…Ší@ýÏ@I@@ÙžíﬂìŽ‘M@@žíﬂìŽã@H@ @ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺴﺐ‬@ZM@@@bèäß@…Ša@áüa@µg@énÔ§@ðˆÛa@áüa@òjã@óÜÇ@Þ†nÛ@L@ñŠ×@bèÜjÓ@L@áüa@Šc@¿@ñ…†’ß@õbí@ñ…bí‹@åÇ@ñ‰bjÇ@ìçN@ @ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬@@J@Z@@†àª@Z@ÁÔÏ@…ŠÐß@Èß@ïÜÇ@Þ†í@áa@J@N@Čðč†àª@Z@éîÛg@+biìäß@+b÷î‘@æc@ïÜÇ@énÛü…@ïÛg@òÏb™⁄bi@êbàß@ïÜÇ@Þ†í@áa@N@@Šç‹c@@Z†Šç‹c@Čð@@@@N@@ @ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻐﺮﺽ‬:-@@kçˆ½a@ëc@òÈä–Ûa@ëc@ñ†ÜjÛa@ÙÜm@Ýçc@åß@ëc@L@éîÛg@lìä½a@Þe@åß@lìä½a@ÝÈ¯@æc@éäß@āŠÌÛaN@ @ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﺋﺪﺓ‬:Q@–@@‰b–nüa@J@Z@Ğð†Š–ß@bãc@Nb–na@@@@@òÜà¦@‰@J@ë@Š–ßë@Š–ß@åß@bãc@N R@–@émbÐ•@åß@òÐ•@ëc@éjçˆß@ëc@éäí…@ëc@éÜàÇ@ëc@énîäu@ëc@éäìß@ïÛg@énjäi@ÙÛ‡ë@é–î–¥@ëc@lìä½a@|î™ìm@ @ @@éniaŠÓ@ëc@énÈä•@ëc@éîÏ@—–¥@ðˆÛa@áÜÈÛa@ëc@N@Ýrß@B@Z@ČðŠ–ß–@@ČïiŠÇ–@@ČïàbÏ–@@Čïßýg–@@Čðìßc–@@Čð†îÈ•–@@Čð‰a…g–@@Čðì−–@@ČïØÛbßN@B@ @ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻐﻴﲑﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳛﺪﺙ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬: ١‫ﺍﻷﻭﻝ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺘﻐﻴﲑ‬ ‫ـ‬‫ﻟﻔﻈﻲ‬@}@bèîÛg@laŠÇ⁄a@ò×Šy@ÝÔãë@L@bèÜjÓ@bß@Š×ë@L@lìä½a@áüa@Še@ñ…†’ß@õbí@ñ…bí‹{@@JşðŠç‹þa@õbu@@@J@@@ŞðŠç‹þa@oíc‰@ @ ٢‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺘﻐﻴﲑ‬ ‫ـ‬‫ﻣﻌﻨﻮﻱ‬:@@æb×@æc@†Èi@lìäàÜÛ@+ba@ÅÐÜÛa@êë•@ìçë@éîÛg@lìäàÜÛ@+ba@N@ @ @Ýrß@J@@Z@êìic@Ğð†Š–ß@ć†àª@NM@@@@lìä½a@áüa@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ðŠ–ßM@@éîÛg@lìä½a@áüa@ZŠ–ß@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@ @ ٣‫ﺣﻜﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻟﺚ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺘﻐﻴﲑ‬ ‫ـ‬@I…aŠbi@Šàš½aë@ŠçbÄÛa@éÈÏ‰@¿@òèj’½a@òÐ–Ûa@òÜßbÈß@énÜßbÈß@ìçë@@@òÇìÏŠß@lŠÈŽíëBbÏ@köbã@ÝÇ@Bbà×@@ñŠØã@–í@ @ @Ýrß@@@@@J@¦òŞîØß@éßcë@êìic@Ğð†Š–ß@ć†í‹@N@M@@êìic@ZáýÛ@ÝÇbÏ@köbã@@lìä½aNM@@éßc@Z@ÊìÏŠß@c†njßM@@òîØß@Z@ñŠçbÄÛa@òàšÛa@éÈÏ‰@òßýÇë@ÊìÏŠß@@N@ @ @lìä½a@áüa@¿@n½a@àšÛaë@B@ÝÇbÏ@köbã@B@êŠí†Ômë@B@ïç@B@Ší†ÔnÛaë@Z@¦òŞîØß@B@ïç@N@B@ @ ً ‫ﺃﻭﻻ‬:‫ﺍﻟﺘﺄﻧﻴﺚ‬ ‫ﺗﺎء‬ ‫ﺁﺧﺮﻩ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺇﱄ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺴﺐ‬ Q@–@@Š×ˆ½a@éi@†í‰c@a‡g@áübi@ñ…†’½a@käÛa@õbí@ÕÜzŽm@áq@õbnÛa@êˆç@Òˆ¤@BZ@ñ‰bšy@BBòàbÏ@J@B†‰bšy@Ýu‰@†àª@Ğð@N@@J@Ğð†‰bšy@Ýu‰@†í‹@N@ @ R@–@@†Èi@áübi@ÕzÜm@sîãdnÛa@õbm@æhÏ@sãû½a@bßc@B@õbí@B½a@sîãdm@ïÜÇ@òÛü†ÜÛ@käÛa@éîÛg@lìä½a@ü@lìä@N@Ýrß@J@Z¦òŞí†Š–ß@ñbnÏ@käí‹@@¦òŞîiŠÇ@N@ @ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﺎ‬:‫ﺍﳌﻘﺼﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﺳﻢ‬ ‫ﺇﱄ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺴﺐ‬‫ﺍﻻ‬‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﺳﻢ‬‫ﳌﻘﺼﻮﺭ‬:@@Þaìyc@éîÏ@ÙÛë@L@bèÜjÓ@bß@ìnÐß@éß‹ü@ÑÛdi@án@bß@ìç@N@ @ Q@–@@ïÛg@žojčÜ@Ó@òrÛbq@‰ì–Ô½a@ÑÛc@oãb×@a‡gI@@ëaëH@p†í‹@áq@bèÜjÓ@bß@|n@ÏëIõbíH@@käÛa@õbnÛa@oÏˆy@sîãdnÛa@õbni@+bßìn«@áüa@æb×@a‡gë@@bèÜjÓ@bß@Š×ë@N@ @ @Ýrß@@Z@M@@ð†ç@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@Čð†ë†ŽçM@@b–Ç@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@Čð†ìﬂ–ﬂÇM@@Ï@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@Čð†ìﬂn‹ÏM@@@@ñb»@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@Čð†ìàﬂyM@@@@ñaìã@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@Čð†ëﬂìﬂã@M@@bi‰@Z@@@@@@@@Čð†ìﬂi†‰@@ @ R@–@Ô½a@ÑÛc@oãb×@a‡g@+b×Šznß@áüa@ïãbqë@òÈia‰@‰ì–Òˆ¤@@i@õï£ë@ÑÛþaBõbí@B@käÛaI@@a†ä×@Z@@Čð†ä×Z@ð…Ši@Z@Čðč…ŠiZbàÜÓ@Z@ČïàÜÓZ@bÐä@Z@ČïÐäH@ @ S–@@‰ìßc@òqýq@bèîÏ@‹ì¯@L@+bä×b@áüa@ïãbqë@òÈia‰@‰ì–Ô½a@ÑÛc@oãb×@a‡g@@II@Z@ïÜžjŽy@M@@@ðﬂŠž’ŽiM@@@@ïèÜß@M@İžä@@bHH@ @ @@@@c–@@ÑÛþa@Òˆy@Z@@ČïÜjyM@@@@@@@ČðﬂŠž’ŽiM@@@@ČïèÜßM@@@@Čïİä@@@@@@@@@@l–@@ëaë@ïÛg@ÑÛþa@kÜÓ@ZM@@@@Čð†ìÜjyM@@@@@@Čð†ëﬂŠž’ŽiM@@@@@Čð†ìèÜßM@@@@Čð†ìİä@ @ @@@u–@@bèÜjÓ@ÑÛc@ñ…bí‹ë@ëaë@bèjÜÓ@Z@@Čð†ëýjyM@@@ð†ëaŠ’i–@@@Čð†ëbèÜßM@Čð†ëbİä@ @ T@–@½a@ÑÛc@oãb×@a‡g@†íŒmë@ÑÛþa@Òˆ¤@L@Šr×dÏ@òßb@‰ì–Ô@B@õbí@B@bèÜjÓ@bß@ŠØmë@käÛa@ @ @áüa@Še@bèÜjÓ@bß@æb×@a‡gë@B@õbí@B@òîÛbnnß@paõbí@týq@Éàn£@ü@óny@ÑÛþa@Éß@Òˆ¤@N@ïÐİ–ß@Z@ïÐ’nß@@@ČïÐİ–ß@Z@ČïčÐ’nßZ@bãŠÏ@Z@@@@ČïčãŠÏ@ @
  8. 8. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻟﺜﺎ‬:‫ﺍﳌﻨﻘﻮﺹ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﺳﻢ‬ ‫ﺇﱄ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺴﺐ‬:- Q@–@í@oãb×@a‡gõb@@ÚŠznß@bèÜjÓë@L@òrÛbq@˜ìÔä½aõbîÛa@kÜÔm@@Ýrß@bèÜjÓ@bß@|nÐíë@ëaë@ïÛg@J@CáÇ@Z@Čð†ìàﬂÇ@J@ïčvﬂ’Ûa@Zﬂv’Ûa@@Čð†ì@J@ðč†ã@Z@ðë†ã@J@Cā‰@Z@ðì™‰@ @ R@–@@æaŠßc@bèîÏ@ÙÛ@‹ì¯@L@òÈia‰@˜ìÔä½a@õbí@oãb×@a‡g@Z@ @ @c–@@õbîÛa@Òˆy@J@Z@@ð…bäÛa@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@Čðč…bäÛa@J@@@ð‹bÌÛa@@ZÛa@@@@Čð†‹bÌ@@@l–@@bèÜjÓ@bß@|nÏë@ëaë@ïÛg@õbîÛa@kÜÓ@J@Z@@ð…bäÛa@@Z@@@@@@@@@Čð†ëﬂ…bäÛa@J@ð‹bÌÛa@@Z@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@Čð†ëﬂ‹bÌÛa@ @ T@–@@òàÜØÛa@åß@Òˆ¤@Šr×dÏ@òßb@˜ìÔä½a@õbí@oãb×@a‡g@N@Ýrß@J@Z@@ðč†nÐ½a@Z@Čðč†nÐ½a@J@@@@@@@@@@@@@N@ïčÇ†n½a@Z@ČïčÇ†n½a@@@@@@@@@N@@J@ð†nè½a@ZČð†nè½a@ @ ً ‫ﺭﺍﺑﻌﺎ‬:‫ﺍﳌﻤﺪﻭﺩ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﺳﻢ‬ ‫ﺇﱄ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺴﺐ‬:@@ñŒàa@Ý•c@òÏŠÈß@ïšnÔí@ÊìäÛa@aˆç@ïÛg@käÛaë@L@ñ†öa‹@ÑÛc@bèÜjÓ@ñŒàèi@âìn‚½a@áüa@ìç Q@–@@sîãdnÜÛ@ñ†öa‹@ñŒàa@oãb×@a‡g@ñ‰ìØß@ëaë@ïÛg@kÜÔmIõaŠZ@Čð†ëaŠ@J•õaŠzZ@Čð†ëaŠz•@JõaŠÔ‘Z@Čð†ëaŠÔ‘@JõbäyZy@Čð†ëbä@JõaŠš@Z@Čð†ëaŠš @@@@@@@@@@@N@ @ R@M@@ïç@bà×@ïÔjm@L@òîÜ•c@ñŒàa@oãb×@a‡g@N@Ýrß@J@Z@@õa†nia@Z@Čïčöa†nia@J@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@N@@õb’ãg@Z@Čïčöb’ãg@J@@@@@@@@@@@@@N@@õaČŠÓ@Z@ČïčöaČŠÓ@@N@ @ S–@Ý•c@åÇ@òjÜÔäß@ñŒàa@oãb×@a‡g}õbí@ëc@ëaë{õbÔi@‹ì¯@L@Öb§ﬁÛ@ñ†öa‹@ëcL@ëaë@bèjÜÓ@ëc@ñŒàa@J@@@õbÐ•@@ZČïčöbÐ•@@O@Čð†ëbÐ•@N@ëaìÛa@åÇ@òjÜÔäß@N@ @ @J@@@@õbäi@@Z@Čïčöbäi@O@Čð†ëbäi@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@N@õbîÛa@åÇ@òjÜÔäß@J@N@@@õbjÜÇ@@Z@ČïčöbjÜÇ@O@Čð†ëbjÜÇ@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@N@Öb§ﬁÛ@ñ†öa‹@N@ @ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻨﺠﺎﺡ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﻣﻨﻴﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻟﺺ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺛﺎﻟﺜﺎ‬:‫ﺍﻷﺩﺏ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﺯﺩﻫﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﺃﺳﺒﺎﺏ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﺍﳌﻤﻠﻮﻛﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﺃﻭﺍﺋﻞ‬:- Q@M@éîÏ@òibnØÛa@óÜÇ@áöbÔÛa@ïë@L@õb’ã⁄a@æìí…@òãbØß@áÃbÈmIZŠÛa@kmb×@H@æbİÜÛa@åÇ@lìäíë@L@òÛë†Ûa@‰aŠc@ÝØi@+b½bÇ@æb×ë¿@@+bãbîyc@ÉîÓìnÛaN@ @ R@M@@k–äß@µg@Þì•ìÜÛ@õbi…þa@´i@ÏbänÛaIŠÛa@kmb×H@@É™ëëIô†ä’ÔÜÔÛa@÷bjÈÛa@ìic@H@énÇììßB@ó’Çþa@|j•¿@b’ã⁄a@òÇbä•@B@ @ S@M@@åí‹‰bjÛa@õbi…þa@åß@j×@…†Ç@…ìuë¿@@@Š–ÈÛa@ÙÛ‡@NT@M@@ñŒîànß@Šc@‰ìèÃ¿@@ŠçbÄÛa@†jÇ@i@ñŠc@Ýrß@òibnØÛa@åÏN@ @ ‫ﺍﻹﻧﺸﺎء‬ ‫ﺩﻳﻮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺿﻌﻒ‬ ‫ﺃﺳﺒﺎﺏ‬)‫ﺍﻟﻨﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﺿﻌﻒ‬ ‫ﺇﱃ‬ ‫ﺃﺩﻯ‬(‫ﰲ‬‫ﺍﳌﻤﻠﻮﻛﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﺃﻭﺍﺧﺮ‬:- Q@M@@ÑÈ™@òîi…þa@pbØÜ½a@@@@@NR@M@@Û@òîi…þaë@òîbîÛa@òãbØ½a@‰a†−aIŠÛa@kmb×N@H@ @ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻨﻮﻥ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﺍﳌﻤﻠﻮﻛﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺼﺮ‬:- ١-‫ﺍﳋﻄﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻦ‬:-@óÜÇ@òibİ¨a@pŠ–nÓa@I@òîäí†Ûa@òibİ¨a–@@òîÇbànuüa@pbjbä½a@œÈi@H@ïu‰b¨a@bèÜØîèi@oÄÐnya@bèãc@bèmb@åß@åØÛë@LN ‫ﺍﳋﻄﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﺿﻌﻒ‬ ‫ﺃﺳﺒﺎﺏ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﺍﳌﻤﻠﻮﻛﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺼﺮ‬:-Q@M@@çˆ½aë@ð†ÔÈÛaë@ïbîÛa@ÊaŠ–Ûa@…ìÓë@p†ÔÏ@òibİ¨a@æþN R@M@@ñŒîànß@pa‰†Ó@áèí†Û@åØm@@ÙîÛbà½a@´ý@æþ¿@@òîiŠÇ@Ë@Þì•c@µg@æìÈuŠí@áèãþ@[@òibİ¨a@åÏN@ @ ٢-‫ﻭﺗﻨﻮﻋﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻜﺘﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻦ‬:- Q@M@òîãaìí…@òibn×@ZÛa@ß@éöaŠÄã@µg@æbİÜÛa@æaìí…@åß@xŠ¥òîÜ™bÐÛa@òÔíŠİÛbi@knØm@oãb×ë@L@|nÐÛbi@ñ‰b’ië@ò÷äèm@ëc@+a†îÇëë@+a†í†èm@ÚìÜ½a@åN@ @ R@M@òîãaì⁄a@ÝöbŠÛa@Zõbi…þa@´i@òÛ…bjn½a@ÝöbŠÛa@Ýà¤@kn×@oÐÛcë@L@bçÔyë@bèàîÄÇ@ïãbÈ½a@òÏb×@Þìy@õbi…þa@´i@pýaŠ½a@kji@[@pŠç…‹aN@ @ @òÛ…bjn½a@ÝöbŠÛa@oÜ»@knØÛa@òÜrßc@åßõbi…þa@´iZlbn×IÖŞìİ½a@Év@HëL@émbjã@åiüIÉuaŠ½aë@ð…bjÛa@´i@ÉuaìÛa@æb§c@H@ð†Ð–Ûa@åí†Ûa@ý–ÛN@ @ S@M@òîäí†Ûa@ÅÇaì½a@ZÝrß@´zÜ–½aë@ÃbŞÇìÛa@åß@òÇbà @Š–ÈÛa@aˆç@ÝÐy@ZâýÛa@†jÇ@åi@ŒÈÛa@õbàÜÈÛa@æbİÜ–òîàîm@åi@âý⁄a@ƒî‘–áîÔÛa@åia@ @ @@@@@@@@@@@@@@ÐÛûß@Šè‘cÅÇaì½aë@áØ§a@pbIZð‰†äØÛa@a@õbİÇ@åia@áØyH@åàšnmëRVT@@éjn×@åßë@òàØyIðëb§a@÷ëŠÈÛa@xbm@HlìÜÔÛa@‰bmëc@·@|öb–ã@åàšní@ @ T@M@òîàÜÈÛa@òibnØÛa@ZÛa@@pbÇìì¶@ÑîÛdnÛa@ò×Šy@õbàÜÈÛa@bèîÏ@ôŠqc¿@@püba@‘N@ @
  9. 9. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻨﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻔﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺴﻤﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺃﻫﻢ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﺍﳌﻤﻠﻮﻛﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺼﺮ‬:- Q@M@@òía†i@ÞìŠÛa@óÜÇ@ñý–Ûa@áq@@†à§a@áq@òÜàjÛbi@ñ…bÇ@ÝöbŠÛaNNN@ @ R@M@@ñübÌ½a¿@@òÛbŠÛa@éîÛg@éuìm@å¶@ò•b¨a@lbÔÛþa@Š×‡N@@@@@@@SM@@ÒaŠ⁄a¿@@òîöbÇ†Ûa@Ýà¦a@Š×‡N@ @ T@M@@lbä⁄a¿@@òÛbŠÛaN@@@U@M@@ïãbîjÛa@Šíì–nÛa@æìäÐi@òãìz’½a@òíŠíì–nÛa@òÌÜÛa@âa†‚naN@ @ VM@@ÒaŠ⁄a¿@@Éí†jÛa@æìäÏ@†’yN@@@@@WM@@ñübÌ½a¿@@‰bÈ‘þaë@sí†§aë@òîãeŠÔÛa@˜ì–äÛa@†’yN@ @ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﺎ‬ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﺎ‬ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﺎ‬ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﺎ‬::::‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺲ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﶈﺔ‬) ً ‫ﺣﺎﻟﻴﺎ‬:‫ﻭﺍﻟﱪﺗﻐﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺇﺳﺒﺎﻧﻴﺎ‬( ‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺲ‬ ‫ﲰﻴﺖ‬:@óàm@òîvàç@ÝöbjÓ@µg@òjãIÞa†ãbÐÛa@H@bènë@bènÜnyaIbîìÛ†ãbÏ@H@bçì@lŠÈÛa@bèÜ…@b½ëLI@Û†ãë@H@p‰b•@áqIãc@Ûﬂ†@H ‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺲ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻊ‬:@ïiŠË@lìäu@@bènybß@ñŠíŒu@éj‘@óçë@bi‰ëcIVPP@ÉiŠß@á×@ÑÛcH@õaŠš@òäu@bèäß@ÝÈ£@ñ†í†Ç@‰bèãc@ðŠ£@òîÜè@ā‰c@óçë ‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﳊﻴﺎﺓ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺲ‬:‫ﺍﻹﺳﻼﻡ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺕ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﺼﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪﺓ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺲ‬:- Q@M@´¤bÐÛa@ñüìÛa@Š–Ç@Z@éîÏ@µìmRR@ìàÜ½a@|nÏë@L@+bîÛë@aìßŒç@æc@†Èi@aìÐÓìmë@L@bãŠÏ@lìäu@éÛý@æ¿@@ò×ŠÈßIõa†è’Ûa@ÂýiN@H@ @ R@M@Û†ãþbi@òíìßþa@òÛë†Ûa@Š–Ç@Z@òîßc@óäjÛ@òÛë†×@Ýa†Ûa@å»ŠÛa@†jÇ@éc¿@@áènÛë…@ÂìÔ@†Èi@lŠÌÛa¿@@ÖŠ’ÛaN@ @ S@M@ÑöaìİÛa@ÚìÜß@Š–Ç@Z@aìÜ…ë@L@ém‰bßhi@áîÇ‹@Ý×@éîÏ@ÝÔna¿@a@óèãcë@L@áèäîi@pbÇaŠ•@´Ð‘bm@åi@Ñìí@pbÇaŠ–Û¿@@ò×ŠÈßIòÓüŒÛaN@H@ @ T@M@´İiaŠ½a@Š–Ç@Z@lŠÌ½bi@énÛë…@µg@Û†ãþa@´Ð‘bm@åi@Ñìí@bèîÏ@Şá™N@ @ UM@åí†yì½a@Š–Ç@Z@ô‰b–äÛa@âŒçëL@énÛë…@µg@´İiaŠ½a@Úýßc@áši@âbÓë@óÜÇ@åi@åßû½a@†jÇ@ñ…bîÔi¿@ò×ŠÈßIÚﬂ‰þa@H@âŒçë¿@@ò×ŠÈßIlbÔÈÛaH@ @ VM@i@Š–Ç@Š»þa@Z@´àÜ½a@ÙÜß@Š–−a¿@òbãŠËIõaŠà§a@H@áÜ@ónyLIÌ–Ûa@a@†jÇ@ìic@H@bèzîmbÐß¿@XYW@@ç@NéÛ@éßc@oÛbÓ@†Óë@ZÙia@ @ ‫ﺍﻻﺟﺘﻤﺎﻋﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﳊﻴﺎﺓ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺲ‬:‫ﺍﻷﺟﻨﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺪﺩﺕ‬‫ﺍﻟﺘﻲ‬‫ﺇﱃ‬ ‫ﺃﺩﻯ‬ ‫ﳑﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺲ‬ ‫ﺳﻜﻨﺖ‬: Q@MòîÜa…@lëŠy@të†y@µg@ô…c@b¾@òÐÜn‚½a@÷bäuþa@´i@ÊaŠ•@…ìuë@@òíüìÛa@µg@ô‰b–ãë@…ìèí@Þì•ë@µg@í†Ûa@|ßbnÛa@ô…cë@LN@ @ R@M@@òîÛ†ãþa@òîßbÈÛa@òv@pd’ãÛa@@òíŠiÛaë@òîäîmýÛaë@òîiŠÈÛa@åß@bİîÜ@oà™N@ @ S@M@@åäÐnÛaë@Õöa†§aë@†ub½aë@‰ì–ÔÛa@õbäji@aìänÇa¿@@jÜ½aë@Ý×d½aN@ @ T@M@Š§bi@ñcŠ½a@oîÄyëL@Šà¨aë@õbäÌÛa@Ûb©@pŠ’nãa@‰†–nm@oãb×ë@òí¿@ÛbaN@ @ UMæë†ÃÛì½a@pd’ã@µg@´îi‰ëþaë@lŠÈÛa@´i@xëaŒnÛa@ô…cZ@ô×@k•bäß@aìÜÌ‘ëL@æìîÜ•þa@Û†ãþa@æbØëLpbîãbjg@pbèßc@åß@lŠÈÛa@õbäicN@ @ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﳊﻴﺎﺓ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺲ‬:‫ﺍﻟﻌﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺻﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺮﻃﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﺻﺎﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺣﱴ‬ ‫؛‬ ‫ﺍﺯﺩﻫﺮﺕ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﺑﺴﺒﺐ‬ ‫؛؛ﻭﺫﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﺃﻭﺭﺑﺎ‬)‫ﺍﻻﺯﺩﻫﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻋﻮﺍﻣﻞ‬( Q@M@@b•ì–ë@õbàÜÈÛaë@áÜÈÜÛ@õbÐÜ¨a@Éîv’m¿@@lbn×@åß@ò‚ã@Þëc@pŠèÃ@†ÓëL@ðìßþa@Š–ÈÛaIïãbËþa@H¿@@òjŠÓN@ @ R@M@@bèàçc@åßë@òîÐäÛa@knØÛbi@bç†íëŒmë@pbjnØ½bi@âbànçüaÛa@@bçd’ãcIŠ–än½aN@H@ @ S@M@†ãþa@µg@øa@µg@ÖŠ’Ûa@õbàÜÇ@œÈi@ÉÏ…@b¾@L@áÜÈÛa@óÜÇ@÷bäÛa@ÞbjÓgÝrß@Û@Zð…a†ÌjÛa@†Çb•@L@ïÃÛbÔÛaN@ @ T@M@Ýrß@áÜÈÛa@kÜİÛ@œÈjÛa@Þb¤‰aë@L@lŠÌÛaë@ÖŠ’Ûa@õbàÜÇ@´i@Ý•aìnÛaI@Z†Ü«@åi@ïÔi@H@òjŠÓ@µg@bî‘bß@Ýy‰@ôˆÛaN@ @ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻟﺜﺎ‬ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻟﺜﺎ‬ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻟﺜﺎ‬ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻟﺜﺎ‬::::‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺸﻌﺮ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺸﻌﺮ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﺯﺩﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺲ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﺑﺴﺒﺐ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺲ‬: Q@M@@Û†ãþa@µg@åí†ÏaìÛa@lŠÈÛa@pŠr×N@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@RM@@ñŠybÛa@òîÛ†ãþa@ò÷îjÛa@òÈîjN@ @ S@M@@éîÏ@áèÏbämë@ŠÈ’Ûa@òibn×@óÜÇ@õbÐÜ¨a@ÞbjÓgN@@@@@TM@bíbİÈÛaë@k•bä½a@õaŠÈ’Ûa@õbİÇgë@L@ŠÈ’ÜÛ@…ýjÛa@Šßc@óÜÇ@´àöbÔÛa@Éîv’mN@ @ UM@@òjËŠÛa@Êìî‘¿@@…ýjÛa@ÒŠm@kji@õbäÌÛaN@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@VM@ä½a@òÓ‰b’½aë@´îÛ†ãþa@´i@ñ†í†’Ûa@òÏbN@ @
  10. 10. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺸﻌﺮ‬ ‫ﺃﻏﺮﺍﺽ‬ ‫ﺃﻫﻢ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺲ‬: ً ‫ﺃﻭﻻ‬:‫ﺍﻷﻏﺮﺍﺽ‬‫ﺍﻟﺘﻲ‬‫ﺍﳌﺸﺎﺭﻗﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺴﻴﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﻓﺲ‬) :‫ﺪح‬ ‫ا‬-‫اﻟﻔﺨﺮ‬-‫ﺠﺎء‬ ‫ا‬-‫اﻟﻐﺰل‬-‫ﻌﻠﻴ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺸﻌﺮ‬ ‫ا‬( ١-‫ﺍﳌـﺪﺡ‬:@†½a@pŠr×¿@á@æb×ë@@õaŠÈ’ÜÛ@õbİÈÛa@æìÛŒ¯@aìãb×@´íìßþa@õaŠßc@æþ@[@ðìßþa@Š–ÈÛa@@áèy†ß@óÜÇ@õaŠÈ’Ûa@oÜ»@pa‰b–nãüa@åß@†í†ÈÛaN@ @ †½a@õaŠÈ‘@‹Šic@åß@ZõbàÛa@õbß@åi@ñ…bjÇ@L@ïÅÜİÔÛa@xaŞ‰…@åia@L@éi‰@†jÇ@åia@@@@@@Û†ãþa@õaŠÈ‘@Šè‘c¿@ÞìŠÛa@†ß@Z@ŠíŠšÛa@ïÛ†ãþa@Šibu@åiaN@ @ ٢-‫ﺍﻟـ‬‫ﻔﺨﺮ‬:@áçŠbÐß@æìäÜÈí@Û†ãþa@õaŠÈ‘@c†i¿@ˆÛa@òÓ‰b’½a@òèuaìß@áèãëŠÔn°@aìãb×@åíN@@@@@Š‚ÐÛa@õaŠÈ‘@Šè‘c@åß@Z@âŒy@åiaN@ @ ٣-‫ﺍﳍ‬‫ـ‬‫ﺠﺎء‬:@òÐÜn‚½a@÷bäuþaë@pbãbí†Ûa@lbz•c@´i@ñ†í†ÈÛa@pbÇaŠ–Ûa@kji@[[@õbva@Š’nãaN@ @ õbva@õaŠÈ‘@‹Šic@åß@Z@êõbvç@ŠîàÛa@Éº@†Óë@L@ŠîàşÛa@L@ñ‰b@åia@L@ÂbÐÜčÔÛa¿@lbn×IÇþa@ˆc@ýÏ@āaŠßþa@õbÐ‘āaŠN@H ٤-‫ﺍﻟ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ـ‬‫ﺰﻝ‬:@ÎaŠÐÛaë@ÒÛa@òÛby@µg@òÏb™⁄bi@õbäÌÛa@µg@āaŠËþa@lŠÓc@ÞŒÌÛaë@L@õbäÌÛa@åÏ@òšèã@kji@[[@ÞŒÌÛa@Š’nãaNéöaŠÈ‘@Zæë†í‹@åia.