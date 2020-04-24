Successfully reported this slideshow.
theory of gases and solid state

Gaseous state

theory of gases and solid state

  1. 1. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 61Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 61 1.THEORY OF GASES Amongst the three common states of matter, the gaseous state is the simplest. And shows greatest uniformity in behaviour. Kinetic theory of gases This theory was a generalization for about ideal gases. It was Presented by Bernoulli in 1738 and developed in 1860 by Clausious, Maxwell, Kroning, and Boltzmann. The kinetic theory is based on the following Postulates 1. A gas consists of a large number of minute particles, called atoms or molecules. Volume of individual atom or molecule is considered negligible. 2. The molecules are in a state of constant rapid motion in all possible directions, colliding with each other and with the wall of container. 3. Collision among gas molecules is perfectly elastic. i.e, there is no loss in kinetic energy and moment during such collisions. 4. There are no attractive forces between molecules or between molecules and the walls of the vessel in which the gas is contained. The molecules move completely independent of one another. 5. Pressure excerted by gas is due to collisions of gas molecules with wall of the container. 6. Kinetic energy of gas molecule depends only on absolute temperature. Kinetic energy  absolute temperature. Derivation of kinetic gas equation : From the basis of above postulate, it is possible to derive the mathematical expression, commonly known as kinetic gas equation. i.e, 21 PV mnc 3  Where P = Pressure of the gas, V = Volume of the gas, m = mass of a molecule n = number of molecules present in the given amount of gas and c = root mean square speed. Let us consider N molecules of gas, each having a mass m, enclosed in a cubical vessel of side ‘’ cm. Consider one molecule of the gas having a velocity c. This velocity can be resolved into three Components u, v, and w along three axis, x, y, and z. then c2 = u2 + v2 + w2 ...(1) Consider the movement of a molecule along the x - axis, in between opposite faces A and B, striking the wall which is Perpendicular to its motion. Since the collision is elastic and the wall remains stationary, on rebounding, only the sign of the velocity component changes. Theory of Gases and Solid StateUNIT-3
  2. 2. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 62 The momentum of the molecule before collision = +mu The momentum of the molecule after collision = -mu The change in momentum in the x direction (Px) is Px = mu – (–mu) = 2mu ...(2) After Collision, the molecule takes time equal to l/u to collide with the opposite wall ( and time equal to 2l/u to strike against the same wall again) Hence the frequency of collisions on the two opposite walls is given by u/l and the change in momentum per unit time is given by - Px/t = 2mu × u/ = 2mu2 / ...(3) The change of moment per second along x, y and z direction are 2mux2 /, 2muy2 /, and 2muz2 / , respectively. Hence, total change of momentum per second on all the faces will be : 2 2 2 2mux 2muy 2muz        2 2 22m ux uy uz    22m c  ...(4) Change of momentum per second = force Pressure = Force Area Pressure created by one molecule 2 3 2m c 6   Pressure created by n molecules 2 3 2mnc 6   2 1 mnc P 3 V  ...(5) or 21 PV mnc 3  ...(6) This equation is called kinetic gas equation. Gas laws : All the gas laws can be easily derived from the kinetic gas equation 1. Boyle’s Law At constant temperature, the volume of gas is inversely proportional to the gas pressure. 1 V P  (T = Constant) or K V P  or PV = K for two different gases : P1 V1 = P2 V2 = K
  3. 3. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 63 Boyle’s law can be verified by any one of the following ways graphically. P V (T Constant) mass Constant P PV Temperature  Constant mass Constant V Temperature  Constant mass Constant Graph between P and V at constant temperature and constant mass is called isotherms. According to Boyle’s law, PV = Constant So log P + log V = Constant log P = – log V + Constant log P log V 2. Charle’s Law At constant pressure, the volume of a given amount of a gas is directly proportional to the absolute temperature V V T (If P = Constant) V = KT or V K T  or 1 2 1 2 V V K T T   (for two or more gases) 3. Gay-Lussac’s Law At constant volume the pressure of a given amount of a gas in directly proportional to the absolute temperature P T (If V = Constant) or P = KT
  4. 4. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 64 or P K T  or 1 2 1 2 P P K T T   (for two or more gases) 4. Avogadro’s Law According to this law “equal volumes of all gases under the same conditions of temperature and Pressure Contain the same number of molecules” thus V n (at Constant T and P) or V = Kn or 1V K n  or 1 2 1 2 V V K n n   (for two or more gases) for example : 2 H2 (g) + O2 (g)  2H2 O(g) 2 moles 1 moles 2 moles 2 litres 1 litre 2 litres 1 litre 1 litre 2 1 litre 1n litre n 2 litre 1n litre The volume of one mole of a gas is called molar volume (Vm ), which is 22.4 L mol-1 at S.T.P or N.T.P 5. The Ideal Gas Equation According to Boyle’s law 1 P V  or 1 V p  ...(1) According to Charle’s law V  T ...(2) On Combining T V P  or PV T = Constant ...(3) PV R T  (R = ideal gas Constant) PV = RT (for 1 mole gas) PV nRT (for n mole gas) ...(4)
  5. 5. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 65 This equation is called ideal gas equation where, mass of the gas in gram n molarmass of the gas in gram  or n = w M ...(5) hence, eq (4) becomes PV = w M RT ...(6) or w RT P M V   or p = d RT M w d v  ...(7) These equations (6) and (7) are modified forms of gas equation The ideal gas Constant - PV = RT R = P V T  = Force volume area Temperature  =     3 2 Force length length Temperature  = Force length Temperature  = Work Temperature = Work per degree kelvin per mol = Work mol–1 K–1 Numerical Values of R : R = 0.0821 L atom mol–1 K–1 = 8.3143 Jmol–1 k–1 (SI Unit) = 8.3143 Nm mol–1 k–1 = 8.3143 Kpa dm3 mol–1 k–1 = 8.3143 m pa cm3 mol–1 k–1 = 5.189 × 1019 ev mol–1 k–1 = 1.99 cal mol–1 k–1
  6. 6. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 66 6. Graham’s law of Diffusion Ability of a gas to mix spontaneously and to form a homogenous mixture is called diffusion According to this law at constant temperature and pressure, the rate of diffusion of a gas is inversely proportional to the square root of the density of the gas. rate of diffusion  1 d (at constant T and P) 1 r d  or 1 2 2 1 r d r d  (for two gases) or 1 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 r d 2 d M r d 2 d M      M1 and M2 = molecular weight Since rate of diffusion (r) = volume of gas Timetaken then 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 1 r V / t d r V / t d   1 1 2 2 2 2 1 1 V / t d M V / t d M   1 2 2 1 2 1 V t M t V M   for gases 1 1 2 2 V n V n  1 2 2 1 n t n t  = 2 1 M M Case-I : If t1 = t2 and n = w M 1 2 2 1 2 1 w M M M w M   or 2 1 2 1 2 1 M w M M w M   or 1 2 2 1 w M w M 
  7. 7. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 67 Case-II : If V1 = V2 1 2 2 2 1 1 r t d r t d   Case-III : When volume of the two gases diffused in the same time i.e. t1 = t2 1 1 2 2 2 1 r V d r V d   Since r  P 1 1 2 2 2 1 r P M r P M  P r M        7. Dalton’s law of Partial Pressure According to this law when two or more gases, which do not react chemically are kept in a close versel, the total pressure excerted by the mixture is equal to the sum of the partial pressure of individual gases. Thus, PTotal = P1 + P2 + P3 + ............. This is dalton’s law of partial pressure, This law is applicable only when the component gases in the mixture do not react with each other for example N2 and O2 , CO + CO2 , N2 + Cl2 , CO + N2
  8. 8. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 68 2. EQUATION OF STATE OF IDEAL AND NON-IDEAL GASES A number of equation of states have been suggested to describe the P-V-T. Relationship of real gases. The earliest and the best known equation is that of Vander Walls. The Vander Wall’s Equation of State Gases which obey all the postulates of kinetic theory or which obey gas laws for the all values of temperature and pressure or which follow the ideal gas equation (PV = nRT) is called ideal or perfect gases. Almost all gases deviate from the ideal behaviour i.e, no gas is perfect and Concept of ideal gas is only theoretical. Real gas obey this equation only approximately and that too under conditions of low pressure and high temperature. The higher the pressure and the lower the temperature, the greater are the deviations from the ideal behaviour. The deviations from ideal behaviour are best represented in terms of the compressibility factor (also called the Compression factor), Z, which is defined as PV = ZnRT or Z = PV nRT or Z = PVm wRT 200 400 600 800 1000 CO CH4 NH3 Ideal gas NH3 CO CH4 H2 He 1.0 2.0 O Z P It is necessary, therefore, to apply suitable corrections to the ideal gas equation so as to make it applicable to real gases. Where - Z = Compressibility factor Greater is the departure of Z from unity, is the deviation from ideal behaviour, Thus when (1) Z = 1 ; The gas is ideal at all temperatures and pressures. (2) Z > 1 ; Shows positive deviation for example: O2 , N2 , CH4 , CO2 etc. (3) Z < 1 ; Shows negative deviation for example : H2 , He Some gases like CO2 show both negative and positive deviation
