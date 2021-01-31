Successfully reported this slideshow.
WordPress Developer expert | Junior Full-Stack Web Developer Solution-driven Web Developer with +2 years of experience in ...
- Interactive. - Advanced Research abilities. - Communication and Negotiation Skills. - Presentation Skills. - Self-Motiva...
- Interacted with clients and provided them with information on the provided Services including web hosting, web designing...
Abanoub Eid's CV

Creative, people-oriented, and interactive developer with extensive experience in project management. Advanced knowledge of the creation of programming languages relevant to the web applications.

Self-motivated Web Developer with high level of experience working on multiple projects. Goal-oriented Web Developer with strong commitment to collaboration and problem-solving oriented. Use various web design software to develop websites focused on users experience and high class designs. Committed to high standards of web design, user experience, usability and speed for multiple types of end-users.

Solution-driven professional excelling in highly collaborative work environment, finding solutions to challenges and focused on customer satisfaction. Proven experience developing consumer-focused web applications using HTML, CSS, JQuery, Bootstrap, Laravel, Angular, PHP and JavaScript.

Responding to challenges by designing and developing solutions and building web applications aligned to customer's services. Interpreting solutions into code and working across many different APIs, third-party integrations and databases.

Creative, I love to travel a lot, play table tennis and always work to improve myself professionally, psychologically and physically.

Thanks for taking the time to go over my summary and if you'd like to see some of my work check out my portfolio.

https://www.abanoubeid.com/

  1. 1. WordPress Developer expert | Junior Full-Stack Web Developer Solution-driven Web Developer with +2 years of experience in using various web design software’s to develop websites focused on users experience and high-class designs. Possesses extensive experience in project management and advanced knowledge of the creation of programming languages relevant to the web applications. Committed to high standards of web design, user experience, usability and speed for multiple types of end-users with a proven experience developing consumer-focused web applications using HTML, CSS, JQuery, Bootstrap, Laravel, Angular, PHP and JavaScript. https://www.abanoubeid.com/ (+2) 01030001799 abanoubedd@gmail.com www.linkedin.com/in/abanoubedd Ain Shams, Cairo, Egypt. https://github.com/AbanoubEdd - Microsoft Office (Word ‘10, PowerPoint ’10, Excel ’10 and Outlook). - Good command of windows and MAC. - WordPress. - Basic OpenCart. - HTML5. - CSS3. - Bootstrap4. - JavaScript (JS). - JS librarie (jQuery). - Angular 2+ - PHP. - MySQL Laravel 7. - AJAX. - JSON. - Photoshop. - Trello. - Git/GitHub. https://ultrhouse.com/ - Designed, built and edited the website front-end colors and structures. - Fully integrated Aramex shipping API Plugin with Ultrhouse website, and testing all shipping ways to make sure it works. - Made Ultrhouse faster with Wp-rocket plugin, and test the speed with Gtmatrex. http://zatmasr.com/ http://beta.zatmasr.com/ - Worked, edited on Jannah WordPress theme to represent Zat Masr in new design with full SEO features. - Worked with SQL database to move it from main domain to sub domain to edit with 1500 articles (2 languages) to fit in new theme, includes pictures, views, categories. - Dealt with moving to new hosting company (in motion), and connected the domain with new DNS server, and moved all emails from old provider with full pack-ups to new. http://www.egy-international.com/ - Created the website architecture. - Created the content site includes services content with full structure. - Redesigned the same logo with illustrator. - Created social media pages with banners.
  2. 2. - Interactive. - Advanced Research abilities. - Communication and Negotiation Skills. - Presentation Skills. - Self-Motivated. - Team Player. - Creative. - Quick learner. - Organizational, Management and Time-Management skills. Interpersonal Skills. - Critical Thinking and Problem Solving Skills. - Initiative and Enterprise. - Enthusiastic and committed. - Arabic: Native or Bilingual Proficiency. - English: Limited Working Proficiency. - CRUD Laravel Project -Use Laravel 7 to make a crud project – In progress. - CRUD Angular Project -Use Angular 9 to make a crud project – In progress. https://egyptcoulisse.com/ - Created the website architecture. - Designed and managed the website back-end including database and server integration. - Conducted website performance tests. - Designed and implemented features. - Chose the colors and designed Egypt Coulisse Logo. - Built user interfaces for websites and/or web applications using front-end technologies, including HTML, CSS, HTML5, CSS3, web programming skills, E-commerce to editing on themes. - Designed and built the website front-end. - Created the website architecture. - Designed and managed the website back-end including database and server integration. Participated in projects: https://marvelousegypttravel.com/our-partner/ https://marvelousegypttravel.com/ https://viajesaegipto.bar/ https://egyptdaytours.co.uk/ https://egypttravelpackages.net/ https://egiptotour.com/ https://sharm.uk.com/ Accomplished projects: https://voyageenegypte.net/ https://voyageegypte.net/ https://marvelous.travel/ https://merveilleuseegypte.com/ - Interacted with clients and Provided Services including web hosting, web designing, email setup and troubleshooting, migration to Microsoft Exchange Services. Installed required plugins and additional coding to fit final design and functionality requirements. - Updated re-usable code libraries to streamline WordPress development cycle and created WordPress websites profile companies to agency. Projects: https://www.drwazah.net/ https://targetoutsourcing.com/ https://egygrowsmart.com/ https://deglacenter.com/ - Angular Fast Crash Course – Udemy (03/2020). - Full-Stack Web Developer – Route Academy (04/2020).
  3. 3. - Interacted with clients and provided them with information on the provided Services including web hosting, web designing, email setup and troubleshooting, migration to Microsoft Exchange Services. - Understood CSS changes and their ramifications to ensure consistent style across platforms and browsers. Learned php language. - B.Sc. Faculty of Commerce, Ain Shams University. Department: Accounting and finance. Year: 2012 to present. - Full-Stack PHP web development Course – Route Apprenticeship. September 2019 – April 2020. - Full-Stack Web Development Course – Itrax Academy. September 2020 to present.

