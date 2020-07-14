Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CASTING DEFECTS DR. AATIF KHAN 1
INTRODUCTION • A Casting defect is basically an error that occurs during the fabrication of a prosthesis. (Mahalaxmi) • Mo...
TYPE OF CASTING DEFECTS I. DISTORTION II. SURFACE ROUGHNESS & IRREGULARITIES III. POROSITY IV. INCOMPLETE OR MISSING DETAI...
1. DISTORTION • Distortion leads to a change in the shape and size of a prosthesis. • Wax distortion is the most serious p...
Causes: • Mishandling of the wax pattern. • Pressure from setting and hygroscopic expansion of investment material. • Cont...
PREVENTION - • Use of Hard wax. • Place the wax in increments and at uniform temperature. • Do not over heat wax or allow ...
PREVENTION - • Careful handling of wax pattern while removing it from the die/mouth. • Invest wax pattern immediately to p...
2. SURFACE ROUGHNESS AND IRREGULARITIES • Surface roughness is defined as relatively finely spaced surface imperfections w...
SURFACE ROUGHNESS 9SURFACE ROUGHNESS
CAUSES OF SURFACE ROUGHNESS - •Particle size of the investment and its ability to reproduce the wax pattern in microscopic...
SURFACE IRREGULARITIES 11
TYPES SURFACE IRREGULARITIES 1. Nodules 2. Water films 3. Fins 12SURFACE IRREGULARITIES
1. NODULES • Small nodules on a casting are caused by air bubbles that become attached to the pattern during or after inve...
2. WATER FILMS •Since wax is repellent to water, a water film may form irregularly over the surface. •This type of surface...
3. FINS • Thin metal extensions observed in castings. • Fins occur when cracks are produced in the investment that radiate...
CAUSES OF FIN FORMATION 1. Improper positioning of the pattern. • Positioning of several patterns too close and in the sam...
CAUSES OF FIN FORMATION • 2. Patterns placed too near the edge of the investment. • If too little investment covers the wa...
• Correct position for a single coping in the investment ring. • The periphery should be 6 mm from the end of a standard i...
CAUSES OF FIN FORMATION 3. High Heating Rates – • High heating rate of investment material – outer layer heats up faster. ...
PREVENTION • Ideally, 60 mins should elapse during the heating of the investment filled ring from room temperature to 700º...
CAUSES OF FIN FORMATON 4. Premature Heating - • If setting is not complete at the time when ring is placed in the oven, th...
CAUSES OF FIN FORMATION 5. Casting Pressure - •Too high pressure during casting causes fins. Prevention : • Casting should...
3. POROSITIES Solidification defects – A. Localized shrinkage porosity. B. Micro-porosity. C. Suck-back porosity. Trapped ...
POROSITIES DUE TO SOLIDIFICATION DEFECTS - 25
A. LOCALIZED SHRINKAGE POROSITY • Premature termination of the flow of molten metal during solidification. • Linear contra...
• Occurs usually near the sprue-casting junction as it is the last and the bulkiest portion of the casting to solidify. 27...
PREVENTION Use of reservoir – • Attach the large reservoir in the sprue of thickness more than the thickest portion of the...
PREVENTION • Position the wax pattern in a “cold zone” of the investment mold and the reservoir in the “heat centre” of th...
B. MICROPOROSITY • Generally present in fine-grain alloy castings when the solidification is too rapid for the microvoids ...
C. SUCK BACK POROSITY • Occurs in the interior of a crown near the area of the sprue, if a hot spot has been created by th...
C. SUCK BACK POROSITY 32SUCK BACK POROSITY
Hot spot Impedance to flow Sprue 90º 45º Sprue former Continuity of flow Prevention – Flare the point of sprue attachment ...
• If gas cannot escape from the internal surface of the crown mold it may result in suck-back in the sprue rod. Venting ca...
POROSITIES DUE TO TRAPPED GASES - 35
1. PINHOLE POROSITY • Many metals dissolve or occlude gases in their molten state e.g. both copper and silver dissolve O2 ...
2. GAS INCLUSION POROSITY •The gas inclusion porosities are usually much larger than pinhole porosity. •The larger spheric...
The gas could be occluded from poorly adjusted torch flame or by use of mixing or oxidizing zone of flame rather than redu...
3. SUBSURFACE POROSITY When the molten metal comes in contact with the low temperature mold, the outer layer coming in con...
D. BACK PRESSURE POROSITY • Air/Gases present in the mold cavity are pushed out by molten metal. • Presence of air in the ...
• Back pressure effects are caused by an inability of air or other gases within the mold to escape, making a way for the a...
