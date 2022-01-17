Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bluehost Vs HostGator – Who Is The Winner?

  1. 1. Bluehost Vs HostGator – Who Is The Winner? S M Mahadi(https://abacuswebtech.com/author/sm-mahadi/) January 12, 2022(https://abacuswebtech.com/2022/01/12/) Share This Post    
  2. 2. Bluehost or HostGator which web hosting is best in 2022? Both hosting companies offer outstanding offers and features. That’s why it confused us to choose one. Today we are going to compare 10 factors between Bluehost and Hostgator. You may also check: (https://abacuswebtech.com/how-to-choose-the-best-web- hosting-package-in-2022-10-factors-to-consider/)Which 10 factors we need to consider to choose the best web hosting in 2022. (https://abacuswebtech.com/how-to- choose-the-best-web-hosting-package-in-2022-10-factors-to-consider/)  Here are those 10 Factors:  1. Uptime 2. Available storage 3. Monthly traffic 4. Loading speed 5. Data security 6. Customer support 7. Backup feature  8. WordPress 9. Pricing 10. Free Domain 1. Uptime: Uptime is the amount of time that a server has stayed up and run. Usually, maximum reputed web hosting has approximately 99.90% server uptime. More closer to 100% is better. So, if we compare the history of 1-year uptime between Bluehost and Hostgator we get the winner easily.  Bluehost: Let’s see Bluehost’s last year uptime: Month December 2021
  3. 3. Uptime 99.95% Month November 2021 Uptime 90.63% Month October 2021 Uptime 93.29% Month September 2021 Uptime 99.90% Month August 2021 Uptime 99.98% Month July 2021 Uptime 100% Month June 2021 Uptime 99.99% Month Ma 2021
  4. 4. Month May 2021 Uptime 99.77% Month April 2021 Uptime 99.99% Month March 2021 Uptime 100% Month February 2021 Uptime 99.97% Month January 2021 Uptime 100%   Bluehost’s average 12-month uptime is 99.97% HostGator: Let’s see HostGator’s last year uptime: Month December 2021
  5. 5. Uptime 99.94% Month November 2021 Uptime 99.99% Month October 2021 Uptime 99.99% Month September 2021 Uptime 99.97% Month August 2021 Uptime 99.99% Month July 2021 Uptime 99.98% Month June 2021 Uptime 99.99% Month Ma 2021
  6. 6. Month May 2021 Uptime 100% Month April 2021 Uptime 99.99% Month March 2021 Uptime 99.95% Month February 2021 Uptime 99.99% Month January 2021 Uptime 99.97% HostGator’s average 12-month uptime is 99.98%  WINNER The winner is HostGator by 0.01% 2. Available storage: The storage in hosting also known as storage space or disk space in the server
  7. 7. The storage in hosting, also known as storage space or disk space in the server, generally refers to the amount of space on a web server that is given to website owners by the web hosting companies. Bluehost: Bluehost offer 50GB storage in their basic package. And unlimited storage in their higher packages. Also for the email Bluehost offer 100MB storage. HostGator: Hostgator offers unlimited storage for all packages even in the “Hatchling” package. Also, Hostgator offers unlimited storage for email too.  WINNER The winner is HostGator 3. Monthly traffic Your website’s performance depends on how much traffic hits on your site, The traffic means the visitors amount. Your hosting needs the ability to handle large traffic. That’s why most of the reputed web hosting companies use CDN = Content Delivery Network. The most trusted and best CDN company is Cloudflare. Bluehost: Bluehost provides Content Delivery Network (CDN) powered by Cloudflare. HostGator: Hostgator also uses the Cloudflare CDN system.  WINNER Both Bluehost and HostGator are winners
  8. 8. 4. Loading speed According to Google, approximately 30-32% of visitors leave your site without checking if your website’s loading speed is more than 3 seconds. Even though, Loading speed depends on how your website is codded but, Server response time also responsible for loading speed. According to Google, approximately 30-32% of visitors leave your site without checking if your website’s loading speed is more than 3 seconds. Even though, Loading speed depends on how your website is codded but, Server response time also responsible for loading speed.  Bluehost: Let’s see Bluhost’s last year loading speed: Month December 2021 Speed 389 ms Month November 2021 Speed 325 ms Month October 2021 Speed 321 ms Month September 2021 Speed 393 ms
