Summer training report ( aashi mba iii sem )

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A SUMMER PROJECT REPORT ON MARUTI SUZUKI and NEXA DEALERSHIP With Reference To MARUTI SUZUKI NEXA ROORKEE, HARIDWAR Submit...
i DECLARATION I hereby declare that the work which is being presented in the project report entitled “MARUTI SUZUKI AND NE...
ii ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The successful accomplishment of this project work is the outcome of the contribution of the number of ...
iii PREFACE The summer training duration is an essential part of two-year M.B.A. course. The motive behind this study is t...
iv TABLE OF CONTENTS S.NO. PARTICULARS PAGE NO. 1. Introduction to company Industry and Company Profile 1-18 2. What is NE...
1 Chapter 1: Industry &Company Profile
2 INTRODUCTION General introduction about the sector: Over a period of more than two decades the Indian Automobile industr...
3 The market shares of the segments of the automobile industry: The automobile industry had a growth of 15.4 % during Apri...
4 its growth in the domestic as well asinternationalarena.The domestic players as well as the foreign players dominate the...
5 thenation's roads. The majority of India's car manufacturing industry is based around three clusters in the south, west ...
6 The objectives of MUL are: 1. Modernization of the Indian Automobile Industry. 2. Production of fuel-efficient vehicles ...
7 Production output 1,568,603 units (2019) Revenue ₹886,301 million(US$13 billion) (2019) Operating income ₹106,238 millio...
8 indigenous motor car". In June 1971, a company called Maruti limited was incorporated under the Companies Act. Maruti Li...
9 Maruti to 50 per cent, making the company a 50-50 JV with the Government of India the other stake holder. In 1993, the Z...
10 Joint venture related issues: Relationship between the Government of India, under the United Front (India) coalition an...
11 The Gujarat manufacturing plant became operational in February 2017. The plant current capacity is about 250,000 units ...
12 killed a company General Manager of Human Resources AvineeshDev and injured 100 other managers, including two Japanese ...
13 between contract workers and permanent workers has been much smaller than initial media reports – the contract worker a...
14 Both prosecution and defense have announced they will appeal against the sentences. Defense counsel Vrinda Grover state...
15 Launched in 2002 Maruti Suzuki provides vehicle insurance to its customers with the help of the National Insurance Comp...
16 Maruti TrueValue: Maruti True service offered by Maruti Suzuki to its customers. It is a market place for used Maruti S...
17 At the launch ceremony for the school Jagdish Khattar stated "We are very concerned about mounting deaths on Indian roa...
18 year 2010-2011 Maruti Suzuki reported a net salesfigure of RS. 37,522 crores rupees. Maruti will invest in a new plant ...
19 CHAPTER 2:
20 What is NEXA? Introduction to the Dealership What is NEXA? NEXA stands for New Exclusive Automotive Experience Brand Ph...
21 with the responsibility of creating NEXA. On to the drawing board, the agency had to revisit the entire journey of cust...
22 aviation and hotel industries as they knew hospitality nuances. Later, we trained them in selling cars,” shared Sequeir...
23 Overall, the NEXA experience has been designed to be less intrusive, less red-tape, less paperwork than what is absolut...
24 feedback to introduce new products and create new categories. It was also the first to offer a bouquet of "solutions" t...
25 One of the core values of NEXA is pampering and hospitality. Pampering is about listening to the customer; it is about ...
26 NEXA showrooms have been designed in a black and white prestige monochromatic theme that showcases the displayed vehicl...
27 CHAPTER 3: WHY MARUTI SUZUKI NEED NEXA DEALERSHIP WHY MARUTI SUZUKI NEED NEXA DEALERSHIP: They say that ‘Rome was not b...
28 Some of the reasons for this failure are attributed to reasons like MarutiSuzuki being known as affordable, fuel effici...
29 Sequeira points that now is the right time for Maruti to enter this segment. “Today people have enough disposable incom...
30 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Subcompact car 3.6/5CarWale4.5/5CarDekho4.5/5ZigWheels Fuel economy: 21-27 km/l combined Curb weig...
31 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Compact car 4.1/5ZigWheels4.1/5CarDekho3/5CarAndBike Fuel economy: 19-28 km/l combined Dimensions: 4...
32 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Mileage : 25.1 kmpl Engine Display. : 1248 cc Transmission : Manual Fuel Type : Diesel Boot Space...
33 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Engine & Transmission Displacement 1197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Max Power (bhp@rpm) 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm M...
34 Chapter 4: Research Methodology
35 Research Methodology is the master plan for conducting the research study. It should benoted that a Research Methodolog...
36 COLLECTION OF DATA: SOURCES OF DATA COLLECTION: 1. PRIMARY DATA:The primary data to be selected is based on the respons...
37 WRITING THE REPORT: As the final step the report has been written having the complete information about the various asp...
38 Chapter5: Data analysis and Interpretation
39 1. Why did you go for Maruti Suzuki and no other vehicle? Table 1: Why Maruti Suzuki INTERPRETATION: 8% 10% 7% 44% 24% ...
40 From the above table it’s clear that maximum Maruti Suzuki customer prefers it due to its reliability. Maruti Suzuki ha...
41 3. Who is the participant in your decisionmaking? Participant Response Family Members 62 Friends and colleagues 29 Refe...
42 Interpretation: Family members influence the buying behavior of maximum people. 4. Aware of the parent group of NEXA Aw...
43 From the above table it is clear that maximum people know about the parent group of NEXA. 5. How often do you hear peop...
44 6. Association of NEXA with Maruti Suzuki Leads to a Preference in Buying Decision. Preference in buying decision Respo...
45 Interpretation: People to get influence about the association of Maruti Suzuki with NEXA which sometimes affects their ...
46 8. Age Group Most Interested in Buying Premium Cars, According to Respondents. Age Group Response 18 to 24 4 25 to 34 3...
47 Interpretation: People between age group of 35 to 44 are most likely to buy Premium segment cars. 9. Age Group of Respo...
48 10. Customer service relationship with the people in the showroom Customer Service Relation Response Good 40 Bad 5 Sati...
49 Interpretation:From the above table it is clear that the relationship of customer services with the customer is satisfa...
50 Findings:  These 8 weeks of my internship was a good learning experience for me. I was exposed to the practical aspect...
51 Chapter 7: Suggestions and Recommendations
52 Suggestions and Recommendations:   Selling techniques of the cars should be improved: Since the sales of Baleno and...
53 Chapter 8: Limitations of the Study
54 Limitations of the Study:  Most of the company is reluctant to disclose their confidential data regarding their sales ...
55 Chapter 9: Conclusion
56 Maruti Suzuki found that they don’t have a premium lounge for their top end customers. For them, a regular showroom wit...
