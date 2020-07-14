Successfully reported this slideshow.
MAXILLOFACIAL MATERIALS DR. AATIF KHAN 1
CONTENTS - 1. INTRODUCTION 2. HISTORY 3. CHARACTERISTICS 4. CLASSIFICATION 5. MATERIALS 6. COLORATION 7. RETENTION 8. LIMI...
DEFINITION - Maxillofacial prosthetics – The branch of prosthodontics concerned with the restoration and/or replacement of...
HISTORY 4
ADVANCEMENTS IN SOFT-TISSUE PROSTHETICS PART A: THE ART OF IMITATING LIFE - RENA L. J. CRUZ 5
CRITICAL PROPERTIES 6
PHYSICAL AND MECHANICAL PROPERTIES High edge and tear strength - Range - 30 to 100 psi (to resist rupture) UTS and % elong...
CHARACTERISITCS 1. PROCESSING 2. PERFORMANCE 3. BIOLOGICAL 8
A. PROCESSING CHARACTERISTICS - • Material should be a castable solvent-free liquid (to avoid bubbles) having a low viscos...
B. PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS - • The prosthesis must be strong and tough yet soft and pliable enough to respond to the f...
B. PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS - • Readily available at a reasonable cost, have an adequate shelf life, and be easily stor...
C. BIOLOGICAL CHARACTERISTICS - 1. Non allergenic and non-carcinogenic. 2. Inert to solvents and skin adhesive. 3. Hygieni...
CLASSIFICATION A. MAXILLOFACIAL MATERIALS – 1. RIGID MATERIALS – • ACRYLIC RESIN • BASE METAL ALLOYS (INTRAORAL) • IMPLANT...
CLASSIFICATION 2. FLEXIBLE MATERIALS – • ACRYLIC RESIN COPOLYMERS (PALAMED, POLYDERM) • VINYL POLYMER AND COPOLYMERS (MEDI...
CLASSIFICATION B. AUXILLARY MATERIALS – 1. REVERSIBLE HYDROCOLLOID 2. IRREVERSIBLE HYDROCOLLOID 3. PLASTER OF PARIS 4. TIS...
MAXILLOFACIAL MATERIALS - 1. ACRYLIC RESINS AND ACRYLIC RESIN COPOLYMERS 2. VINYL POLYMERS AND COPOLYMERS 3. POLYURETHANE ...
ACRYLIC RESIN 17
1. ACRYLIC RESIN PROPERTY ADVANTAGES DISADVANTAGES Powder : Polymethyl Methacrylate Durable Rigid (Less acceptable to the ...
2. ACRYLIC RESIN COPOLYMERS - (PALAMED) PROPERTIES ADVANTAGES DISADVANTAGES Powder - Plasticized Methyl methacrylate polym...
• A new generation of acrylic monomers and oligomers which are thermal, chemical and photo initiated are being researched....
VINYL POLYMERS AND COPOLYMERS 22
3. VINYL POLYMERS AND COPOLYMERS CHARACTERISTICS ADVANTAGES DISADVANTAGES Popular and widely used in the past Eg – Medipla...
POLYURETHANE ELASTOMERS A. POLYURETHANE B. ISOPHORONE POLYURETHANE 24
4. POLYURETHANE ELASTOMERS • Formed by addition of a polymer terminating with an di-isocyanate, combined with one terminat...
4.A POLYURETHANE ELASTOMERS CHARACTERISTICS ADVANTAGES DISADVANTAGES Serve a variety of commercial uses They can be made e...
4.B ISOPHORONE POLYURETHANE • It comprises of isophorone diisocyanate, a butane diol and a polyether polyol which undergo ...
SILICONES 28
5. SILICONES - • Also known as Polydimethylsiloxanes, are a combination of organic and inorganic compounds introduced in 1...
30
CHEMICAL STRUCTURE • The silicone bonds (Si-O-Si) in the main chains, and the Si – C bonds in the side groups makes it ext...
CLASSIFICATION OF SILICONES There are four grades of silicone – 1. Class 1 – Implant grade 2. Class 2 – Medical grade 3. C...
4.A - HTV SILICONES • A white opaque material with a highly viscous putty like consistency. • Available as 1 component or ...
HTV SILICONES Three main vulcanizing medical grades of HTV silicones are available – 1. MDX 4 – 4514 : Soft rubber - used ...
HTV SILICONES COMPOSITION ADVANTAGES DISADVANTAGES Poly-dimethyl siloxane copolymer. Excellent tear strength Elasticity no...
4.B RTV SILICONES • Viscous Polydimethyl siloxane copolymers that includes a filler and a catalyst. • Supplied as single-c...
4.B RTV SILICONES • Prostheses are polymerized by bulk packing. • Recently epoxy resins and stainless steel molds are bein...
CLASSIFICATION OF RTV SILICONES RTV SILICONES 1. Condensation type Cross linking agent – Tetraethyl silicate Catalyst – St...
RTV SILICONES 1. CROSS LINKING BY CONDENSATION REACTION • They have reactive groups such as silariols (hydroxyl- terminate...