@ @ ٥-‫ﺍﻟﺘﻌﻠﻴﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺸﻌﺮ‬Z@@éÔÐÛaë@ÒŠ–Ûaë@ìzäÛa@aìàÄäÏ@õaŠÈ’Ûa@éi@œèã@†Óë@L@ïàîÜÈnÛa@ŠÈ’Ûa@…ìuë@µg@òîÜÔÈÛa@ñbî§a@òšèã@ošnÓa@bçËëN@ @ ƒí‰bnÛa@ta†yc@aìàÄã@åíˆÛa@õaŠÈ’Ûa@Šè‘cZ@ÞaŒÌÛa@áØ§a@åi@óî°ZL@Û†ãþa@|nÏ@¿@ñ‹ìu‰c@áÄã@ðˆÛa@ @ @@åß@ñ†î–Ó@áÄã@ðˆÛa@éi‰@†jÇ@åiaTUP@pa‰b–nãüa@bèîÏ@Ýv@+bnîi@ @ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﺎ‬:‫ﺍﻷﻏﺮﺍﺽ‬‫ﺍﻟﺘﻲ‬‫ﺍﳌﺸﺎﺭﻗﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺴﻴﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﻮﻕ‬:)‫اﻟﻄﺒﻴﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﺷﻌﺮ‬-‫ﺪن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رﺛﺎء‬( ١-‫ﺍﻟﻄﺒ‬ ‫ﺷﻌﺮ‬‫ﻴﻌﺔ‬:kji@æìîÛ†ãþa@ÖìÐm@Z@ @ Q@M@@ñŠyb@òÈîj@åß@Û†ãþa@éi@a@bjy@bßN@@@@@RM@@b@áèjyë@L@áç†Üji@æìîÛ†ãþa@õaŠÈ’Ûa@ÕÜÈmN@ @ òÃìzÜß@Z¿@æìîÛ†ãþa@|¬IòÈîjİÛa@pa…ŠÐß@—î‚’m–@òÈîjİÛa@Ñ•ìi@ÞŒÈÛa@ŠÈ‘@xŒßH@ @ @ãŠÓ@åß@bi‰ëc@¿@Êb‘@ðˆÛa@ïãbßëŠÛa@kçˆ½a@aìÔj@†Ó@aˆèië´N@ @ ٢-‫ﺍﻟﺰﺍﺋﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﳌﻤﺎﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﺍﳌﺪﻥ‬ ‫ﺭﺛﺎء‬:I@L@bîã†Ûa@ky@åß@éîÏ@aìÈÓë@bß@kji@[@bîöbèã@bèäß@aìuŠë@æìàÜ½a@bèznÏ@Ûa@ñ†îyìÛa@òÈÔjÛa@ïç@Û†ãþa @oİÔ@òäí†ß@Þëc@oãb×ë@L@éîc@óÜÇ@éöa†Çdi@„þa@´Èní@æc@µg@@ô…c@ðˆÛa@ÖŠÐnÛaëIòÜİîÜ@H@âbÇTWX@@L@@ç@ @ @æ†½a@pc†i@áq@åßë¿@…bjÇ@i@ÙÜß@Þa‹@bç†Èië@L@ÁÓbnm@òîÛ†ãþa@ @ @µg@ac@…bjÇ@åi@†ànÈ½a@ﬂ†žîčnÓaë@òîÜîj‘gIpbàËc@H@ò×ŠÈß@¿@åí†yì½a@ò¹Œèi@†ÔÈÛa@ÂŠÐãa@áq@LIlbÔÈÛa@HL@ @ @Û†ãþa@òÛë…@oènãa@aˆèiëNH@õb’ãg@âý×NòÓ‰ìÛa@¿@åvÇa@ïÔia@é¯a@ìÛN@ @@ @@ @@ @ õbqŠÛa@õaŠÈ‘@Šè‘c@åß@ZÜİÛa@ÞbÈÛa@åiaóÜİîZòãbŞjÜÛa@åi@ŠØi@ìic@L@òÜİîÜ@óq‰@Z@…bjÇ@i@òÛë…@óq‰N@ @ õbqŠÛa@óÏ@†öb–ÔÛa@Šè‘c@åß@ZÛ†ãþa@õbq‰@ð†ãŠÛa@kîİÛa@óic@òîãìã@@@@NNNN@ @@ @@ @@ @ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻟﺜﺎ‬:‫ﺍﻷﻏﺮﺍﺽ‬‫ﺍﻟﺘﻲ‬‫ﺍﳌﺸﺎﺭﻗﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺴﻴﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﻓﻴﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﻗﺼ‬: @òÓ‰b’½a@åÇ@æìîÛ†ãþa@Š–Ó¿@kji@Òì–nÛaë@òÐÜÐÛaë@†çŒÛaë@áØ§aZ@ @ Q@M@ÐÛa@æc@õbèÔÐÛa@bèi‰by@Òì–nÛaë@òÐÜ¿@@Û†ãþaNRM@@oãb×@…ýjÛa@æc¿@@bèÜçcë@óäË¿@áèmbîy@åÇ@†îÈi@†çŒÛbÏ@L@ÒŠm@ @ S@M@@ò•b@ÖŠ’Ûa@âìÜÇ@åß@ñ†ànß@oãb×@áèßìÜÇ@æcN@ @ @òÐýÐÛa@Šè‘c@åß¿@Û†ãþa@Z@ÝîÐ@åia@L@òubi@åiaN@@@@Òì–nÛa@õaŠÈ‘@Šè‘c@åß@Z@†jÇ@åia@L@´Èj@åia@L@ïiŠÇ@åia@éi‰N@ @ ‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺴﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﳌﻮﺷﺤﺎﺕ‬:-‫ﺍﳌﻮﺷﺤﺎﺕ‬:‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬:åßñcŠ½a@éi@åíŒnm@ŠŁa@óÜÇ@bàç†yc@ÑİÈí@Šçìuë@ûÛûÛ@åß@æbİî@ìçë@b‘ìÛa. ً ‫ﺍﺻﻄﻼﺣﺎ‬:@˜ì–«@æ‹ë@óÜÇ@âìÄäß@âý×I@@@@@N@õbä@åia@ÑíŠÈm¿@‹aŠİÛa@‰a…@éibn×H ‫ﺍﳌﻮﺷﺤﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻓﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺘﻜﺮ‬@ZQ@MÝîÓZŒnÈ½a@åi@a@†jÇ@ßþa@ @R@MÝîÓZ@@@@@@@@@@@éi‰@†jÇ@åiaTMÝîÓZ@õbàÛa@õbß@åi@ñ…bjŽÇN@ @ ‰ìèà¦a@éîÜÇ@ôˆÛa@laì–Ûaë@Z@ð@ÔÛa@óÏbÈŽß@åi@âŞ†Ôß@éãcN@ @@ @@ @@ @
  11. 11. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﳌﻮﺷﺤﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺄﺕ‬ ‫ﺃﺳﺒﺎﺏ‬: Q@M@@óäÌ½a@†Ïë@æc@†Èi@ò•b¢ë@L@Û†ãþa@¿@õbäÌÛa@‰b’nãaIlbí‰†‹@H@bèîÛgN@ @ R@M@•dÏ@L@òîÜª@òîßbÇ@òÌÛ@…ìuëë@Û†ãþa@¿@pbÌÜÛa@…†ÈmáènÌÛ@éîÏ@â†‚ﬂnžŽm@åÏ@µg@òub¡@bèi@æìàÜØní@åíˆÛa@òßbÈÛa@|j@ @ S@M@@†í†u@ðŠÈ‘@kÛbÓ@¿@òjËŠÛaë@L@òí†îÜÔnÛa@æa‹ëþa@åß@ÝÜ½bi@÷by⁄aN@ @ ‫ﺑﻨﺎء‬)‫ﺃﺭﻛﺎﻥ‬(‫ﺍﳌﻮﺷﺤﺎﺕ‬:QMÞbÐÓþa@Z@…†ÈÛaë@òîÏbÔÛaë@æ‹ìÛa@¿@ÕÐnmë@L@@‰ë…@Ý×@†Èi@‰ŠØmë@L@òz‘ì½a@bèi@c†jm@Ûa@‰bİ‘þa@òÇìà©@óçëN R@M‰aë…þa@Z@æìØmë@L@ÞbÐÓþa@ïÜm@Ûa@‰bİ‘þa@òÇìà©@óçëS@@éîÜí@ôˆÛa@åÇ@‰ë…@Ý×@òîÏbÓ@ÑÜn¥ë@L@+bjÛbËN@ @ åß@æìØnm@+bjÛbË@òz‘ì½a@ZV@@L@ÞbÐÓcU@@õaë…cNòz‘ìàÜÛ@x‡ì¸@@@Zèíc@@@@@@@ïØn’½a@ÙîÛg@ïÓbÛa@b@@Éàm@@æaë@ÚbãìÇ…@†Ó@@ @ ‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺴﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺸﻌﺮ‬ ‫ﺧﺼﺎﺋﺺ‬ ‫ﺃﻫﻢ‬)‫ﻣﻠﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺘﱪ‬‫ﺳﺒﻖ‬ ‫ﳌﺎ‬: (- ً ‫ﺃﻭﻻ‬:‫ﻭﺍﻷﻏﺮﺍﺽ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻔﻨﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺣﻴﺚ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬: Q@M@@æìîÛ†ãþa@kn×¿@@õbärna@æë…@ïiŠÈÛa@ŠÈ’Ûa@āaŠËc@Ý×N@R@M@@òÓ‰b’½a@óÜÇ@æìîÛ†ãþa@ÖìÐm¿@IòÈîjİÛa@Ñ•ëMæ†½a@õbq‰N@H@ @ S@M@@ôìÓ@‰ìšy@´îÛ†ãÿÛ@åØí@¿@†çŒÛaë@òàØ§a@ŠÈ‘ë@ïÐÜÐÛa@ŠÈ’ÛaN@@@@@@@@T@M@ìîÛ†ãþa@ŠØnia@pbz‘ì½a@åÏ@æN@ @ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻴﺎ‬:‫ﻭﺍﻷﺳﻠﻮﺏ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﻟﻔﺎﻅ‬ ‫ﺣﻴﺚ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬:QM@@áèÇbj@òÓ‰@kji@[@lìÜþa@òqbß…ë@ÃbÐÛþa@òÓ‰N