57 Chapter 10: Annexures
58 BIBLIOGRAPHY: Gandhi, J. (1997). Marketing: A Managerial Introduction (10th ed.). New Delhi: Tata McGraw- Hill Publishi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Summer training report ( aashi mba iii sem )

10 views

Published on

#marketing summer training automobile industry maruti suzuki nexa

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Summer training report ( aashi mba iii sem )

  1. 1. A SUMMER PROJECT REPORT ON MARUTI SUZUKI and NEXA DEALERSHIP With Reference To MARUTI SUZUKI NEXA ROORKEE, HARIDWAR Submitted in Partial Fulfillment of the Requirements For The Award of the Degree of Master of Business Administration SUPERVISED BY: SUBMITTED BY: Dr. POONAM PAINULY AASHI GOYAL SENIOR ASSISTANT PROFESSOR MBA- 3rdSEM Kanya Gurukul Campus, Dehradun Kanya Gurukul Campus, Dehradun DEPARTMENTOF MANAGEMENT STUDIES (DMS) GURUKULA KANGRI VISHWAVIDYALAYA HARIDWAR-249404
  2. 2. i DECLARATION I hereby declare that the work which is being presented in the project report entitled “MARUTI SUZUKI AND NEXA DEALERSHIP” in the partial fulfillment of the requirement for the award of degree MASTER’S OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION submitted in the Department of Management studies, Gurukula Kangri University Haridwar is an authentic record of my own work carried out during the period of eight weeks. The matter embodied in this record has not been submitted by me for the award of any other degree. AASHI GOYAL (MBA 3rd SEM)
  3. 3. ii ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The successful accomplishment of this project work is the outcome of the contribution of the number of people, especially those who have given the time and efforts to share their thoughts and suggestion to improve the report. At the very beginning, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the almighty for giving me the strength and the composure to finish the task within the schedules time. I am thankful to the project supervisor, Dr. Poonam Painuly for her guidance and support due to which I am able to complete this project. I express my gratitude and thanks to my faculty members, Prof. Surekha Rana, Prof. Bindu Arora, Prof. Patiraj Kumari and Dr. Vijayshree Sangwan. Finally, my sincere gratitude goes to my family and friends for supporting me during the preparation of this report. AASHI GOYAL (MBA 3rd SEM)
  4. 4. iii PREFACE The summer training duration is an essential part of two-year M.B.A. course. The motive behind this study is to gain practical knowledge regarding the operations and activities of an organization. An organization can be defined as the group of working professionals together in coordination with other for the attainment of specific objectives. A major concern of any organization should contribute positively towards the achievement of organizational objectives. In an organization like Maruti Suzuki, where an operation is enormous, nature of business is complex and expenditure involved is large and huge, it assumes a very special significance. My goal in undertaking the present project, in this way, was to study why Maruti Suzuki needs NEXA dealership. Aashi Goyal (MBA 3rdSEM)
  5. 5. iv TABLE OF CONTENTS S.NO. PARTICULARS PAGE NO. 1. Introduction to company Industry and Company Profile 1-18 2. What is NEXA Introduction to the DEALERSHIP 19-25 3. Why Maruti Suzuki need NEXAdealership? Product of MARUTI SUZUKI in which NEXA deals 26-32 4. Research Methodology 33-36 5. Data Analysis and Interpretation 37-47 6. Findings 48-49 7. Suggestions and Recommendations 50-51 8. Limitations of the Study 52-53 9. Conclusions 54-55 10. Annexures 56-57
  6. 6. 1 Chapter 1: Industry &Company Profile
  7. 7. 2 INTRODUCTION General introduction about the sector: Over a period of more than two decades the Indian Automobile industry has been drivingits own growth through phases. The entry of Suzuki Corporation in Indian passenger carmanufacturing is often pointed as the first sign of India turning to a market economy.Since then the automobile sector witnessed rapid growth year after year. By late-90’s theindustry reached self-reliance in engine and component manufacturing from the status of large scale importer. With comparatively higher rate of economic growth rate indexagainst that of great global powers, India has become a hub of domestic and exportsbusiness. The automobile sector has been contributing its share to the shining economicperformance of India inthe recent years. With the Indian middle class earninghigher per capita income, more people are ready to own private vehicles including carsand two-wheelers. Product movements and manned services have boosted in the sales of medium and sized commercial vehicles for passenger and goods transport. Side by sidewith fresh vehicle sales growth, the automotive components sector has witnessed biggrowth. The domestic auto components consumption has crossed rupees 9000 croresandan export of one half size of this figure. Overview of Automobile Industry: The Indian automobile industry is going through a technological change where each firmis engaged in changing its processes and technologies to sustain the competitive advantage and provide customers with the optimized products and services. Starting fromthe two wheelers, trucks, and tractors to the multi utility vehicles, commercial vehiclesand the luxury vehicles, the Indian automobile industry has achieved tremendous amountof success in the recent years.As per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) the market share of each segment of the industry is as follows.
  8. 8. 3 The market shares of the segments of the automobile industry: The automobile industry had a growth of 15.4 % during April-January 2007, with theaverage annual growth of 10-15% over the last decade or so. With the incrementalinvestment of $35-40 billion, the growth is expected to double in the next 10 years.Consistent growth and dedication have made the Indian automobile industry the second-largest tractor and two-wheeler manufacturer in the world. It is also the fifth-largestcommercial vehicle manufacturer in the world. The Indian automobile market is amongthe largest in Asia.The key players like Hindustan Motors, MarutiUdyog, Fiat IndiaPrivate Ltd, Tata Motors, Bajaj Motors, Hero Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Mahindra&Mahindra have been dominating the vehicle industry. A few of the foreign playerslikeMaruti Suzuki Kirloskar Motor Ltd., Skoda India Private Ltd., and HondaCars India Ltd. have also entered the market and have catered to the customers’ needs to a large extent. Not only the Indian companies but also the international car manufacturing companiesare focusing on compact cars to be delivered in the Indian market at a much reasonable price. Moreover, the automobile companies are coming up with financial schemes such aseasy EMI repayment systems to boost sales. There have been exhibitions like Auto-expoatPragatiMaidan, New Delhi to share the technological advancements. Besides, there aremany new projects coming up in the automobile industry leading to the growth of thesector. The Government of India has liberalized the foreign exchange and equityregulations and has also reduced the tariff on imports, contributing significantly to thegrowth of the sector. Having firmly established its presence in the domestic markets, theIndian automobile sector is now penetrating the international arena. Top Players in Indian Automobile Sector: India is at their highest levels. The leaders of the Indian automobile sector, such as TataMotors, Maruti and Mahindra and Mahindra are leading the exports to Europe, MiddleEast and African and Asian markets. The Ministry of Heavy Industries has released theAutomotive Plan 2006- 2016, with the motive of making India the most popularmanufacturing hub for automobiles and its components in Asia. The plan focuses on theremoval of all the bottlenecks that are inhibiting
  9. 9. 4 its growth in the domestic as well asinternationalarena.The domestic players as well as the foreign players dominate theIndian automobile sector. The key players contributing to the growth of the sector arediscussed below. 1. Maruti Suzuki India 2. Hero Motors Limited 3. Tata Group 4. Bajaj Auto Limited 5. Mahindra Group 6. Ashok Leyland 7. Yamaha Motor India 8. Hyundai Motors India Limited 9. Maruti Suzuki Kirloskar Motor Private Limited Industry profile Origin and development of the industry: The automotive industry in India is one of the largest in the world and one of the fastestgrowing globally. India's passenger car and commercial vehicle manufacturing industry isthesixth largest in the world,with an annual productionof more than 3.9 million units’ in2011. According to recent reports, India overtook Brazil and became the sixthlargest passenger vehicle producer in the world (beating such old and new auto makers asBelgium, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain, France, Brazil), growing 16 to 18 per cent to sell around three million units in the course of 2011-12. In2009, India emerged as Asia's fourth largest exporter of passenger cars,behindJapan,South Korea, and Thailand. In 2010, India beat Thailand to become Asia's third largestexporterof passenger cars. As of 2010, India is home to 40 million passenger vehicles.More than 3.7 million automotive vehicles were produced in India in 2010 (an increase of 33.9%), making the country the second (after China) fastest growing automobile the world. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, annualvehicle sales are projected to increase to 5 million by 2015 and more than 9 million by2020. By 2050, the country is expected to top the world in car volumes withapproximately 611 million vehicles on
  10. 10. 5 thenation's roads. The majority of India's car manufacturing industry is based around three clusters in the south, west and north. The southern cluster consisting ofChennaiandBangaloreisthebiggest with 35% of the revenue share. The western hub near MumbaiandPunecontributes to 33% of the market and the northern cluster aroundtheNational Capital Regioncontributes 32%.Chennai, is also referred to as the"Detroitof India"with the India operations of Ford,Hyundai,Renault,Mitsubishi,Nissan,BMW, HindustanMotors,Daimler,Caparo, andPSA Peugeot Citroënis about to begin their operations by 2014. Chennai accountsfor 60% of the country's automotive exports.GurgaonandManesarinHaryanaformthenorthern cluster where the country's largest car manufacturer,MarutiSuzuki,isbased. TheChakacorridornearPune,Maharashtrais the western cluster withcompanieslikeGeneralMotors,Volkswagen,Skoda, MahindraTataMotors, MercedesBenz,LandRover,FiatandForceMotorshaving assembly plants inthearea.AurangabadwithAudi,SkodaandVolkswagen also forms part of the westerncluster. Another emerging cluster is in the state of Gujaratwith manufacturing facilityof General MotorsinHaloand further planned for TataNanoatSanandFord, MarutiSuzukiandPeugeot- Citroenplants are also set to come up inGujarat, KolkatawithHindustan Motors, NoidawithHondaandBangalorewithToyotaare some of the other automotive manufacturing regions aroundthe country. PROFILE OF MARUTI SUZUKI ORIGIN OF MARUTISUZUKI: Maruti Suzuki India Limited, formerly known as Maruti Udyog Limited, is an automobile manufacturer in India. It is a 56.21% owned subsidiary of the Japanese car and motorcycle manufacturer Suzuki Motor Corporation. As of July 2018, it had a market share of 53% of the Indian passenger car market. Maruti Suzuki manufactures and sells popular cars such as the Ciaz, Ertiga, Wagon R, Alto K10 and Alto 800, Swift, Celerio, Swift Dzire, Baleno and Baleno RS, Omni,Eeco, Ignis, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza, XL6. The company is headquartered at New Delhi. In May 2015, the company produced its fifteen million vehicles in India, a Swift Dzire.
