EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE Aaron. F. Silveira
EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE Is a type of social intelligence that affords the individual the ability to monitor his own and oth...
 In IQ the cognitive abilities are assessed through vocabulary reading, comprehension and mathematical and reasoning skil...
Three Components of EQ 1. The awareness of one’s own emotions; 2. The ability to express one’s emotions appropriately; ...
STRENGTHS  Professional qualifications/certifications  Expertise  Campaigns completed successfully  Your contacts spre...
OPPORTUNITIES  Capability to take advantage from other area development  Understanding technology upgradation in your wo...
MAJOR QUALITIES OF EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE 1. Self-Awareness Recognize your own emotions and how they affect your thoughts ...
Self-Awareness Emotional Self awareness Accurate Self Assessment Self Confidence
Self Awareness
MAJOR QUALITIES OF EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE 2.Self Management control impulsive feelings and behaviours, manage your emotion...
Self Management Emotional Self Control Transparency Adaptability Achievement orientation Initiative/optimism
Self Management
MAJOR QUALITIES OF EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE 3. Social Awareness Can understand the emotions, needs, and concerns of other pe...
Social Awareness Empathy Organizational awareness Service orientation
Social Awareness
MAJOR QUALITIES OF EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE 4. Relationship Management know how to develop and maintain good relationships
Relationship Management Influence/ developing others Team work/ collaboration Conflict management Inspirational leader...
Relationship Management
Some qualities of Emotionally Intelligent people  They are clear about their life purpose and values  They cultivate sel...
Concluding Remark IQ and EI/EQ, both are necessary. It is EQ/EI that matters more. Higher the EQ more shall be success. Yo...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE Aaron. F. Silveira
  2. 2. EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE Is a type of social intelligence that affords the individual the ability to monitor his own and others’ emotions, to discriminate among them, and to use the information to guide his thinking and actions.
  3. 3.  In IQ the cognitive abilities are assessed through vocabulary reading, comprehension and mathematical and reasoning skills and assessment is based on the scores assigned to assess intelligence abilities and this practice exists even in higher educational competitions and is recommended in various private and government organization and also in the international transfers of human resources. (It is based more on objectivity)  In year 1985 emotional intelligence (EI, and also known as Emotional Quotient EQ) was advocated, but ultimately Daniel Goleman in 1995 made efforts for its better understanding and use.  EI/ EQ is individuals ability to identify, understand, evaluate control, and express emotions of self and others and groups. (It is based more on subjectivity) Together IQ and EQ provide success in practically all the fields.
  4. 4. Three Components of EQ 1. The awareness of one’s own emotions; 2. The ability to express one’s emotions appropriately; 3. The capacity to channel emotions into the pursuit of worthwhile objectives. All of the three traits can be assessed by SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunities and threats for self-analysis) analysis and action on the analysis outcome
  5. 5. STRENGTHS  Professional qualifications/certifications  Expertise  Campaigns completed successfully  Your contacts spread  Competitive advantages over others.  Other's perception about your strengths. WEAKNESSES  Lazy  Ignorant  Slow  Hesitant  Poor Communication  All things opposite to your strengths  Other's perception about your weaknesses
  6. 6. OPPORTUNITIES  Capability to take advantage from other area development  Understanding technology upgradation in your work environment  Your personal upgrade skills suitability for other jobs in your organization  Career enhancement opportunity  Upgradation of your knowledge for better opportunity THREATS  Threats to your career from other's effective roles  Threat to your career from technology development  Lack of development in your interpersonal skill  Obstacles in goal achievement
  7. 7. MAJOR QUALITIES OF EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE 1. Self-Awareness Recognize your own emotions and how they affect your thoughts and behaviour.
  8. 8. Self-Awareness Emotional Self awareness Accurate Self Assessment Self Confidence
  9. 9. Self Awareness
  10. 10. MAJOR QUALITIES OF EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE 2.Self Management control impulsive feelings and behaviours, manage your emotions in healthy ways
  11. 11. Self Management Emotional Self Control Transparency Adaptability Achievement orientation Initiative/optimism
  12. 12. Self Management
  13. 13. MAJOR QUALITIES OF EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE 3. Social Awareness Can understand the emotions, needs, and concerns of other people
  14. 14. Social Awareness Empathy Organizational awareness Service orientation
  15. 15. Social Awareness
  16. 16. MAJOR QUALITIES OF EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE 4. Relationship Management know how to develop and maintain good relationships
  17. 17. Relationship Management Influence/ developing others Team work/ collaboration Conflict management Inspirational leadership
  18. 18. Relationship Management
  19. 19. Some qualities of Emotionally Intelligent people  They are clear about their life purpose and values  They cultivate self-awareness  They show empathy  They focus on the positive  They are great listeners  They are stress resistant  They keep good company and encourage others  They are not the part of distorted thinking process and think sensibly  Emotionally Intelligent persons can have a better use and output from follow up of Aspirational Standards of Honesty, Fairness, Respect, and Responsibility
  20. 20. Concluding Remark IQ and EI/EQ, both are necessary. It is EQ/EI that matters more. Higher the EQ more shall be success. You need a desire, direction, dedication and discipline to cultivate EI/EQ. Man is physically ill-equipped, but it has the thinking ability and so different from other species. Successful people do small things in great way. Every failure boosts them for their efforts to achieve success. The chicken must struggle to come out of the egg and does not get any support, and if it comes out with others help it is not likely to survive. Struggle is a must for success.