  9. 9. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 69 Vander Wall’s modified the ideal gas equation by introducing two corrections : (i) Volume Correction The ideal gas equation PV = nRT is derived on the assumption that the gas molecules are rigid spherical particles which possess a definite volume ie, they do not have finite volume Vander waal’s abandoned this assumption and suggested that a correction term nb should be subtracted from the total volume V in order to get the ideal volume which is compressible. Thus the compressible Volume n mole of gas would be (V – nb) Corrected volume Vi = V – nb ...(i) (ii) Pressure Correction In the derivation of the ideal gas equation it is assumed that there are no inter molecular forces of attraction. Actually it is not so. It is, therefore, necessary to add a correction factor P, to the pressure of the gas in order to get the ideal pressure. Therefore, The corrected Pressure ‘P’ideal = Pobs + P ...(ii) Where P is the Pressure Correction Pressure correction depends upon two factors (i) The force of attraction exerted on a single molecule which is about to strike the wall evidently depends upon the number of molecules per unit volume in the bulk of the gas (ii) The number of molecules striking the wall at any given instant also depends directly upon the density of the gas. Both these factors are proportional to the density of the gas, Therefore, the attractive force is directly proportional to the square of the density of the gas 2 P d P 2 1 V  or 2 a P V  where ‘a’ is a Constant depending upon the nature of the gas and V is Volume of 1 mole of the gas Thus Corrected pressure, Pideal = Pobs + 2 a V ...(iii) for n mole of the gas Pideal = Pobs + 2 2 n a V ...(iv) making both the correction, The ideal gas equation PV = nRT may be written as -   2 2 n a P V nb nRT V         ...(v) depends where a and b are Vander Wall’s Constant, whose value depends on the nature of the gas Normally for a >> b Unit of a = Nm4 mol-1 Unit of b = m3 mol-1
  10. 10. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 70 Case - I : When pressure is low  when the pressure is not very high, the volume V - will be sufficiently large and b may be ignored. 2 a P V RT V        or 2 aV PV RT V        or a a PV RT or PV RT V V     ...(vi) Case - II : When Pressure is high : When pressure is high than the volume (V) will be quite small. Now it may be not possible to ignore b. But, as P is quite high, the Pressure correction factor a/V2 may become negligible in Comparison to P therefore - PV = RT + Pb or PV Pb 1 RT RT   or Pb Z 1 RT   ...(vii) Case - III : When temperature is high : At high temperature the volume will become sufficiently large to make the volume of a/V2 negligible and b may also be negligible in comparision to V which is not sufficiently large. therefore - PV RT ...(viii) Case - IV for hydrogen - molecular mass of hydrogen is small hence value of ‘a’ will be small. Thus the terms a V and 2 ab V may be ignored. then the Vander Wall’s equation becomes. PV = RT + Pb or PV Pb 1 RT RT   or Pb Z 1 RT   ...(ix) The boyle temperature : The temperature at which a real gas obeys Boyle’s law is known as the boyle’s temperature (TB ). It is given by the expression. B a T bR  ...(x)
  11. 11. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 71 The Critical state (1) Critical temperature (TC ) : The temperature above which the gas cannot be liquified however, large pressure is applied. It is given by C 8a T 27Rb  (2) Critical pressure (PC ) : The minimum pressure which must be applied to a gas to liquefy it at its critical temperature. It is given by C 2 a P 27b  (3) Critical volume (VC ) : The volume occupied by one mole of the substances at its critical temperature and critical pressure It is given by CV 3b (4) Critical Compressibility factor (ZC ) : C C C C P V 3 Z 0.375 RT 8   
  12. 12. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 72 3. MAXWELL - BOLTZMANN DISTRIBUTION LAW As a result of random collisions of gaseous molecules velocity as well as direction of the movement also changes. Hence, the molecules, move with different velocities and their kinetic energies are also different. In the 19th Century, Boltzmann had shown that the probability for a molecule to have an energy E was proportional to e–E/kT N  e–E /kT or e o N N = e–E/kT ...(1) Hence, No is the total number of molecules and Ne is the number of molecules having energy, more than a reference point E, k is Boltzmann’s Constant, a fundamental constant with the value k = 1.381 × 10-23 JK-1 The fraction of molecules that have speed in the range V to V + dv is proportional to the width of the range, and is written f(v) dv, where f (v) is called the distribution of speed. The precise form of f for molecules of a gas at a temperature T was derived by J.C. maxwell, and is 2 3 /2 2 mv /2RTm f(v) 4 V e 2 RT         ...(2) This expression is called Maxwell distribution of speed. The Maxwell’s distribution of molecular velocities is plotted as - T1 T2 T3 Velocity Most Probable Velocity T > T > T3 2 1 FractionofMolecules Fig. : The Maxwell’s Distribution of Molecular Velocities. We see that the fraction of molecules having velocities greater than zero increases with an increase in velocity, reaches a maximum and then falls off towards zero again at higher velocities. The important features of the curves are : (1) The fraction of molecules with too low or too high velocities is very small (2) There are certain velocities for which the fraction of molecules is maximum. This is called the most probable velocity. Effect of temperature on distribution of molecular velocities : The average speed, vmean , of the molecules depends on the temperature and their molar mass. as vmean  1/ 2 T M      
  13. 13. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 73 That is, the average speed increases as the square root of the temperature and decrease as the square root of the molar mass. Thus, the average speed is high for light molecules at high temperature The distribution itself gives more information than the average value. For instance, the tail towards high speed is longer at high temperature than at low, which indicates that at high temperatures more molecules in a sample have speeds much higher than average Relativenumberofmolecules Low temperature or high molecular mass. Intermediate temperature or molecular mass High temperature or low molecular mass Speed, V Fig. : The distribution of molecular speeds with temperature and molar mass Kinds of molecular speeds : (i) The Rms speed (ii) The average speed (iii) The most probable speed (i) The Root Mean Square Speed (Rms) : It is the square root of the mean of the squares of the velocity of a large number of molecules of the same gas vrms = 22 2 2 1 2 3 nv v v ...v n    vrms = 3PV 3RT 3P M M d   (ii) The Average Speed : It is the average of the various velocities possessed by the molecules vav = 1 2 3 nv v v .........v n    vav = 8RT 8KT M M    It is related to Rms speed Average speed = 0.9213 × Rms speed Rms speed = 1.085 × average speed (iii) Most Probable Speed : This is defined as the speed possessed by maximum number of molecules of a gas at a given temperature It is equal to = 2RT M
  14. 14. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 74 Vmp = 2RT 2PV 2P M M d   Vmp = 0.816 Rms Vrms = 1.224 Vmp vmp : vav : vrms 2RT M : 8RT M : 3RT M 2 : 8  : 3 1 : 1.128 : 1.224
  15. 15. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 75 4. EQUIPARTITION OF ENERGY A molecule has a certain number of motional degree of freedom such as the ability to translate (the motion of its centre of mass through space), rotate around its centre of mass, or vibrate ( as its bond length and angles change, leaving its centre of mass unmoved) . According to ‘equipartition theorem’, the average energy associated with each degree of freedom of a molecule is 1/2 kT. From the kinetic theory of gases we know that the average translation kinetic energy of a molecule of an ideal gas is given by E = 3 2 kT ...(i) According to law of equipartition of energy ( or equipartition theorem), the total energy of a molecule is divided equally amongst the various degree of freedom of the molecules The distribution of kinetic energy along x, y and z direction is given by - E = Ex + Ey + Ez ...(ii) Since the motion of gas molecules is random and the motion along the three cartesian axis is equally Probable, hence Ex = Ey = Ez = 1 3 rd of E = 1 2 kT ...(iii) If a gaseous species has n1 translation degree of freedom, n2 rotation degree of freedom, and n3 vibration degree of freedom, then the total energy of the species is given by E = n1 (kT/2) + n2 (kT/2) + n3 (kT/2)...(iv)
  16. 16. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 76 5. SOLID STATE In solid state molecules, atoms or ions are closely packed due to intramolecular attraction forces and cannot move at random. The characteristic properties of solid state The following are the characteristic properties of the solid state 1. They have definite shape, size and volume. 2. They are rigid, incompressible and have high density. 3. Intermolecular forces are very strong. 4. Intermolecular distances are short. 5. Translation motion is absent. 6. Vibrational motion about their mean position is present. Classification of Solids Solids can be divided into two classes on the basis of nature of order present in the arrangement of their constituent particles. 1. Crystalline solids 2. Amorphous solids 1. Crystalline Solids In crystalline solids the arrangement of constituent particles is well ordered and regular. They consist of a large number of small crystals. Characteristics 1. They have definite geometry. 2. Definite heat of fusion. 3. Melt a sharp and characteristic temperature. 4. Crystalline solids are an isotropic. Some of their physical properties such as electrical resistance, reflective index are different in different directions. Anisotropy in crystals is due to different arrangement of particles along different direction. AB Fig : Anisotropic behaviour of crystals. 5. They are considered as “true solids”. Examples - NaCl, quartz, diamond, sugar(sucrose) etc. 2. Amorphous Solids The term ‘amorphous’ has been derived from a greek word ‘Omorphe’ meaning sharpless. In amorphous solid, the arrangement of constituent particles is irregular and has only short range order.
  17. 17. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 77 Characteristics 1. They does not have definite geometry due to irregular arrangement of particles. 2. Amorphous solids do not have sharp melting points and do not change abruptly into liquids. 3. Amorphous solids are isotropic in nature, their physical properties are same in all directions. Isotropy in crystals is due to irregular arrangement along all directions. 4. These are considered as “pseudo solids” or “super cooled liquids” because they have a tendency to flow, though very slowly. Examples - Rubber, glass, plastic, starch, protein etc. Classification of crystalline solids : All crystalline solids are classified into following categories depending on the nature of intermolecular forces. TYPES OF SOLID FORCES PROPERTIES EXAMPLES               1. Molecular solids (i) Non polar Dispersion or London Soft, very low M.P, Ar, CCl4 , H2 , I2 , CO2 forces insulator (ii) Polar Dipole-dipole interaction Soft, low M.P, HCl, SO2 insulator (iii) Hydrogen Hydrogen bonding Hard, low M.P H2 O (ice) bonded insulator 2. Ionic solids Coulombic or Hard, High M.P NaCl, CsCl, Zns, electrostatic Insulator CaF2 , 3. Metallic solids Metallic bonding Hard, fairly high Fe, Cu, Ag, Mg M.P, conductors in solid state as well as in molten state 4. Covalent solids Covalent bonding Hard, very high M.P SiO2 , SiC, Insulator but C(graphite) diamond conductor(exception) Crystal Lattice and Unit Cell A regular three dimensional arrangement of points in space is called a crystal lattice. It is also called space lattice. It can also be defined as an array of identical points showing how molecules, atoms or ions are arranged in different sites, in three dimensional space. Unit Cells : A space lattice can be subdivided into a number of small cells known as unit cells. It can be defined as the smallest portion of a crystal lattice which, when repeated in different directions, generates the entire lattice. Unit Cell Fig : A portion of a Three Dimensional Cubic Lattice and Its Units Cell
  18. 18. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 78 Types of Unit Cells Unit cells can be divided into four categories 1. Simple Cubic/Primitive Unit Cells Lattice points are present only at each corner of the cube. 2. Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell (FCC) Lattice points are present at the corners as well as at the centre of each face of the cube 3. Body Centered Cubic Cell (BCC) : Lattice points present at the corners as well as at the centre of the cube. 4. End Centered Cubic Unit Cell (ECC) Lattice points present at the corners as well as centre of alternate face. Any Cube Contain 1. 8 corners – 1 8 per corner contribution 2. 6 faces – 1 2 per face contribution 3. 12 edges – 1 4 per edge contribution 4. 1 body centre – 1 per body centre contribution 5. 4 body diagonal – 1 per body diagonal contribution 6. Each face contain 2 face diagonal – 1 2 per face diagonal contribution
  19. 19. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 79 In a simple cubic unit cell, each corner atom is shared between 8 unit cells. An atom at face centre of unit cell is shared between 2 unit cells. Calculation of Number of Atoms Per Unit Cell 1. Primitive or simple cubic unit cell : 8 corners × 1 8 per corner contribution = 1 atom/unit cell 2. Face centered cubic unit cell (FCC) : (i) 8 corners × 1 8 per corner contribution = 1 atom/unit cell + (ii) 6 faces × 1 2 per face contribution = 3 atom/unit cell Total number of atoms per unit cell = 4 atom / unit cell 3. Body centered cubic cell (BCC) : (i) 8 corners × 1 8 per corner contribution = 1 atom/unit cell + (ii) 1 body centre × 1 per body centre contribution = 1 atom/unit cell Classification of Crystal System Crystal system can be classified into seven categories depending upon edge length and axial angles. =90° =90° =90° c b a (Cubic) a = b = c = = = 90°   (Tetragonal) a = b c = = = 90°   =90° =90° =90° c b a (Orthorhombic) a b = c = = = 90°   =90° =90° =90° c b a
  20. 20. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 80 (Hexagonal) a = b c = = 90°  = 120° (Rhombohedral) a = b = c = = 90°   (Monoclinic) a b c  = = 90°  90° =120° =90 °=90° a b c 90°  =90 ° =90° c b a (Triclinic) a b c  90°     c b a    Seven primitive unit cells and their possible variations as centered unit cells has been listed in following table. Crystal System Edge length Axial Angles Unit cells Examples Cubic a = b = c = = = 90° P, BCC, FCC NaCl, Zinc blende Tetragonal a = b  c = = = 90° P, BCC TiO2 , CaSO4 , SnO2 white tin Orthorhombic a  b  c = = = 90° P, BCC, Rhombic sulphur, FCC, ECC KNO3 , BaSO4 Rhombohedral or a = b = c = =  90° P Calcite (CaCO3 ), Trigonal HgS (cinnabar) Hexagonal a = b  c = = 90° P Graphite, ZnO, CdS  120° Monoclinic a  b  c  =  = 90° P, ECC Monoclinic sulphur,  90° Na2 SO4 .10 H2 O Triclinic a  b  c       90° P K2 Cr2 O7 ,CuSO4 ·5H2 O, H3 BO3 All crystal systems do not have simple crystal lattice some are more complex. Bravais pointed out that there can be 14-different ways in which similar points can be arranged in a three dimensional space. Thus the total number of Bravais lattice are 14.
  21. 21. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 81 RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN EDGE LENGTH AND RADIUS 1. For a Primitive unit cell : atoms at corners are in contact with adjacent atoms. i.e. a = 2r 2. For FCC unit cell : Atoms on face diagonal are in contact Length of face diagonal = r + 2r + r = 4r In triangle ABC, i.e. 4r = 2 a (i) a = 4r / 2 a (ii) d = 2r. (Here d = distance between two nearest atoms) 3. For BCC unit cell : Atoms on body diagonal are in contact with each other i.e. Length of body diagonal = r + 2r + r = 4r Also, body diagonal = 4r = 3 a Illustration - 1 Al crystallizes in a CCP structure. Its metallic radius is 125 pm. (i) What is the length of side of the unit cell? (ii) How many unit cells are there in 1cm3 of Al? Sol. (i) In CCP a = 2 2 r = 2 × 4.14 × 125 pm = 354 pm (ii) Volume of 1 unit cell = (3.54 × 10–10 )3 = 4.44 × 10–23 cm3 unit cell in 1cm3 = 23 1 4.44x10 = 2.25 × 1022 Illustration - 2 Lithium iodide crystal has a face-centred cubic unit cell. If the edge length of the unit cell is 620 pm, determine the ionic radius of I-ion. Sol. As LiI has fcc arrangement, I-ions will occupy the corners and face-centres. These ions will touch each other along the face diagonal.