R@M@pbz‘ì½a@óÜÇ@òîàvÇþa@ÃbÐÛþa@Þì…@Š–nÓaë@L@ÃbÐÛþa@òiëŠÇ@óÜÇ@æìîÛ†ãþa@ÅÏbyN@@@@@@@S@–@@†îÔÈnÛa@åÇ@†ÈjÛa¿@@lìÜþaN@ @ ً ‫ﺛﺎﻟﺜﺎ‬:‫ﻭﺍﻟﺼﻮﺭ‬ ‫ﺍﳌﻌﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﺣﻴﺚ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬:Q@M@ŠÓ@ïÐÜÐÛa@ÕàÈnÛa@åß@bçìÜë@ïãbÈ½a@lN@@ @ R@M@÷aì§a@ÝaŠmëL@…bà¦a@—î‚’m@óÜÇ@áöbÔÛa@ð‰bØni⁄a@Þbî¨a@‰ìèÃNS@M@@òÈîjİÛbi@òîÛbî¨a@‰ì–Ûa@xaŒnßaN ً ‫ﺭﺍﺑﻌﺎ‬:‫ﻭﺍﻟﻘﻮﺍﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﻭﺯﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺣﻴﺚ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ZQ@M@@L@òîÏbÔÛaë@æ‹ìÛa@†ÇaìÓ@óÜÇ@æìîÛ†ãþa@ÅÏbyÛa@@bèÜ‰cI†»c@åi@Ýî¨aH@ @ R@M@@ŠØnia@pbz‘ì½a@åÏ@æìîÛ†ãþaÛa@@¿aìÔÛaë@æa‹ëþa@bèîÏ@ÊìänmN@@@@SM@@òîßbÈÛa@òÌÜÛa@óÜÇ@áöbÔÛa@ÝuŒÛa@åÐi@æìîÛ†ãþa@ánçaN@ @ ً ‫ﺭﺍﺑﻌﺎ‬:‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺴﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺜﺮ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﻋﻮﺍﻣﻞ‬)‫ﺃﺳﺒﺎﺏ‬(‫ﺍﻟﻨﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﺯﺩﻫﺎﺭ‬‫ﰲ‬‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺲ‬:- Q@M@@|mbÐÛa@“î¦a@åà™@òîÛbÈÛa@pbØÜ½a@ôë‡@åß@õbz–Ï@lŠÇ@…ìuëN@ @ R@M@Û†ãþa@oãb×@@…ìä¦a@æìà°@õbz–Ï@õbjİ@…ìuë@âŒÜní@b¾@L@âìí@Še@óny@âìí@Þëc@åß@…bèu@ā‰cN@ @ S@M@@òÐÜn‚½a@kçaˆ½a@lbz•c@´i@ëc@ŠiÛaë@lŠÈÛa@´i@õaì@òîÜa†Ûa@pbÇaŠ–Ûa@ñŠr×N@@TM@@òîàÜÈÛa@ò×Š§a@‰bç…‹a¿@@Û†ãþaN@ @ ‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺴﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻨﻮﻥ‬:- ١-‫ﺍﳋﻄﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻦ‬:- +byý@òibİ¨a@oãb×@@+bàèß¿@@pbÇ‹bä½aë@Ú‰bÈ½aÛa@@pŠ’nãa¿@@á§a@ÝßaìÇ@åß@+ýßbÇ@æìçìÐ½a@õbjİ¨a@æb×ë@L@Û†ãþa@òÛë…¿@@Ú‰bÈ½a@ÙÜmN ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻮﻇﺔ‬:‫ﺍﳋﻄﺒﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺘﻲ‬‫ﺇﱃ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﺴﺐ‬)‫ﺯﻳﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﻃﺎﺭﻕ‬(‫ﺑﺴﺒﺐ‬ ‫ﺇﻟﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺘﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﺢ‬ ‫ﻻ‬: Q@M@@µëþa@‰…b–½a@ìÜÛa@@bèäß@|nÐÛa@‰bjc@bäîÜÇ@o–ÓN@RM@‰b@æc@+bíŠiŠi@æb×@Ýi@+bîiŠÇ@åØí@@…bí‹@åi@ÖN@ @ S@M@@ÒŠÈm@@Ûa@òîÈí†jÛa@pbäbi@øÜß@òjİ¨a@æc¿@@Þëþa@æŠÔÛaN@ @ ٢-‫ﺍﻟﺪﻳﻮﺍﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺮﺳﺎﺋﻞ‬:-@ÝöbŠÛa@æaìí…@æìíìßþa@d’ãc¿@@µg@éîÜÇ@âbîÔÛa@†äcë@L@òjŠÓIñŠqìy@ïic@åi@†íŒí@åi@òîßcH@ @ ٣-‫ﺍﻹﺧﻮﺍﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺮﺳﺎﺋﻞ‬:- bŞn@×@ŠŞjÇ@bçËë@òíŒÈmë@ò÷äèmë@lbnÇë@õbäq@åß@áç‰ìÈ‘@åÇ@Û†ãþa@Žl¿@@áè@éÛë@üg@kí…c@†uìí@üë@L@òîi…c@Ýöb‰¿@@lbjÛa@aˆçN@ @
  12. 12. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ٤-‫ﺍﻟﻘﺼﺼﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻔﻦ‬:- @ï––ÔÛa@åÐÛa@åß@áèß@õŒu@†Èm@@ñŠØnjß@òíŠrã@pbÐÛû¶@æìîÛ†ãþa@œèã¿@Ýrß@ïiŠÈÛa@bäi…cI@ZáÜÔÛaë@ÑîÛa@´i@ñŠbÐ½a@òÛb‰@@Håiü@@…ŠiN@ @ )‫ﻭﺍﻟﺰﻭﺍﺑﻊ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺘﻮﺍﺑﻊ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﺎﻟﺔ‬(‫ﻴﺪ‬ َ ‫ﻬ‬ ُ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻻﺑﻦ‬. ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻮﻇﺔ‬:@ò–Ó@†ÈmIæbÄÔí@åi@Čïy@H@j×@qdm@b@æþ@[[@ïiŠÈÛa@l…þa@ŠbÐß@åß@@ÝîÐ@åia@ÒìÜîÐÜÛ¿@@ò•b¢ë@òî½bÈÛa@la…Ła¿@ò–Ó@ @ )‫ﻛﺮﻭﺯﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺑﻨﺴﻦ‬(‫ﻟﻸﺩﻳﺐ‬)‫ﺩﻳﻔﻮ‬ ‫ﺩﺍﻧﻴﺎﻝ‬(‫ﺍﻟﻌﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺎﺭﺽ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺃﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻹﺛﺒﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻓﻠﺴﻔﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺼﺔ‬ ‫ﻭﻫﻰ‬‫ﻭﺍﻟﺪﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻔﻠﺴﻔﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺃﻭ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻟﺸﺮﻳﻌﺔ‬. -:‫ﺍﻷﻧﺪﻟﺴﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﲰﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺃﺑﺮﺯ‬:- Q@M@@éîÏ@aìÇ†icë@üg@éãìäÏ@åß@+bäÏ@ŽlbŞn@ØÛa@Úí@@sî¡@L@é™aŠËcë@ŠräÛa@æìäÏ@ÊìämN@ @ R@M@Ýrß@lbä⁄a@µg@ŽlbŞn@ØÛa@Þbß@áq@L@´İiaŠ½a@åß‹@óny@paŠÔÐÛa@Š–Ó@ïÛg@Ýî½aë@‹b¯⁄a@Zkîİ¨a@åi@åí†Ûa@æbÛ@N@ @ S@M@@òÐÜÐÛaë@pýßdnÛa@åÇ@†ÈjÛaë@ïãbÈ½a@ì™ëN@ @ T@M@Ýrß@òíŠÈ’Ûaë@òíìjäÛaë@òîãeŠÔÛa@pbbjnÓübi@lìÜþa@áîÈİm@Z@æë†í‹@åia@bnÛb‰N@ @ UM@@æb×ë@L@òîÈí†jÛa@pbäbi@lìÜþa@Ýîà£¿@@+ý¾@+ýîÔq@pbi@óny@lbŞn@ØÛa@lìÜc@µg@Ý–í@ÑÜØnÛa@c†i@áq@L@ÑÜØnß@Ë@òía†jÛaN@ @ VM@@õaŠÈ‘@aìãb×@lbnØÛa@áÄÈß@æþ@[[@òíŠräÛa@pbibnØÛa@óÜÇ@ðŠÈ’Ûa@Þbî¨a@òjÜËN@ @ ‫א‬ ‫א‬ ‫ول‬ ‫א‬ ‫س‬ ‫א‬:‫א‬ ، ،‫ن‬ ‫א‬ íÇ×Ö] » á^éfÖ]V‫ح‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬. ^uøŞ‘] á^éfÖ]V‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫َف‬ ُ $ ‫ل‬ ‫وأ‬ (‫ا‬ ) *‫-,ق‬، / 01، ( 2 3 4 5‫وأ‬ ‫ل‬ 67‫ا‬ 89 : :- , ‫ا‬ $ (‫ر‬ - ،; /( =?@=‫ا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫و‬ AB. ÔÖƒ x•çi í×nÚ_VéfiäCD3:‫دا‬ G H IJ KLM.