A casting which has been subjected to back pressure is rounded at the edges and lacking in detail. 42BACK PRESSURE POROSIT...
Causes: • Dense modern investments. • Increased distance between the pattern and end of the casting ring. • Inadequate cas...
Prevention: • Proper burnout temperature. • Adequate mold and casting temperature. • High casting pressure. • Proper L/P r...
INCOMPLETE CASTING 45
4. INCOMPLETE CASTING Causes: • Insufficient venting of the mold. • High viscosity of the fused metal. • Insufficient cast...
SURFACE DISCOLORATION 47
5. SURFACE DISCOLORATION - •Prolonged heating of the mold cause disintegration of gypsum bonded investment and products of...
49
50
51
THANK YOU 52
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Casting defects

28 views

Published on

Defects in casting procedures in dentistry

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Casting defects

  1. 1. CASTING DEFECTS DR. AATIF KHAN 1
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • A Casting defect is basically an error that occurs during the fabrication of a prosthesis. (Mahalaxmi) • Mostly caused due to the carelessness or ignorance of the operator and these can be avoided if the fundamentals and principles of casting procedures are followed strictly. • An unsuccessful casting results in considerable trouble and loss of time. 2
  3. 3. TYPE OF CASTING DEFECTS I. DISTORTION II. SURFACE ROUGHNESS & IRREGULARITIES III. POROSITY IV. INCOMPLETE OR MISSING DETAIL V. SURFACE DISCOLOURATION 3
  4. 4. 1. DISTORTION • Distortion leads to a change in the shape and size of a prosthesis. • Wax distortion is the most serious problem that can occur during the forming and removal of the pattern from the mouth or die. 4DISTORTION
  5. 5. Causes: • Mishandling of the wax pattern. • Pressure from setting and hygroscopic expansion of investment material. • Contraction on cooling. • Thickness of the wax. Marginal discrepancy due to distortion of wax pattern/ uneven expansion. 5DISTORTION
  6. 6. PREVENTION - • Use of Hard wax. • Place the wax in increments and at uniform temperature. • Do not over heat wax or allow the wax to cool suddenly. • Carve with sharp instruments. 6DISTORTION
  7. 7. PREVENTION - • Careful handling of wax pattern while removing it from the die/mouth. • Invest wax pattern immediately to prevent warpage. • Place it in the centre of the casting ring. 7DISTORTION
  8. 8. 2. SURFACE ROUGHNESS AND IRREGULARITIES • Surface roughness is defined as relatively finely spaced surface imperfections whose height, width, and direction establish the predominant surface pattern. • Surface irregularities are isolated imperfections, such as nodules, that are not characteristic of the entire surface area. • Excessive roughness or irregularities on the outer surface of the casting necessitate additional finishing and polishing, whereas irregularities on the cavity surface prevent proper seating of an otherwise accurate casting. 8
  9. 9. SURFACE ROUGHNESS 9SURFACE ROUGHNESS
  10. 10. CAUSES OF SURFACE ROUGHNESS - •Particle size of the investment and its ability to reproduce the wax pattern in microscopic detail. • Binder-Silica Ratio influences the surface texture of the casting. Coarse silica causes surface roughness. • Prolonged heating of investment material (Gypsum) → Breakdown of investment at excessive burnout temperature. • High L/P ratio. • Excess of wetting agent – dilutes investment. • When foreign substances get into the mold. • Impact of highly heated molten alloy on the mold wall. (Attacks mold surface) 10SURFACE ROUGHNESS
  11. 11. SURFACE IRREGULARITIES 11
  12. 12. TYPES SURFACE IRREGULARITIES 1. Nodules 2. Water films 3. Fins 12SURFACE IRREGULARITIES
  13. 13. 1. NODULES • Small nodules on a casting are caused by air bubbles that become attached to the pattern during or after investing. • Nodules on margins or on internal surfaces might alter the fit of the casting. • Improper brush technique – multiple nodules. Prevention: 1. Use the vacuum investing technique. 2. Manual- mixing mixer with vibration. 3. Wetting agent – thin layer & air dried. 13SURFACE IRREGULARITIES
  14. 14. 2. WATER FILMS •Since wax is repellent to water, a water film may form irregularly over the surface. •This type of surface irregularity appears as minute ridges or veins. Causes: 1. Pattern is slightly moved or vibrated after investing. 2. No intimate contact of the investment with the pattern while painting. 3. High P/L ratio. • Prevention – Use of wetting agent. 14SURFACE IRREGULARITIES
  15. 15. 3. FINS • Thin metal extensions observed in castings. • Fins occur when cracks are produced in the investment that radiate out from the surface of the pattern . • Molten alloy flows into the cracks forming thin fins on the casting. • Increases the time required for finishing. 15SURFACE IRREGULARITIESSURFACE IRREGULARITIES - FINS
  16. 16. CAUSES OF FIN FORMATION 1. Improper positioning of the pattern. • Positioning of several patterns too close and in the same plane in the mold, lead to formation of fins. The expansion of the wax is much greater than that of the investment, causing breakdown or cracking of the investment if the spacing between patterns is less than 3mm. 16SURFACE IRREGULARITIESSURFACE IRREGULARITIES - FINS
  17. 17. CAUSES OF FIN FORMATION • 2. Patterns placed too near the edge of the investment. • If too little investment covers the wax patterns, the alloy is more likely to break through the mold. 18SURFACE IRREGULARITIESSURFACE IRREGULARITIES - FINS
  18. 18. • Correct position for a single coping in the investment ring. • The periphery should be 6 mm from the end of a standard investment ring. 19SURFACE IRREGULARITIESSURFACE IRREGULARITIES - FINS
  19. 19. CAUSES OF FIN FORMATION 3. High Heating Rates – • High heating rate of investment material – outer layer heats up faster. • Outer layer tends to expand – held back by inner cooler part. • Outer layer → Compressive stress, Inner layer → Tensile stress. • Investment (brittle material) – cracks under tensile stress. • Cracks filled with alloy Fins. 20SURFACE IRREGULARITIESSURFACE IRREGULARITIES - FINS
  20. 20. PREVENTION • Ideally, 60 mins should elapse during the heating of the investment filled ring from room temperature to 700º C. • The greater the bulk of the investment, the more slow it should be heated. 21SURFACE IRREGULARITIESSURFACE IRREGULARITIES - FINS
  21. 21. CAUSES OF FIN FORMATON 4. Premature Heating - • If setting is not complete at the time when ring is placed in the oven, the mold may become weak and unable to withstand steam pressure during burnout. Prevention : • Burnout should be initiated only after the recommended setting time. 22SURFACE IRREGULARITIESSURFACE IRREGULARITIES - FINS
  22. 22. CAUSES OF FIN FORMATION 5. Casting Pressure - •Too high pressure during casting causes fins. Prevention : • Casting should provide enough force to cause the liquid alloy to flow onto the heated mold. • Adjust the casting machine to the requirements of each alloy. 23SURFACE IRREGULARITIES - FINS
  23. 23. 3. POROSITIES Solidification defects – A. Localized shrinkage porosity. B. Micro-porosity. C. Suck-back porosity. Trapped gases – A. Pinhole porosity. B. Gas inclusions. C. Subsurface porosity. D. Back pressure porosity. 24
  24. 24. POROSITIES DUE TO SOLIDIFICATION DEFECTS - 25
  25. 25. A. LOCALIZED SHRINKAGE POROSITY • Premature termination of the flow of molten metal during solidification. • Linear contraction of noble metal alloys from a liquid to a solid state is at least 1.25%. • If the sprue freezes in its cross section before this flow is completed to the casting proper, a localized shrinkage void will occur in the last portion of the casting that solidifies. 26LOCALIZED SHRINKAGE POROSITY
  26. 26. • Occurs usually near the sprue-casting junction as it is the last and the bulkiest portion of the casting to solidify. 27LOCALIZED SHRINKAGE POROSITY Solidifies first Solidifies later Solidifies last Normal metal flow and order of solidification Changes in solidification leading to localized shrinkage
  27. 27. PREVENTION Use of reservoir – • Attach the large reservoir in the sprue of thickness more than the thickest portion of the pattern and as close as possible to the pattern. Alloy that fills the restoration will solidify first. As the molten metal solidifies, it shrinks and creates a vacuum Vacuum will draw additional metal from an adjacent source → The reservoir. 28LOCALIZED SHRINKAGE POROSITY
  28. 28. PREVENTION • Position the wax pattern in a “cold zone” of the investment mold and the reservoir in the “heat centre” of the casting ring. • Investment covering the patterns - no more than ¼ inch (6mm) • The proper length of sprue is important to keep the pattern away from heat center close to the end of the casting ring. 29LOCALIZED SHRINKAGE POROSITY 6mm
  29. 29. B. MICROPOROSITY • Generally present in fine-grain alloy castings when the solidification is too rapid for the microvoids to segregate to the liquid pool. • This premature solidification causes the formation of small, irregular voids. • Occurs from rapid solidification if the mold or casting temperature is too low. • Unfortunately, this type of defect is not detectable unless the casting is sectioned. 30SOLIDIFICATION DEFECT