  22. 22. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 82 A I – I – I – I – I – a a B  Face diagonal AB = 4r1 = a2 + a2 = 2a  r1 = 2a / 4 = 1.414 × 620 pm / 4 = 219.17 pm Illustration - 3 CsCl has bcc structure with at the centre and ion at each corner. If rCs+ = 1.69Å and rCl– = 1.81Å, what is the edge length "a" of the cube ? Sol. Assuming the closest approach between and ions, the internuclear separation is one-half of the cubic diagonal i.e. 1.69 + 1.81 = 3.50 = a3 / 2 a = 2 × 3.5 / 3 = 4.04Å INTERSTITIAL VOIDS These are of four types (1) Trigonal void : This site is formed when three spheres lie at the vertices of an equilateral triangle. Size of the trigonal site is given by the following relation, r = 0.155 R r = Radius of the spherical trigonal void R = Radius of closely packed spheres Trigonal (2) Tetrahedral voids : In close packing arrangement, each sphere in the second layer rests on the hollow (triangular void) in three touching spheres in the first layer. The centres of theses four spheres are at the corners of a regular tetrahedral. The vacant space between these four touching spheres is called tetrahedral void. In a close packing, the number of tetrahedral void is double the number of spheres, so there are two tetrahedral voids for each sphere Tetrahedral void Radius of the tetrahedral void relative to the radius of the sphere is 0.225 i.e. rvoid / rsphere = 0.225 In a multi layered close packed structure , there is a tetrahedral hole above and below each atom he (3) Octahedral Voids : The interstitial void formed by combination of two triangular voids of the first and second layer is called octahedral void, because this is enclosed between six spheres, centres of which occupy corners of a regular octahedron there is twice as many tetrahedral holes as there are in close packed atoms
  23. 23. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 83 In close packing, the number of octahedral voids is equal to the number of spheres. Thus, there is only one octahedral void associated with each sphere. Radius of the octahedral void in relation to the radius of the sphere is 0.414 i.e. (4) cubic void : The cubic void is formed when atoms /ions are placed i9n such a way they forms a cube the space in the center of the cube is cubic void . Radius of the octahedral void in relation to the radius of the sphere is 0.732 Cubic Void The decreasing order of sizes of voids cubic void Octahedral Voids Tetrahedral voids Trigonal void CALCULATION INVOLVING UNIT CELL DIMENSIONS From the unit cell dimensions, it is possible to calculate the volume of the unit cell. Knowing the density of the metal. We can calculate the mass of the atoms in the unit cell. The determination of the mass of a single atom gives an accurate determination of Avogadro constant. Suppose edge of unit cell of a cubic crystal determined by X - Ray diffraction is a, d is density of the solid substance and M is the molar mass, then in case of cubic crystal Volume of a unit cell = a3 Mass of the unit cell = no. of atoms in the unit cell × mass of each atom = Z × m Here Z = no. of atoms present in one unit cell m = mass of a single atom Mass of an atom present in the unit cell = m/NA Density d = mass of unit cell / volume of unit cell = Z.M / a3 d = Z.M. / a3 × NA Note : Density of the unit cell is same as the density of the substance Illustration 1 : An element having atomic mass 60 has face centred cubic unit cell. The edge length of the unit cell is 400 pm. Find out the density of the element? Sol. Unit cell edge length = 400 pm = 400 × 10–10 cm Volume of unit cell = (400 × 10–10 )3 = 64 × 10–24 cm3 Mass of the unit cell = No. of atoms in the unit cell × mass of each atom No. of atoms in fcc unit cell = 8 × 1/8 + 6 × 1/2 = 4  Mass of unit cell = 4 × 60 / 6.023 × 1023 Density of unit cell = mass of unit cell / volume of unit cell = 4 × 60 / 6.023 × 1023 × 64 × 10–24 = 6.2 g/cm3
  24. 24. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 84 Illustration 2 : An element has a body centred cubic (bcc) structure with a cell edge of 288 pm. The density of the element is 7.2 g/cm3 . How many atoms are present in 208 g of the element? Sol. Volume of unit cell = (288×10–10 )3 cm3 = 2.39 × 10–23 cm3 Volume of 208 g of the element = mass / volume = 208 / 7.2 = 28.88cm3 No of unit cells in this volume = 28.88 / 2.39 × 10–23 = 12.08 × 1023 Since each bcc unit cell contains 2 atoms no of atom in 208 g = 2 × 12.08 × 1023 = 24.16 × 1023 atom Illustration 3 : A compound formed by elements X & Y, Crystallizes in the cubic structure, where X is at the corners of the cube and Y is at the six face centers. What is the formula of the compound? If side length is 5A°, estimate the density of the solid assuming atomic weight of X and Y as 60 and 90 respectively. Sol. From eight corner atoms one atoms (X) contributes to one unit cell. From six face centres, three atoms (Y) contributes to one unit cell. So, the formula of the compound is XY3 . As we know that, p = n × Mm / NA × a3 = , here n = 1 Molar mass of XY3 Mm = 60 + 3 × 90 = 330 gm p = 1 × 330 / 6.023 × 1023 × (5 × 10–8 )3 gm/cm3 a = 5Å = 5 × 10–8 cm = 330 / 6.023 × 1023 × 125 × 10–24 gm/cm3 = 4.38 gm / cm3 Illustration 4 : Lithium borohydrides, LiBH4 , crystallizes in an orthorhombic system with 4 molecules per unit cell. The unit cell dimensions are: a = 6.81 Å, b = 4.43 Å and c = 7.17 Å. Calculate the density of the crystal. Take atomic mass of Li = 7, B = 11 and H = 1 a.m.u. Sol. Molar mass of LiBH4 = 7 + 11 + 4 = 22 g mol–1 Mass of the unit cell = 4 × 22 gmol–1 / 6.02 × 1023 mol–1 = 14.62 × 10–23 g Volume of the unit cell = a × b × c = (6.81 × 10–8 cm) (4.43 × 10–8 cm) (7.17 × 10–8 cm) = 21.63 × 10–23 cm3 Density of the unit cell = Mass / Volume = 14.62 × 10–23 g / 21.63 × 10–23 cm3 = 0.676 gcm–3 Illustration 5 : An element crystallizes into a structure which may be described by a cubic type of unit cell having one atom in each corner of the cube and two atoms on one of its face diagonals. If the volume of this unit cell is 24 x 10–24 cm3 and density of the element is 7.20gm/cm3 , calculate no. of atoms present in 200gm of the element. Sol. Number of atoms contributed in one unit cell = one atom from the eight corners + one atom from the two face diagonals = 1 + 1 = 2 atoms
  25. 25. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 85 6. CLOSE PACKING IN CRYSTALS In solids, the constituent particles are closely packed, leaving the minimum vacant space. a. Close packing in one dimension There is only one way of arranging spheres in a one dimensional close packed structure, that is to arrange them in a row and touching each other. Close packing of spheres in one dimension Total number of atoms per unit cell = 2 atoms/unit cell The number of nearest neighbour of a particle is called its coordination number. Thus in one dimensional close packed arrangement the coordination number is 2. b. Close Packing in Two Dimensions There are two common ways in which sphere of equal size can be packed. Arrangement -(i) (Hexagonal close packing) Arrangement -(ii) (Square close packing) Fig. : Two common ways of packing spheres of equal size. In arrangement - (i), the spheres are packed in such a manner that the second row is placed above the first one in a manner such that its spheres fit in the depression of the first row. In this type of arrangement each sphere is surrounded by six other similar spheres and two dimensional coordination number is 6. The volume occupied by the spheres in arrangement-I is 52.4 %. In this layer there are some empty space (voids). These are triangular in shape. Triangular void In arrangement - (ii), the spheres are packed in such a way that the second row is placed in contact with the first one such that the spheres of the second row are exactly above those of the first row. The spheres of the two rows are aligned horizontally as well as vertically. In this type of arrangement each sphere is surrounded by four other similar spheres and two dimensional coordination number is 4. The volume occupied by the spheres in arrangement-(ii) is 60.4%. c. Close packing in Three Dimensions All the real structures are three dimensional structures. They can be obtained by stacking two dimensional layers one above the other. Three dimensional close packing can be classified into two categories. (A) Three Dimensional Close Packing from Two Dimensional Square Close Packing Case - I :  In this type of close packing the second layer is placed over the first layer such that the spheres of the upper layer are exactly above those of the first layer.
