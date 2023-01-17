ITCH Syallabus.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 17, 2023
2017 Ohio BWC Hazards Analysis Presentation
Carmen Shafer
ImageCompression.ppt
dudoo1
ATM Security Us-WPS Office.pptx
MuhammedNihadP
Internet Applications.ppt
BunnyBoi4
GRAVIDIENT - Minimal Presentation Template (Googles slide).pptx
SARTHAKPRIYADARSHI
HR Analytics.pptx
Madan Gowda
a-Blue-Eyes.pptx
AjaySahre
SAGAR PPT.pptx
YuvrajSaigal
A software requirements specification (SRS) is a document that describes what the software will do and how it will be expected to perform. It also describes the functionality the product needs to fulfill the needs of all stakeholders (business, users).

A software requirements specification (SRS) is a document that describes what the software will do and how it will be expected to perform. It also describes the functionality the product needs to fulfill the needs of all stakeholders (business, users).

Data & Analytics
2017 Ohio BWC Hazards Analysis Presentation
Carmen Shafer
0 views
ImageCompression.ppt
dudoo1
0 views
ATM Security Us-WPS Office.pptx
MuhammedNihadP
0 views
Internet Applications.ppt
BunnyBoi4
1 view
GRAVIDIENT - Minimal Presentation Template (Googles slide).pptx
SARTHAKPRIYADARSHI
0 views
HR Analytics.pptx
Madan Gowda
0 views
a-Blue-Eyes.pptx
AjaySahre
1 view
SAGAR PPT.pptx
YuvrajSaigal
0 views
Wolfewave CHART pattern.pptx
greattravel1
2 views
Lecture1-Introduction-Jan18-2021.pptx
SangeetaTripathi8
0 views
API-1014WB-Practical Distillation Unit-7 Abnormal Operations Unit-8 Abnormal ...
AsadUllah889261
0 views
PROPOSAL.pptx
Francisco510746
3 views
postgraduate advertisement for spring admissions 2022-23.pdf
SamiUllah496467
0 views
MBA-2nd-sem (1).pdf
RohanSrivastava75
0 views
2023 Trends in Enterprise Analytics
DATAVERSITY
0 views
Diabetes mellitus.pptx
FallenAngel35
0 views
chapter 5.ppt
ThedronBerhanu
0 views
HDFC sec - Weekly Retail NCD Ready Reckoner - 30.12.2022-20230102182938269278...
ssuser554214
3 views
8211SIMPLE AVERAGE METHOD.pptx
DIVYESH425717
0 views
March 2017 A10 Standards Presentation.pdf
Carmen Shafer
0 views
2017 Ohio BWC Hazards Analysis Presentation
Carmen Shafer
0 views
35 slides
ImageCompression.ppt
dudoo1
0 views
113 slides
ATM Security Us-WPS Office.pptx
MuhammedNihadP
0 views
20 slides
Internet Applications.ppt
BunnyBoi4
1 view
18 slides
GRAVIDIENT - Minimal Presentation Template (Googles slide).pptx
SARTHAKPRIYADARSHI
0 views
53 slides
HR Analytics.pptx
Madan Gowda
0 views
10 slides

ITCH Syallabus.pptx

  1. 1. Indian Tradition, Culture and Heritage
  2. 2. Distribution of Marks for WPC701A Sr No. Topic Marks 1 Assignment #1 (handwritten) Assignment #2 (handwritten) Film Appreciation (handwritten) Biography Report and Presentation Group Activity: 10 10 10 25 15 2 3 4 5 Total CCA 70 End term (Objective)Online exam will be conducted of 30 marks
  3. 3. Tradition Culture • An inherited, established, or customary • The cumulative deposit of knowledge, pattern of thought, action, or behavior (such as a religious practice or a social custom) experience, beliefs, values, attitudes, meaning, hierarchies, religion • The arts and other manifestations of human • A belief or story or a body of beliefs or stories relating to the past that are commonly accepted as historical though not verifiable intellectual achievement regarded collectively • The ideas, customs, and social behaviour of a particular people or society • Way of life, Way of thinking, Way of worship • The handing down of information, beliefs, and customs by word of mouth or by example from one generation to another without written instruction
  4. 4. Heritage • It is the full range of our inherited traditions, monuments, objects, and culture • It is the subject of active public reflection, debate, and discussion • It is contemporary activity with far-reaching effects. It can be an element of far-sighted urban and regional planning
  5. 5. Unity in Diversity: Respecting Mutual Differences
  6. 6. Mile Sur Mera Tumhara
  7. 7. Diversity; our strength!! • India is a land of unity in diversity and so is Indian life and culture • Different dialects, distinctive ways of life, customs etc. within different natural environments, many-sided and multi-faceted splendor of the Nation • “Unity in Diversity” is directed towards the assimilation of different cultures, traditions, customs, communities etc. • There is nothing called superior or inferior culture • Indians are known as well as associated to its culture. We think it makes our lives, more meaningful and colorful • The approach is “we all are one” • It has kept alive a message of Unity in Diversity in India
  8. 8. • Every citizen enjoys freedom to choose and follow any religion, culture, tradition, custom etc. • The open-minded approach helps to respect cultural norms and values • The different traditions and shades of culture which drives society • India have developed have a sense of unity which keeps the people of India bonded together • This fundamental unity can be observed among all the Indian tribes and races too
  9. 9. • It gives rise the habit of national integration among people of the country even after being diverse in various ways • It gives value to the rich heritages of country as well as strengthens and enriches the cultural heritage of India • It helps to be rich in agricultural area through different crops and thus economy growth. • Source of skilled and advance professionals in various areas to the country • Unity in diversity in India provides source of tourism and cultural exchange
  10. 10. जननी जꢀमभममꢀच ꢂवꢃगदापि ू ꢃरꢄयसी ! Knowing Our Tradition
  11. 11. •Who doesn’t love her motherland? •Who isn’t proud of the legacy we carry? •Who isn’t proud of the nation born in and its heritage one belong to? •Let us explore more!!!! •Know more about India!!!!
  12. 12. What is our tradition? • It’s a nation with a bundle of contradictions held together by strong but invisible threads • The Indus Valley Civilization developed an urban culture based on commerce and sustained by agricultural trade • India is a cradle of human race, the birthplace of human speech, the mother of history, the grandmother of legend, and the great grandmother of tradition
  13. 13. Different ages • Stone age • Bronze age • The Stone Age began 500,000 to • This era developed new techniques in metallurgy 200,000 years ago and handicraft and produced copper, bronze, lead and tin, evident from the seals and statues • the presence of the first anatomically humans in the area • Harrappa was a significant bronze-age community
  14. 14. Vedic Period • Indo-Gangetic Plain, the Vedic Civilization formed the basis of Vedic thought and the Indian culture • The Vedas, some of the oldest existing texts are known for essence of life • 1700 BC - Late Harappan and Early Vedic period coincide • 1300 BC - The end of Cemetery culture • 1000 BC - Iron Age of India
  15. 15. Later Vedic Age (1000 BC to 500 BC): • 600 BC - The formation of Sixteen Maha Janapadas (Great Kingdoms) • 599 BC - The birth of Mahavira, founder of Jainism • 563 BC - The birth of Siddhartha Gautama (Buddha), founder of Buddhism • 538 BC - Cyrus the Great conquered parts of Pakistan • 500 BC - Earliest written records in Brahmi • 500 BC - Panini standardized grammar and morphology of Sanskrit, converting it into Classical Sanskrit. With this, the Vedic Civilization came to an end
  16. 16. Maurya Empire • The Mauryan Dynasty from 322-185 BCE was a geographically extensive and mighty political and military empire in ancient India • It was established in the subcontinent by Chandragupta Maurya in Magadha (present-day Bihar) • It further thrived under Ashoka the Great
  17. 17. Ancient India Timeline: • Prehistoric Period: (400000 BC - 1000 BC): The period when man, basically a food gatherer, discovered fire and wheel. • Hinduism and Transition: (600 BC - 322 BC): The rigid caste system, divided into the Varnas and the Shudras saw the advent of Mahavira and Buddha who rebelled against casteism. • Indus Valley Civilization: (2500 BC - 1500 BC): The Indus Valley Civilization, derived its name from the river Indus. Thius civilization thrived on agriculture and worshipped natural forces. • The Mauryan Age: (322 BC - 185 BC):This age was founded by the great emperor Chandragupta Maurya. The empire encompassed the entire North India and Bindusara further extended. After fighting the Kalinga war, Ashoka embraced Buddhism Epic Age: (1000 BC - 600 BC): The Epic age was significant as this age saw the compilation of the sacred Vedas. The existing society also saw the distinction of Varnas in terms of Aryans and Dasas (slaves).
