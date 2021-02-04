Noah’s Drivers of Supply and Demand:

A clearer picture is emerging in Oregon.



· Where is the real estate market in the Portland area and where is it likely headed?

· Are people still moving to Oregon?

· What is the hidden risk of low interest rates? Are they going up or down?

· Is the local economy recovering and should we be concerned with the employment rate?

· Is there a long lasting housing shortage building?

· Is there a foreclosure surge just around the corner?