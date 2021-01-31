Abanoub Eid's CV

Creative, people-oriented, and interactive developer with extensive experience in project management. Advanced knowledge of the creation of programming languages relevant to the web applications.



Self-motivated Web Developer with high level of experience working on multiple projects. Goal-oriented Web Developer with strong commitment to collaboration and problem-solving oriented. Use various web design software to develop websites focused on users experience and high class designs. Committed to high standards of web design, user experience, usability and speed for multiple types of end-users.



Solution-driven professional excelling in highly collaborative work environment, finding solutions to challenges and focused on customer satisfaction. Proven experience developing consumer-focused web applications using HTML, CSS, JQuery, Bootstrap, Laravel, Angular, PHP and JavaScript.



Responding to challenges by designing and developing solutions and building web applications aligned to customer's services. Interpreting solutions into code and working across many different APIs, third-party integrations and databases.



Creative, I love to travel a lot, play table tennis and always work to improve myself professionally, psychologically and physically.



Thanks for taking the time to go over my summary and if you'd like to see some of my work check out my portfolio.



https://www.abanoubeid.com/