  18. 18. Ancient India Timeline: • Harshavardhana: (606 AD - 647 AD): Ruling from 606 to 647 CE, Harshavardhana became the most successful emperor of the Pushyabhuti dynasty.The famous Chinese traveller Huan Tsang visited India during Emperor Harshawardhana's reign. • Deccan and South India: (65 BC - 250 AD): This period saw the arrival of Christianity to India. The southern part was ruled by Cholas, Cheras and Pandyas. The Ajanta and Ellora cave temples were construsted in this period. • The Southern Kingdoms: (500 AD - 750 AD): Empire of Chalukyas, Pallavas & Pandya flourished. Zoroastrians (Parsis) came to India. • The Gupta Dynasty: (320 AD - 520 AD):The Gupta dynasty founded by Chandragupta I, ushered in classical age in north India with Samudragupta extending his kingdom and • Chola Empire: (9th Cent. AD - 13th Cent. AD): Founded by Vijayalaya, the Chola empire adopted a maritime policy. Temples became cultural and social centres and Dravadian languages flourished. Chandragupta II fighting against Shakas. • Age of Small Kingdoms: (500 AD - 606 AD): This period marked the migrations from Central Asia and Iran. There was rise of many small kingdoms as the North was divided into warring kingdoms. • The Northern Kingdoms: (750 AD - 1206 AD): This period also saw emergence of Rajput clans. Temples at Khajuraho, Kanchipuram, Puri were built and miniature paintings were started. The period witnessed invasion from the Turks.
  19. 19. Medieval India (AD 700 – AD 1857) • Delhi Sultanate (1206 AD – 1526 AD): • Mughals who ruled from 1707 to 1857 were known as Later Mughals. Mughals from Babar (1526) to Aurangazeb (1707) were more powerful and hence known as Great Mughals. • The following dynasties flourished one after the other during the Delhi Sultanate period. • Arrival of Europeans • Slave Dynasty • Kilji Dynasty • Tuglaq Dynasty • Sayyid Dynasty • Lodi Dynasty
  20. 20. Continued …. • Constitutional Development of India (1946 – 1950) • Economic Development of India • Wars – India-Pak – Formation of Bangladesh; India- China • New Economic Policy of 1991
  21. 21. Takeaways • India has a long-rooted tradition • History pages show character of this nation • Unless one unfolds it; cannot be proud of it • Know the nation with various aspects such as, politics, wars, social milieu and so on • Let us get inspired and contribute more to the already enriched legacy
  22. 22. Gurukul Edcuation
  23. 23. What is the purpose of education? George Washington Carver.
  24. 24. The goal of the education!! • To supply a constant stream of character • To surpass the different walks in life-business, politics, Education, science and social work • To cater to means of civilizing ourselves, • To train ourselves to maintain high qualities of Integrity, devotion, sincerity • To build an ethical and moral purpose in our national life • To create a fearless open minded and truthful personality • The individual’s character-building
  25. 25. Did we have an original system for education? • Gurukul system was prominent system of education • Each one was sent to Gurukul to get education for life • It was based on Guru-Shishy Parampara. • It was not controlled by any government or economical body • It was a selfless organization that used to cater to thousand of students at a time. • It was an open university of knowledge
  26. 26. Some key factors of Gurukul • Student was taught everything working, playing and living way method • The aim was to build him up to into a Moral & Spiritual stalwart and not just a walking computer • The youngsters are trained in exercises and in Yogic Asanas • Mental Training in high concentration through Meditation for Awakening of Higher centers of understanding • Gurukul system devoted special attention to character building
  27. 27. Practices at Gurukul • The classes were held in the shade of trees, and under some shelter during monsoon to ensure that the students are in touch with nature • The Gurukuls were situated at beautiful natural places which were near some rural or urban areas to fulfill the daily necessity requirement of the students • The provision of free education but after the completion of education, money, land, animals, grain, etc. was given as reward • Students to adhere regarding their daily lives such as to lead a simple life, wake up early before the day breaks, get freshened up and take a bath early etc.
  28. 28. Higher moral deeds! • The students were asked to follow the rules of self control and discipline • For them, real merger of the Small ‘I’ or the individual self, into the larger self or the Universal Self is possible only through truly selfless action! • The relation between the teacher and the students was of care, respect, trust and duty • The teaching was more of practical and shishya enjoying learning • Environment in Gurukul teaching ensured that shishiya should accomplish in his field of interest
  29. 29. Expected outcome of Gurukul!! • Diplomacy and maturity • Improvement of character • Learning friendliness or social mindfulness Personality development • Proliferation of virtue • Preservation of learning and culture • To develop spiritual attitude • To be a better civilian
  30. 30. Merits of Gurukul System The Gurus had huge information and knew how to instruct the most troublesome things This Parampara used to take as much time as needed and shishiya have more time to learn and become meticulous This system helps to acquire high level of efficiency. The shishiya have high regards for Guru The teaching was more of practical and shishya enjoying learning Environment in Gurukul teaching ensured that shishiya should accomplish in his field of interest
  31. 31. Gurukul is a method. • Education was primarily in mother tongue. (Lord McCauley minutes in 1835) • This could be adopted in modern context. • Skill based approach than rote learning • Learning based than examination oriented • Value based than information based
  32. 32. Takeaways • India had its own system of Gurukul • Knowledge was primary and information was secondary • The focus of education has to be on character building mainly • The skill set of earning bread and butter was inclusive but wasn't the sole motive • Education must move on from earning centered to learning centered (L + earning)
  33. 33. Social System
  34. 34. Introduction: • India is a land of cultural heritage and diversities • Diversity in social life is reflected in multi-social, multi-lingual, multi- religious and multi-caste nature of the society • Rural habitation live in small villages • Rural habitation follow multi-religious/lingual practices • Multi-castes are part of social identities
  35. 35. A throw back to ancient Varna system first the four Varnas (Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras) • Varna system dawns in the most ancient text of the world the Rigveda • The four components of the Varna system are the four basic pillars or the building blocks of each and every system that we deal with every day • Three Gunas or elements are Saatvik (White, Neutral, Creator, Brahma), Rajas (Red, Positive, Preserver, Vishnu) and Tamas (Black, Negative, Restoration, Mahesh). These are the basic elements of any existing thing • Hence, birth has no relation to Varna system. So, Varna system was a form of action based classification of humans as per their work.
