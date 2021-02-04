Successfully reported this slideshow.
PDX Housing Market Update: A clearer picture; diverging markets
January 2020 January 2021
50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 70,000 80,000 90,000 100,...
50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 12,000 14,000 16,000 18,000 20,000 O...
$0 $5,000 $10,000 $15,000 $20,000 $25,000 $30,000 $35,000 $40,000 Accommodation and food services Leisure and hospitality ...
$0 $20,000 $40,000 $60,000 $80,000 $100,000 $120,000 Bottom quintile Second quintile Middle quintile Fourth quintile Top q...
$0 $500 $1,000 $1,500 $2,000 $2,500 Bottom quintile Second quintile Middle quintile Fourth quintile Top quintile Oregon Av...
$0 $50,000,000 $100,000,000 $150,000,000 $200,000,000 $250,000,000 $300,000,000 $350,000,000 January February March April ...
HOUSING
-5.3% 7.9% 7.8% 7.6% 7.3% -17.9% -20.0% -15.0% -10.0% -5.0% 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% New Listings Pending Sales Closed Sales Averag...
0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 January February March April May June July August September October November December Months of In...
-70% -60% -50% -40% -30% -20% -10% 0% 10% 20% January February March April May June July August September October November...
170 270 370 470 570 670 770 870 970 1070 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 ...
-500 -400 -300 -200 -100 0 100 200 300 400 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 3...
0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Rolling 5-week average listed and pending List Pending "Normal market" i.e. supply demand with...
50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 110% 120% 130% 140% Pending to Listed (absoprtion) % pending to listed 100%
Projected
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2017 16,225 15,906 16,044 16,638 17,989 19,701 21,000 22,127 22,190 21,292...
0 100000 200000 300000 400000 500000 600000 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999...
SFR: Outside PDX/MultCo SFR: inside city limits/MultCo Condo: Inside city limits/MultCo
Long-Term Concern(s) • Structural Damage – do job losses continue or spread • Contagion from the big three – Leisure & Hos...
Risk: Job Losses
Risk & Opportunity: Interest Rates
0.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 6.00 2015-04-09 2015-09-09 2016-02-09 2016-07-09 2016-12-09 2017-05-09 2017-10-09 2018-03-09...
Kiplinger Rate Forecast 2.30 2.50 2.70 2.90 3.10 3.30 3.50 3.70 3.90 2020 actual & 2021 forecast (avg. 30-year mortgage ra...
2.25 2.45 2.65 2.85 3.05 3.25 3.45 3.65 3.85 30-year mortgage rates (actual & projected) Looking ahead: FFC Rate Forecast ...
Consensus 30-Year Mtg. Rate – Year End Range
Risk & Opportunity: Stimulus Impact
Source: CBO; Forbes
Risk & Opportunity: Population & Migration
Oregon’s Comparative Advantage: Ability to Attract and Retain a Skilled Workforce Source: Census, Oregon Office of Economi...
STRUCTURAL > CYCLICAL
Wild Card: Actually using that home office Source: Census, Oregon Office of Economic Analysis
Risk: Forbearance to Foreclosure
Earliest foreclosure inventory arrives April/May 2021 Earliest foreclosure inventory arrives early 2023 WHEN COULD FORECLO...
Recovery: The Shape Of
• Severity of recession • Initial bounce back • Restrictions lifted in phases • Pent-up demand for some goods and services...
Bottom Line • V(ish) shaped economic recovery was possible – pent up demand and savings… but long-term job loss, double di...
Noah Blanton's Drivers of Supply and Demand for Oregon Real Estate Market Update

Noah’s Drivers of Supply and Demand:
A clearer picture is emerging in Oregon.

· Where is the real estate market in the Portland area and where is it likely headed?
· Are people still moving to Oregon?
· What is the hidden risk of low interest rates? Are they going up or down?
· Is the local economy recovering and should we be concerned with the employment rate?
· Is there a long lasting housing shortage building?
· Is there a foreclosure surge just around the corner?

