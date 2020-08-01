New microsoft power point presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aarushi Bhatnagar 1 What is Mutual fund investment??
 A mutual fund is a company that pools money from many investors and invests the money in securities such as stocks, bond...
 One of the advantages of a mutual fund is it allows you to capture the returns of an entire segment of the market withou...
Fixed income funds. ... Equity funds. ... Index funds. ... Balanced funds. ... Types Aarushi Bhatnagar 4
Aarushi Bhatnagar 5 Glimpse of Mutual funds
Mutual Funds