  36. 36. Bhagavad Gita on Varna • चगतवꢅायंमयग सꢆटंगणकꢀ वमिभागशः। ृ ु ु • Gita speaks of Varna only in terms of one’s gunas (aptitude), karma (work) and the psychological disposition of the individual or his inherent quality born of nature. • The claim of actions or karma of an individual being the real basis of Varna system • implied in varna-dharma, guna and not birth is important • Varna system is not hereditary • No varna is superior or inferior as it depends on one’s qualities, not on birth.
  37. 37. Classification and its duties 1. The Brahmanas - who devoted themselves to learning and acquiring wisdom and following the liberal arts and sciences. 2. The Kshatriyas - who devoted themselves to the theory and practice of the war and to whom the executive Government of the people was entrusted 3. The Vaishyas - who devoted themselves to trade and profession 4. The Shudras - who served and helped the society as a service industry
  38. 38. Major responsibilities defined then… Brahman: The class that gives the society its laws and rules of conducts Kshatriya: The class that protects the society and the country at large from external and internal aggressions Vaishya: The class that produces food and make available other necessities of life and helps in the economy of the country Shudra: The class that can perform menial jobs which would make society function
  39. 39. • Later on it was misunderstood and mistaken and rigidity crept into the society • The mistaken notion later on came to be known as 'caste', which was one of the factors responsible for degeneration and deterioration of the Indian Social Phenomena • There are always individual differences, which has been now proved psychologically • Personal capacities differ from individual to individual • If a man does work for which he was got in-born capacities he can do better as well as derive self-satisfaction • it was decided that every man must be asked to do work, for which he has got equal capacities
  40. 40. Four Ashramas • Ashram is a resting place during one’s journey on the way to final liberation which is the final aim of life. • Brahmacharya or the period of training • GrhasthaSrama or the period of work for the world as a house holder, • Vanaprastha or the period of retreat for the loosening of the social bonds, and • Sanyaasa or the period of renunciation and expectant awaiting of freedom.
  41. 41. Brahmacharya Ashram • This period is meant for growth and education since the person at this stage is to remain celibate. • Brahmachari-one who lives or practice self-control in all matters, of foods, sex etc. • During this period one is attempt to his physical and mental development. • In ancient India, education was imparted in Gurukuls which were located n the jungles away from the hum-dum of life. • Each such school was headed by a Guru and students his family a child of about 6-8 years was admitted into it. At the time of admission the following ceremonies were performed.
  42. 42. Grihastha Ashram • When a person completes his education during his Brahamcharya Ashram he enters into Grihastha Ashram after the age of 25 years • The Grihastha Ashram depends on two conditions: Career and Marriage. • Marriage connects two people and two families. So, the institution of marriage is important for not only for the family but for the society as a whole • Indian culture gives full importance to the institution of marriage
  43. 43. Vanprastha Ashram • According to Indian culture nivrutti should come after pravrutti, tendency to renounce things should come at a time when a person is fed up with a life of satisfaction • One should attain balance of both and move on • The renunciation should grow out of indulgence. We consider that a person after his retirement from service or business becomes useless but Indian culture considers him useful • These experts use to teach in Gurukul selflessly. Hence, it was effective and highly productive
  44. 44. Sanyas Ashram: • The last ashram of human life • The ultimate aim of human life according to Indian culture is to have a vision of God or attainment of Moksha • Ashram scheme takes a person gradually to his final goal of life, the spiritual union of all ashrams contribute to human development and he comes to realization of god and attainment of moksha • This is the final phase of human life during which a person should devote his life and activities in the pursuit of moksha (the fourth purushartha) or final liberation
  45. 45. A word of caution! • These are not necessary for a genius or for an extraordinarily gifted person. Persons like Tagore, (and Charles Dickens) never went to school • Persons like Vivekananda and Shankracharya did not have much formal education and yet they were masters • A genius can by-pass any stage(s) and reach the highest stage • Attainment of each ashram in best possible way was later useful to society by traveling and visiting places
  46. 46. Takeaways • Knowing the management of social systems in ancient times • Varna was based on Karma and not birth; not hierarchy at all • One must follow social equality in all times • There was huge scope for individual growth with possible hard work • Ashram system was discipline to follow • A way of life was embedded for welfare of all in a system
  47. 47. Spirituality- A Path to Self-realization
  48. 48. Why would one need it? • Spiritual approach is to regulate the individual as well as the society • Many societies have tried to regulate their social order putting spirituality as their central value • In India there has been a spiritual ethos since ancient times and even in modern times people have deep faith in spirituality • There should be a greater likelihood of the spiritual approach succeeding • It is a guide to human action which leads to liberation of the individual as well as the society • Basic philosophy is from live and let live to develop and lead others to development
  49. 49. Swami Vivekananda on Spirituality • Spirituality is the very backbone of India • He observes that every nation has a particular ideal running through its whole existence, forming its very background • Vivekananda says, our motherland has religion and religion alone for its backbone, for the bedrock upon which the whole building of its life has been based • Since spirituality is the essence of religion, we should mark that Vivekananda has used the term religion in the same sense as spirituality • Following a particular Religion is not being spiritual necessarily
  50. 50. Why spiritual path? • Philosophy is ‘love of wisdom’ • Mainly philosophy deals with the recurrent problems of life • As life is a complex and complicated phenomenon, the role of philosophy is immense in making an enquiry into the issues emerging in human life • Issues concerning with social, political, moral, religious, racial, cultural, linguistic and economic spheres do confront human beings • The impact of philosophical investigation gains significance in explicating the real meaning or goal of life
  51. 51. Rise above failures ! Be a milestone! • Reasons for failure can basically be found in human nature, which has always vacillated between higher aspirations and lower nature of man • The lower nature pulls a man down to a behavior based on passion, greed, violence, narrow interests and such tendencies • Higher nature and aspirations in a man’s in his elevated moments inspire him to values of ethics and spirituality • It is not easy, rather very difficult, to rise above such natural man and his limitations and negativities, which are so attractive for common men and their congregation
  52. 52. Important questions to oneself… • Who am I? • What is my identity? • How should one live? • Why are there so many hurdles in life? • How is one to overcome sufferings? • What is the importance of material life? • Is spiritual life superior to material life? • Is there any super power called God?