  26. 26. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 86  In this arrangement, spheres of both the layers are perfectly aligned horizontally as well as vertically similarly, we may place more layers one above the other.  If the arrangement of spheres in the first layer is called ‘A‘ type, all the layers have the same arrangement is also called AAA...type pattern.  The lattice thus generated is the simple cubic lattice and its unit cell is the primitive cubic unit cell. A A A Simple Cubic lattice or ‘ AAA....type pattern Coordination number = 6 Packing fraction = 52.4 Case - II : In this type of close packing the second layer is placed over the first layer such that the spheres of second layer are placed in the depressions of the first layer and the third layer is placed over the second layer such that the spheres of the third layer are exactly aligned with those of the first layer, this pattern is also known as ABAB...type or body centered lattice. B A Body centred cubic lattice or ABAB.... type pattern Coordination number = 8 Packing fraction = 68% (B) Three dimensional close packing from two dimensional hexagonal close packed layers In this type of close packing, the second layer is placed over the first layer such that the spheres fit in the depression of the first row. It can be observed that not all the triangular voids of the first layer are covered by the spheres of the second layer. This gives the different arrangements wherever a sphere of the second layer is above the void of the first layer or vice versa a tetrahedral is formed. These voids are called tetrahedral voids because a tetrahedral is formed when the centres of these four spheres are joined. Octahedral void Tetrahedral void
  27. 27. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 87 Tetrahedral void Octahedral void At the other places, the triangular voids in the second layer are above the triangular voids in the first layer, and the triangular shapes of these sphere do not overlap. Such voids are called octahedral voids. These voids are surrounded by six spheres. The number of these two types of voids depend upon the number of close packed spheres. Let the number of close packed spheres be N, then : The number of octahedral voids = N The number of tetrahedral voids = 2N To build up the third layer of spheres, there are two alternative ways In the first way the spheres are of third layer are placed on the hollows of second layer. It is observed that each sphere of third layer lies exactly above the spheres of first layer. When this is continued indefinitely, the system obtained arrangement is found to possess hexagonal symmetry and is called hexagonal close packing of spheres and is abbreviated as hcp-3D or ABAB..... Alayer B-layer A-layer A B A In the second way, spheres are placed on the unoccupied hollows of the first layer. It is observed spheres of the third layer do not come over those of first layer. This arrangement of close packing is referred to as cubic close packing (CCP) or ABCABC....... A B A Alayer B-layer A-layer C  It is noted that in both the above systems hcp or ccp, each sphere is surrounded by twelve others so the coordination number of hcp or ccp is 12 and packing fraction is 74%.  Most of the metals belong to S-block and d-block elements possess any of the close packing arrangements. Structure Metals hcp Mg, Zn, Mo, V, Cd ccp or fcc Cu, Ag, Au, Ni, Pt bcc Li, Na, K, Rb, Cs, Ba
  28. 28. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 88 7. X-RAYS Atoms, molecules or ions are two small to be seen with naked eye. The arrangement of particles in crystalline solid is determined indirectly by X-ray diffraction The German physicist M.Von Laue (1879-1960), in 1913, suggested the possibility of diffraction of X-ray by crystals This observation has proved to be highly useful in determining structures and dimensions of crystals as well as in the study of a number of properties of X-ray themselves. The Bragg Equation Bragg Pointed out that unlike reflection of ordinary light, the reflection of X-ray can take place only at certain angles which are determined by the wave length of the X-rays and the distance between the planes in the crystal. The fundamental equation which gives a simple relation between the wavelength of the X-rays, the interplanar distance in the crystal and the angle of reflection, is known as the Bragg equation. Derivation of The Bragg Equation Suppose a beam of X-rays falls on the crystal at glancing angle , as shown. Some of the rays are reflected from the upper plane, some from the second and some from the lower planes. A strong reflected beam will result only if all the reflected rays are in phase. The waves reflected by different planes will be in phase with one another only if the difference in the path length of the waves reflected from the success phase is equal to an integral number of wave length. O L N M D E F A B C (X-ray re ection from a Crystal)fl   OL and OM are the perpendicular drawn to the incident and reflected beam, it will be seen that the difference in the path lengths (say, s) of the waves reflected from the first two planes is given by S = LN + NM ...(1) This should be equal to a whole number multiple of wave length , i.e., LN + NM = n ...(2) Since the triangles OLN and OMN are Congruent, hence LN = NM 2LN = n or 2dsin n   ...(3) This relation is called Bragg’s equation. Distance between two successive planes d can be calculated from this equation
  29. 29. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 89 With X-rays of definite wavelength, reflections at various angles will be observed for a given set of planes separated by a distance d. These reflections correspond to n = 1, 2, 3 and so on and are spoken of as first order, second order, third order and so on. With each successive order, the angle  increases and the intensity of the reflected beam weakens. Atomic radii It is defined as half the distance between nearest neighbouring atoms in a crystals. It is expressed in terms of length of the edge (a) of the unit cell of the crystal. S.No. Unit cell Atomic Radius 1. Simple cubic (SC) structure a r 2  2. Face centered (FCC) cubic structure a r 2 2  3. Body-centered cubic structure (BCC) 3a r 4  Ionic Crystals In ionic crystals, the units occupying lattice points are positive and negative ions. In sodium chloride, for example, the units are Na+ ions and Cl– ions. Each ion of a given sign in held by coulombic force of attraction to all ions of opposite sign.  The number of oppositely charged ions surrounding each ion is termed its coordination number  The Coordination number commonly encountered in ionic crystals are 8 (body-centred cubic arrangement), 6 (octahedral arrangement) and 4 (tetrahedral arrangement) In ionic Crystals, the Coordination numbers as well as the geometrical shapes of the crystals depends mainly on the relative sizes of ions. The ratio of the radii of the positive and negative ions is called radius ratio. Radius of positive ion(cation) Radius ratio Radius of negative ion(anion)  = c a r r The following table shows the radius ratio values, permitted coordination numbers and the shapes of ionic crystals : Radius ratio Coordination Arrangement of anions Examples number around the cations 0.155-0.225 3 Triangular 2 3B O 0.225-0.414 4 Tetrahedral ZnS 0.414-0.732 6 Octahedral NaCl 0.732-1.000 8 Cubic (body-centred) CsCl STRUCTURE OF IONIC COMPOUNDS Simple ionic compounds are of two types i.e. AB and AB2 type. From the knowledge of close packed structures and the voids developed there in, we can have an idea about the structures of simple ionic compounds. Among the two ions, constituting the binary compounds, the anions usually constitute the space lattice with hcp or ccp type of arrangements whereas the cations, occupy the interstitial voids
  30. 30. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 90 (a) If the anions (B– ) constitute the crystal lattice and all octahedral voids are occupied by cations (A+ ), then the formula of the ionic solid is AB. (b) Similarly, if half of the tetrahedral voids are occupied by cations, then the formula of the solid crystal becomes A+ B– . (c) When the anions (B–2 ) are constituting space lattice and all the tetrahedral voids are occupied by the cations (A+ ), then the formula of the solid crystal will be A2 B. Ionic compounds of the type AB Ionic compounds of the type AB have three types of crystalline structures. (a) ZnS type (b) NaCl types (c) CsCl types 1. Sodium chloride (Rock salt) type structure The sodium chloride structure is composed of Na+ and Cl– ions. The number of sodium ions is equal to that of Cl– ions. The radii of Na+ and Cl– ions 95 pm and 181 pm giving the radius ratio of 0.524 rNA+ / rCr = 95 / 181 = 0.524 The radius ratio of 0.524 for NaCl suggest an octahedral void. Thus the salient features of this structure are as follows: (i) Chloride ions (In a typical unit cell) are arranged in cubic close packing (ccp). In this arrangement, Cl– ions are present at the corners and at the centre of each face of the cube. This arrangement is also regarded as face centred cubic arrangement (fcc). (ii) The sodium ions are present in all the octahedral holes. (iii) Since, the number of octahedral holes in ccp structure is equal to the number of anions, every octahedral hole is occupied by Na+ ions. So that the formula of sodium chloride is NaCl i.e. stoichiometry of NaCl is 1:1. Na ion are represented+ by hollow circles Cl ion are represented – by lled circlesfi Na ion Octahedrally + Surrounded by six Cl ions. – Cl ion Octahedrally – Surrounded by Six Na ions+ (The rock salt structure) Unit cell structure of NaCl (iv) Since there are six octahedral holes around each chloride ions, each Cl– ion is surrounded by 6 Na+ ions. Similarly each Na+ ion is surrounded by 6 Cl– ions. Therefore, the coordination number of Cl- as well as of Na+ ions is six. This is called 6:6 coordination. (v) It should be noted that Na+ ions to exactly fit the octahedral holes, the radius ratio rNA + / rCr should be equal to 0.414. However, the actual radius ratio (rNA + / rCr = 0.524) exceeds this value. Therefore to accommodate large Na+ ions, the Cl– ions move apart slightly i.e. they do not touch each other and form an expanded face centred lattice.