ì…^Ãj‰]CD3:;2 3 4NOP ? QR S 3 AB. Ø‰†¹] ‡^¥CD3:‫ة‬ D ٍ‫د‬ $‫أ‬ VّXY( Z[].íè^ßÒCD3:KLM ^_ ` a ‫د‬ b7‫ا‬ ^_. êâ h]çe_ ímøm » á^éfÖ] Ü×Â ovfèV١-; efg ‫ا‬.٢-; Oi ‫ي‬ klm‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ o]‫ا‬)‫ر‬ 5?‫وا‬ ،C5 ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ o]‫ا‬‫ة‬.(٣-$ st ‫ا‬. êÞ^Ã¹] Ü×Â h]çe_ àÂ oè‚£] ‚Ãe áæ†}`j¹] áçéÆøfÖ] ä‰… á^éfÖ] Ü×Â ‫اد‬uv?‫ا‬ - Awx$ 4 y ‫ا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ف‬ ‫وا‬ ،‫د‬ ‫ا‬ 3 4 ‫ا‬ ={|}~ •)‫وا‬ €• ‚ƒ„ ‫ا‬ 2 ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ …†( ‫?‡ن‬. êÞ^Ã¹]æ á^éfÖ] Ü×Â °e Ñ†ËÖ] Aˆ ‫ا‬ …†(‫م‬ƒŠ‹ ‫ا‬ :- ,3 ;- ‫ف‬ $:‫ل‬ 67‫ا‬ 89 ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ …†($ Œ :$• 3 Ž ‫أ‬ •Y( ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ - ‫ن‬ •‘v?‫ا‬ ;- ‫ف‬ $ ‫ا=’ي‬. ! ‫א‬ ‫س‬ ‫א‬:# ‫א‬:$ ، íÇÖ äéfjÖ]VC D“”•‫ا‬.^uøŞ‘]V– ‫ك‬ yf3 3 AB ˜™‡? ˜™‫أ‬ š›‫ر‬ f3‫داة‬x- Zœ•)ž H/3 ‫أو‬ ž /3(،…Ÿ‹ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ¡ ¢P ‫ض‬k. í×nÚ_:١¤¥¦S‫أ‬¤ IJ/¤ ‫ا‬ ABِ `¤ ¦f¨¤¤***‫ام‬ )v?‫وا‬AB ª « ‫وا‬‫)اع‬‫ب‬ ,®¤ ‫ا‬ ٢¤¯:3 =‫±°ا‬k ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ G ²³ ‫ا‬ A´***‫ا‬ ) :2 ‫ا‬ µ‚‫و‬ u˜ -¶·‫ا‬ ‫وروض‬ ٣¤¸¹ Œ ‫ل‬ ):ِ‫م‬ َ ْ َ ْ َ ِ ْ َ ْ ‫ا‬ ِ ُ‫ت‬ َ ْ ُ ْ ‫ا‬ ِ‫ر‬‫ا‬َ َ ْ ‫ا‬ ُ َ َ‫و‬. # ‫א‬ ‫ن‬ $M{äf¹]çâæ:ª$ ‫ا‬ AB ‫ا?‡ول‬ ˜™‡? - ‫اد‬ ‫ا‬.Näe äf¹] {çâæ:ª$ ‫ا‬ AB Aˆ D ‫ا‬ ˜™‡? - ‫اد‬ ‫ا‬. OäfÖ] äqæ {çâæ:µ ‫ا‬‫ا‬Zœ•– ‫ك‬ yf.Pêâæ äéfjÖ] ì]_ {:ž /3‫رة‬ »3ž H/3 ‫أو‬ ،)u‫»و‬Q1(
  13. 13. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ Ql^ãéfjÖ] àÚ äéfi ë`e fÃjÖ] ð]†q àÚ Ü×Ój¹] å‚’Ïè ë„Ö] š†ÇÖ] {.2 u‫ظ‬ /3 ½ ‫أو‬ A¾˜™ ½ ¿À äéfjÖ] ^Ê†:äf¹]äf¹]æäeZÁ/( ÂÃ•‫أ‬ )‫و‬ ،€•u, ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‚ƒ„ ‫ا‬.Ä 5 ÅÆÇ ¤ ; eÈÉ ÊJ AB ËÌ?‫و‬‫د‬ G‫و‬ 3KÍ °Ê†ŞÖ] Í„u ‡ç« Øâ‫؟‬ äÞ_ °ßÒ†Ö] àè„â “ñ^’} àÚ÷‡ç«^ÛãÊ„u^Ï×ŞÚW2 ) AB ; f ‫ا‬ ¥u» ÏS‡?:† ‫ا‬ 5 AB H IJ KLM…، ¥/)‫و‬:Ä$, ‫ا‬ AB ‫ا‬QR ÐP‫رأ‬‫رة‬ 5‫ا‬ ¸¹‫إ‬ ; efg ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ HQÒ¿ÀŒ àÓÖ‡ç«Í„uäf¹]‫؛‬Ü×Ã×Öäe]ƒcÙäé×ÂØéÖ‫;؛‬ efg ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ƒŠ‹ ‫ا‬ ‫0ج‬Ò ? ÕÖ 2 ‫و‬‫?‡ن‬Ði D ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ » ‫ا‬ ×Ø AB ‫[»وف‬]‫ا‬ ØéÖ äé×Â Ù äÞù äf¹] Í„£ í×nÚ_ ¸¹ Œ Ù= ):ُ َ ٌ ْ ُ ٌ ْ ُ! ‫ﱞ‬ ُ#َ‫ن‬ ُ%ِْ َ' َ( ْ.‫ا‬)‫ھ‬()ٌ 3 S ‫6وب‬7‫ا‬ AB‫و‬ VّXY( ٌ 5‫أ‬(ÛÜ : ‫ا‬)5‡?IJ *( ‫א‬ %‫و‬:` D ‫ا‬ ¶·‫ا‬ *; efg ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬IJ‫أر‬ 3 ‚ÎæäÊ†ÂgéŞ¤]èæˆÏÖ]äÖçÏe:‫ا‬ *: :QÝ ‫ن‬ u, ‫ا‬ ; u ‫ك‬ yÈ_ ‫ا=’ي‬„ 0Ý ‫أو‬ƒ. îßÃ¹^e ]†¹]æ:‫ت‬ µ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ µ ‫ا‬€•u, ‫ا‬ €•- ‫ن‬ ßŒ ²à ‫ا‬ š›yf ‫ا‬.ß¤4áÒ‫أن‬‫ن‬ ßŒAB; f ‫ا‬;-˜ ‫أ‬‫ف‬âã‫،وأو‬äå‫وأ‬]†¹]æ êÏéÏvjÖ] äfÖ] äqçe:¢i æ ‫ن‬ ßŒ š›yf ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ µ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ µ ‫ا‬ ‫*»ه‬ ‫أن‬ƒ„: ‫أو‬ «a €•u, ‫ا‬ AB ::H 3‫و‬. êŠ£] êÏéÏvjÖ] äfÖ] äqæ Ù^nÚ:‫ءة‬ ‫ا‬ AB èZf IJ KLM. ÏvjÖ] äfÖ] äqæ Ù^nÚ×ÏÃÖ] êÏéê:، ( ¨f ‫ا‬ AB 5‡?IJ KLM، ( ¨f ‫ا‬ 3 Ê‹u ê×éé~jÖ] äfÖ] äqçe ]†¹]:*‫د‬ G‫و‬ ß}é ? ‫ت‬ µ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ µ ‫ا‬ ‫*»ه‬ ‫أن‬ABC$‫و‬x ‫ا‬ C e5 •Y( ?‫إ‬ ;- ; f ‫ا‬‫و‬C ® ‫ا‬ Ôe^e àe] ÙçÎ ØnÚV‫َا‬¿À-xu َ‫ك‬ Zِّ« ‫ا‬ ُC lm‫ا‬ َCVّ 6ê )‫و‬ ُë ,) ِ‫م‬‫ا‬ìí¤ ‫ا‬ ِ‫ق‬ƒ„¡îJ ٍ‫ض‬‫وأر‬ ‫א‬ ‫دא‬#:Zœ•– ‫ك‬ yf3 3 AB ;- ; f - ; f ‫ا‬ ‫ق‬ 67‫إ‬ •Y( ‫ل‬Ëï‫•€،و‬u, ‫ا‬ €•- ð-ÛÜ ‫ا=’ي‬ ð-‫ا·¶ا‬ A´. ]ƒdÊk×Î:‫س‬ ‫ا‬ ‫*»ا‬; ¿ò ‫ة‬ ó AB Ûô , IJ،‫ف‬I‹ ‫ا‬ A´‫و‬ ; efg ‫ا‬ ‫أداة‬ ‫ن‬õu ‫س‬ ‫א‬( ! ‫א‬:)*+ , ‫א‬ ‫אل‬ -/‫א‬/‫وא‬‫אد‬ +0‫א‬ ( - 12‫د‬ # ‫وא‬ 3 $4 ‫وא‬( ١−‫د‬ # ‫وא‬ 3 $4 ‫وא‬ ‫אد‬ +0‫א‬ 89 2 ]†¹]e°Ê†ŞÖ^àè†Ë¹]:‫ن‬ ß$ ‫أن‬Zœ3 ‫وا‬ ÊJ‫اء‬ö÷‫أ‬ 3 4 ˜™ ½ ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ً ‫¿ا‬À2. ]†¹]e°Ê†ŞÖ^°fÒ†¹]:‫ا‬ ‫اء‬ ‫أ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫رة‬ ! # ‫وا‬ $% ‫ن‬ '( ‫أن‬‫ر‬ )*+ً -. ‫ت‬ً# ‫وا‬‫ا‬. ]†¹]e°Ê†ŞÖ^àè‚Ãj¹]:‫ل‬ µ S?‫وا‬ ‫ل‬ƒ„: 5?‫ا‬ ;ù‫و‬ •Y( C- ‫م‬ ú ?‫وا‬ ‫م‬ N ‫ا‬ ;ù‫و‬ •Y( ? KÍ ‫أ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ن‬ u, ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ¢P ‫أن‬. ٢−‫אد‬ +0‫א‬ # *+ , ‫א‬ ‫م‬ =‫م‬ = ‫ول‬ ‫א‬:‫د‬ ‫د‬ ? ‫د‬ ‫د‬ 2 :‫أي‬ ،‫ن‬ :/,3 ‫دان‬ 3 ‫ه‬ u• 3 *‫و‬:ûü :3 ½‫ي‬x-‫د‬ : ‫ا‬ 3 ) ،C - ûü ‫وا‬ ،ýþ - Ä$¶·‫وا‬ ،C lm - f ‫وا‬ ،‫رد‬ - 7‫ا‬ ; efg¸¹ Œ Ù= ) ‫*»ا‬ 3‫و‬:‫*ﱠ‬ُ َ ٌ‫س‬ َ ِ ْ ُ,ْ-َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ ْ ُ َ ٌ‫س‬ َ ِ ‫ُ*ﱠ‬‫ھ‬ ! ‫א‬:@2 ‫د‬ ? @2 ‫د‬ 2 :‫ت‬ µ ‫ا‬ 3 ‫?،أو‬ ‫أو‬ ، už ‫أو‬ ،‫وا‬á1‫و‬ ‫را‬ ù : ‫ا‬ ُ ‫ن‬IJ ‫اء‬ 5. D3C: ‫ا‬ •Y( :2 IJ kµ ‫ا‬ AB …† ‫ا‬.CD3‫و‬:: ‫ا‬ ِ ýþ - ِ H« ‫ا‬ ¥)‫و‬ َ - []‫ا‬ Ä$‫ر‬ ; eÈÉ. ( ! ‫א‬:@2 ‫د‬ ? A ,2 ‫د‬ 2 CD3)Có‡?‫ا‬ ª AB ‫آة‬ IJ èZf ‫وا‬**C b7‫ا‬ ‫ق‬ u ‫ت‬ËÌ ë ‫رأ‬( B ‫א‬ ‫א‬:‫د‬ 2@2‫د‬ ?A ,2:Có‡?‫ا‬ ª AB ‫آة‬ ‫ا‬ ; efgèZf -.