  53. 53. Ancient philosophical and religious traditions • Indian spirituality is deeply rooted in ancient philosophical and religious traditions of the land • Philosophy arose in India as an enquiry into the mystery of life and existence • Indian sages called Rishis or ‘seers’, developed special techniques of transcending the sense and the ordinary mind, collectively called yoga • With the help of these techniques, they delved deep into the depths of consciousness and discovered important truths about the true nature of human being and the universe • The sages found that the true nature of the human being is not the body or the mind, which are ever changing and perishable but the spirit which is unchanging, immortal and pure consciousness. They called it the Atman
  54. 54. Types of path yoga (4 types) Jnyan Yoga The word Jnana means Karma yoga Bhakti Yoga Karma begins (Karma yoga) by Bhakti in Bhagvadgeeta is an utter self-giving to the Transcendent. knowledge insight or wisdom. the renunciation of all egoistic aim We must control our senses, possess the faith that no n intellectual doubts disturb and train the understanding (buddhi). A true doer can make it possible through Karmayoga. It is to believe in God, to love Him, to be devoted to Him, to enter into Him. The term 'Karma' stands for a particular kind of action which Bhakti means service of God. So it is also a form of karma. Jnyan and Ajnyan, knowledge specifically denotes an attitude and ignorance are opposed to towards action. each other as light and Bhakti is a loving attachment to God. The devotee feels himself Bhagvadgeeta tells that Karma darkness. yoga is an alternative method of united intimately with the When wisdom downs, attaining goal of perfection and Supreme person. ignorance dies and the evil is wisdom. cut at the root. He sees God in himself and himself in God. Karma yoga, Bhakti yoga, Raja yoga, and Jnana yoga
  55. 55. Takeaways • Spiritual approach is to regulate the individual as well as the society; the need of each individual • Its not following a particular religion but its reflection of thoughts in life • Its above live and let live Indology • Its interdependent and relies on experience of realization in small buckets • Learn to meditate and reflect thoughts in actions ultimately
  56. 56. WPC 5 Indian Tradition, Culture & Heritage. Diet & Nutrition
  57. 57. Why Nutrition and Diet ? • In India, there is a range of diversity in soil type, climate, culture, ethnic groups and occupations. • Hence food, diet and nutritional values vary substantially from each other and use locally available spices, herbs, vegetables and fruits. • One of the most common nutritional problems of public health importance in India are low birth weight, protein energy malnutrition in children, chronic energy deficiency in adults and diet related non-communicable diseases. ... “Healthy dietary practices begin early in life.” MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  58. 58. United Nations SDG Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  59. 59. Introduction The amount and type of food that we eat on daily basis is very important to both health and performance. A good diet helps our body to stay healthy and gives us the energy. Using the wrong type or amount of fuel can seriously affect how our body performs. Like a car relies on ‘fuel’that is put into ‘tank’. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  60. 60. Diet & Nutrition • A good diet on its own will not make you more skilful or fit as a performer, but it will help you make the most of your abilities. • Participation in sport or exercise requires energy. This energy is obtained from the food that we eat. • In order to optimize our performance, it is important that we have an appropriate and balanced diet. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  61. 61. Balanced Diet • Balanced Diet has been there in the past but it has lost its essence due to colonisation and mix culture phenomenon. • A balanced diet includes all the things that your body needs. To achieve this, you need to eat a range of different types of food in the right proportions. • This pie chart shows the various different food groups in their recommended proportions. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  62. 62. Healthy Eating Pyramid Foods high in fats and sugars: take only small amounts from this group Meat, fish and dairy: take something from this group Fruit and vegetables: take 5 portions a day from this group Carbohydrates: take most food from this group (rice, potatoes) MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  63. 63. The Main Food Groups MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  64. 64. Fruit and Vegetables • Fruits and vegetables grow on plants: underground, on the ground or trees. • Every day we should eat at least 5 portion of fruits and vegetables. (A portion is about a handful.) • Fruit and vegetables give us fibre, vitamins and minerals. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  65. 65. Grains and Pulses • This food group includes wheat, corn, barley, rice, lentils, beans etc. • These are all from plants and form a staple part of the diet for people all over the world. • Grains and pulses give us carbohydrates and Proteins. Nuts are another source of protein. Wheat: We eat it in bread, pasta, cereals, cakes, biscuits, etc. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  66. 66. Dairy Products Dairy foods are made from milk. Dairy foods give us proteins and Fats. They are also a good source of Calcium which is good for bones and teeth. These foods include: •Cheese (hard, soft, cottage) Our •Yogurt brains are 60% fat. •Food high in milk or milk products. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  67. 67. Immunity Boosters • The immune system defends our body against invaders, such as viruses, bacteria, and foreign bodies. • Plan your meals to include turmeric, garlic, spinach, ginger, yoghurt, almonds, papaya, poultry, citrus foods, broccoli, bell pepper, etc. • As we all are busy taking all possible external precautions to fight the pandemic like wearing masks, using sanitizers, frequent hand wash and social distancing…. but at the same time are we spending time to boost our immunity System? MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  68. 68. Energy Source When considering where to get the energy needed for various activities, it is more helpful to think about food in terms of what it contains, rather than where it comes from. Energy in food comes in three main forms: Carbohydrates Fats Proteins = 15% = 55% = 25% The body also requires vitamins, minerals, fibre (5%) and water in order to function properly. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  69. 69. Starches and Sugars • Sometimes foods are classified into starches, sugars and fats. Starch includes foods like potatoes and provide mainly carbohydrates. Carbohydrates give us the energy to carry on with our day-to-day activities. • Foods high in sugar include those naturally occurring as in fruit and those containing refined/processed sugars such as sweets, chocolates, cakes etc. We need to limit our intake of refined sugar – these are empty calories which give an immediate ‘Boost’. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  70. 70. VITAMINS Your body needs vitamins to help it work normally. Vitamins are needed for many functions including: • releasing energy from food • repair and growth of tissues • resisting infection and disease • regulating chemical reactions in the body. Fruit and vegetables contain a lot of vitamins. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  71. 71. VITAMINS Our bodies need all sorts of vitamins and minerals) to be healthy. The most common are: Vitamin A Vitamin B Vitamin C Vitamin D Helps maintain eyesight Help body make protein Sweet potatoes, carrots Green leafy vegetables Healing skin, preventing colds Citrus fruit, tomatoes Strengthen bones Milk, Sunlight Vitamin E Helps strengthen cells Vegetable oils, nuts MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  72. 72. MINERALS • Minerals are basic elements that are found in the air and the earth. • The body needs small amounts of certain minerals in order to stay healthy. Mineral Found in Why is it needed Calcium Vegetables, dairy products Keeping bones and teeth and dried fish. hard Iron beans, lentils, green vegetables, Red meat and liver. Making blood, preventing tiredness and anaemia Maintaining the thyroid gland Dairy products and Seafood Nuts, Beans and dairy products. Iodine Zinc Fights infections MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  73. 73. CARBOHYDRATES Carbohydrates are the body’s main source of energy. They come in two kinds: Simple carbohydrates (sugars) These can provide a lot of energy for immediate use, but contain no other useful nutrients. Complex carbohydrates (starches) These are good sources of energy. The body can easily store energy from carbohydrates for rapid use by the muscles, so they are particularly important for athletes. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  74. 74. Foods containing carbohydrates Rice Breads Fruit Biscuits Pasta Breakfast cereals Potatoes Root vegetables MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  75. 75. FATS There are two types of fats: Saturated fats – these are usually found in foods such as milk, butter, cheese and meat. Unsaturated fats – these are usually found in foods such as fish oils, cooking oils and sunflower seed oil. Saturated fats can be converted into cholestrol by the liver. High blood cholesterol is linked to heart disease. For this reason, no more than 10% of your energy should come from eating saturated fat. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  76. 76. Foods containing fats Cooking oil Butter Cakes Cheese Cream MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  77. 77. PROTEINS Proteins are used to generate energy only when the body has exhausted its stores of carbohydrates and fats. Proteins are very important for developing muscles and other tissues in our body. Proteins are made from sequences of amino acids. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  78. 78. Foods containing proteins Eggs Paneer Fish Lentils Nuts Chick peas MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  79. 79. FIBRE Fibre is actually a substance called cellulose. It is found in the cell walls of plants. Fruit, vegetables and whole-grain cereals are good sources of dietary fibre. Fibre cannot be digested, but it is required to aid the smooth working of our digestive system. People who eat too little fibre often suffer from constipation and may run a higher risk of bowel cancer. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  80. 80. WATER The body is mainly composed of water. • Approximately 60% of an adult’s weight and approximately 80% of a child’s weight is made up 60% of water. • It is vitally important that 80% you drink enough water. • Dehydration can seriously damage performance. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  81. 81. Water • Water plays an integral part in regulating our body temperature when exercising. • When we exercise, the body secretes water as sweat. As the sweat evaporates off our skin, it takes heat with it, helping the body to stay cool. • We also lose water through breathing. This is why glass mists up when we breathe on it – the water vapour in our breath condenses on the cold surface. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  82. 82. Water • The more you exercise, the more water you should drink. • Performers exercising in hot climates may need to drink up to 2 litres of water per hour. • If you lose too much water, you could become dehydrated which can cause illness and, in extreme cases, death. • Being dehydrated can severely affect performance. Dehydration, equivalent to losing as little as 2% of body weight, can result in impaired performance responses. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  83. 83. Water and Health Drinking adequate amounts of water regularly throughout the day can help to protect health and contribute to well-being. • Drinking water from copper utensils can help prevent a range of health problems including headaches, bladder, kidney and bowel problems and even cancer. • Water does not contain sugar, additives, sweeteners, acids or caffeine, all of which are associated with health problems. • Water can aid learning – when you are thirsty, mental performance deteriorates by 10%. It is easier to concentrate when you are not distracted by effects of dehydration such as thirst, tiredness and irritability. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  84. 84. Individual energy needs The amount of energy required varies from person to person. It depends on a number of factors: Age – as you grow up and your body gets larger, it requires more energy. However, after the age of about 40, your metabolism slows down and you don’t need to eat as much. Size – larger people require more energy to keep their bodies functioning and to move them around. Sex – males usually require more energy than females because they tend to be more heavily built. Lifestyle – the more activity you do, the more energy you will require. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  85. 85. Introduction • In nutrition, diet is the sum of food consumed by a person or other organism. • The word diet often implies the use of specific intake of nutrition for health or weight management reasons. • Each culture and each person holds some food preferences or some food taboos. • Dietary habits and choices play a significant role in the quality of life, health and longevity.