  30. 30. C. SUCK BACK POROSITY • Occurs in the interior of a crown near the area of the sprue, if a hot spot has been created by the hot metal impinging from the sprue channel on a point of the mold wall. • Hot spot causes the local region to freeze last and results in suck-back porosity. • It often occurs at an occlusoaxial line angle or incisoaxial line angle that is not well rounded and when sprue is attached at 90 degrees to the pattern. 31SUCK BACK POROSITY
  31. 31. C. SUCK BACK POROSITY 32SUCK BACK POROSITY
  32. 32. Hot spot Impedance to flow Sprue 90º 45º Sprue former Continuity of flow Prevention – Flare the point of sprue attachment 33
  33. 33. • If gas cannot escape from the internal surface of the crown mold it may result in suck-back in the sprue rod. Venting can prevent this from occurring. 34SUCK BACK POROSITY
  34. 34. POROSITIES DUE TO TRAPPED GASES - 35
  35. 35. 1. PINHOLE POROSITY • Many metals dissolve or occlude gases in their molten state e.g. both copper and silver dissolve O2 in large amount in liquid state. • Molten platinum and palladium have a strong affinity for hydrogen as well as oxygen. • On solidification of metal absorbed gases are expelled resulting in pinhole porosities. • Castings that are severely contaminated with gases are usually black when removed and do not clean easily on pickling. 36
  36. 36. 2. GAS INCLUSION POROSITY •The gas inclusion porosities are usually much larger than pinhole porosity. •The larger spherical voids are caused by gas that is mechanically trapped by the molten metal in the mold or by gas that is incorporated during the casting procedure. 37GAS INCLUSION POROSITY
  37. 37. The gas could be occluded from poorly adjusted torch flame or by use of mixing or oxidizing zone of flame rather than reducing zone. 38GAS INCLUSION POROSITY
  38. 38. 3. SUBSURFACE POROSITY When the molten metal comes in contact with the low temperature mold, the outer layer coming in contact with the mold wall solidifies suddenly and makes a skin of solid metal which is tenaciously adherent to the mold wall. When the inner layer shrinks ,the outer covering of solid metal cannot be dragged along with it. This leads to subsurface porosity. Prevention - Can be diminished by controlling the rate at which molten metal enters the mold. 39
  39. 39. D. BACK PRESSURE POROSITY • Air/Gases present in the mold cavity are pushed out by molten metal. • Presence of air in the cavity will not allow the metal to flow. Air in mold escapes by: 1. Pores in the investment. 2. By pressure gradient that displaces the air pocket toward the end of the investment via the molten sprue and button. 40BACK PRESSURE POROSITY
  40. 40. • Back pressure effects are caused by an inability of air or other gases within the mold to escape, making a way for the alloy. • As the liquid enters the mould through the sprue, the air trapped in the mold is compressed at the extremities, which exerts back pressure preventing the alloy liquid to occupy this region. • Usually found in a “pocket” at the occlusal surface of a crown or mesio-occlusal-distal casting. 41BACK PRESSURE POROSITY
  41. 41. A casting which has been subjected to back pressure is rounded at the edges and lacking in detail. 42BACK PRESSURE POROSITY Rounded edges due to back pressure.
  42. 42. Causes: • Dense modern investments. • Increased distance between the pattern and end of the casting ring. • Inadequate casting and mold temperature. • Clogging of mold with residual carbon. 43BACK PRESSURE POROSITY
  43. 43. Prevention: • Proper burnout temperature. • Adequate mold and casting temperature. • High casting pressure. • Proper L/P ratio. • Thickness of investment between pattern and end of casting ring not greater than 6mm. 44BACK PRESSURE POROSITY
  44. 44. INCOMPLETE CASTING 45
  45. 45. 4. INCOMPLETE CASTING Causes: • Insufficient venting of the mold. • High viscosity of the fused metal. • Insufficient casting pressure. • Incomplete elimination of wax. • Insufficient alloy. • Blocking due to pre-solidification in sprue. 46
  46. 46. SURFACE DISCOLORATION 47
  47. 47. 5. SURFACE DISCOLORATION - •Prolonged heating of the mold cause disintegration of gypsum bonded investment and products of decomposition are sulphur compounds that contaminate the alloy to the extent that surface texture is affected. Does not respond to pickling. •Surface discoloration also results from high sulphur content of flame torch. • Interaction of molten alloy with Sulphur→ Black/Grey layer on the surface of gold alloys that is brittle and doesn't clean readily during pickling. 48
  48. 48. 49
  49. 49. 50
  50. 50. 51
  51. 51. THANK YOU 52

×