  11. 11. 6 The objectives of MUL are: 1. Modernization of the Indian Automobile Industry. 2. Production of fuel-efficient vehicles to conserve scarce resources. 3. Production of large number of motor vehicles which was necessary for economic growth. Maruti Suzuki India Limited Type Public Traded as  BSE: 532500  NSE: MARUTI  BSE SENSEX Constituent Industry Automotive Founded 1981; 38 years ago Headquarters New Delhi, India Area served India Key people  R. C. Bhargava (Chairman)  Kenichi Ayukawa (Managing Director & CEO) Products Automobiles
  12. 12. 7 Production output 1,568,603 units (2019) Revenue ₹886,301 million(US$13 billion) (2019) Operating income ₹106,238 million(US$1.5 billion) (2019) Net income ₹76,506 million(US$1.1 billion) (2019) Total assets ₹639,687 million(US$9.3 billion) (2019) Total equity ₹471,097 million(US$6.8 billion) (2019) Number of employees 40,000 (2019) Parent  Suzuki Motor Corporation (56.21%)  Public (43.79%) Website www.marutisuzuki.com Maruti was established in February 1981 with production starting in 1983 with the Maruti 800, based on the Suzuki Alto kei car. As of May 2007, the Government of India, through Ministry of Disinvestment, sold its complete share to Indian financial institutions and no longer has any stake in MarutiUdyog. Under the Maruti name: In 1970, a private limited company named Surya Ram Maruti technical services private limited (MTSPL) was launched on 16 November 1970. The stated purpose of this company was to provide technical know-how for the design, manufacture and assembly of "a wholly
  13. 13. 8 indigenous motor car". In June 1971, a company called Maruti limited was incorporated under the Companies Act. Maruti Limited went into liquidation in 1977. Maruti Udyog Ltd was incorporated through the efforts ofV. Krishnamurthy. Affiliation with Suzuki In 1982, a license& Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) was signed between MarutiUdyog Ltd, and Suzuki of Japan. At first, Maruti Suzuki was mainly an importer of cars. In India's closed market, Maruti received the right to import 40,000 fully built-up Suzuki is in the first two years, and even after that the early goal was to use only 33% indigenous parts. This upset the local manufacturers considerably. There were also some concerns that the Indian market was too small to absorb the comparatively large production planned by Maruti Suzuki, with the government even considering adjusting the petrol tax and lowering the excise duty in order to boost sales. Finally, in 1983, the Maruti 800 was released. This 796 cc hatchback was based on the SS80 Suzuki Alto and was India’s first affordable car. Initial product plan was 40% saloons, and 60% Maruti Van. Local production commenced in December 1983. In 1984, the Maruti Van with the same three-cylinder engine as the 800 was released and the installed capacity of the plant in Gurgaon reached 40,000 units. In 1985, the Suzuki SJ410-based Gypsy, a 970 cc 4WD off-road vehicle, was launched. In 1986, the original 800 was replaced by an all-new model of the 796 cc hatchback Suzuki Alto and the 100,000th vehicle was produced by the company. In 1987, the company started exporting to the West, when a lot of 500 cars were sent to Hungary. By 1988, the capacity of the Gurgaon plant was increased to 100,000 units per annum. Market liberalization In 1989, the Maruti 1000 was introduced and the 970 cc, three-box was India’s first contemporary sedan. By 1991, 65 per cent of the components, for all vehicles produced, were indigenized. After liberalization of the Indian economy in 1991, Suzuki increased its stake in
  14. 14. 9 Maruti to 50 per cent, making the company a 50-50 JV with the Government of India the other stake holder. In 1993, the Zen, a 993 cc, hatchback was launched and in 1994 the 1298 cc Esteem was introduced. Maruti produced its 1 millionth vehicle since the commencement of production in 1994. Maruti's second plant was opened with annual capacity reaching 200,000 units. Maruti launched a 24-hour emergency on-road vehicle service. In 1998, the new Maruti 800 was released, the first change in design since 1986. Zen D, a 1527 cc diesel hatchback and Maruti's first diesel vehicle and a redesigned Omni were introduced. In 1999, the 1.6 litre MarutiBalenothree-box saloon and Wagon R were also launched. In 2000, Maruti became the first car company in India to launch a Call Center for internal and customer services. The new Alto model was released. In 2001, Maruti True Value, selling and buying used cars was launched. In October of the same year the Maruti Versa was launched. In 2002, Esteem Diesel was introduced. Two new subsidiaries were also started: Maruti Insurance Distributor Services and Maruti Insurance Brokers Limited. Suzuki Motor Corporation increased its stake in Maruti to 54.2 per cent. In 2003, the new Suzuki Grand Vitara XL-7 was introduced while the Zen and the Wagon R were upgraded and redesigned. The four million Marutivehicleswere built and they entered into a partnership with the State Bank of India. MarutiUdyog Ltd was listed on BSE and NSE after a public issue, which was oversubscribed tenfold. In 2004, the Altobecame India's best-selling car overtaking the Maruti 800after nearly two decades. The five-seater Versa 5-seater, a new variant, was created while the Esteem was re-launched. MarutiUdyog closed the financial year 2003-04 with an annual sale of 472,122 units, the highest ever since the company began operations and the fiftieth lakhs (5 million) car rolled out in April 2005. The 1.3 litre Suzuki Swift five-door hatchback was introduced in 2005. In 2006 Suzuki and Maruti set up another joint venture, "Maruti Suzuki Automobiles India", to build two new manufacturing plants, one for vehicles and one for engines.Cleaner cars were also introduced, with several new models meeting the new "Bharat Stage III" standards.In February 2012, Maruti Suzuki sold its ten millionvehicles in India. In July 2014 it had a market share of more 45 %.
  15. 15. 10 Joint venture related issues: Relationship between the Government of India, under the United Front (India) coalition and Suzuki Motor Corporation over the joint venture was a point of heated debate in the Indian media until Suzuki Motor Corporation gained the controlling stake. This highly profitable joint venture that had a near monopolistic trade in the Indian automobile market and the nature of the partnership built up till then was the underlying reason for most issues. The success of the joint venture led Suzuki to increase its equity from 26% to 40% in 1987 and to 50% in 1992, and further to 56.21% as of 2013. In 1982, both the venture partners entered into an agreement to nominate their candidate for the post of Managing Director and every Managing Director would have tenureof five years. Manufacturing Facilities: Maruti Suzuki has three manufacturing facilities in India. All manufacturing facilities have a combined production capacity of 1,700,000 vehicles annually. The Gurgaonmanufacturing facility has three fully integrated manufacturing plants and is spread over 300 acres (1.2 km2). The Gurgaon facilities also manufacture 240,000 K-Series engines annually. The Gurgaon Facilities manufactures the Alto 800, WagonR, Ertiga, S- Cross, VitaraBrezza, Ignis and Eeco. The Manesar manufacturing plant was inaugurated in February 2007 and is spread over 600 acres (2.4 km2). Initially it had a production capacity of 100,000 vehicles annually but this was increased to 300,000 vehicles annually in October 2008. The production capacity was further increased by 250,000 vehicles taking total production capacity to 800,000 vehicles annually. The Manesar Plant produces the Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Ciaz, Baleno, Baleno RS and Celerio. On 25 June 2012, Haryana State Industries and Infrastructure Development Corporation demanded Maruti Suzuki to pay an additional Rs 235 crores for enhanced land acquisition for its Haryana plant expansion. The agency reminded Maruti that failure to pay the amount would lead to further proceedings and vacating the enhanced land acquisition.The launch of the Dzire happened in the month of May 2017 and the variant is said to have good mileage
  16. 16. 11 The Gujarat manufacturing plant became operational in February 2017. The plant current capacity is about 250,000 units per year. But with new investments Maruti Suzuki has plan to take it to 450,000 units per year. In 2012, the company decided to merge Suzuki Powertrain India Limited (SPIL) with itself.SPIL was started as a JV by Suzuki Motor Corp. along with Maruti Suzuki. It has the facilities available for manufacturing diesel engines and transmissions. The demand for transmissions for all Maruti Suzuki cars is met by the production from SPIL. Industry Relation: Since its founding in 1983, MarutiUdyog Limited has experienced problems with its labor force. The Indian labor it hired readily accepted Japanese work culture and the modern manufacturing process. In 1997, there was a change in ownership, and Maruti became predominantly government controlled. Shortly thereafter, conflict between the United Front Governmentand Suzuki started. In 2000, a major industrial relations issue began and employees of Maruti went on an indefinite strike, demanding among other things, major revisions to their wages, incentives and pensions. Employees used slowdown in October 2000, to press a revision to their incentive-linked pay. In parallel, after elections and a new central government led by NDA alliance, India pursued a disinvestment policy. Along with many other government owned companies, the new administration proposed to sell part of its stake in Maruti Suzuki in a public offering. The worker's union opposed this sell-off plan on the grounds that the company will lose a major business advantage of being subsidized by the Government, and the union has better protection while the company remains in control of the government. The standoff between the union and the management continued through 2001. The management refused union demands citing increased competition and lower margins. The central government privatized Maruti in 2002 and Suzuki became the majority owner of MarutiUdyog Limited. Manesar violence: On 18 July 2012, Maruti'sManesar plant was hit by violence. According to Maruti management. The production workers at one of its car factories attacked supervisors and started a fire that