RTV SILICONES Advantages – • Fine details obtainable. • Inherent strength. • Easy to obtain. Disadvantages – • Produces by...
RTV SILICONES 2. CROSS LINKING BY ADDITION REACTION • Involves addition of silyl hydride (--SiH) groups to vinyl groups (C...
RTV SILICONES ADVANTAGES – • Use of stone molds. • Ease of manipulation and coloring. • Color stability and biological ine...
PROPERTIES OF HTV AND RTV 43MAXILLOFACIAL PROSTHETIC MATERIALS- AN INCLINATION TOWARDS SILICONES – A. MITRA
ADVANTAGES OF HTV OVER RTV 1. Increased tear strength. 2. Increased mechanical durability and chemical stability. 3. Incre...
DEGRADATION OF SILICONES 1. TIME AND WEATHERING 2. SKIN SECRETIONS 3. MICROBIAL GROWTH 4 DISINFECTION 46
DEGRADATION OF SILICONES • Over time, all prostheses will undergo mechanical and chemical changes that limit their service...
A. TIME AND WEATHERING • Degradation of silicone’s color and mechanical properties occurs by UV radiation, pollution, vari...
A. TIME AND WEATHERING 1. Incorporation of additives (opacifiers) – • Barium sulfate (0.2wt%) prevented color change in un...
B. SKIN SECRETIONS • Acidic and alkaline perspiration is generally absorbed which weakens silicone while increasing its el...
C. MICROBIAL GROWTH • Adversely affects the mechanical properties and appearance of the prosthesis . • Hydrophobic nature,...
52 • Microorganisms penetrate into the silicone matrix and create bag-like defects and reduce the service life of the pros...
D. DISINFECTION OF SILICONES • Cleaning products and disinfectants themselves can also degrade the silicone. • Several stu...
D. DISINFECTION OF SILICONES • Eleni et al. investigated microwave disinfection by immersing silicone samples in water and...
RECENT ADVANCES IN THE MATERIALS MDX4 4210, FOAMING SILICONES, MPDS-SILICONE BLOCK COPOLYMERS, SIPHENYLENES, CHLORINATED P...
1. MDX4 - 4210 • Introduced in the 1970s. • An RTV silicone copolymer. • It is a clear to translucent two-part silicone sy...
1. MDX4 - 4210 ADVANCEMENTS - • Most importantly it has a high tear strength compared to conventional RTV silicones. • Hig...
A - 2186 58
2. A - 2186 • Introduced in 1986 by Factor II (Lakeside, AZ) • A- 2186 was the first commercial platinum-catalyzed silicon...
• Due to their hydrophobic nature, silicones have low adhesion to non - silicone adhesive materials. • According to a surv...
• Half-life of silicone maxillofacial prosthesis - approximately 6 months. • Degradation of physical and color properties ...
FOAMING SILICONES SILASTIC 386 62
FOAMING SILICONES (SILASTIC 386) • Foaming silicones have Silastic 386, a type of RTV silicone. • Additive type, which rel...
FOAMING SILICONE (SILASTIC 386) ADVANTAGES – • The formation of the bubbles within the mass can cause the volume to increa...
SILICONE BLOCK COPOLYMERS 65
Silicone Block Copolymers • In this, blocks of polymers other than siloxane i.e Methacrylate, are positioned with the trad...
Silicone Block Copolymers • These silicone block copolymers can overcome these problems as the more hydrophilic part of th...
SIPHENYLENES 68
SIPHENYLENES • These are siloxane copolymers that contain methyl and phenyl groups. • Synthesized and formulated as a pour...
SIPHENYLENES • IMPROVED PROPERTIES – • Unusual combination of high-tensile strength & low modulus of elasticity (relative ...
CHLORINATED POLYETHYLENE 71
CHLORINATED POLYETHYLENE • Industrial grade thermoplastic elastomer. (DOW Chemicals) • Macromolecular elastomer, primarily...
POLY PHOSPHAZENES 73
POLYPHOSPHAZENES • Polyphosphazene elastomers have been developed for use as resilient denture liners. • Researchers have ...
POLYPHOSPHAZENES • ADVANTAGE – • Freedom of movements of the dentures toward the tissue, similar to the periodontal membra...
COLORATION 76
COLORATION  Defined as one that has a distribution of pigments equivalent to that of human skin and whose overall color a...
COLORATION • There are intrinsic and extrinsic methods of coloring. • Dry earth pigments, rayon flocking fibers (most comm...
INTRINSIC COLORATION 79 • Added and mixed into the silicone before curing or applied in the mold during casting. • Depth o...
INTRINSIC COLORATION • Basic shade must be achieved by intrinsic coloration as extrinsic coloring can change the look of t...
81 Oil paints for intrinsic staining Basic pigments for intrinsic staining Rayon flocking fibers for characterization Basi...
EXTRINSIC COLORATION • They are externally added after curing the prosthesis. • Though they are more predictable and can b...
EXTRINSIC COLORATION • A single component silicone sealant/primer is added to seal the pigment down into the silicone. • C...
MATERIALS FOR EXTRINSIC COLORATION 84 Silicone primer Extrinsic stains Silicone primerExtrinsic stains PIGMENTS AVAILABLE ...
