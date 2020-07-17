-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Can food heal us? 勒
Balance of Nature founder, Dr. Howard, is very passionate about using food to combat lifestyle diseases. Many lifestyle diseases are caused by what we eat! Sugar, transfat, and additives play a huge part in our health. Eating whole foods, cutting out sugars, and transition from bad fats to good fats has been proven to help alleviate symptoms of some lifestyle diseases.
What foods will heal you?
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment