Aark pharma a generic drugs supplier
Aark pharma a generic drugs supplier
Aark pharma a hiv drugs supplier

Feb. 04, 2022
We are the top drug distributer, wholesalers, stockist and retailer of hostile to malignant growth, against hiv, life saving medications and clinical and careful gadgets internationally. Our association is client arranged and emphatically puts stock in the quality and opportune stockpile of predominant medications at a conservative rate.

Aark pharma a hiv drugs supplier

  1. 1. AARK PHARMACEUTICAL M E D I CA L SU P P L I ER
  2. 2. SALT COMPOSITION Abacavir (600mg) + Lamivudine (300mg) Manufacturer Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Anti HIV Drugs Albavir Tablet
  3. 3. USES OF ALBAVIR Albavir Tablet is a combination of two medicines that belong to a group of medicines called antiretrovirals. It is used to treat HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), the virus that can cause AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). It helps to control HIV infection so your immune system can workbetter. 08
  4. 4. SIDE EFFECT OF ALBAVIR Side Effects of Albavir are Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhea, Dizziness, Headache, Tiredness, Insomnia (difficulty in sleeping), Allergic reaction, Depression. 08
  5. 5. EFFECT OF ALBAVIR Albavir Tablet is effective if used in the dose and duration advised by your doctor. Do not stop taking it even if you see improvement in your condition. If you stop using Albavir Tablet too early, the symptoms may return or worsen. 08
  6. 6. THANK YOU www.aarkpharma.com Address S-14, Ist Floor, Uphaar Cinema Complex Market, Green Park Extn., New Delhi 110016 Contact: sales@aarkpharma.com 9953466646