PARTIAL LIST OF PIGMENTS USED IN MAXILLOFACIAL PROSTHETICS PIGMENTS AND THEIR APPLICATION IN MAXILLOFACIAL ELASTOMERS: A L...
COLOR BLEEDING / COLOR FADING • Principle reason for replacement of facial prosthesis – • Degradation in appearance due to...
COLOR BLEEDING / COLOR FADING • Factors causing color instability – • Accumulation of stains. • Dehydration, water absorpt...
COLOR BLEEDING / COLOR FADING • Intrinsic factors involve discoloration within the material itself with alterations in the...
MATERIALS FOR RETENTION IN MAXILLOFACIAL PROSTHETICS - 89
90 MODES OF RETENTION A. Intraoral Anatomical Mechanical 1. Temporary S.S wire to remaining teeth S.S wire to denture 2. P...
ADHESIVES • Maxillofacial prosthetic adhesive - a material used to adhere external maxillofacial prostheses to skin and as...
ADHESIVES • Water based adhesives are easier to clean. • Solvent based require a solvent (ethyl acetate) to clean off the ...
ADHESIVES Commonly used adhesives are classified as – 1. Rubber based liquid adhesives (natural and latex), 2. Pressure se...
ADHESIVES • Adhesives are expected to retain a prosthesis during ordinary and extreme facial expressions, build up of seba...
ADHESIVES ADVANTAGES •Easily available. •Provide sufficient retention for a limited period of time. •Used in patients with...
TYPES OF ADHESIVES 96
1. SILICONE ADHESIVE (HOLLISTER) • These adhesives are a form of RTV silicone dissolved in solvent. • Once applied/sprayed...
2. (DOUBLE COATED POLYETHYLENE, 3M SURGICAL TAPE, PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPE) • These materials are backing strips composed o...
3M SURGICAL ADHESIVE TAPE • Advantages – Ease of application and cleaning after removal. • Disadvantages – Weaker bond tha...
3. ACRYLIC RESIN EMULSIONS (EPITHANE - 3) • Acrylic resins dispersed in water solvent, when evaporated, leaves a rubber li...
4. LATEX BASED ADHESIVES • Contain natural rubber, ZnO and solvents, can be easily removed by peeling of when dry. • Metho...
In a survey of 73 patients who wear facial prostheses, the ranking of preferences for various adhesive brands were – 1. Do...
PROBLEMS WITH ADHESIVES - • Patients with poor manual dexterity may not be able to apply/position the adhesive in a consis...
PROBLEMS WITH ADHESIVES - • Poor hygiene may limit the wearing of a prosthesis because of interference with adhesive quali...
CHOICE OF ADHESIVE • The choice of a skin adhesive involves the status of a tissue and the material of the prosthesis that...
CHOICE OF ADHESIVE According to Krill, • Silicone adhesive type B is most effective for silicones. • Pressure sensitive ta...
CARE AND MAINTAINENCE • Avoid direct sunlight exposure. • Avoid application of water or cosmetics/makeup on prosthesis • A...
CARE AND MAINTENANCE • UV absorbers may be used to help increase color stability in facial prosthesis. • UV protection int...
LIMITATIONS - 109 • No single maxillofacial material is ideal for every patient. • Continued effect of sunlight and vascul...
LIMITATIONS - 110 • Varying physiologic conditions of the patient in everyday living (e.g., lack of sleep, infectious dise...
RECENT ADVANCES IN FABRICATION TECHNOLOGIES 111
112
3D PRINTING PROCESSES IN MAXFAC PROSTHETICS ADVANCEMENTS IN SOFT-TISSUE PROSTHETICS PART A: THE ART OF IMITATING LIFE – R....
• 3D Surface Scanning - Use x-rays and nuclear magnetic effects to produce 3D images of tissue structures within the body,...
• Photogrammetry - uses many photographs of the patient’s anatomy taken from different locations to reconstruct a 3D point...
Regardless of the scanning technique used, post-processing is required; such as – • model alignment if there are multiple ...
CAD/CAM • After scans are obtained and converted into a polygon mesh, the software is used to produce a 3D model of the re...
118 FLEXIBILITY OF IMPLANT PROSTHESIS PROVISIONAL PROSTHESIS Laser scanning, CAD/CAM and Rapid Prototyping
119 INTRA ANATOMY AIRWAY REPLICATION DESIGN 3D SURFACE IMAGE 3dMD face™ system
120 HDPE CRANIAL HEMISPHERE IMPLANT High-density porous polyethylene (HDPE) BURN MASK Insignia - 3D motion laser scanning ...
REFERENCES • Maxillofacial Prosthetics – Chalian • Clinical maxillofacial Prosthetics - Thomas D Taylor • Oral and maxillo...
REFERENCES • Materials used in Maxillofacial Prosthesis – Barhate AR - Pravara Med Rev • Maxillofacial prosthetic material...
REFERENCES • Intrinsic and Extrinsic Stains & Colour Bleeding in Maxillofacial Prosthesis – P. Srivastava • Retentive Aids...
