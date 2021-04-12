Successfully reported this slideshow.
FACEBOOK
Internet
Apr. 12, 2021

Presentacion de facebook

Facebook

Presentacion de facebook

  1. 1. FACEBOOK
  2. 2. Índice  ¿Qué es Facebook?  Función.  Ventajas y Desventajas
  3. 3. ¿Qué es Facebook? Facebook es una ¨red social¨ es un servicio gratuito que le permite crear una página de internet para conectarse con amigos, familia, o hacer nuevos amigos con cualquiera persona en cualquier lugar. En su pagina de Facebook puede compartir imágenes, información personal, mensajes videos, unirse a grupos y agregar.
  4. 4.  Facebook fue fundado en 2004 por el estudiante de Harvard Mark E. Zuckerberg, con la ayuda de sus compañeros Dustin Moskovitz y Chris Hughes.  Era originalmente para estudiantes de Harvard y luego se expandieron a otras universidades a continuación, a cualquier persona mayor de 18 años, y ahora actualmente a cualquier persona de 13 años de edad o más.
  5. 5.  Facebook es uno de los sitios web más visitados del mundo.  El crecimiento de la red Facebook fue muy fuerte entre 2008 y 2009 contaba con 150 millones de usuarios, en febrero 175 millones y en abril supero los 200 millones. En julio de 2011 contaba con 750 millones de usuarios.
  6. 6.  Función: Esta red social tiene como función principal hacer amigos con nuestros mismos intereses, retomar contacto con compañeros de clase o de trabajo y hasta promocionar un producto o empresa.
  7. 7. Ventajas  Puede estar conectado con tus amigos, familiares o compañeros de trabajo por medio del chat.  Este permite un contacto directo en cualquier momento del día, aun cuando no está conectada.  Permite conocer todo lo que pasa en tu municipio o el departamento.  Puedes enlazar noticias en tu muro y compartirlas con las demás.  Se puede comentar y generar un debate de la información.  Puedes encontrar amigos de tu infancia, con los que jugabas cuando eras niño, ingresas al buscador en la parte superior, escribes su nombre y listo.
  8. 8. Desventajas  Una desventaja que puede ser visible en Facebook es la privacidad, ya que antes de crear debes tener muy en cuenta que quieres que tus contactos vean de ti para no tener inconvenientes en un futuro.  Volverse a dicto a Facebook puede ser perjudicial para tu vida.  A la hora de conectarte debes tener un control del tiempo que pasas en él.  Hay que tener cuidado con los perfiles, falsos, muchas personas los hacen con el objetivo de conocer información importante de ti.  Puedes controlar esto no agregando personas desconocidas.  Que te etiqueten en fotos las cuales tu no quieres mostrar es muy difícil de controlar, una forma de poder eliminarlas es denunciándolas pero puede demorarse. Esta es una desventaja molesta.