  17. 17. 12 killed a company General Manager of Human Resources AvineeshDev and injured 100 other managers, including two Japanese expatriates. The workers also allegedly injured nine policemen. However, Maruti Suzuki Workers Union (MSWU) President Sam Meher alleged that management ordered 300 hired security guards to attack the workforce during the violence. The incident is the worst-ever for Suzuki since the company began operations in India in 1983. Since April 2012, the Manesar union had demanded a three-fold increase in basic salary, a monthly conveyance allowance of10,000, a laundry allowance of 3,000, a gift with every new car launch, and a house for every worker who wants one or cheaper home loans for those who want to build their own houses. According to the Maruti Suzuki Workers Union a supervisor had abused and made discriminatory comments to a low-caste worker, JiyaLal. These claims were denied by the company and the police. Maruti said the unrest began, not over wage discussions, but after the workers' union demanded the reinstatement of JiyaLal who had been suspended for allegedly beating a supervisor.The workers claim harsh working conditions and extensive hiring of low-paid contract workers which are paid about $126 a month, about half the minimum wage of permanent employees. On 27 June, 2013, an international delegation from the International Commission for Labor Rights (ICLR) released a reportalleging serious violations of the industrial right of workers by the Maruti Suzuki management. Company executives denied harsh conditions and claim they hired entry-level workers on contracts and made them permanent as they gained experience.Maruti employees currently earn allowances in addition to their base wage. The police, in its First Information Report(FIR), claimed on 21 July that Manesar violence is the result of a planned violence by a section of workers and union leaders and arrested 91 people. Maruti Suzuki in its statement on the unrest, [announced that all work at the Manesar plant has been suspended indefinitely. The shutdownof Manesar plant is leading to a loss of about Rs 75 croreperday. On 21 July 2012, citing safety concerns, the company announced a lockoutunder The Industrial Disputes Act, 1947pending results of an inquiry the company has requested of the Haryana governmentinto the causes of the disorder. Under the provisions of The Industrial Disputes Act for wages, the report claimed, employees are expected to be paid for the duration of the lockout. On 26 July 2012, Maruti announced employees would not be paid for the period of lock-out in accordance with Indian labor laws. The company further announced that it will stop using contract workers by March 2013. The report claimed the salary difference
  18. 18. 13 between contract workers and permanent workers has been much smaller than initial media reports – the contract worker at Maruti received about 11,500 per month, while a permanent worker received about 12,500 a month at start, which increased in three years to 21,000-22,000 per month. In a separate report, a contractor who was providing contract employees to Maruti claimed the company gave its contract employees the best wage, allowances and benefits package in the region. Shinzo Nakanishi, managing director and chief executive of Maruti Suzuki India, said this type of violence has never happened in Suzuki Motor Corp's global operations in Hungary, Indonesia, Spain, Pakistan, Thailand, Malaysia, China and the Philippines. Nakanishi apologized to affected workers on behalf of the company, and in press interview requested the central and Haryana state governments to help stop further violence by legislating decisive rules to restore corporate confidence amid emergence of this new 'militant workforce' in Indian factories. He announced, "We are going to de-recognizeMaruti Suzuki Workers’ Union and dismiss all workers named in connection with the incident. We will not compromise at all in such instances of barbaric, unprovoked violence." He also announced Maruti plans to continue manufacturing in Manesar, that Gujaratwas an expansion opportunity and not an alternative to Manesar. The company dismissed 500 workers accused of causing the violence and re-opened the plant on 21 August, saying it would produce 150 vehicles on the first day, less than 10% of its capacity. Analysts said that the shutdown was costing the company 1 billion rupees ($18 million) a day and costing the company market share. In July 2013, the workers went on hunger strike to protest the continuing jailing of their colleagues and launched an online campaign to support their demands. A total of 148 workers were charged with the murder of Human Resources Manager Avineesh Dev. The court dismissed charges against 117 of the workers. On 17 March 2017, 31 workers were found guilty of variety ofoffences. 18 were convicted on charges of rioting, trespassing, causing hurt and other related offences under Indian Penal Code sections. The remaining 13 workers were sentenced to life in imprisonment after being found guilty of the murder of General Manager of Human Resources Avineesh Dev. Twelve of the thirteen sentenced were office- bearers of the Maruti Suzuki Workers Union at the time of the alleged offences. The prosecution had sought the death penalty for the thirteen.
  19. 19. 14 Both prosecution and defense have announced they will appeal against the sentences. Defense counsel Vrinda Grover stated, “We will file appeals against all convictions in the HC. The evidence, as it stands, cannot withstand legal scrutiny. There is no evidence to link these workers to the murder. The 13 who have been convicted, it’s important to remember that they were the leaders of the union. Therefore, it is clear that this is targeted framing of these persons. We hope for justice in the superior court.” Committee for the Fourth International (ICFI) and other organizations such as the People’s Alliance for Democracy and Secularism. Sales and service network: Maruti Suzuki has 1,820 sales outlets across 1,471 cities in India. The company aims to double its sales network to 4,000 outlets by 2020.It has 3,145 service stations across 1,506 cities throughout India. Maruti's dealership network is larger than that of enough known companies combined.Service is a major revenue generator of the company. Most of the service stations are managed on franchise basis, where Maruti Suzuki trains the local staff. Also, The Express Service stations exist, sending across their repair man to the vehicle if it is away from a normal service center. NEXA: In 2015 Maruti Suzuki launched NEXA, a new dealership format for its premium cars.Maruti currently sells the Baleno, Baleno RS, S-Cross, XL6, Ciaz and Ignisthrough NEXA outlets. S- Cross was the first car to be sold through NEXA outlets. Several new models will be added to both channels as part of the Company's medium term goal of 2 million annual sales by 2020. Maruti Insurance:
  20. 20. 15 Launched in 2002 Maruti Suzuki provides vehicle insurance to its customers with the help of the National Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz, New India Assurance and Royal Sundaram. The service was set up the company with the inception of two subsidiaries Maruti Insurance Distributors Services Pvt. Ltd and Insurance Brokers Pvt. Limited. This service started as a benefit or value addition to customers and was able to ramp up easily. By December 2005 they were able to sell more than two million insurance policies since its inception. Maruti Finance: To promote its bottom line growth, Maruti Suzuki launched Maruti Finance in January 2002. Prior to the start of this service Maruti Suzuki had started two joint ventures Citicorp Maruti and Maruti Countrywide with Citi Group and GE Countrywide respectively to assist its client in securing loan. Maruti Suzuki tied up with HDFC Bank, ICICI Limited, Kotak Mahindra, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sundaram to start this venture including its strategic partners in car finance. Again the company entered into a strategic partnership with SBI in March 2003 Since March 2003, Maruti has sold over 12,000 vehicles through SBI-Maruti Finance. SBI- Maruti Finance is currently available in 166 cities across India. Citicorp Maruti Finance Limited is a joint venture between Citicorp Finance India and Maruti Udyog Limited its primary business stated by the company is "hire-purchase financing of Maruti Suzuki vehicles". Citi Finance India Limited. d is a wholly owned subsidiary of Citibank Overseas Investment Corporation, Delaware, which in turn is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Citibank N.A. Citi Finance India Limited holds 74% of the stake and Maruti Suzuki holds the remaining 26%.GE Capital, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki came together in 1995 to form Maruti Countrywide. Maruti claims that its finance program offers most competitive interest rates to its customers, which are lower by 0.25% to 0.5% from the market rates.
