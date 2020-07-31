Holy grail (Chapter 1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Created by Aaron Khor
Before i start, Some might doubt me and some might think i'm Crazy. But remember that we are SEEKING for Facts not Opinion...
Have any of you notice that most of the education we learn in school, we doesn't really use it on the REAL WORLD ? Teacher...
E S B I Employee • Small Business • Self Employed • Specialist • Solo Big Business 500+ Employees (Bill Gates) Investor 22...
Goverment & School + = Employee Specialist Tax 22-26% Script that ALL Parents used on their Childrens :- 1. Go To School 2...
What should i do ? • Keep your Daily JOB, why ? Bcuz you have alot of Liability/Expenses to Pay • Start spending your mone...
Is this an Asset or Liability ? Asset Monthly Costing : Rm500 Rental Payment : Rm600 Who is paying : Someone Else Does it ...
Moral Of The Story Anything can be an Asset or Liability It just depends on how you view it and use it Remember: • Every L...
