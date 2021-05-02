COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=1938867017 bCustom tailor your garments with short row knitting FULLBOOK 8212Readthe easy way to create darts, shape shoulders, set in sleeves, and more.b spReadAdd curves and three-dimensional shaping to your knits to create figure-flattering cardigans, wraps, and perfectly fitted hats and socks. Working partial rows into your knitting is simple: instead of knitting the whole row, you stop before you get to the end, then you turn your work, and knit in the other direction. These short rows create the extra length in the fabric needed to fashion graceful curves and silhouettes. InspReadShort Row KnitsspReadyou'll master the technique via four different methods, so you can choose your favorite. Then find out how to apply short rows to different stitch patterns FULLBOOK 8212Read20 striking knits you'll want to wear every day.