  21. 21. 16 Maruti TrueValue: Maruti True service offered by Maruti Suzuki to its customers. It is a market place for used Maruti Suzuki Vehicles. One can buy, sell or exchange used Maruti or non-Maruti vehicles with the help of this service in India. As of 10 August 2017 there are 1,190 outlets across 936 cities. N2N Fleet Management: N2N is the short form of End to End Fleet Management and provides lease and fleet management to corporate. Clients who have signed up of this service include Gas Authority of India Ltd, DuPont, Reckitt Benckiser, Doordarshan, Singer India, National Stock Exchange of India and.This fleet management service includes Leasing, Maintenance, Convenience services and Remarketing. Maruti Accessories: Many of the auto component companies except than Maruti Suzuki started to offer compatible components and accessories. This caused a serious threat and loss of revenue to Maruti Suzuki. Maruti Suzuki started a new initiative under the brand name Maruti Genuine Accessories to offer accessories like alloy wheels, body cover, carpets, door visors, fog lamps, stereo systems, seat covers and other car care products. These products are sold through dealer outlets and authorized service stations throughout India. Maruti Driving School: As part of its corporate social responsibility Maruti Suzuki launched the Maruti Driving School in Delhi. Later the services were extended to other cities of India as well. These schools are modeled on international standards, where learners go through classroom and practical sessions. Many international practices like road behavior and attitudes are also taught in these schools. Before driving actual vehicles participants are trained on simulators.
  22. 22. 17 At the launch ceremony for the school Jagdish Khattar stated "We are very concerned about mounting deaths on Indian roads. These can be brought down if government, industry and the voluntary sector work together in an integrated manner. But we felt that Maruti should first do something in this regard and hence this initiative of Maruti Driving Schools. Awards and recognition: The Brand Trust Report published by Trust Research Advisory, a brand analytics company, has ranked Maruti Suzuki in the thirty seventh position in 2013and eleventh position in 2014among the most trusted brands of India. Maruti Suzuki selected Automobile Manufacturer of the Year at BTVi’s “The Auto Show - Car India & Bike India Awards 2017”. Gold Exceed Award 2017 recognizes excellence in Occupational Health and Safety in the automobile sector. Maruti Suzuki was honored for achieving high standards of safety, health and environment at workplace. Maruti Suzuki bags prestigious Golden Peacock Training Award second time in a row! Maruti Suzuki has 1,820 sales outlets across 1,471 cities in India. The company aims to double its sales network to 4,000 outlets by 2020.It has 3,145 service stations across 1,506 cities throughout India. Maruti’s dealership network is larger than that of Hyundai, Mahindra, Honda, Tata, Toyota and Ford combined.Service is a major revenue generator of the company. Most of the service stations are managed on franchise basis, where Maruti Suzuki trains the local staff. Other automobile companies have not been able to match this benchmark set by Maruti Suzuki. The Express Service stations help many stranded vehicles on the highways by sending across their repair man to the vehicle. Future Plans of Maruti: On May 11, 2011, Maruti announced its plans to design new car models at its Rohtak Plant in India. The new car models will be crafted for the next four years for the Indianand International Market. Maruti is experimenting with new car models in an effort tostay ahead of its competition and will be responsible for 25 per cent of Suzuki, its parentCompany’s, revenues. In the financial
  23. 23. 18 year 2010-2011 Maruti Suzuki reported a net salesfigure of RS. 37,522 crores rupees. Maruti will invest in a new plant in Gujarat which willproduce 6 million units a year which is being done in an effort to make the company theleader in the car market. The company is having a look at different plants as shown by theGovernment of India. In another effort, Maruti will introduce four new cars in the Indianmarket: The mass-market hatchback, a utility vehicle, a new and improved Swift, and a unique SX4. The company plans to release the design of the YE3, the hatchback by June-July 2011 while the car will actually be shown in the Auto Expo 2012. The companyplans to design the YE3 without any involvement of Suzuki which is a major feat sincemost of its cars have been designed in collaboration with Suzuki in the past. The YE3will be a four-door, four seat hatchback and will be available in a 600-800cc engine and afive speed manual transmission. The company also plans to launch the Maruti R3 under adifferent name. The Maruti R3 is a Multi-Utility Vehicle that will come in a Rs. 7 lakhs- Rs. 9 lakhs ex- showroom price and is a six-seat compact van strapped with three rowsof seats and rear-hinged rear doors. The car will come in both 1.2-litre K-Series enginesand a 1.6-litre Variable Valve Timing engine, each of which have been present in thepopular models of Swift and SX4. The R3 will compare to an Innova. The company plansto sell it in emerging markets. It will be showcased in the Auto Expo 2012. The companyplans to get a diesel engine for the car from Volkswagen. The third new model of Maruti, the new Swift will be launched by July 2011 will a 1.3-litre multi-jet diesel engine and a1.2-litre K-Series engine. The new Swift fall in the Rs. 3.5 - 5.5 lakhs bracket dependingon the model and approximately 17,000 units will be produced each year. Along withcoming up with new cars and new plants, Maruti is also expanding its transportationcapacity. The company has forged partnerships for this with the Adani group to set up a mega car terminal at the Mudra port.
  24. 24. 19 CHAPTER 2:
  25. 25. 20 What is NEXA? Introduction to the Dealership What is NEXA? NEXA stands for New Exclusive Automotive Experience Brand Philosophy:Create and inspire D.OB: 23 JULY 2015 Brand Value: Global Reliable Innovative Pampering Excitement (GRIPE) FirstProduct: S-Cross Latest Product: XL6 NEXAis a retail network from Maruti Suzuki that caters the high-end consumers who have gone beyond their first cars and are now looking for an experience. It offers a high level of sophistication and is based on the principles of exclusivity, pampering and listening to the consumer. But creating NEXA was a mammoth task for the brand and Hakuhodo India team, the agency entrusted
  26. 26. 21 with the responsibility of creating NEXA. On to the drawing board, the agency had to revisit the entire journey of customer’s experience while buying a Maruti. Elvis Sequeira, COO,Hakuhodo India, shares that they aimed at creating a different mindset and imagery for Maruti. “NEXA is for a well-travelled consumer who is digitally savvy, updated and seeks a world class experience while buying a car. After research, we found that the Maruti’s popular retail channel is not equipped for it and hence a separate channel was needed,” adds Sequeira. S Cross was the first car launched at NEXA and was followed by Ciaz Hybrid and Baleno Hatchback. Sequeira points that the cars sold from NEXA will not be sold at the popular Maruti dealerships. As Maruti Suzuki is a pan India brand, NEXA needed to have a similar presence. The thought posed several questions for the stakeholders as NEXA wasn’t meant cannibalize Maruti’s existing small car market and it shouldn’t disturb the dealer-brand relationship.Sequeirapointed that NEXA’s idea got a great response from both brand and agency. “We had to get it completely right because if we did not, then it would have hampered the brand’s image, which it had created after years of great services,” shared Sequeira. “The biggest problem in designing NEXA was that it could not just be better than an existing model. It had to be completely different, something that was never thought and done before,” elucidated Sequeira. The Hospitality Factor: After a research, it was established that consumers (while buying cars) missed on hospitality. Hence, the concept of NEXA was derived from the hospitality, banking and aviation industries, which knew well about one-on-one interaction with the consumers. “For NEXA, we roped in people from banking,
  27. 27. 22 aviation and hotel industries as they knew hospitality nuances. Later, we trained them in selling cars,” shared Sequeira. With product at the center and hospitality surrounding it, the designing teams were clear that the NEXA representatives will have to partner consumer throughout the lifetime of the car. “Consumer should know his relationship manager and vice versa,” shared Sequeira. The design team thought of consumer from the time he thinks of the car, visits the facility and purchases it. Hakuhodo India focused on 19 different aspects in this journey. It begins with the Valet Parking offered to every visitor. “Consumer mostly visits a car showroom with his family. While the entire family gets down, one of them is left to drive and park the car in the usual scenario. At NEXA, we save this trouble,” shared Sequeira.The agency trained people on how to greet consumers when they enter. It designed the area where they will sit, how they will see the car and what drink will be served, how the relationship manager will begin the discussion, and a private space to discuss the financial things. “In our research, we found that the to and fro movement of the backend staff clutters the showroom, so we kept them away at NEXA. We designed the dresses of the staff at NEXA according to the ranks. While the theme of the dress was same, but there was a slight difference in the shades. At NEXA, no staff is allowed to be in casual. We had to manage the supply of cloth and design. It was a difficult task,” shared Sequeira. Interestingly, unlike the other popular showrooms, the design team decided to keep only one car per model. “We designed the technology to show the consumer on how different color looks on the car,” shared Sequeira.While technology was at the center in designing NEXA, the design teams worked towards a paperless outlet. The idea was to provide information around the market and the car on digital platform.A Hakuhodo team from Japan helped in setting the lighting in the showrooms right. Instead of using the flat light, they focused the spotlight on the car using professional light to give a majestic look to the car. In usual situations, the car is delivered outside the showroom but at NEXA the design teams in association with Japanese Hakuhodo team, decided to do it inside the showroom as they wanted other customers to get the feel of it. “Some of the points that were discussed and raised while designing the delivery were about emissions, space, oil stains, health effect on the staff and heat measure. We installed filters that sucked Carbon Monoxide, managed the cooling systems and employed other measures to ensure that the car could be delivered inside NEXA,” shared Sequeira. The teams also designed a protocol to escort a consumer with least inconvenience to the nearest NEXA if he lands up in a popular Maruti dealership for purchasing a car that was sold at NEXA. And finally, the theme of the outlet was kept black and white prestige monochrome. The idea was that the only spot of color in the showroom should be the vehicles displayed in its full glory.