  31. 31. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 91 (vi) The unit cell of sodium chloride has 4 sodium and 4 chloride ions as calculated below No of sodium ions = 12 (at edge centres) × 1/4 + 1 (at body centre) × 1= 4 No of chloride ions = 8(at corner) × 1/8+6 (at face centres) × 1/2 = 4 Thus, the number of NaCl units per unit cell is 4. (vii) The edge length of the unit cell of NaCl type of crystal is 2(r+R) (r = radii of Na+ ion) (R = radii of Cl– ion) a = 2 (rNA + + rCr ) Thus, the distance between Na+ and Cl– ions = a/2 Most of the halides of alkali metals, oxides and sulphides of alkaline earth metals have this type of structures. Some of the common examples are NaI, KCl, RbI, RbF, NH4Cl, NH4Br, AgCl, AgBr and AgI. Ferrous oxide also has sodium chloride, types structure in which O–2 ions are arranged in ccp and Fe+2 ions occupy octahedral ions. However, this oxide is always non - stoichiometric and has the composition. It can be explained on the assumption that some of the Fe+2 ion are replaced by 2/3rd as many Fe+3 ions in the octahedral voids. 2. Zinc blende (ZnS) type structures (sphelerite) The zinc sulphide crystals are composed of equal number of Zn+2 and S2– ions. The radii of the two ions (Zn+2 = 74 pm and S–2 = 184 pm) led to the radius (r+ / r– ) as 0.40 which suggests a tetrahedral arrangement. rZn +2 / rS –2 = 0.40 The salient features of this structure are as follows (i) The Zinc ions are arranged in ccp arrangement, i.e. sulphide ions are present at the corners and the centres of each face of the cube (ii) Zinc ions occupy tetrahedral hole. Only half of the tetrahedral holes are occupied by Zn+2 so that the formula of the zinc sulphide is ZnS i.e. the stoichiometry of the compound is 1:1 (Only alternate tetrahedral holes are occupied by Zn+2 ) Zinc blende structure zinc sulphide S2– Zn +2 (iii) Since the void is tetrahedral, each zinc ion is surrounded by four sulphide ions and each sulphide ion is surrounded tetrahedrally by four zinc ions. Thus zinc sulphide has 4:4 Co - ordination. (iv) For exact fitting of Zn+2 in the tetrahedral holes, formed by close packing of S-2 ions, the ratio Zn+2 /S–2 should be 0.225. Actually this ratio is slightly large (0.40) (v) There are four Zn+2 ions and four S–2 ions per unit cell as calculated below: No. of S–2 ions = 8(at corners) × 1/8 + 6(at face centres) × 1/2 = 4 No. of Zn+2 ions = 4(within the body) × 1 = 4
  32. 32. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 92 Thus, the number of ZnS units per unit cell is equal to 4. Some more examples of ionic solids having Zinc blende structures are CuC, CuBr, CuI, AgI, beryllium sulphide. Illustration 6 : If silver iodide crystallizes in a zinc blende structure with I– ions forming the lattice then calculate fraction of the tetrahedral voids occupied by Ag+ ions. Sol. In AgI, if there are nI– ions, there will be nAg+ ions. As I– ions form the lattice, number of tetrahedral voids = 2n. As there are nAg+ ions to occupy these voids, therefore fraction of tetrahedral voids occupied by Ag+ ions = n/2n = ½ = 50%. 3. The Wurtzite structures It is an alternate form in which ZnS occurs in nature. The main features of this structure are (i) Sulphide ions have HCP arrangement and zinc ions occupy tetrahedral voids. (ii) Only half the alternate tetrahedral voids are occupied by Zn+2 ions. (iii) Coordinate no. of Zn+2 ions as well as S–2 ions is 4. Thus, this structure has 4 : 4 coordination. (iv) No. of Zn+2 ions per unit cell = 4(within the unit cell) × 1 + 6(at edge centres) × 1/3 = 6 Zn+2 S–2 No. of S–2 ions per unit cell = 12(at corners) × 1/6 + 2 (at face centres) × 1/2 + 3 (within the unit cell) × 1 = 6 Thus, there are 6 formula units per unit cell. 4. Caesium chloride (CsCl) structure The caesium chloride crystal is composed of equal number of caesium (Cs+ ) and Chloride Cl– ions. The radii of two ions (Cs+ = 169 pm and Cl– = 181 pm) led to radius ratio of rCS + to rCl – as 0.93 which suggest a body centred cubic structure having a cubic hole rCS + to rCl – = 169 / 181 = 0.93 (i) The chloride ion form the simple cubic arrangement and the caesium ions occupy the cubic interstitial holes. In other words Cl– ions are at the corners of a cube whereas Cs+ ion is at the centre of the cube or vice versa (ii) Each Cs+ ion is surrounded by 8 Cl– ions and each Cl– ion in surrounded by 8 Cs+ ions. Thus the Co - ordination number of each ion is eight. The salient features of this structure are as follows:
  33. 33. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 93 Caesium Chloride structure (iii) For exact fitting of Cs+ ions in the cubic voids the ratio rCS + / rCl – should be equal to 0.732. However, actually the ratio is slightly larger (0.93). Therefore packing of Cl– ions slightly open up to accommodate Cs+ ions. (iv) The unit cell of caesium chloride has one Cs+ ion and one Cl– ion as calculated below No. of Cl– ion 8(at corners) × 1/8 = 1 No. of Cs+ ion = 1(at body centre) × 1 = 1 Thus, number of CsCl units per unit cell is 1 (v) Relation between radius of cation and anion and edge length of the cube, rCS to rCl = a3/2 Other common examples of this type of structure are CsBr, CsI, TlCl, TlBr Higher coordination number in CsCl(8:8) suggest that the caesium chloride lattice is more stable than the sodium chloride lattice in which Co - ordination number is 6:6. Actually the caesium chloride lattice is found to be 1% more stable than the sodium chloride lattice. Then the question arises why NaCl and other similar compounds do not have CsCl type lattice - This is due to their smaller radius ratio. Any attempt to pack 8 anions around the relatively small cation (Li+ , Na+ , K+ , Rb+ ) will produce a state in which negative ions will touch each other, sooner they approach a positive ion. This causes unstability to the lattice. Effect of temperature on crystal structure Increase of temperature decreases the coordination of number, e.g. upon heating to 760 K, the CsCl type crystal structure having coordination 8:8 changed to NaCl type crystal structures having coordination 6:6. High temp CsCl type crystal  NaCl type crystal (8.8 coordination) (6.6 Co-ordination) Effect of pressure on crystal structure Increase of pressure increases the Co - ordination number during crystallization e.g. by applying pressure, the NaCl type crystal structure having 6:6 coordination number changes to CsCl type crystal having coordination number 8:8 highpressure NaCl type crystal  CsCl type crystal (8.8 coordination) (6.6 Co-ordination) IONIC COMPOUND OF THE TYPE AB2 Calcium fluoride (Fluorite) structure s The salient features of fluorite structure are (i) The Ca+2 ions are arranged in ccp arrangement, i.e. these ions occupy all the corners and the centres of each face of the cube (ii) The F– ions occupy all the tetrahedral holes.