  86. 86. Dietary choices ▪ Eating food in a regulated and supervised fashion for maintaining weight. ▪ Obesity and being overweight is a problem. ▪ Overweight people have a risk for developing major chronic diseases, early disability, and even death at an early stage of life. ▪ Being overweight also harms a person's sense of well being i.e. lowered self-esteem, depression and eating disorders. ▪ The key to dieting and losing weight fast in a healthy way has to be disciplined.
  87. 87. Dieting Tips 1. Eat Moderately and Frequently: It is smarter to eat smaller meals every 3-4 hours instead of three large ones daily. This burns off more calories. 2. Exercise: Put together a good exercise routine that will firm up your muscles. It can be just 15-30 minutes and make sure it is a workout that makes you sweat and breathe harder. 3. Water: Make sure to drink plenty of water. Water suppresses appetite.
  88. 88. Dieting Tips 4. Fiber: Fiber is important in your diet because it helps control blood sugar level, lower blood cholesterol and manage weight. 5. Carbohydrates & Protein: The key is eating mostly complex carbohydrates and with protein which controls the blood sugar levels. 6. Non-caloric Sweetener: Sugar can be a huge downfall for someone wanting to lose weight.
  89. 89. Diet During COVID-19  Eating a healthy diet for supporting immune system is very important during the COVID-19 pandemic. What we eat and drink can affect our body’s ability to prevent, fight and recover from infections. 1. Eat a variety of food, including fruits and vegetables 2. Cut back on salt 3. Eat moderate amounts of fats and oils 4. Limit sugar intake 5. Stay hydrated: Drink enough water 6. Avoid hazardous and harmful alcohol use 7. Don’t Compromise on Sleep
  90. 90. Dr. Aditi Karad on Strong Immunity…
  91. 91. Dieting Facts 1. Diets induce weight loss through the excretion of water. 2. Lengthy fasting can be dangerous due to the risk of malnutrition and should be carried out under medical supervision. 3. Diets to promote weight loss are generally divided into four categories: Sr No. Diet Category Calories / day Weight loss (Kg) 1. Very low 200-800 - calorie diets 2. 3. 4. Low-calorie diets 500 - 1000 High in Proteins & Fats Fat is very less 0.5 - 1 Low carb diets - - Low-fat diets
  92. 92. Weight management • A particular diet may be chosen to seek weight loss or weight gain. • Some foods are specifically recommended, or even altered, for conformity to the requirements of a particular diet. • The terms "healthy diet" and "diet for weight management" are often related, as the two promote healthy weight management. • Having a healthy diet is a way to prevent health problems, and will provide the body with the right balance of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.
  93. 93. Vegetarian Diet • Fruitarian diet • Lacto Vegetarianism: A vegetarian diet that includes certain types of dairy, but excludes eggs and non-vegetarian foods. • Ovo Vegetarianism: A vegetarian diet that includes eggs, but excludes dairy. • Ovo-lacto Vegetarianism: A vegetarian diet that includes eggs and dairy. • Vegan Diet: In addition to the abstentions of a vegetarian diet, vegans do not use any product produced by animals, such as eggs, dairy products, or honey.
  94. 94. Semi Vegetarian Diet • Semi Vegetarianism: A predominantly vegetarian diet, in which meat is occasionally consumed. • Plant-based diet: In some definitions a plant-based diet is fully vegetarian, under others it is possible to follow a plant-based diet whilst occasionally consuming meat. • Pollotarian: Someone who eats chicken , but not meat from mammals.
  95. 95. Weight Control Diets A desire to lose weight is a common motivation to change dietary habits, as is a desire to maintain an existing weight. Many weight loss diets are considered by some to cause varying degrees of health risk, and some are not widely considered to be effective. This is especially true of "crash" or "fad“ diets.
  96. 96. Low-calorie diets • Intermittent fasting: Cycling between non-fasting and fasting as a method of calorie restriction. • Body for Life: A calorie-control diet, promoted as part of the 12-week Body for Life program. • Weight watchers diet: Foods are assigned point values; dieters can eat any food with a point value provided they stay within their daily point limit. • Very low calorie diets A very low calorie diet is consuming fewer than 800 calories per day. Such diets are normally followed under the supervision of a doctor.
  97. 97. Low-carbohydrate diets- A low-carbohydrate diet, popularized consists of four phases (Induction, Balancing, Fine-Tuning and Maintenance) with a gradual increase in consumption of carbohydrates as the person goes through the phases.
  98. 98. Crash Diet Crash diet and fad diet are general terms. They describe diet plans which involve making extreme, rapid changes to food consumption, but are also used as critical terms for common eating habits which are considered unhealthy. Both types of diet are often considered to pose health risk. Detox Diets It involves either not consuming or attempting to flush out substances that are considered unhelpful or harmful. Examples include restricting food consumption to foods without colorings or preservatives, taking supplements, or drinking large amounts of water.
  99. 99. Belief-based diets Some people's dietary choices are influenced by their religious, spiritual or philosophical beliefs. Diets followed for medical reasons People's dietary choices are sometimes affected by intolerance or allergy to certain types of food. There are also dietary patterns that might be recommended, prescribed or administered by medical professionals for people with specific medical needs.
  100. 100. Diet followed by an individual Diet not only depends on an individual’s food choices, but also on the availability and affordability of healthy foods and sociocultural factors and promoting a healthy food environment requires involvement across multiple sectors and stakeholders, including government, the public and the private sector.