Published in: Real Estate
Noah Blanton's Drivers of Supply and Demand for Oregon Real Estate Market Update

  1. 1. PDX Housing Market Update: A clearer picture; diverging markets
  2. 2. January 2020 January 2021
  3. 3. 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 70,000 80,000 90,000 100,000 07-Jan-2006 01-Apr-2006 24-Jun-2006 16-Sep-2006 09-Dec-2006 03-Mar-2007 26-May-2007 18-Aug-2007 10-Nov-2007 02-Feb-2008 26-Apr-2008 19-Jul-2008 11-Oct-2008 03-Jan-2009 28-Mar-2009 20-Jun-2009 12-Sep-2009 05-Dec-2009 27-Feb-2010 22-May-2010 14-Aug-2010 06-Nov-2010 29-Jan-2011 23-Apr-2011 16-Jul-2011 08-Oct-2011 31-Dec-2011 24-Mar-2012 16-Jun-2012 08-Sep-2012 01-Dec-2012 23-Feb-2013 18-May-2013 10-Aug-2013 02-Nov-2013 25-Jan-2014 19-Apr-2014 12-Jul-2014 04-Oct-2014 27-Dec-2014 21-Mar-2015 13-Jun-2015 05-Sep-2015 28-Nov-2015 20-Feb-2016 14-May-2016 06-Aug-2016 29-Oct-2016 21-Jan-2017 15-Apr-2017 08-Jul-2017 30-Sep-2017 23-Dec-2017 17-Mar-2018 09-Jun-2018 01-Sep-2018 24-Nov-2018 16-Feb-2019 11-May-2019 03-Aug-2019 26-Oct-2019 18-Jan-2020 11-Apr-2020 04-Jul-2020 26-Sep-2020 19-Dec-2020 Oregon Unemployment Claims Initial Claims (filed) Continued Claims rhs
  4. 4. 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 12,000 14,000 16,000 18,000 20,000 Oregon Unemployment Claims Initial Claims (filed) Continued Claims rhs
  5. 5. $0 $5,000 $10,000 $15,000 $20,000 $25,000 $30,000 $35,000 $40,000 Accommodation and food services Leisure and hospitality Retail trade Agriculture, forestry, fishing & hunting Natural resources and mining Arts, entertainment, and recreation Other services, ex. public admin Administrative and waste services Educational services Trade, transportation and utilities Transportation, warehousing & utilities Real estate and rental and leasing Education and health services Health care and social assistance Unclassified Mining Construction Manufacturing Wholesale trade Financial activities Professional and business services Professional and technical services Finance and insurance Information Management of companies and enterprises Avg. Quarterly Wage by Industry
  6. 6. $0 $20,000 $40,000 $60,000 $80,000 $100,000 $120,000 Bottom quintile Second quintile Middle quintile Fourth quintile Top quintile Oregon Average Income 2020 – by quintile annually
  7. 7. $0 $500 $1,000 $1,500 $2,000 $2,500 Bottom quintile Second quintile Middle quintile Fourth quintile Top quintile Oregon Average Wage 2020 – by quintile weekly $1,200 $600
  8. 8. $0 $50,000,000 $100,000,000 $150,000,000 $200,000,000 $250,000,000 $300,000,000 $350,000,000 January February March April May June July August September October November December UI Benefits Paid by Month - 2020 Multnomah Clackamas Washington
  9. 9. HOUSING
  10. 10. -5.3% 7.9% 7.8% 7.6% 7.3% -17.9% -20.0% -15.0% -10.0% -5.0% 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% New Listings Pending Sales Closed Sales Average SP Median SP DOM 2020 vs. 2019
  11. 11. 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 January February March April May June July August September October November December Months of Inventory 2019 2020
  12. 12. -70% -60% -50% -40% -30% -20% -10% 0% 10% 20% January February March April May June July August September October November December % change months of inventory (2020 vs. 2019)
  13. 13. 170 270 370 470 570 670 770 870 970 1070 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 Listed vs. Pending PDX Metro List - 2020 PDX Metro Pending - 2020 List Avg. YTD Pending Avg. YTD 625 664
  14. 14. -500 -400 -300 -200 -100 0 100 200 300 400 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 Absolute Diff. Pending & Listed 2020 vs. 2019 Listed PDX Pending PDX Cumulative Net: Listed: -2,676 Pending: 4,443
  15. 15. 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Rolling 5-week average listed and pending List Pending "Normal market" i.e. supply demand within historical ranges Initial lockdown
  16. 16. 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 110% 120% 130% 140% Pending to Listed (absoprtion) % pending to listed 100%
  17. 17. Projected