  34. 34. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 94 (iii) Since there are two tetrahedral holes for each Ca+2 ion and F– ions occupy all the tetrahedral holes, there will be two F– ions for each Ca+2 ions, thus the stoichiometry of the compound is 1:2. (iv) Each Ca+2 ion is surrounded by 8F– ions and each F– ions is surrounded by 4Ca+2 ions. The Coordination number of Ca+2 ion is eight and that of F– ion is four, this is called 8:4 Coordination. Unit cell representation of Ca structure +2 (v) Each unit cell has 4 calcium ions and 8 fluoride ions as explained below No. of Ca+2 ions = 8(at corners) × 1/8 + 6 (at face centres)´1/2 No. of F ions = 8 (within the body) × 1 = 8 Thus the number of CaF2 units per unit cell is 4. Other examples of structure are SrF2 , BaCl2 , BaF2 , PbF2 , CdF2 , HgF2 , CuF2 , SrCl2 , etc. Ionic compound of A2 B type The compound having A2 B formula are compounds having anti fluorite structure Anti fluorite structure is having arrangement of cations and anions opposite to the fluorite structure Li2 O has an anti fluorite structure. (i) In the crystal structure of Li2 O, the O–2 ions constitute a cubic close packed lattice (fcc structure) and the Li+ ions occupy all the tetrahedral voids (ii) Each oxide ion, O–2 ion is in contact with 8 Li+ ions and each Li+ ions having contact with 4 oxide ion. Therefore, Li2 O has 4:8 coordination Examples - Na2 O, K2 O, K2 S, Na2 S, Rb2 O, Rb2 S Anti-1 fluorite structure Normal spinel structure Spinel is a mineral MgAl2 O4 . In it oxide ions are arranged in ccp with Mg+2 ions occupying tetrahedral voids and Al+3 ions in a set of octahedral voids. Many ferrites (such as ZnFe2 O4 ) also possess
  35. 35. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 95 spinel structure. These are very important magnetic materials and are used in telephone and memory loops in computers. Structure of Fe3 O4 (Magnetite) In Fe3 O4 , Fe+2 and Fe+3 ions are present in the ratio 2:1. It may be considered as having composition FeO.Fe2 O3 . In Fe3 O4 Oxide arranged in ccp. Fe+2 ions occupy octahedral voids while Fe+3 ions are equally distributed between octahedral and tetrahedral voids MgFe2 O4 also has structure similar to magnetite. In this Mg+2 ions are present in place of Fe+2 ion in Fe3 O4 . Magnetite has inverse spinet structure. SUMMARY OF VARIOUS STRUCTURES OF IONIC SOLIDS Crystal structure Brief description Coordination number No. of atoms per unit cell Examples 1. Rock salt (NaCl – type) Cl- ions in ccp Na+ ions occupy all octahedral voids Na+ = 6 Cl- = 6 4 Li, Na, KI, and Rb halides NH4Cl, NH4Br, NH4I, AgF, AgCl, AgBr, MgO, CaO, TiO, FeO, NiO 2. Zinc blende (ZnS – types) S-2 ions in ccp Zn+2 ions occupy alternate tetrahedral voids Zn+2 = 4 S-2 = 4 4 ZnS, BeS, CuCl, CuBr, CuI, AgI, HgS 3. Wurtzite (ZnS – type) S-2 ions in hcp Zn+2 ion occupy alternate tetrahedral voids Zn+2 = 4 S-2 = 4 4 ZnS, ZnO, CdS, BeO 4. Caesium chloride (CsCl type) Cl- ions in bcc Cs+ ions in the body of cube Cs+2 = 8 Cl- = 4 1 CsCl, CsBr, CsI, CsCN,CaS 5. Fluorite (CaF2 type) Ca+2 ions in ccp, F- ions occupy all tetrahedral voids Ca+2 = 8 F- = 4 4 CaF2, SrF2, BaF2, BaCl2, SrCl2, CdF2, HgF2 6. Anti fluorite (Li2O – type) O-2 ions in ccp, Li+ ions occupy all tetrahedral sites Li+ = 4 O-2 = 8 4 K2O, Na2O, K2S, Na2S Problem 19. Compute the percentage void space per unit volume of unit cell in zinc-fluoride structure. Solution: Since anions occupy fcc positions and half of the tetrahedral holes are occupied by cations. Since there are four anions and 8 tetrahedral holes per unit cell, the fraction of volume occupied by spheres/unit volume of the unit cell is = 4 × (4/3 ra 3 ) + 1/2 × 8 × (4/3rc 3 ) = 162ra 3 = /32 {1 + (rc /ra )3 } for tetrahedral holes, rc / ra = 0.225 = /3 2 {1 + (0.225)3 } = 0.7496 Void volume = 1 – 0.7496 = 0.2504/unit volume of unit cell % void space = 25.04%
  36. 36. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 96 IMPERFECTIONS IN SOLIDS: DEFECTS IN CRYSTALS Atomic imperfections / point defects: When deviations exist from the regular (or periodic) arrangements around an atom or a group of atoms in a crystalline substance, the defects are called point defects. Type of point defects - point defects in a crystal may be classified into three types (a) Stoichiometric defects (b) Non - stoichiometry defects (c) Impurity defects Stoichiometry defect The compounds in which the number of cation and anions are exactly in the same ratio as represented by their chemical formula are called stoichiometric compounds. The defects that do not disturb the ratio of cations and anions are called stoichiometric defect. These are of two types: 1. Schottky defect If in an ionic crystal of the type A+ B– , equal number of cations and anions are missing from their lattice. It is called Schottky defect. This type of defect is shown by highly ionic compounds which have (i) High Co - ordination number and (ii) Small difference in the sizes of cations and anions A few examples of ionic compounds exhibiting Schottky defect are NaCl, KCl, KBr and CsCl. Consequences of Frenkel defect (a) As the number of ions decreases as a result of this defect, the mass decreases whereas the volume remains the same. Hence density of the solid decreases (b) The crystal begins to conduct electricity to a small extent by ionic mechanism (c) The presence of too many voids lowers lattice energy and the stability of the crystal 2. Frenkel defect If an ion is missing from its correct lattice sites (causing a vacancy or a hole) and occupies an interstitial site, electrical neutrality as well as stoichiometry of the compounds are maintained. This type of defect is called Frenkel defect. Since cations are usually smaller it is more common to find the cations occupying interstitial sites. This type of defect is present in ionic compounds which have (i) Low co ordinations number (ii) Larger difference in size of cation and anions (iii) Compounds having highly polarising cation and easily polarisable anion. A few examples of ionic compounds exhibiting this defect are AgCl, AgBr, AgI, ZnS etc. Consequences of Frenkel defect (a) As no ions are missing from the crystal lattice as a whole, therefore density of the solid remains the same (b) The closeness of like charges tends to increases the dielectric constant of the crystal (c) The crystal conducts electricity to a small extent by ionic mechanism
  37. 37. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 97 A B A B B B A A B A B B A A Schottky defect A B A B B B A A B A B B A A Frenkel defect B A PROPERTIES OF SOLIDS The three main properties of solids which depend upon their structure (i) Electrical properties (ii) Magnetic properties (iii) Dielectric properties ELECTRICAL PROPERTIES Electrical conductivity of solids may arise through the motion of electrons and positive holes (electronic conductivity) or through the motions of ions (ionic conductivity). The conduction through electrons is called n-type conduction and through positive holes is called p - types conduction. Electrical conductivity of metal is due to motion of electrons and it increases with the number of electrons available to participate in the conduction process. Pure ionic solids where conduction can take place only through motion of ions are insulators. However, the presence of defects in the crystal structure increases their conductivity. On the basis of electrical conductivity the solids can be classified into three types (a) Metal (conductors): They allow the maximum portion of the applied electric field to flow through them and have conductivities in order of 106 - 108 ohm–1 . (b) Insulators: They have low conductivities i.e. they do not practically allow the electric circuit to flow through them. The electrical conductivity is in order 10–10 –10–20 ohm–1 m–1 (c) Semi conductors: The solids with intermediate conductivities at the room temperature. Semi conductors allow a portion of electric current to flow through them. Actually semi conductors are those solids which are perfect insulators at absolute zero, but conduct electric current at room temperature. (1) Intrinsic semi conductors (semi-conductors due to thermal defects) At zero Kelvin pure substance silicon and germanium act as insulators because electrons fixed in covalent bonds are not available for conduction. However at higher temperature some of the covalent bonds are broken and the electrons so released become free to move in the crystal and thus conduct electric current. This type of conduction is known as intrinsic conduction as it can be introduced in the crystal without adding an external substance. (2) Extrinsic semi conductors: (semi conductors due to impurity defects) The conductivity of pure silicon and germanium is very low at room temperature. The conductivity of silicon and germanium can be increased by doping with impurities producing n-type semiconductors or p - type semi conductors.
  38. 38. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 98 MAGNETIC PROPERTIES The magnetic properties of different materials are studies in terms of their magnetic moments which arise due to the orbital motion and spinning motion of the electron. As electron is charged particle, the circular motion of the electric charge causes the electron to act as a tiny electro magnet. The magnetic moment of the magnetic field generated due to orbital motion of the electron is along the axis of rotation. The electron also possesses magnetic moment due to the spin which is directed along the spin axis. Thus, magnetic moment of the electron is due to travelling in closed path (orbital motion) about the nucleus and spinning on its axis. For each electron spin magnetic moment is ±B Where B , Bohr Magneton is the fundamental unit of magnetic moment and is equal to 9.27 × 10–24 em2 . The magnetic moment due to orbital motion is equal to Ml B where Ml is the magnetic quantum number of the electron. Electron (a) At. nucleus Orbital magnetic moment Electron (b) direction of spin Spin magnetic moment As magnetic moment is a vector quantity, the net magnetic moment of an electron may be represented by an arrow. Thus a material may be considered to contain a number of magnetic dipoles (similar to a bar magnet with north and south poles). Due to the magnetic moment of the electrons different substances behave differently towards the external applied magnetic field. Based on the behaviour in the external magnetic field, the substances are divided into different categories as explained below. (i) Diamagnetic substance : Substances which are weakly repelled by the external magnetic fields are called diamagnetic field e.g. TiO2 , NaCl, benzene etc. Diamagnetic substances have all their electrons paired. (ii) Paramagnetic substances : Substances which are weakly attracted by magnetic field are called paramagnetic substances. These substance have permanent magnetic dipoles due to the presence of some species (atoms, ions or molecules) with unpaired electron. The paramagnetic substances lose their magnetism in the absence of magnetic field. For e.g. TiO, VO2 and CuO, O2 , Cu+2 , Fe+3 etc. (iii) Ferromagnetic substances : Substances which show permanent magnetism even in the absence of the magnetic field are called Ferromagnetic substances. e.g. Fe Ni. CO, CrO2 show Ferromagnetism. Such substances remain permanently magnetised, once they have been magnetised. This type of magnetism arises due to spontaneous alignment of magnetic moment due to unpaired electrons in the same direction. Ferromagnetism Antimagnetism Ferrimagnetism (iv) Anti Ferromagnetic substance : Substances which are expected to possess paramagnetism or Ferromagnetism on the basis of unpaired electron but actually they posses zero net magnetic moment are called anti Ferromagnetic substances e.g. MnO, Mn2 O3 , MnO2 .