  101. 101. United Nations SDG
  102. 102. Eating and drinking Habits
  103. 103. Introduction • An eating disorder is a mental disorder that interferes with normal food consumption. • It is defined by abnormal eating habits that may involve either insufficient or excessive diet. • There are several sneaky habits that can affect your weight-loss efforts.
  104. 104. Bad Habits to break Bad Habbits 1. Keeping Tempting Foods Around • It’s hard to resist temptation when it’s staring you in the face. Do yourself a favor and keep tempting foods out of your sight. Keep your fruit displayed proudly out on the counter and pre- chop veggies so they're ready for snacking.
  105. 105. 2. Skipping Breakfast Research says that eating breakfast can better help you lose weight. Breakfast eaters tend to weigh less and are more successful at losing weight—and keeping it off—than those who skip the meal. Just make sure that when you do eat, your meal is something that will sustain you for a few hours.
  106. 106. 3. Distracted Eating When you are eating alone, so you reach for your phone and text, scroll or play games. Or you read the paper, watch TV or use your computer. All of these distractions take your attention away from eating and make it harder for you to really experience and tune in to how full you are.
  107. 107. 4. Eating Straight Out of the Bag If you’re munching directly out of the package—whether you’re eating chips, crackers, cookies or ice cream—it’s easy to eat several servings without realizing it. Being conscious of what you’re eating will help you meet your weight goals.
  108. 108. 5. Eating on the Run Eating in the car, snacking at your desk, drinking a high- calorie drink while walking around—it’s all too easy to take in excessive calories if you’re eating on the go. To curb this type of distracted eating, sit down to eat.
  109. 109. 6. Emotional Eating You had a bad day and when you get home, you open the refrigerator and eat — not a good diet strategy. A number of studies confirm that emotions, both positive and negative, can cause people to eat more than they should, an easy weight-loss stumbling block.
  110. 110. 7. Eating Too Quickly Stuffing down your food, whether you’re snacking or eating a meal, doesn’t give your brain time to catch up with your stomach. To slow down your eating take smaller bites and be sure to chew each bite properly.
  111. 111. 8. Not Getting Enough Sleep Men and women who slept five hours or less a night were more likely to gain weight than those who slept seven hours or more. Establish a routine for yourself, and try to go to bed and wake up at about the same times every day, even on weekends. Keep the bedroom dark and comfortable, and avoid TV or computers for at least an hour before bed.
  112. 112. 9. Nighttime Noshing It suggests that eating at night after dinner is almost never a good idea if you want to lose weight. After dinner, teach yourself to think of the kitchen as being closed for the night and brush your teeth. If a craving hits, wait 10 minutes.
  113. 113. 10. Eating Junk Food Eating comfort food actually triggers feelings of happiness in humans. The key to weight-loss success is to identify what you really want, and indulge in your favorite foods in moderation as special treats, not every day.
  114. 114. Junk Food • Junk foods are processed foods consisting of high calories. These foods look appealing and are enjoyable so you are chemically programmed to ask for more. • Though not all fast foods are junk foods, but a great number of them are. For instance, a salad may be fast food, but is definitely not junk food.
  115. 115. According to Dr. Sunali Sharma, Dietician & Nutritionist, Amandeep Hospital, "Commercial products including but not limited to salted snack foods, gum, candy, sugary desserts, fried fast food, and sweetened carbonated beverages that have little or no nutritional value but are high in calories, salt and fats may be considered junk foods. Some foods like burgers, pizzas, and tacos may alternate between junk and healthy categories depending on the ingredients, calories and process of manufacturing."
  116. 116. Awareness of dangers of Alcohol Everyone can play a part in increasing awareness and reducing stigmas surrounding alcoholism. Here are a few ways that you can make a positive difference: Start with yourself. Be careful about your own thoughts beliefs and attitude regarding drinking and addiction. Educate yourself on the negative impact drinking can have on your body, mind, health, finances, relationships, and more. Also consider the ways in which you talk about alcohol and alcoholism; what impression are you giving?
  117. 117. Activity: Talk to your family/mentor ➢ Breaking down stigmas and raising awareness starts in your own home. Use books, movies, news stories, and community outings to initiate conversation. Teach them about the dangerous effects drinking can have as well. ➢ There are so many ways to do this: write a blog, write a guest post for the newspaper, speak up when you hear someone sharing misinformation, or be a source of support for someone struggling with addiction or making strides in recovery.
  118. 118. Awareness about Drug usage The effects of tobacco, as with any drug, also depends on the amount taken. There is no safe level of tobacco use. Use of any drug always carries some risk—even medications can produce unwanted side effects. It is important to be careful when taking any type of drug.
  119. 119. … into the world of
  120. 120. Why do we need to learn Ayurveda?  It is a Vedic knowledge based on laws of nature which are eternal and do not change with time  Ayurvedic medicine is a healthy-lifestyle system that people in India have used for more than 5,000 years.  It improves the quality of your daily life  You will start practicing self-love  All natural and organic  Long-lasting results  Overall positive effect on the body  Detoxify your body  It reduces stress MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  121. 121. HISTORY OF AYURVEDA  The origins of Ayurveda have been traced to around 6,000 BCE when they originated as an oral tradition.  Some of the concepts of Ayurveda have existed since the times of Indus Valley Civilization.  The first recorded forms of Ayurveda as medical texts evolved from the Vedas.  The origins of Ayurveda are also found in Atharvaveda, which contains 114 hymns and incantations described as magical cures for disease.  There are various legendary accounts of the origin of Ayurveda, e.g. that it was received by Dhanvantari from Brahma. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  122. 122.  Tradition also holds that the writings of Ayurveda were influenced by a lost text by the sage Agnivesa.  Ayurveda is one of the few systems of medicine developed in ancient times that is still widely practiced in modern times. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  123. 123. Texts on Ayurveda There are Three Principal early texts on Ayurveda : CHARAKA SAMHITA SUSHRUTA SAMHITA BHELA SAMHITA Based on an original from the 6th century BCE, and was updated by the Buddhist scholar Nagarjuna in the 2nd century CE. The Charaka Samhita was also updated by Dridhabala during the early centuries of the Common Era. Attributed Punarvasu, are also dated to the 6th century BCE. to Atreva MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  124. 124. Interesting Facts about Ayurveda  British physicians traveled to India to observe rhinoplasty being performed using native methods, and reports on Indian rhinoplasty were published in the Gentleman's Magazine in 1794.  Instruments described in the Sushruta Samhita were further modified in Europe.  Joseph Constantine Carpue studied plastic surgery methods in India for 20 years and, in 1815, was able to perform the first major rhinoplasty surgery in the western world, using the "Indian" method of nose reconstruction.  In 1840 Brett published an article about this technique.  During the period of colonial British rule of India, the practice of Ayurveda was neglected by the British Indian Government, in favor of modern medicine. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  125. 125.  After Indian independence, there was more focus on Ayurveda and other traditional medical systems.  Ayurveda became a part of the Indian National health care system, with state hospitals for Ayurveda established across the country.  