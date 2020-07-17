Successfully reported this slideshow.
LET FOOD BE THY MEDICINE
Can food heal us? Comment below...
The food we eat gives our bodies the information and materials they need to function properly. Carolyn Denton, LN
...vitamins and minerals your body is needing to heal your gut, give you energy, or whatever you want to heal! Find out wh...
HEALTHY NUTRIENTS are everywhere! Potassium Antioxidants Folic acid Vitamin C Vitamin B9 Vitamin B6
What foods will heal you?
• - BALANCE OF N -rlJRB •
Can Food Heal Us?

Can food heal us? 勒
Balance of Nature founder, Dr. Howard, is very passionate about using food to combat lifestyle diseases. Many lifestyle diseases are caused by what we eat! Sugar, transfat, and additives play a huge part in our health. Eating whole foods, cutting out sugars, and transition from bad fats to good fats has been proven to help alleviate symptoms of some lifestyle diseases.
What foods will heal you?