  39. 39. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 99 Anti Ferromagnetism is due to presence of equal number of magnetic moments in the opposite direction. (v) Ferrimagnetic substances : Substance which are expected to posses large magnetism on the basis of the unpaired electrons but actually have small net magnetic moments are called Ferrimagnetic substances e.g. Fe3 O3 (3) Dielectric properties : A dielectric substance is, in which an electric field gives rise to no net flow of electric charge. This is due to the reason that electrons in a dielectric substances are tightly held by individual atoms. However when electric field is applied. Polarization takes place because nuclei are attracted to one side and the electron cloud to the other side. In addition to these dipoles, there may also be permanent dipoles in the crystal. The alignment of these dipoles may be in compensatory way i.e. the net dipole moment is zero or noncompensatory way i.e. has a net dipole moment. The net dipole moment leads to certain characteristic properties to solids. (a) Piezoelectricity (or pressure electricity) : When mechanical stress is applied on crystals so as to deform them, electricity is produced due to displacement of ions. The electricity thus produced is called piezoelectricity and the crystals are called piezoelectric crystals. Conversely, if electric field is applied to such crystals, atomic displacement takes place resulting into mechanical strain. This is sometimes called Inverse piezoelectric effect. The crystals are used as pick - ups in record players where they produce electrical signals by application of pressure. Examples of piezoelectric crystals include titanates of barium and lead, lead zirconate (PbZrO3 ), ammonium dihydrogen phosphate (NH4 H2 PO4 ) and quartz. They are also used in microphones, ultrasonic generators and sonar detectors. (b) Pyroelectricity : Some piezoelectric crystals when heated produce a small electric current. The electricity thus produced is called pyroelectricity. (c) Ferroelectricity : In some of the piezoelectric crystals, the dipoles are permanently polarized even in the absence of the electric field. However on applying electric field, the direction of polarization changes e.g. Barium titanate (BaTiO3 ) sodium potassium tartarate (Rochelle salt) and potassium dihydrogen phosphate (KH2 PO4 ). All ferroelectric solids are piezoelectric but the reverse is not true. (d) Anti Ferroelectricity : In some crystals, the dipoles align themselves in such a way, that alternately, they point up and down so that the crystal does not posses any net dipole moment. Such crystal are said to be anti Ferroelectric e.g. Lead zirconate (PbZrO3 ) Problem What happens when ferrimagnetic Fe3 O4 is heated to 850 K and why? Ans : Fe3 O4 on heating to 850 K becomes paramagnetic. This is due to greater alignment of domains in one direction on heating. SUPER CONDUCTIVITY A substance is said to be superconducting when it offers no resistance to the flow of electricity. Electrical resistance decreases with decreases in temperature and becomes almost zero near the absolute zero. The phenomenon was first discovered by Kammerlingh Onnesin 1913 when he found that mercury becomes superconducting at 4 K. The temperature at which a substance starts behaving as super conductor is called transition temperature. Most metals have transition temperatures between 2K -5K. Certain organic compounds also becomes superconducting below 5K. Such low temperature can be attained only with liquid helium which is very expensive.
  40. 40. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 100 Certain alloys of niobium have been found to be superconducting at temperature as high as 23 K. Since 1987, many complex metal oxides have been found to possess super conductivity at some what higher temperature e.g. Super conductivity materials have great technical potentials. They can be used in electronics in building magnets, in power transmission and levitation transportation (trains which move in air without rails). Problem : Out of SiO2 (s), Si(s), NaCl(s) and Br2 (l) which is the best electrical conductor? Solution : Si(s) because only this is a semi-conductor, while others SiO2 (s), NaCl(s) and Br2 (l) are insulators. Ex Problem. plain: (a) The basis of similarities and difference between metallic and ionic crystals. (b) Unit cell is not simply a cube of 4Na+ ions and 4Cl– ions. (c) Can a cube consisting of Na+ and Cl– ions at alternate corners serve as satisfactory unit cell for the sodium chloride lattice? (d) Ionic solids are hard and brittle. Solution : (a) Similarities: (i) Both involve electrostatic forces of attraction. (ii) Both are non-directional. Differences: Ionic bond is a strong bond due to electrostatic forces of attraction while metallic bond may be weak or strong depending upon the kernels. (b) Unit cell of NaCl has fcc arrangement of Cl– ions and Na+ ions are present at the edge centres and one at the body-cnetre. Thus there are 14Cl– ions and 13Na+ ions in the unit cell. However their net contribution towards the unit cell is 4Na+ and 4Cl– ions. (c) Yes because its repetition in different directions produces the complete space lattice. (d) Ionic solids are hard because there are strong electrostatic forces of attraction. However they are brittle because the bond is non-directional. Problem : Analysis shows that nickel oxide has the formula Ni0.98 O. What fractions of the nickel exist as Ni2+ and Ni3+ ions? Solution : 98 Ni atoms are associated with 100 O-atom. Out of 98 Ni atoms, suppose Ni present as Ni2+ = x Then Ni present as Ni3+ = 98 – x Total charge on xNi2+ and (98 – x)Ni3+ should be equal to charge n 100O2– . Hence x × 2 + (98 – x) × 3 = 100 × 2 or 2x + 294 – 3x = 200 or x = 94 Fraction of Ni present as Ni2+ = 94 / 98 × 100 = 96% Fraction of Ni present as Ni3+ = 4 / 98 × 100 = 4%
  41. 41. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 101 8. LATTICE ENERGY It is defined as the amount of energy released when cations and anions in their gaseous state are bought together from infinite separation to form a crystal. U M (g) X (g) MX(s)   ; U = lattice Energy The theoretical treatment of ionic lattice energy was given by M.Born and A. Lande. This treatment has been discussed below. 2 A 0 o o MN Z Z e 1 U 1 4 r n           This is the Born-Lande equation for lattice energy of an ionic crystal. here M = Modelung Constant NA = Avogadro’s Number Z+ = Charge on Cation Z– = Charge on Anion o = Dielectric Constant ro = Distance n = Born exponent  The Born exponent n depend upon the type of the ion involved. Large ions having relatively higher densities have larger values of n.  Experimental values of the lattice energy are obtained by using Born-Haber cycle, A typical cycle, for potassium chloride, is shown in figure. Consists of the following steps. 1. Sublimation of K(s) = H (kJ mol–1 ) + 89 [dissociation enthalpy of K(s)] 2. Dissociation of 1 2 Cl2 (g) = +122 [ 1 2 × dissociation enthalpy of Cl2 (g)] 3. Ionization of K(g) = +418 [ionization enthalpy of K(g)] 4. Electron attachment to Cl(g) = –349 [electron gain enthalpy Cl(g) 5. Formation of solid form gas = –HL /(kJ mol–1 ) 6. Decomposition of compound = +437 [negative of enthalpy of formation of KCl(s)] Because the sum of these enthalpy changes is equal to zero, we can infer from 89 + 122 + 418 – 349 – H2 /(kJ mol–1 ) + 437 = 0 that HL = +717 kJ mol–1 Some lattice energies obtained in this way are listed in following table-    HL /(kJ/mol–1 ) NaF 787 NaBr 751 MgO 3850 MgS 3406
  42. 42. Contact Us : Website : www.eduncle.com | Email : support@eduncle.com | Call Toll Free : 1800-120-1021 Chemistry (Theory of Gases and Solid State) 102 k (g) + e (g) + Cl(g) + – – 349 k (g)+Cl (g)+ – +418 k(g)+Cl(g) +122 k(g)+½ Cl (g)2 +89 +437 kCl(s) – H L The Born-Haber cycle for KCl at 298 k. Enthalpy changes are in kilo joules per mole. Isomorphism Ionic crystals possess same crystalline structure i.e. show isomorphism if the ions (cations and anions) have same electronic configuration. For eg : NaF and MgO are isomorphous because these have same electronic configuration NaF  Na+ + F– (2,8) (2,8) Heat Capacity of Solids : Heat capacity of a system is defined as the quantity of heat required to raise the temperature of the system by one degree. Let a very small quantity of heat dq be given to a system and the temperature of the system rise by dT Thus, Heat Capacity = dq dT The heat capacity of a system at Constant volume given by V V E C T       In 1819, Dulong and Petit found that, at constant pressure, the molar heat capacity at constant volume of most of the solid at room temperature is given by- CV  6 Cal k–1 mol–1

×