Ayurveda is a system of medicine with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent.  In countries beyond India, Ayurveda therapies and practices have been integrated in general wellness applications and in some cases in medical use. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  126. 126. Classical history behind Ayurveda  The main classical Ayurveda texts begin with accounts of the transmission of medical knowledge from the Gods to sages, and then to human physicians.  In Sushruta Samhita (Sushruta's Compendium), Sushruta wrote that Dhanvantari, Vedic God of Ayurveda, incarnated himself as a king of Varanasi and taught medicine to a group of physicians, including Sushruta. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  127. 127. Understanding the system of Ayurveda  Ayurveda therapies have varied and evolved over more than two millennia.  Therapies are typically based on complex herbal compounds, minerals and metal substances (perhaps under the influence of early Indian alchemy or rasa Shastra).  Ancient Ayurveda texts also taught surgical techniques, including rhinoplasty, kidney stone extractions, sutures and the extraction of foreign objects. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  128. 128.  Ayurvedic doctors regard physical existence, mental existence, and personality as a unit, with each element being able to influence the others. This is a holistic approach used during diagnosis and therapy, and is a fundamental aspect of Ayurveda. Another part of Ayurvedic treatment says that there are channels (srotas) which transport fluids, and that the channels can be opened up by massage treatment using oils and Swedana (fomentation). Unhealthy, or blocked, channels are thought to cause disease. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  129. 129. Concept of Tri-Dosha  The science of understanding our nature or our constitution is the science of Tridosha.  Tridosha defines the three fundamental energies or principles which govern the function of our bodies on the physical and emotional level.  The three energies are known a vata, pitta and kapha.  Each individual has a unique balance of all three of these energies.  Some people will be predominant in one while others are a mixture of two or more. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  130. 130. VATA  The vata dosha is said to be made up of the air and ether elements.  Vata is very much like the wind - it is light, cool, dry and mobile.  People with Vata in their bodies tend to be light, their bones thin, and their skin and hair dry. They often move and speak quickly.  When out of balance, they may lose weight, become constipated and have weakness in their immune and nervous systems.  Those with a vata nature tend to be talkative, enthusiastic, creative, flexible and energetic. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  131. 131. PITTA  The pitta dosha is said to be made up of the fire and water elements.  Pitta tends to hot, sharp and penetrating.  Pitta people tend to be highly focused, competitive, capable, courageous, energetic and clear communicators who get right to the point.  They like to solve problems and when under stress they dig in their heels.  They can however also become overly intense and speak with a sharp tongue.  Emotionally they are challenged by the heated emotions of anger, resentment and jealousy. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  132. 132. KAPHA  Within the kapha dosha there is a predominance of the water and earth elements.  Like these elements, kapha tends to be cool, moist, stable and heavy.  Those with a kapha nature handle stress very well, often not even noticing that it exists.  They don't like change, are generally conservative, and would prefer to keep things just the way they are. Those with a kapha nature are also comfort seekers. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  133. 133. 8 Canonicals ( Basic Components ) Ayurveda treatises divide medicine into eight canonical components. Ayurveda practitioners had developed various medicinal preparations and surgical procedures from the beginning of the Common Era:  Kāyacikitsā: general medicine, medicine of the body  Kaumāra-bhṛtya: the treatment of children, pediatrics  Śalyatantra: surgical techniques and the extraction of foreign objects  Śālākyatantra: treatment of ailments affecting ears, eyes, nose, mouth, ("ENT") ➢ Bhūtavidyā: pacification of possessing spirits, and the people whose minds are affected by such possession ➢ Agadatantra: toxicology MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  134. 134.  Rasāyanatantra: rejuvanation and tonics for increasing lifespan, intellect and strength  Vājīkaraṇatantra: aphrodisiacs and treatments for increasing the volume and viability of semen and sexual pleasure. Contemporary Ayurveda tends to stress attaining vitality by building a healthy metabolic system and maintaining good digestion and excretion. Ayurveda also focuses on exercise, yoga, and meditation. One type of prescription is a Sattvic diet. Ayurveda follows the concept of Dinacharya, which says that natural cycles (waking, sleeping, working, meditation etc.) are important for health. Hygiene, including regular bathing, cleaning of teeth, tongue scraping, skin care, and eye washing, is also a central practice. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  135. 135. 7 Basic Tissues ( Dhatus )  Reproductive fluids Shukr )  Marrow Majj )  Bone Asth )  Fat Med )  Muscles Māms )  Blood Rakt )  Plasma (Rasa) MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  136. 136. Panchamahabhuta Ayurveda has historically divided bodily substances into five classical elements, (Sanskrit) Panchamahabhuta : 5 Elements of Existence WATER AIR EARTH FIRE ETHER MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  137. 137. Diagnosis in Ayurveda (8 Ways)  Nadi (pulse)  Jivha (tongue)  Akriti (appearance)  Sabda (speech)  Netra (vision)  Sparsha (touch)  Mutra (urine)  Mala (stool) MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  138. 138. Substances Used in Ayurveda  Plant-based treatments in Ayurveda may be derived from roots, leaves, fruits, bark, or seeds.  Animal products used in Ayurveda include milk, bones and gallstones.  Consumption of minerals, including sulphur, arsenic, lead, copper sulfate and gold are also prescribed. The addition of minerals to herbal medicine is called rasa shastr . MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  139. 139.  Ayurveda uses alcoholic beverages called Madya, which are said to adjust the doshas by increasing Pitta and reducing Vatta and Kapha.  Purified opium is used in eight Ayurvedic preparations and is said to balance the Vata and Kapha doshas and increase the Pitta dosha.  According to Ayurveda, panchakarma are techniques to eliminate toxic elements from the body. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  140. 140. Research  In India, research in Ayurveda is undertaken by the Ministry of AYUSH, an abbreviation for the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy, through a national network of research institutes.  In Nepal, the National Ayurvedic Training and Research Centre (NATRC) researches medicinal herbs in the country.  In Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine looks after the research in Ayurveda through various national research institutes. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  141. 141. Recommendations from Ministry of Ayush MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  142. 142. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  143. 143. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  144. 144. MIT-WPU, Faculty of Peace Studies
  145. 145. Stay Healthy …Live Happy…the HOLISTIC WAY !!
  146. 146. AGRICULTURE THE LIFELINE OF INDIA !
  147. 147. Why this session? ➢Agriculture is the very foundation of civilization. Without agriculture, people are disorganized ‘hunters and gatherers’ ➢All humans depend on agriculture for food – (daily needs - covid 19 crisis). ➢ This sector provides employment for more than half of the workforce of the country. ➢It is widely known fact that India is the largest producer of spices, pulses, rice, wheat and other spice products. ➢India has now become the second largest producer of vegetables and fruits in the world. ➢Indian agriculture industry has the capability to produce enough food grains to create a major difference in the economy of India.