  14. 14. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ٣−3 $4 ‫א‬ # *+ , ‫א‬ ‫م‬ = ١−‫א‬ 3$ / 3$ /. í×nÚ_:-ّAِ َ ْ xِ َ‫ك‬‫َا‬Ëَ ï ²àَ ِG‫َا‬‫ر‬‫أ‬***ِ‫م‬‫ا‬َ ¤lm‫ا‬ ِ ¶·‫ا‬ AB ِ•ْ Vّ2 ‫ا‬ ِ‫ْح‬ ِ:َ áÒ Vّ˜‚‫أ‬ ‫م‬ƒ„ IJ *‫د‬x-***ِ‫م‬ƒ„ Vّ ‫ا‬ َ ±±G $‫د‬ ;ِ ŒVُّk- َ = ‫أ‬ ‫ى‬Ûُ Ùَ µ$َْ‫ن‬ِuِ;***َُُ‫د‬ْ ‫ا‬ِ‫ق‬ْ ‫ا‬ ABَkَ b7‫ا‬¤َِ‫م‬ ً1ْ2َ3 ُ‫ه‬ْ5ِ َ' ْ َ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ء‬ َ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ 9‫ﱠ‬,َ: ً‫ء‬ َ; ُ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ا‬ ُ ُ َ= ْ َ' ٍ?َ%2ِ@ِ! ٍ‫ب‬‫ا‬َ َ=َ ْ ُ ُ َ ْ َ‫أ‬ ‫وا‬ُ َBَ َ*'ِC‫ﱠ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫و‬َ=ِ: ُ‫ه‬ ‫ﱠ‬ َ َ ُ‫ه‬َ5ْ ِ َ ‫ﱠ‬‫ﷲ‬ َ5ََ‫و‬َ‫و‬ِ ُ َ!. äf¹]:ü’=‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ K ‫أ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ (‫،و‬ ƒ„,- AB ‫وا‬ ûS ß$ Z2 a، Q ‫أ‬ ‫ع‬ ¢‫ن‬‫ع‬ ¢ ?‫ا‬ m‫ذ‬ ¸¹‫إ‬ ù 67‫ا‬ ó‫أ‬ AB. äf¹]äe:Z ‫ا‬ ; «QÒ :- ‫5¤اب‬ ‫رة‬ !;- ÂÃ u، ً‫3ء‬ ‫ن‬¯ ¤3 ; 5 ;- #/- $%J‫،و‬ ; /)،،;3 3‫أ‬ ‫¤ك‬'( ‫ه‬ ¤G‫و‬ ٢−3$ / ‫د‬ /‫א‬ . í×nÚ_:-KLM ‫ن‬îJ‫و‬¤ْ َ: )ّf ‫ا‬ Ä***µŒ ‫أو‬ ‫ب‬ َµŒ ‫إذا‬ ‫ِ¿ن‬*ُ + ‫ت‬ ) $ ‫م‬ƒ„(‫أ‬***ùÛ,‫ز‬ 3 ‫ح‬ 3‫ر‬ •Y( äf¹]:‫ن‬ Z 2 ‫ا‬ Ä- :ó)†ËÚ‚éÏÚ(äf¹]äe:¿9.‫أ‬ ùÛ,‫ز‬ 3 ‫ح‬ 3‫ر‬ •Y( ‫+*¿ن‬ ‫ت‬ ) $ 3 ‫م‬ƒ„(‫أ‬.)Ò†{{Úg( 5 - 2)ّ/ُJ‫ا‬ ð***ُ /ْ•َ Q0‫ِى‬Ëَ 1 َ u •iَ َ2›¤ِ َ¨ْ«َ è***GÛ,‫ز‬ 3 َ ُ3 ْNُ )¤ äf¹]:‫ي‬ 2 ‫ا‬ u 2 ‫ا‬.)†ËÚ‚éÏÚ(äf¹]äe:ùÛ,‫ز‬ 3 3N) ¨« è•– -‫د‬.)g{{{{Ò†{{Ú( ٣−/ 3$ /‫א‬ ‫د‬. ÅÆÇ 45: ‫ا‬ ‫و*»ا‬æ‡?‫ا‬ û6‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ )) :Øé×Î?‫ا‬:- « ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ «)78m «9 - ‫ل‬ Z 5(. í×nÚ_:َ َ:Vّ²َ ³ِaÅَ Æُ;ْ$َ َ َ S َ Vّµَ:َ Œ***ُ‫ر‬Vّ َµُ Œ َªْ َ ِ‫ض‬‫ا?‡ر‬ َ‫ه‬ ُGُ‫و‬ َ:َÛَ ُ;َ - َó ) ً«ِZْfُ3 ‫َرا‬ َ َ:َÛَ***:ُ3 * }Vّîَ‹َ u َ )ّ¶·‫ا‬ُ ْ*‫ز‬±ُ ِZ äf¹]:‫ات‬ -¶·‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ *‫أز‬ ;- ð/ =]‫ا‬ èZf ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ œ ‫ا‬ ú *)g{Ò†Ú(äf¹]äe:C lm‫ا‬Z: ‫ا‬.)†{{ËÚ( ‫س‬ ‫א‬B ‫א‬ ‫א‬)‫د‬ # ‫وא‬ - ‫א‬ # *+ , ‫א‬ ‫م‬ =( ‫م‬ = # E‫א‬ ‫א‬FG ‫ن‬ + , ‫א‬ @9: ١−H /‫א‬ # ‫א‬:ً 3 €•3f - ; u ¸w)‫أ‬ 3 *،ً 3 €• 3f - ?. îæğÊçË×Ú^‫وا‬ ‫)ن‬ AB ä9 - •3 ¥ Vُّ ‫ت‬ 3f ‫وا‬ ‫ت‬ 3f ‫ا‬ ‫؛?‡ن‬. nÚ_í×:-ً •‫ر‬ , ‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ ) ‫ن‬îJً^@ $‫و‬***ِA¹َ ْ ‫ا‬ ُªَf67‫وا‬ ُ‫ب‬ Vّ2ُ ‫ا‬ *AB‫و‬ ‫َى‬@َ = ٢−‫وق‬ /‫א‬ # ‫א‬V3‫و‬ ;Vّ f}~ …Ÿ‹ ‫ا‬ Awx$ ‫أن‬ *‫و‬;- ; f3‫و‬ ; f}~ ; gC ?،;- ; fDE‫وآ‬ DE‫آ‬ ? ،‫ا‬FG*‫و‬. ğÎæ†ËÚ êæ^‫؛‬‫?‡ن‬˜ f ‫ا‬‫ت‬ 3f ‫وا‬ ‫ت‬ 3f ‫ا‬ €•- ‫ق‬u،‫)ن‬ œ3 ÊJ •KHI J‫و‬‫وا‬. í×nÚ_:S S‫د‬ ‫ه‬ ُGُ ‫وا‬ ٌÏ«3 ُ¿ْKVّ9 ‫ا‬***ْ ¤َ 2َ ِ ّªُ ‡?‫ا‬ ‫وأ•¦اف‬ ٣−# ‫א‬ :‫ا?‡ول‬ ‫,ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ¢P ‫أن‬ *); f ‫ا‬(،Aˆ D ‫ا‬ ‫,ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ¢P‫و‬);- ; f ‫ا‬(. êíèçŠi:‫د‬ ‫ا‬ AB ِ‫ت‬ Vّ3f ‫ا‬ €•- ‫ى‬Vّ َ5 ; efg ‫ا‬ LK93 ‫?‡ن‬. í×nÚ_:-A¹ ‫و‬ 4•َِ 67‫ا‬ ُ‫غ‬ْ ُ***A¹َ VّlmIJ َ KُÍƒŠِJ**ٍ‫ء‬ AB ُ‫ُه‬ kَ æ‫و‬***A¹N„¤ OِPُ3ْ‫د‬‫وأ‬
  15. 15. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ ٤−BKL‫א‬ :; f ‫ا‬ DEQ?‫ا‬ ‫,ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ¢P‫،و‬ ;- ; f ‫ا‬ Aˆ D ‫ا‬ ‫,ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ¢P ‫أن‬ *. ÄÛ¢] äéfje ê:‫ت‬ 3f ‫ا‬ •KR‫،و‬ ; f ‫ا‬ ‫اد‬u‫أ‬ ; efg ‫ا‬ LK93 ;S‡?. í×nÚ_:-‫اء‬ ST‫وا‬ ‫ء‬ IJ …† ‫ا‬.äf¹]:…† ‫ا‬)‫وا‬(äf¹]äe:*‫و‬ ‫اء‬ ST‫وا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬)‫د‬ 3(. )ٍ ¤ ُ ¤ِ«ْeَ C }îJ***ْ‫ح‬َ )‫أ‬ ْ‫و‬‫أ‬ ٍ‫د‬َ ¦َ - ‫أو‬ ٍ N23( äf¹]êÞ^nÖ] kéfÖ] »:‚‡?‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ 25‫أ‬)‫وا‬(.äf¹]äe:VّN2 ‫ا‬ U ‫ا‬،‫و‬‫َد‬ َ ‫ا‬‫َح‬ )‡?‫،وا‬)‫د‬ 3( ‫א‬/‫א‬ # ‫א‬ * ‫ق‬‫د‬ #/‫وא‬ 3$ á^ÏËjè»:¿À2 3 Ž ‫أ‬ 3 ‫ن‬ ß¢P Zœ3 ÊJ. á^Ë×j−»:¿V 2‫ل‬ µŒ?‫وا‬ ‫م‬ ú ?‫ا‬ ;ù‫و‬ •Y( ‫ن‬ ßŒ 4 ‫ا‬/µu ß}é ?‫و‬‫اء‬ö÷‫أ‬ ¯- :3 ß}é ?‫،و‬ä9 Wiً‫ر‬‫د‬ S ?‫إ‬‫ا‬. ‚Ãj¹] äéfjÖ] ^Ú_‫ل‬ µ S?‫وا‬ ‫ل‬ƒ„: 5?‫ا‬ ;ù‫و‬ •Y( ‫ن‬ ß$ u. ¹] äéfjÖ] °e Ðè†ËjÖ] íÚøÂ‚Ãj¹]æ gÒ†V ١¤‫ز‬ áÒ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ; efg ‫ا‬Ž ‫أ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫وا‬ ; eÈÉ ‫ء‬ 2k 5?‫ا‬áÒ‫،و‬DEQ?‫ا‬ •Y( ‫ت‬ Áefg ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ X :Œ ‫ز‬،« $ ?‫و‬ ٢¤‫ا‬ AB ‫*»ا‬ ‫ن‬ ß$ ?‫ره‬ 3‫أ‬ Y - ‫ط‬ :5õ C 0Ò u 4 ä9 Wi ‫¿ه‬V 2 ‫ط‬ W‘‫وار‬ ;K[ƒ„ ‫ا‬ S‫؛‬. ‫س‬ ‫א‬M2 N‫א‬)@ ‫وא‬ O‫א‬ ( - 12 ‫א‬ %‫و‬ ‫אل‬ -‫د‬ # ‫وא‬ 3 $4 ‫وא‬ ‫אد‬ +0‫وא‬( äqæäfÖ]:‫ج‬ QÒ ‫ت‬ Áefg ‫ا‬ 3 D AB *‫و‬ ،; efg ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬IJ‫أر‬ 3 ` D ‫ا‬ ¶·‫ا‬ *‫و‬ Û,Ë] ¸¹‫إ‬‫ن‬ 3،;ù‫®ا‬ 5‫ا‬ AB S ، «67‫وا‬ /: ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ^_ ‫ا‬ AB 0R‫و‬m’=‫و‬‫ه‬ , ‫أ‬‚ƒ„ ‫ا‬ ¡ 3 Z *‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫وا‬ $ 2 ‫وا‬ • ‫:آ‬ ‫ا‬ ; efg ‫ا‬ 4 5‫أ‬ AB C3x¢P 3‫و‬‫ا‬ S‫أ‬ ‫ف‬ƒ„ .