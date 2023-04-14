Implementing Configurable Device Security With Security Levels.pptx

Check these out next
Diving into how CalyxOS* implemented configurable device security levels to provide users options to secure their device's security further akin to Tor Browser. Covering the ideas of the team, this session aims to share the development process, the project's output, and plans on how other projects based upon AOSP can implement this feature within their OS.
*CalyxOS is an Android mobile operating system that puts privacy and security into the hands of users. Plus, proactive security recommendations and automatic updates take the guesswork out of keeping your personal data personal.