  18. 18. Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2017 16,225 15,906 16,044 16,638 17,989 19,701 21,000 22,127 22,190 21,292 19,620 17,763 2018 15,721 15,527 15,900 16,878 18,437 20,150 21,495 22,702 22,873 22,351 21,142 19,427 2019 17,513 17,492 17,573 18,438 19,946 21,349 21,971 22,289 22,035 21,051 19,556 17,498 2020 15,352 14,759 15,343 16,631 16,564 15,755 14,716 14,156 13,316 12,544 11,341 9,945 9,000 11,000 13,000 15,000 17,000 19,000 21,000 23,000 25,000 RMLS™ -- Average Number of Active Listings by Month
  19. 19. 0 100000 200000 300000 400000 500000 600000 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Pending Ratio (demand indicator) & Avg. Sale Price - Portland % Pending Avg. SP Recession Recovery Expansion Hypersupply
  20. 20. SFR: Outside PDX/MultCo SFR: inside city limits/MultCo Condo: Inside city limits/MultCo
  21. 21. Long-Term Concern(s) • Structural Damage – do job losses continue or spread • Contagion from the big three – Leisure & Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail Sales • Government is limited in it’s capacity & is not a substitute for a functioning economy • Interest Rates, the double edge sword • Stimulus Impact – the bill will come due • Inbound migration will slow to Oregon? (much less than predicted thus far) • State of Oregon assumed one full year of lost migration over the next five, and 7-8 months of job growth lost • Forbearance & Foreclosure • 80% in forbearance could have made payment (30% did!) • GSA’s will purchase forbearance refinances – added cost as there is an expectation of foreclosure • Some foreclosures are coming, not yet significant • Moratoriums extended this week for FHA • Housing Supply (multifamily & single family) • Already underbuilt (SFR more acute) • Rent Control, Eviction Moratoriums & Inclusionary Zoning will all lead to less housing in the region • Not all market(s) and segments will perform the same • New SFR will need to move down the pricing strata to create velocity if rates rise
  22. 22. Risk: Job Losses
  23. 23. Risk & Opportunity: Interest Rates
  24. 24. 0.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 6.00 2015-04-09 2015-09-09 2016-02-09 2016-07-09 2016-12-09 2017-05-09 2017-10-09 2018-03-09 2018-08-09 2019-01-09 2019-06-09 2019-11-09 2020-04-09 2020-09-09 30 yr. mtg./10 yr. Tbill spread 30 Yr. Mtg. Avg. 10 year Tbill Spread At Avg. Spread +$40,000
  25. 25. Kiplinger Rate Forecast 2.30 2.50 2.70 2.90 3.10 3.30 3.50 3.70 3.90 2020 actual & 2021 forecast (avg. 30-year mortgage rate) Projected 3.85% 3.15% Source: Kiplinger
  26. 26. 2.25 2.45 2.65 2.85 3.05 3.25 3.45 3.65 3.85 30-year mortgage rates (actual & projected) Looking ahead: FFC Rate Forecast Projected 2.85% 2.42% Source: US Department of the Treasury; Financial Forecast Center
  27. 27. Consensus 30-Year Mtg. Rate – Year End Range
  28. 28. Risk & Opportunity: Stimulus Impact
  29. 29. Source: CBO; Forbes
  30. 30. Risk & Opportunity: Population & Migration
  31. 31. Oregon’s Comparative Advantage: Ability to Attract and Retain a Skilled Workforce Source: Census, Oregon Office of Economic Analysis
  32. 32. STRUCTURAL > CYCLICAL
  33. 33. Wild Card: Actually using that home office Source: Census, Oregon Office of Economic Analysis
  34. 34. Risk: Forbearance to Foreclosure
  35. 35. Earliest foreclosure inventory arrives April/May 2021 Earliest foreclosure inventory arrives early 2023 WHEN COULD FORECLOSURES ARRIVE?
  36. 36. Recovery: The Shape Of
  37. 37. • Severity of recession • Initial bounce back • Restrictions lifted in phases • Pent-up demand for some goods and services but not all • Recovery strength • How much permanent damage to firms, workforce, and supply chains • Assume public investments would pay off at today’s interest rates • Risk of double-dip Was becoming a known, but…
  38. 38. Bottom Line • V(ish) shaped economic recovery was possible – pent up demand and savings… but long-term job loss, double dip, vaccine? • Stagnating income (incomes fall when transfer payments are excluded) could hold price increases down as rates rise, but labor force shortage coming. • Housing shortage remains in the MSA for 12-18 months (demand would have to collapse). • Market geography/product type performance becomes visible • Demographics partially offsetting slower organic growth (structure > cycle) • A “balanced” market is 12-18 months away as are any significant number of REO • Volatility returns to rates – they can move up not just down • Lots of pent up demand once economy reopens