  28. 28. 23 Overall, the NEXA experience has been designed to be less intrusive, less red-tape, less paperwork than what is absolutely mandatory. It has been designed to answer customer’s questions and not push information through. “We understand our customers want a seamless experience across web, call center, showroom and service center. He wants to be able to define how, when and where he interacts with NEXA. He is slowly rejecting a colorful 24 pagers for an e-brochure and is very protective of how much information he wants to share with a brand. Today, a customer asks, ‘why do you want to know my address and full history when I have come just for an enquiry?’” shares Sequeira. The first NEXA prototype was created in Delhi and the brand was very careful about not revealing on it before the launch. Nexa from Inside INTRODUCTION OFNEXA DEALERSHIP In 2015 Maruti Suzuki launched NEXA, a new dealership format for its premium cars.Maruti currently sells the Baleno, Baleno RS, S-Cross, XL6, Ciaz and Ignis through NEXA outlets. S- Cross was the first car to be sold through NEXA outlets. Several new models will be added to both channels as part of the Company’s medium term goal of 2 million annual sales by 2020. Nearly 100 NEXA showrooms will come up across India over the next 6-8 months. Maruti Suzuki has consistently led the industry in terms of reach, depth and quality of sales and service network. The high level of customer satisfaction at the network has contributed to the Company achieving a market share in the range of 45%. To attain its medium term goal of two million annual sales by 2020, the Company is taking new initiatives in all areas of business. NEXA is one of the major initiatives. The Company is reaching out to new segments of customers emerging in a changing India.Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has relied on customer
  29. 29. 24 feedback to introduce new products and create new categories. It was also the first to offer a bouquet of "solutions" to customers (insurance, finance, trade-in of pre-owned cars) at its dealerships. The next step is taking the lead in offering customers "experience", through NEXA. Customer feedback and surveys have shown there is a growing segment of car buying Indians who desire and value personal care, warmth and attention in their car buying and ownership experience. They want people, technology, showroom ambience and processes to come together and offer them a "premium experience". These customers want to be pampered! NEXA is designed for this segment of customers. Maruti Suzuki India Limited's Managing Director & CEO, Kenichi Yukawa said: "NEXA provides a new experience of hospitality from Maruti Suzuki. Indian market and Indian society are rapidly changing and new segments of customers are emerging. We have to take new initiatives to meet diversifying expectations from our customers".He added: "The mission of NEXA is to offer innovative value and direction so that we can adequately respond to the new segments of Indian customers and offer them the experience which they value. While we will of course continue to enhance customer satisfaction in our current network, with NEXA, I am confident Maruti Suzuki will be able to cater to a broader range of customers who value pampering, innovation and a personal touch in their car owning experience". S-Cross, India's first premium crossover that debuts in August 2015 will be the first car to be sold under NEXA. Several new models will be added to both channels as part of the Company's medium term goal of 2 million annual sales by 2020. The NEXA Experience – Many firsts: NEXA is Maruti Suzuki's pioneering initiative to create a new format of premium automotive retail. At launch, nearly 1000 Relationship Managers have been recruited and trained; their number will go up to 2500 in the next 6-8 months. Many of them are being hired from sectors like aviation, hospitality and financial services, expanding the talent pool of the automobile sector, another industry first.While NEXA is best experienced by a personal visit, some highlights are shared below. NEXA is New Hospitality Experience:
  30. 30. 25 One of the core values of NEXA is pampering and hospitality. Pampering is about listening to the customer; it is about understanding his needs. The relationship managers have been trained to give the customer full attention when in conversation and being there when the customer requires. Besides, they will also exhibit qualities such as warmth, respect, courtesy and punctuality. Special attention has been accorded to maintaining customer privacy while the conversations are on. Specially designed cubicles and separate seating area fulfils this objective. NEXA is New "Lifetime" Experience: The Relationship Manager will ensure that the entire buying, after sales and ownership experience is smooth and hassle free. To ensure this the NEXA team has been trained using in- depth and holistic modules developed by ace trainer Dale Carnegie.Another interesting feature is MyNEXA, a loyalty program that has been designed to offer rewards and recognition beyond the automotive industry. Through co-branded credit cards and tie-ups with lifestyle brands, MyNEXA makes the NEXA relationship more rewarding. NEXA is New Digital Experience: NEXA will be one of the most digitally and technologically advanced buying experiences for automobile customers. Equipped with state-of-the-art iPad, every Relationship Manager will deliver outstanding in-store experience. Going paper less, the car configurator provides a virtual experience to the customer. From Apple TVs that easily mirror iPad to a digital welcome when he comes in for delivery, the customer lives through a delightful virtual experience during his stay at NEXA.NEXA Owner's App, a Smart Phone Application is another technology enabler which helps the customer to recall service history, emergency support, accessory purchase, event updates, booking and manage service requests and even a choice of favourite music. NEXA is New Design Experience:
  31. 31. 26 NEXA showrooms have been designed in a black and white prestige monochromatic theme that showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Special attention has been given to in store lighting. The entire spotlight is on the car. A dedicated in-showroom delivery area, with LEDs and music, brightens up the customer's biggest moment of joy – car delivery - manifold. Interestingly, at the NEXA showroom the customer's first journey in his new vehicle starts when he drives out from a premium air-conditioned showroom. NEXA from outside
  32. 32. 27 CHAPTER 3: WHY MARUTI SUZUKI NEED NEXA DEALERSHIP WHY MARUTI SUZUKI NEED NEXA DEALERSHIP: They say that ‘Rome was not built in a day,’ and quite rightly so. To build something endurable, one has to invest considerable amount of time, thought and money. A similar story went into the making ofMaruti Suzuki NEXA, the brand’s premium dealership in India. Maruti Suzukiis the most loved car brand of India for its great value, fuel efficiency and huge service network. As per reports, the brand controls over 45% of the Indian car market with its small cars. Some of its popular products involveMaruti 800, Zen, Swift, Dzire,Altoand Van (Omni).However, over the years, the brand has not been able to foray into the premium car segment despite repeated attempts with products such as Kizashi and Vitara.
  33. 33. 28 Some of the reasons for this failure are attributed to reasons like MarutiSuzuki being known as affordable, fuel efficient and great value providing car brand. Secondly, it has not been positioned as high-end brand, and hence so people ask - Why should I pay such a high price for a Maruti Car? However, lately,Maruti Suzuki has returned with a fresh attempt to enter the high-end car segment with the launch of first of its kind premium retail network - NEXA. In recent times, NEXA is one of the biggest bets from the Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market. Promotions: The real challenge before Maruti was that people should not confuse NEXA with a new car, which honestly, people did in the beginning. So, in order to avoid that, Hakuhodo India used exterior of the showroom in the teasers. “This is the first time in the Indian scenario when a brand is promoting its retail network via advertising,” shares Sequeira.NEXA launch campaigns.They launched three teasers along with three films in order to build around NEXA. The campaign showcased about the grand experience that a consumer gets at NEXA.The teams claim to have achieved half the positioning and now the brand knows which product will go to NEXA and which will not.While other players have established its dominance in the premium and high-end cars market, Maruti aims to re-enter with NEXA. Is it the right time or is Maruti late?