  9. 9. Month August 2021 Speed 363 ms Month July 2021 Speed 304 ms Month June 2021 Speed 300 ms Month May 2021 Speed 322 ms Month April 2021 Speed 289 ms Month March 2021 Speed 295 ms Month February 2021 Speed 330 ms Month Jan ar 2021
  10. 10. Month January 2021 Speed 317 ms Bluehost’s average loading speed is: 324 ms HostGator: Let’s see HostGator’s last year loading speed: Month December 2021 Speed 672 ms Month November 2021 Speed 685 ms Month October 2021 Speed 644 ms Month September 2021 Speed 643 ms Month August 2021 Speed 685 ms Month J l 2021
  11. 11. Month July 2021 Speed 710 ms Month June 2021 Speed 668 ms Month May 2021 Speed 679 ms Month April 2021 Speed 692 ms Month March 2021 Speed 671 ms Month February 2021 Speed 621 ms Month January 2021 Speed 696 ms HostGator’s average loading speed is: 660 ms
  12. 12. HostGator s  average loading speed is: 660 ms  WINNER The winner is Bluehost 5. Data security: Security is most important for your website. Security systems prevent hacking/hijacking your website. Let’s see which feature Bluehost and HostGator offer for security. Bluehost: Bluehost offers top-notch security features, Like  SSL: Bluehost offers a free SSL which is a shared SSL but for the pro-type packages it comes with a dedicated SSL  Malware Protection: You need to buy this protection from Bluehost Malware protection comes with the best features: Basic Spam Monitoring Basic Business Verification Site Verification Certificate Blacklist Monitoring Basic Malware Monitoring Also, they have a Site doctor which can protect and resolve any issues via malware.  DDOS protection: DDOS protection is not for the warning. When an issue is found the specialized team checks it and solves it. HostGator: Hostgator offers some top-notch security features, They are:  SSL: Hostgator offers free SSL also you can buy some type of SSL from then like:
  13. 13. Company Validated Extended Validation Wildcard Multi-Domain  Malware Protection: HostGator has partnered with SiteLock. So they can provide high- level Malware protection.  DDOS protection: This can protect the server from many forms of attacks  WINNER Bluehost won by some points 6.Customer support: If we face any difficulties we need to contact customers support to solve our problems. It can be done by Live Chat, Phone Calls, and Support tickets. Let’s which features they have and their response time.  Bluehost vs HostGator customer support Subject Knowledge Center Bluehost Yes HostGator Yes Subject Live Chat Bluehost Yes
  14. 14. HostGator Yes Subject 24/7 Live Chat Bluehost Yes HostGator Yes Subject Phone Bluehost Yes HostGator Yes Subject 24/7 Phone Bluehost Yes HostGator Yes Subject Ticket Bluehost Yes HostGator Yes  WINNER Both Bluehost and HostGator are winners
  15. 15. Both Bluehost and HostGator are winners 7. Backup feature:  If something bad happens we need to restore our site. And to restore the site we have to have backups. There are two types of backups one is manually and another is automatic, In this feature, we will compare only automatic backup features.  Bluehost: Bluehost offers a premium backup plan. You can generate backups daily/weekly or monthly basis automatically. HostGator: Hostgator offers a premium backup plan. You can generate backups weekly basis automatically. But if you upgrade it to CodeGuard then you can generate daily backup.  WINNER The winner is Bluehost 8. WordPress: WordPress is the most used CMS for building websites. Almost 35% of website in the world of the internet is powered by WordPress. But not every website is capable of hosting it. Because WordPress has a large number of coding and script that’s why WordPress needs some extra features to get its best performance Bluehost: You can easily install WordPress on the Bluehost hosting. The basic WordPress hosting started from $2.95/mo only, Bluehost is recommended by WordPress itself.