  148. 148. What is AGRI-CULTURE ? Agri is from Latin word “ager” means a field and “culture” i.e. cultura, meaning cultivation in the strict sense of “Cultivation of the Field" Agriculture (a term which encompasses farming) is the process of producing food, fiber and other goods by the systematic raising of plants and animals. Prior to the development of plant cultivation, human beings were hunters and gatherers. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  149. 149. Historical Overview • Rigveda hymns describes plowing, irrigation, fruit and vegetable cultivation. • Other historical evidence suggests rice and cotton were cultivated in the Indus Valley and plowing patterns from the Bronze Age have been excavated at Kalibangan in Rajasthan. • Some archaeologists believe that rice was a domesticated crop along the banks of the river Ganges in the sixth millennium BC. So were species of winter cereals like barley, oats, and wheat grown in northwest India •Settled life soon followed with implements and techniques being developed for agriculture. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  150. 150. • Indian products soon reached trading networks and foreign crops were introduced. •The middle ages saw irrigation channels reach a new level of sophistication and Indian crops affected the economies of other regions of the world. • Land and water management systems were developed to provide uniform growth. • Despite some stagnation during the later modern era the independent Republic of India was able to develop a comprehensive agricultural program. (Green Revolution) MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  151. 151. Agriculture and Colonialism • Over 2500 years ago, Indian farmers had discovered and begun farming many spices and sugarcane. • On their return journey, the Macedonian soldiers carried the "honey bearing reeds“, thus spreading sugar and sugarcane agriculture. • People in India had invented, by about 500 BC, the process to produce sugar crystals. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  152. 152. IndianAgriculture after Independence • In the years since its independence, India has made immense progress towards food security. • The state of Punjab led India's Green Revolution and earned the distinction of being the country's bread basket. • Before the mid-1960s India relied on imports and food aid to meet domestic requirements. • India adopted significant policy reforms focused on the goal of food grain self-sufficiency. This ushered in India's Green Revolution. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  153. 153. Farms • A farm is an area of land that is devoted primarily to agricultural processes with the primary objective of producing food and other crops. • It is the basic facility in food production. • The name is used for specialised units such as arable farms, vegetable farms, fruit farms, dairy, pig and poultry farms, and land used for the production of natural fibres, biofuel and other commodities. • In modern times the term has been extended so as to include such industrial operations as wind farms and fish farms, both of which can operate on land or sea. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  154. 154. Farms : Classification Farming can be classified according to what it grows and how it is grown 1. Arable: Crops 2. Pastoral: Animals 3. Mixed: Crops and animals 4. Subsistence: Grown just for the farmer and his family 5. Commercial: Grown to sell 6. Intensive: High inputs of labour or capital usually small 7. Extensive: Low inputs of labour or capital 8. Sedentary: Permanently in one place 9. Nomadic: The farmers move around to find new areas to farm MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  155. 155. Effect of Climate on Farming systems • Each region in India has a specific soil and climate that is only suitable for certain types of farming. • Many regions on the western side of India experience less than 50 cm of rain annually, so the farming systems are restricted to cultivate crops that can withstand drought conditions and farmers are usually restricted to single cropping. • Gujarat, Rajasthan, South Punjab, and northern Maharashtra all experience this climate and each region grows such suitable crops like jowar, bajra, and peas. • West Coast, West Bengal, parts of Bihar, U.P. and Assam are all associated with this climate and they grow crops such as rice, sugarcane, jute, and many more. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  156. 156. Types of Crops 1. Kharif Crops Kharif crops are grown with the onset of monsoon in different parts of the country and these are harvested in September-October. Important crops grown during this season are Rice, cotton, jowar, bajra, tur (arhar), moong, urad, cotton, jute, groundnut and soyabean. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  157. 157. 2. Rabi Crops Rabi crops are sown in winter from October to December and harvested in summer from April to June. Some of the important rabi crops are wheat, barley, peas, gram and mustard. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  158. 158. 3. Zaid Crops In between the rabi and the kharif seasons, there is a short season during the summer months known as the Zaid season. Some of the crops produced during ‘zaid’ are watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, vegetables and fodder crops. Sugarcane takes almost a year to grow.
  159. 159. Types of Farming Irrigation farming Irrigation farming is when crops are grown with the help of irrigation systems by supplying water to land through rivers, reservoirs, tanks, and wells. Empirical evidence suggests that the increase in agricultural production in India is mostly due to irrigation; close to three fifths of India's grain harvest comes from irrigated land. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  160. 160. Shifting Cultivation • Shifting cultivation is a type of subsistence farming where a plot of land is cultivated for a few years until the crop yield declines due to soil exhaustion and the effects of pests and weeds. • Crops such as rain fed rice, corn, buck wheat, small millets, root crops, and vegetables are grown in this system. • 85% percent of the total cultivation in northeast India is by shifting cultivation. • Yield differs from area to area depending on local climatic factors. After harvest, the land is left fallow. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  161. 161. Commercial Agriculture • In a commercial based agriculture, crops are raised in large scale plantations or estates and shipped off to other countries for money. • These systems are common in sparsely populated areas such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra. • Wheat, cotton, sugarcane, and corn are all examples of crops grown commercially. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  162. 162. Ley Farming • In India's dry-lands, ley farming is used as a way to restore soil fertility. It involves rotations of grasses and food grains in a specific area. • It is now being promoted even more to encourage organic farming, especially in the drylands. • Ley farming acts as insurance against crop failures by frequent droughts. • Soil fertility can be increased and maintained by enhancing the natural soil biological processes. • Farming provides balanced nutrition for sustainable production through continuous turnover of organic matter in the soil. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  163. 163. Plantation Farming • This extensive commercial system is characterized by cultivation of a single cash crop in plantations of estates on a large scale. • Because it is a capital centered system, it is important to be technically advanced and have efficient methods of cultivation and tools including fertilizers and irrigation and transport facilities. • Examples of this type of farming are the tea plantations in Assam and West Bengal, the coffee plantations in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, and the rubber plantations in Kerala and Maharashtra. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  164. 164. Forestry • In contrast to a naturally regenerated forest, tree plantations are typically grown as even-aged monocultures, primarily for timber production. • These plantations are also likely to contain tree species that would not naturally grow in the area. • They may include unconventional types of trees such as hybrids, and genetically modified trees are likely to be used in the future. • Plantation owners will grow trees that are best suited to industrial applications such as pine, spruce, and eucalyptus due to their fast growth rate, tolerance of rich or degraded agricultural land, and potential to produce large quantities of raw material for industrial use. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  165. 165. Crop Rotation Many farmers in India utilise the crop rotation system to improve or maintain soil fertility, check soil erosion, reduce the build-up of pests, spread the workload on family labour, mitigate the risk of weather changes, become less reliant on agricultural chemicals, and increase the net profit. Different sequences of crop rotation: Two crops rotation i.e.: Year 1: Wheat Three crops rotation i.e.: Year 1: Wheat Year 2: Barley Year 2: Barley Year 3: Wheat again Year 3: Mustard Year 4: Wheat again MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  166. 166. Dairy Farming In 2001 India became the world leader in milk production with a production volume of 84 million tons. India has about three times as many dairy animals as the USA, which produces around 75 million tons. Dairy Farming is generally a type of subsistence farming system in India, especially in Haryana, the major producer of milk in the country. More than 40 million households in India are at least partially dependent on milk production, and developments in the dairy sector will have important repercussions on their livelihoods and on rural poverty levels MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  167. 167. Co-operative Farming • Co-operative farming refers to pooling of farming resources such as fertilizers, pesticides, farming equipment such as tractors. • It however generally excludes pooling of land unlike in collective farming where pooling of land is also done. • Co-operative farming is a relatively new system in India. Its goal is to bring together all of the land resources of farmers in such an organized and united way so that they will be collectively in a position to grow crops. • This system has become an essential feature of India's Five Year Plans. MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  168. 168. OrganicAgriculture • Organic agriculture has fed India for centuries and it is again a growing sector in India. • Organic production offers clean and green production methods without the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides and it achieves a premium price in the market place. • India has 6,50,000 organic producers, which is more that any other country. •India also has 4 million hectares of land certified as organic wild culture, which is third in the world (after Finland and Zambia). MIT-WPU, FACULTY OF PEACE STUDIES
  169. 169. Facts aboutAgriculture in India • As per the Economic Survey done in 2017-18, Agriculture contributes around 17%–18% of the country’s GDP. • About 80 percent of the population of Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Mizoram is dependent on agriculture. Therefore, these are the states with the highest agr