  34. 34. 29 Sequeira points that now is the right time for Maruti to enter this segment. “Today people have enough disposable incomes and are ready to dispose money. Five – ten years, Indians were not ready for such an experience. And secondly, earlier people kept cars for a longer duration, today they keep it for a shorter duration, which keeps the brands on the heels to connect with the consumer,” shares Sequeira. He further adds that for a giant like Maruti Suzuki to decide on whether to go for NEXA is not an easy decision to make. “NEXA was a big decision that involved many stakeholders. It involved huge funding and hence the brand waited for the right time before going with a differentiated product. The aim of Nexa dealerships is to maintain a premium feel and offer the customers a more personal experience.  Exclusive dealerships that retail only the premium offerings from Maruti Suzuki such as the S-Cross and Baleno. Future products could include the Ignis and Ciaz facelift  Fully trained ‘relationship managers’ that cater all the needs of the customers.  The showrooms are equipped with iPads and Apple TVs in order to visualize every aspect of the cars on sale.  Smartphone app to track service history, book servicing appointments, emergency support, accessory purchase, etc.  Black and White monochromatic color theme for NEXA dealerships  Dedicated delivery area inside the showroom. The customer drives his/her new car right out of the showroom. Dealerships will also play your favorite music at the time of delivery. Product of MARUTI SUZUKI in which NEXA Deals:
  35. 35. 30 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Subcompact car 3.6/5CarWale4.5/5CarDekho4.5/5ZigWheels Fuel economy: 21-27 km/l combined Curb weight: 865 to 985 kg Dimensions: 3,995 mm L x 1,745 mm W x 1,510 mm H Fuel tank capacity: 37 L Cargo volume: 339 L
  36. 36. 31 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Compact car 4.1/5ZigWheels4.1/5CarDekho3/5CarAndBike Fuel economy: 19-28 km/l combined Dimensions: 4,490-4,505 mm L x 1,730 mm W x 1,485 mm H Cargo volume: 510 L Fuel tank capacity: 43 L Curb weight: 1,010 to 1,135 kg Horsepower: 66 to 68 kW
  37. 37. 32 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Mileage : 25.1 kmpl Engine Display. : 1248 cc Transmission : Manual Fuel Type : Diesel Boot Space : 353-litres
  38. 38. 33 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Engine & Transmission Displacement 1197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Max Power (bhp@rpm) 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  39. 39. 34 Chapter 4: Research Methodology
  40. 40. 35 Research Methodology is the master plan for conducting the research study. It should benoted that a Research Methodology is unique to a Research Design. As the projectundertaken by me primarily emphasizes on the Marketing and Promotional strategies of thecompany as well as the Showroom sales record of NEXA, so I took help of DescriptiveResearch Studies. Descriptive research involves the description of the characteristics of the variable, descriptionof the extent of association between variables and it allows the researcher to infer about thevariables. Like in this case, the variables were analysing Foot-Fall, sales conversion ratio ofthe customers. Another reason was that I worked on the data provided by the showroom i.e. itwas secondary data (total footfall, total sales, total number of customers etc.) and I knewwhich parameter to work upon. Also I interviewed the customers and observed theirbehaviour toward showroom. The project’s data collection was through Primary and Secondary sources. Primary was theone where I interviewed and observed the customers and gave them questionnaires to fill. Secondary data include the analysis part through the data given by the store.The type of sampling procedure I have chosen is Probability sampling, especiallysimpleRandom Sampling. DEFINING THE PROBLEM: To study the “Why Maruti Suzuki Need Nexa Dealership inMaruti Suzuki Roorkee, Haridwar”. Scope of the problem is narrow here, as the research study is based on only executive and customer level in Maruti Suzuki Nexa Roorkee, Haridwar. OBJECTIVE OF THE STUDY: 1. To find out the customer satisfaction of Maruti. 2. To find out the difference between Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Maruti Suzuki NEXA in the mind of the customers. 3. To evaluate competitors of Maruti Suzuki NEXA in the market.
  41. 41. 36 COLLECTION OF DATA: SOURCES OF DATA COLLECTION: 1. PRIMARY DATA:The primary data to be selected is based on the response of the respondents (Executives and customer Level) to the questionnaire designed. The questionnaire consists of closed ended and open ended questions. 2. SECONDARY DATA:The secondary data is collected by referring through HR manuals of Maruti Suzuki NEXA, Internal Records, published material, Journals, websites and the final data was analyzed systematically to achieve the desired result. SELECTING THE POPULATION: The population selected is the Executive and customer level of Maruti Suzuki Nexa Roorkee, Haridwar. SELECTING THE SAMPLING METHOD: Sometimes the population is so small that we can simply study it all. In such cases we can just collect data from each member of the population without any need of sampling.However, in some cases the population is large that we are prevented by considerations of time or effort from examining every individual. In such cases we often turn to sampling.‘RANDOM SAMPLING METHOD’ is chosen to survey the population so that accuracy and reliability of the data and analysis can be ensured. Thus the questionnaire was distributed randomly. SAMPLING: Questionnaires were distributed to the executives and customers.The sample size for the research is 80 and data was collected from random people. The data was collected both offline and online. People from different economic background and occupational background were approached. Data sources include majorly secondary data involving research papers published in reputed journals across the world.
  42. 42. 37 WRITING THE REPORT: As the final step the report has been written having the complete information about the various aspects of the project. The report comprises of all the information being gathered and analyzed.The tool that I used was Questionnaire survey and it was done inperson. SIGNIFICANCE OF STUDY: Marketing strategiesare the basis of success of any organization. It helps to enhance employee’s effectiveness and helps to achieve organizational goals. Now with the emergence of so-called “NEW ECONOMY”, the increasing role of knowledge in industry is becoming obvious. In the emerging knowledge age, incessant learning by employees through effective marketing strategiesand sales technique is going to be a key to survival and growth for organizations. Sales in the real sense can be carried out only when the employees are provided with the required amount of training. In the unfolding economic scenario, it increasingly being realized that employees are the most precious assets of any company. Any investment in introducing any new product is worth only when the above mentioned criterion is fulfilled. Every organization nowadays is using various methods for marketing of their product so that the real potential of the market can be known and utilized in the proper way. Sales not only evaluate the work done by the employees but also try to boost the morale and motivate them to do their best. The methods used by the organization should be communicated to all the employees who come under its purview. They should be satisfied with the procedure and if they are not then it should be looked upon that what are the reasons behind it and what changes are to be brought about. Sales of the product have a very important aspect to it and that is development of the employees.
  43. 43. 38 Chapter5: Data analysis and Interpretation
  44. 44. 39 1. Why did you go for Maruti Suzuki and no other vehicle? Table 1: Why Maruti Suzuki INTERPRETATION: 8% 10% 7% 44% 24% 7% RESPONSE Style and look unique comfortable reliable brand mileage no idea Why Maruti Suzuki Response Style and look 8 Unique 10 Comfortable 7 Reliable Brand 45 Mileage 25 No Idea 5 Total 100
  45. 45. 40 From the above table it’s clear that maximum Maruti Suzuki customer prefers it due to its reliability. Maruti Suzuki has more than ten colours and most importantly it gives mileage tothe rider. Maruti should give importance to develop its other feature in order to attract newcustomer. 2. Why was the need for the vehicle felt? Need for vehicle Response Actual Need 89 Emotional Need 11 Total 100 Table 2: Need for Vehicle INTERPRETATION: Purchase of Maruti Suzuki is actual need for maximum people. It’saround 89 % and some of the people have also motivated with their emotional need. 11% 89% RESPONSE emotional need actual need
  46. 46. 41 3. Who is the participant in your decisionmaking? Participant Response Family Members 62 Friends and colleagues 29 Reference Group 5 Society 4 Total 100 Table 3: Participant in Decision Making 62% 29% 5% 4% Response family members friends and colleagues reference group society
  47. 47. 42 Interpretation: Family members influence the buying behavior of maximum people. 4. Aware of the parent group of NEXA Aware of Parent Group Of NEXA Response Yes 59 No 41 Total 100 Table 4: Aware of NEXA Interpretation: 59% 41% Response yes no
  48. 48. 43 From the above table it is clear that maximum people know about the parent group of NEXA. 5. How often do you hear people talking about NEXA? People talking about NEXA Response Sometimes 59 Not at all 30 Often 11 All the time 0 Total 100 Table 5: People talking about NEXA Interpretation: From the above table it is clear that NEXA is popular among people. 30% 59% 11% 0% Response not at all sometimes often all the time
  49. 49. 44 6. Association of NEXA with Maruti Suzuki Leads to a Preference in Buying Decision. Preference in buying decision Response Never 13 Rarely 15 Sometimes 35 Often 28 Always 9 Total 100 Table 6: Preference in Buying Decision 13% 15% 35% 28% 9% Response Never Rarely Sometimes Often Always
  50. 50. 45 Interpretation: People to get influence about the association of Maruti Suzuki with NEXA which sometimes affects their buying behavior. 7. Gender of people buying cars from NEXA. Gender Response Male 72 Female 28 Total 100 Table 8: Gender buying NEXA Interpretation: From the above table it is clear that Males are more interested in buying vehicle than that of females.This implies that males are the decision makers 72% 28% Response Male Female
  51. 51. 46 8. Age Group Most Interested in Buying Premium Cars, According to Respondents. Age Group Response 18 to 24 4 25 to 34 34 35 to 44 39 Above 44 23 Total 100 Table 7: Buying Age for Premium Cars 4% 34% 39% 23% Response 18 to 24 25 to 34 35 to 44 Above 44
  52. 52. 47 Interpretation: People between age group of 35 to 44 are most likely to buy Premium segment cars. 9. Age Group of Respondents. Age Group Response 18 to 20 3 21 to 25 22 26 to 35 9 36 and above 66 Total 100 Table 9: Age group of Respondents Interpretation:People from age group 36 and above are more interested in buying the cars than any other age group. 3% 22% 9% 66% Response 18 to 20 21 to 25 26 to 35 36 and above
  53. 53. 48 10. Customer service relationship with the people in the showroom Customer Service Relation Response Good 40 Bad 5 Satisfactory 50 Needs Improvement 5 Total 100 Table 10: Customer Service Relation 40% 5% 50% 5% Response Good Bad Satisfactory Needs Improvement
  54. 54. 49 Interpretation:From the above table it is clear that the relationship of customer services with the customer is satisfactory. Chapter 6: Findings
  55. 55. 50 Findings:  These 8 weeks of my internship was a good learning experience for me. I was exposed to the practical aspect of Sales and Marketing. While carrying out this project in Roorkee and Haridwar, I got the opportunity to gain a substantial knowledge about the automobile market scenario.  From the research it has been found that most of the respondents associate NEXA with its parent brand- Maruti Suzuki. However, the parent brand does shed its good reliability on NEXA. Respondents were aware of the premium characteristic of the brand NEXA but did not find it to be as luxurious as other brands within its range, attributed by the fact that value added services offered by NEXA were not as familiar to the respondents.  Safety mode & technology is essential in four wheelers. Maruti Suzuki has been launched for passed 10-12 years in the town and currently it is at no. 1 position. The accessibility of service center is easy.  Majority of customers are satisfied with action of service provider. High percentage of customers is satisfied with accessories given with the product. From market survey, it is observed that maximum Maruti Suzuki customers are motivated with their actual need of four wheelers.  From the questionnaire, it is clear that, the brand name, MARUTI has a greater impact on the customer’s mind.  From the questionnaire, it is observed that most of the decision making process of customers is influenced by family members. The respondents have given their opinion to reduce price, give more and better accessories.  A good majority of respondents prefer Maruti over any other brand. A majority of respondents feel Maruti as “Somewhat better”, while least is’’ somewhat worse”. Once the parts of vehicle are damaged, it does come in original vehicle color.  It has been found that most of the customers buy the product on the basis of its reliability.
  56. 56. 51 Chapter 7: Suggestions and Recommendations
  57. 57. 52 Suggestions and Recommendations:   Selling techniques of the cars should be improved: Since the sales of Baleno and Ciaz is already good I don’t think it needs any improvement. But the sales of other two cars that are S-Cross and Ignis are not up to the mark. So these two cars need some improvement in selling technique. Incentives of cars: Incentive foe Baleno is lowest because the sale rate of it is really good so sales person does not need to put much efforts to sell. Incentive for Ciaz is also ok, it also has very powerful features to be sold automatically. Incentive of S-cross and Ignis is highest because these two cars are newly launched and need some serious efforts to sell. TRUE VALUE department: True Value department of NEXA is the pre-owned car section. It needs some serious improvement. The vale offered to the customer by True Value is not good enough, most of the time the price is below expectations. Service department: NEXA Banner is a newly launched showroom so they don’t have proper service center. But they are building it. Promotional Activities: NEXA banner is doing some promotional activities in showroom and outside also. Recently they conducted two events one at Hinjewadi, it was a road show of NEXA cars and the other at showroom it was CIAZ event for 3 days. On these days they display only CIAZ cars and all variety of CIAZ cars. Promotions of Ignis Cars: Since the sales of Ignis is not good and it is also newly launched car so they should do some in showroom and out showroom activities for IGNIS especially so that it can’t boost the sales.  Delivery Time: Waiting Time of NEXA cars especially Baleno is very long (near about 8 weeks). It should be reduced. The above schemes have been reached after studying and examining the entire concerns, various functional departments and on the basis of interviews with company executives.
  58. 58. 53 Chapter 8: Limitations of the Study
  59. 59. 54 Limitations of the Study:  Most of the company is reluctant to disclose their confidential data regarding their sales promotion activities as well as upcoming Ad campaigns.  The products highly advance technology itself becomea constrain in sales promotion when the customer cannot understand the technical terms and their benefits.  Sometimes, the investigator has to face with obstinate persons who only harp their own tune.  Unskilled drivers or users mishandle the cars and for any type of fault or dissatisfaction they not only vilify organization but also mislead the potential customers.  The questionnaires distributed were sometimes, not properly filled by the customers.
  60. 60. 55 Chapter 9: Conclusion
  61. 61. 56 Maruti Suzuki found that they don’t have a premium lounge for their top end customers. For them, a regular showroom with just a centralized AC and snacks would not do. They need a luxury space in private away from the loud talks and laughter. So Maruti Suzuki went up and launched Maruti Suzuki Nexa for this group of people who wish to own a premium car. And another substantial difference is noted in terms of safety features, as vehicles sold from Nexa outlets come standard with dual front airbags, along with ABS. On the flip side, cars retailed from existing showrooms offer optional dual front airbags, while a few also get ABS with EBD. Vitara Brezza that received optional dual end airbags with EBD was sold through regular dealerships. So they will assume that a customer visiting a Nexa lounge, as rich, who want an Indian car packed with aforementioned safety features than just gimmicks.Maruti Suzuki is the most loved car brand of India for its great value, fuel efficiency and huge service network. As per reports, the brand controls over 45% of the Indian car market with its small cars. Some of its popular products involve Maruti 800, Zen, Swift, Dzire, Alto and Van (Omni).However, over the years, the brand has not been able to foray into the premium car segment despite repeated attempts with products such as Kizashi and Vitara.Some of the reasons for this failure are attributed to reasons like Maruti Suzuki being known as affordable, fuel efficient and great value providing car brand. Secondly, it has not been positioned as high-end brand, and hence so people ask - Why should I pay such a high price for a Maruti Car?However, lately, Maruti Suzuki has returned with a fresh attempt to enter the high-end car segment with the launch of first of its kind premium retail network - Nexa. In recent times, Nexa is one of the biggest bets from the Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market. A pace of giving customers a premium style cars hatch back they introduced NEXA. A premium and exclusive platform which has opened only for premium cars that are 10 lacs…Nexa is the premium version of general Maruti Suzuki showrooms. In other words, if regular MarutiSuzuki showrooms are ‘Dhabas’ then Nexa is the ‘restaurant’ :-). By definition, Nexa is a retail network that caters the high-end consumers and offers a high level of sophistication and is based on the principles of exclusivity, pampering and listening to the consumer. Nexa is for a well-traveled consumer who is digitally savvy, updated and seeks a world class experience while buying a car. Generally, people always think Maruti Suzuki as an affordable, fuel efficient and great value providing car brand. That’s why Maruti Suzuki came up with this whole new concept of Brand Nexa to provide that premium feeling and luxury to its consumers both in terms of Cars and services.
  62. 62. 57 Chapter 10: Annexures
  63. 63. 58 BIBLIOGRAPHY: Gandhi, J. (1997). Marketing: A Managerial Introduction (10th ed.). New Delhi: Tata McGraw- Hill Publishing Company Limited. Kothari, C. (1990). Research Methodology: Methods and Techniques (2nd ed.). New Delhi: New Age International Private limited. Massie, J. L. (1996). Essentials Of Management (4th ed.). New Delhi: Prentice-Hall of India sPrivate Limited . Philip Kotler, K. L. (2009). Marketing Management (13th ed.). New Delhi: Asoke K. Ghosh, PHI Learning Private Limited. WEBSITES: https://www.google.com https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maruti_Suzuki Maruti Udyog Ltd. Company Profile https://www.marutisuzuki.com/

×