  16. 16. HostGator: You can easily install WordPress on the HostGator hosting with 1 click; The basic WordPress hosting package starts from $5.95/mo.  WINNER The winner is Bluehost 9. Pricing: Both hosting has different packages and different prices. Some of the hosting types are not available on both hosting companies. Let’s have a look: Bluehost vs HostGator customer pricing: Hosting Type Shared Hosting Bluehost $2.95 – $14.99 HostGator $2.75 – $5.95 Hosting Type Cloud Hosting Bluehost N/A HostGator $4.95 – $9.95 Hosting Type WordPress Hosting
  17. 17. Bluehost $2.95 – $16.99 HostGator $5.95 – $9.95 Hosting Type WooCommerce Hosting Bluehost $12.95 – $24.95 HostGator N/A Hosting Type VPS Hosting Bluehost $19.99 – $59.99 HostGator $19.95 – $24.95 Hosting Type Dedicated Hosting Bluehost $79.99 – $209.99 HostGator $119 – $149 Hosting Type Reseller Hosting
  18. 18. Bluehost Outsourced for $17.99 – $49.99 HostGator $19.95 – $24.95  WINNER Both Bluehost and HostGator are winners 10. Free Domain: Some Hosting companies offer a free domain for a year and then charge from next year yearly. Bluehost: Bluehost offers free domain HostGator: Hostgator doesn’t offer a free domain.  WINNER The winner is Bluehost Summary Let’s have a quick look what we have learned Bluehost vs HostGator:
  19. 19. Subject Uptime Bluehost 99.97% HostGator 99.98% Subject Basic Storage Bluehost 50GB HostGator Unlimited Subject CDN Bluehost Cloudflare CDN HostGator Cloudflare CDN Subject Loading Speed Bluehost 324 ms HostGator 660 ms Subject Security
  20. 20. Bluehost SSL, MP, DDOS HostGator SSL, MP, DDOS Subject 24/7 Support Bluehost Yes HostGator Yes Subject Backup Bluehost Daily, Weekly, Monthly HostGator Weekly Subject WordPress Bluehost Recommended by WordPress HostGator Yes Subject Free Domain
  21. 21. Bluehost Yes HostGator No Final Thought Both Bluehost and Hostgator are the best for most of the factors. But by some points, Bluehost is the winner comparing Hostgator. If you are a new user and you want to use WordPress CMS then Bluehost is your best choice. Otherwise, HostGator can be your best choice. According to our analysis  Bluehost is the winner. Subscribe To Our Newsletter Get Updates And Learn From The Best
  22. 22. Enter Your Email Send  (https://abacuswebtech.com/tubebuddy-vs-vidiq (https://abacuswebtech.com/bluehost-vs-namec   More To Explore NameCheap Vs SiteGround – Cheap Vs Performance? Or Hidden Truth? (Https://Abacuswebtech.Com/Namecheap-Vs-Siteground- Cheap-Vs-Performance-Or-Hidden-Truth/) NameCheap or SiteGround which web hosting is best in 2022? Both hosting companies offer outstanding offers and features. That’s why it confused us to choose S M Mahadi • January 15, 2022 Comparison
  23. 23. HostGator Vs NameCheap – Which “Cheap” Is Better? (Https://Abacuswebtech.Com/Hostgator-Vs-Namecheap-Which- Cheap-Is-Better/) HostGator or NameCheap which web hosting is best in 2022? Both hosting companies offer outstanding offers and features. That’s why it confused us to choose S M Mahadi • January 14, 2022 Comparison Leave a Reply Logged in as AbacusNimda (https://abacuswebtech.com/wp-admin/profile.php). Log out? (https://abacuswebtech.com/secure-door/? action=logout&redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fabacuswebtech.com%2Fbluehost-vs-hostgator-who-is- the-winner%2F&_wpnonce=16c59df2be) Comment Post Comment
  24. 24. Do You Want To Boost Your Business? Drop Us A Line And Keep In Touch Contact Us  (Https://Abacuswebtech.Com/Contact-Us/)
  A L L C O P Y R I G H T 2 0 2 2 R E S E R V E D B Y A B A C U S W E B T E C H ©

×