‫ا‬ •Y( $ Ž2 ‫وا‬ $ fÙ= `N¢P: ‫دة‬ 3 ‫رات‬ - / 01 ‫ت‬ Z «:Œ •Y( 4 ‫ا‬ y ‫ا‬ ‫*»ه‬ AB ‫د‬ÛÜ ; f ‫ا‬ ;ù‫و‬ ‫أن‬. æäfÖ] äqæ3 ¥$a( َ ÅÆÇ ¤/: ‫ن‬ ß$ ‫أن‬ 3‫و‬ ، «a ‫ن‬ ß$ ‫أن‬ 3‫إ‬ ¤ C ). äqçÖ]æêŠ£]‫دا‬ 3 ‫أو‬ ، ^_˜™ ‫أو‬ ،‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ ú•ó ‫ن‬ ß$ ‫أن‬ 3‫إ‬. äqçÖ]æÏÃÖ]ê×‫دا‬ 3 ‫أو‬ ، ^_˜™ ‫أو‬ ،‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ ú•ó ‫ن‬ ß$ ‫أن‬ 3‫إ‬. ‫ول‬ ‫א‬ @ ‫א‬:O‫א‬ ‫א‬ %‫و‬ØnÚ:ì†Û£]،‫رد‬ - 7‫ا‬ ; eÈÉ AB géæívñ]†Ö]، 2 - ß2 ‫ا‬ ; eÈÉ ABì„ÖæÜÃŞÖ]،ýþ - Ä$¶·‫ا‬ ; eÈÉ AB°Öæ‹Û×¹]ÛÜ67 - 2 ‫ا‬ @¯b7‫ا‬ ; eÈÉ AB. @ ‫א‬ ‫א‬FP QR ST:?‫إ‬ Z ^_ ?€• «a €•u• 3 ! ‫א‬ @ ‫א‬:@ ‫א‬ -‫א‬ ‫א‬ ‫א‬ %‫و‬ØnÚ:Ö]ìð]†r{، 5‡? - ‫ع‬ ¨f ‫ا‬ Cù¶·‫ا‬ ; eÈÉ AB EÝ‚ÂæÄËßÖ]‫ت‬ - C b7‫ا‬ ; eÈÉ AB(Eì]æ^Š¹]æ‫س‬ ,«: - ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ; eÈÉ AB)(Ý‚Âæð^Ë¤]9C@=‫ا‬ €َ b« - ُّ ‫م‬ c2 ‫ا‬ ; eÈÉ AB(. @ ‫א‬ ‫א‬FP QR ST:äÞ_x’è]‚Ûj‰]qæääfÖ]ê×ÏÃÖ]àÚ°Ê†:١¤°éŠu٢¤°é×ÏÂ٣¤°Ë×j§ ١3 ¤°Ê†°éŠuCD3:‫اءة‬b7‫ا‬ ‫ن‬õu ، 5‡? - ‫ع‬ ¨f ‫ا‬ Cù¶·‫ا‬ ; eÈÉ AB ‫اءة‬b7‫ا‬ ٢3 ¤°Ê†°é×ÏÂCD3:• 2 ‫ا‬ X ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬dK ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ G‫و‬ ; eÈÉ AB ‫ة‬ËÖ ‫ا‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ٣3 ¤°Ê†°Ë×j§CD3 d5a ;- ; f ‫وا‬ XY: ; f ‫ا‬:‫ا‬‫ر‬ 2 - …† ‫ا‬ ; eÈÉ AB $‫ا‬ ST ( ! ‫א‬ @ ‫א‬:O‫א‬ 3$ /‫א‬ ‫א‬ %‫و‬ØnÚV3‫ا‬ ‫م‬ c2 ‫ا‬ ‫ام‬D÷‫أ‬ ‫ن‬îJ‫و‬**‫أزرق‬ ‫ط‬ ^@ •Y( ‫ن‬ Žُ S ٌ‫ر‬َ‫ر‬ُ‫د‬
  16. 16. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻱ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﻒ‬ ‫ﺍﻻﻣﺘﺤﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﻠﺔ‬٢٠١٧‫ﺃﺩﺏ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﻏﺔ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﺻﺮﻑ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ﳓﻮ‬ ‫ﺃ‬ ‫ﺇﻋﺪﺍﺩ‬/‫ﺳﻌﻴﺪ‬‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﺍﻹﺳﺮﺍء‬ ‫ﲟﻨﺘﺪﻯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺹ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺑﺪﻳﻦ‬ B ‫א‬ ‫א‬ @ ‫א‬:@ ‫א‬ 3$ /‫א‬ ‫א‬ %‫و‬ “ñ^’}]„âÜŠÏÖ]:4«6e €• ˜™ €•u• 3 Z ^_ ; u ; f ‫ا‬ ;ù‫و‬ ‫أن‬. ‫ا‬ ُE‫ﱢ‬ ُ: َ*'ِC‫ﱠ‬ ‫ا‬ ُGَHَ;‫ا‬ً‫ر‬ َBْIَ‫أ‬ ُGِ ْ َ' ِ‫ر‬ َ ِ ْ ‫ا‬ ِGَHَ َ َ‫ھ‬ ُEِ ْ َ' ْ َ ‫ﱠ‬ ُJ َ‫ة‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ْ ‫ﱠ‬, ‫ا‬ M2 N‫א‬ @ ‫א‬:O‫א‬ ‫د‬ #/‫א‬ ‫א‬ %‫و‬:‫ء‬ ó‫أ‬ æƒ„æ AB ‫ل‬ :Œ - Zf ‫ا‬ ; eÈÉ CD3:‫و‬ ،Ê‹f ‫ا‬،‫ارة‬ 5?‫ا‬‫ن‬ ‫وا‬. “ñ^’}]„âÜŠÏÖ]:‫ى‬Û ÅÆÇ €• «a €•u• 3 Z ^_ ;S‫أ‬. ‫دس‬ ‫א‬ @ ‫א‬:@ ‫א‬ ‫د‬ #/‫א‬ ‫א‬ %‫و‬ØnÚ:2 ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ِّ« ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ .‫و‬ ،‫6»ر‬7‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ÅÆÇ‫و‬ ، ‫اب‬k - * ST‫ا‬ ; eÈÉ AB ‫د‬. @ ‫א‬B ‫א‬:@ U ‫و‬ - U ‫د‬ #/‫א‬ ‫א‬ %‫و‬ ØnÚ:AB èZf - Cù‫ر‬ ; eÈÉàŠuíÃ×ŞÖ]d5a *‫و‬íâ^fÞæá`Ö]XY: *‫،و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ) N$‫أ‬ m‫ذ‬ 3‫و‬˜ f:2«a ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ; eó $**? 23‫و‬ ‫ء‬ ‫و‬**2 µk ‫ا‬ ; eó‫و‬**?‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ً 3‫ا‬ )‫و‬ ‫س‬ ‫א‬‫دس‬ ‫א‬)!K# ‫א‬ ‫و‬ !K# ‫א‬ V # ‫א‬( ١−!K# ‫א‬ V # ‫א‬ ‫م‬ G 2:‫د‬ 3 ½ 3 ({y23 ; f ‫ا‬ ;ù‫و‬ ‫ن‬IJ 3 *)‫وا‬ ˜™‫أ‬(5،ً /: ‫أو‬ «a ‫اء‬. í×nÚ_VêŠ£]:AB 3 2 ‫ا‬)2)ٌ óÛÜ67IJ(،ê×ÏÃÖ]:2 ) AB ( ¨f ‫ا‬)ٌ KLM5‡?IJ(. ٢−!K# ‫א‬ V # ‫א‬ W)2 =( MDäfÖ] äqæ áçÓè á_ì‚u]æ íË‘ ‚ÃjÚ Æ àÚ Åˆjß¹]V í×nÚ_V¸¹ Œ ‫ل‬ ):ً‫ة‬َ ْ=َL ‫ﱡ‬5َ3َ‫أ‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ َ ِ ْ َ َ ِ َ َNِ َ‫ذ‬ ِ5ْ%َ! ْ*ِ; ْ ُ ُ! ُEُL ْOَ=َL ‫ﱠ‬ ُJ. ٢-َ ‫ا‬ 3‫و‬ُْ‫ت‬َ5 ?‫إ‬ِ‫ر‬ٌ‫ق‬َ‫د‬Vّ‫ق‬َfْ0ُµُ;***َ $ُµُْ‫ل‬ِ -َ „َ ƒٍ ّªَ‫و‬َ _gَPْ^ِ -َ „ِ‫ر‬ ƒْùِC ND°jË‘ ‚ÃjÚ Æ àÚ Åˆjß¹] äfÖ] äqæ áçÓè á_J nÚ_×í:١¤َ‫و‬ٍَْCَhَ Kِْ‫ج‬ْ ‫ا‬َْHِْ‫و‬ُ ُ5 Aَiْ‫ر‬‫أ‬ُ Ùَ =***َ (َ YVّXِxْSَِ‫اع‬ْT‫ا‬ْ ُZُ Sَ ِ ِ‫م‬XِYَ ْe ٢5‫ح‬ Z« ‫ا‬ QR *،‫د‬ b7‫وا‬،‫زدد‬ u***‫ا‬ - : ‫ا‬ 3 ‫دد‬j -) ;23 ٣−!K# ‫א‬ # ‫א‬ ‫م‬ G 2‫د‬ 3 3 ({y23 /: ‫أو‬ «a ‫رة‬ ; u ; f ‫ا‬ ;ù‫و‬ ‫ن‬IJ 3 *)XY: ‫أو‬ d5a(. í×nÚ_:; ek ù m a •b7‫ا‬ °l***‫ب‬ : ‫ا‬ Áa 2G ¥N S ÅÆÇ äf¹]:•– =‫ا=@و‬ ª 5‫و‬ ;Œ¿5•3‫و‬ ; 2Z 3 •b7‫ا‬ mno ù ‫رة‬ Zœ.äf¹]äe:QÝ‫و‬ Áa 2G Y O‘ ‫ب‬ :. äqæäfÖ]:*›Dp ‫ل‬ AB ‫ء‬dK €qW ù ‫د‬ G‫و‬š‫ج‬ }r‫و‬‫د‬ 3 3 ({y23 «a ‫رة‬ *‫و‬. ٢-‫ي‬ ys ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ):َ‫و‬ََÛُ‫اه‬ِBُž Aَ †ِ…ْ ‫ا‬ََtَ u ¸ُ Ùُ =َuَ**َ vَ wً )ّìُíَ $ ‫ا‬َ (َ Yِّ¶·‫ا‬ Xَùِ‫ل‬ِ -َßَِْ4 äf¹]:i‫و‬ ‫وح‬ Z ‫ا‬‫ر‬ k ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ƒ„ž ;- ÄÈ_ •3? ª 5 ‫ه‬ •.äf¹]äe:ÄÈ_ Kv ‫رة‬ ‫ء‬d93 4 ;- Cµ¢P‫و‬ ‫ء‬ N ‫ا‬ $až. äqæäfÖ]:‫ء‬d93 ‫ء‬då ‫ر‬ žƒ„ ‫ا‬ ð5‫و‬ AB x¹7„ 3 ‫ء‬d*y ‫ح‬ $‫م‬)‫دة‬ 3 «a ‫ر‬ 3‫أ‬ 3 ({y23 «a ‫رة‬ ( ٣¤¸¹ Œ ‫ل‬ ):ِC‫ﱠ‬ ‫ا‬ ُGَHَ;َ: ُ?َP ِ; ٍ?َEُ ْ ُI ‫ﱢ‬Gُ ِ َGِ! َ َI َQْ َI ْOَ,َ ْ-َ‫أ‬ ٍ?‫ﱠ‬ َ: ِGَHَ َ ِ ‫ﱠ‬‫ﷲ‬ ِG2ِ َI ِ ْ ُ َ ‫ا‬َ ْ;َ‫أ‬ َ‫ن‬ ُ@ِBْ ُ' َ*'ٍ?‫ﱠ‬ äf¹]:3‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ : OP ûü’=‫ا‬ ú *zّٰ|}‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ˜™ ‫ء‬ k¢i‫ا‬ C e5 AB ST‫ا‬. äf¹]äe:¥ 9 u ‫رع‬j ²à ‫ا‬ 67‫ا‬ ú *¯ 95 ÊJ AB C- 25 • 5a - 3. äqææäfÖ]:XY D}r ; eÈÉ *‫و‬ ،‫دة‬ 3 ‫ء‬ ó‫أ‬ 3 ({y23 ‫رة‬ *‫و‬ ، /: Û 4 ˜™ 2* ; f ‫ا‬ ;ù u.
  17. 17. ‫ﻭﻗﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺡ‬‫ﺗﻘﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬‫ﻫﺪﻳﺔ‬‫ﻋﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﺜﺎﻧﻀ

