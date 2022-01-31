Successfully reported this slideshow.
How Do I Do a Business Setup in Dubai Mainland?

Jan. 31, 2022
You may prepare for any form of commerce by doing Dubai Mainland business setup, and you won't have to worry about exceeding your trade authorization throughout Dubai and the UAE. There are several legal prerequisites for Mainland company registration in Dubai, including the necessity that it be sponsored by a Dubai national. Your firm will be able to trade globally if it is registered on Dubai's mainland. To know more visit at - https://www.dubaibusinesssetup.ae/mainland-company-setup/

  1. 1. How Do I Do a Business Setup in Dubai Mainland?
  2. 2. • The type of business activity is the first major step in the process. • Once you have selected the activity, you can decide about the type of license. • Six types of license are available for Dubai Mainland company setup: - Industrial License - Commercial License - Professional License - Tourism License - Agricultural License - Occupational License • There can be more than one business activity that you can choose for a business. • You have a wide range of above 2k activities in the mainland business setup. Identification Of The Business Activity You Want
  3. 3. 1. The legal form is to be selected next. 2. It largely depends on your business specifically. 3. It is considered as the basis for the rules or legislature applicable for your setup. 4. The legal forms available for Dubai mainland company formation are: • General & Limited Partnership • LLC- Limited Liability Co. • PJSC- Public Joint Stock Co. • PrJSC- Private Joint Stock Co. • Local, Foreign Company Branch • Free Zone Company Branch • Holding Companies • Solo establishment Legal Form Selection For Business
  4. 4. 1. A trade name is a distinguishing character for your business. 2. It is unique and defines the nature of the company and the people it attracts. 3. Application for a trading name is through an emirate’s economic department. 4. An ideal company/trade name should: • Have the company legal form. • Should not harm any views of the people or be controversial • Should be compatible with your business activity and legal form as well. • Should not contain any religious name or any logo of other bodies • Should be unique and not registered already. Registration Of Your Selected Trade/Company Name
  5. 5. • It means there is no objection by the government in the company registration in Dubai. • After initial approval, a business can proceed with the next steps. • Foreign investors seek approval from the General Directorate of Residency as well. Memorandum of Association, Local Service Agreement: • These two have to be signed, depending on the legal form again. • An MOA is signed in the following cases: - LLC - PrJSC - PJSC - Limited Partnership Initial Approval By The UAE Government
  6. 6. 1. Any business needs a physical operational address. 2. It should be according to the requirements of the DED and the municipal land planning rules. 3. In case you are taking a place on rent, rental agreements have to be signed. 4. Some agreements should be attested as well. 5. Each agreement in business setup Dubai mainland should be registered with Ejari. Selection Of A Physical Business Operation Address
  7. 7. Additional approvals in Dubai mainland company setup can be from the following: 1. Ministry Of Interior 2. Ministry Of Justice 3. Ministry Of Economy 4. Executive Council 5. TDRA 6. Local municipality 7. Petroleum Council Take Any Other Additional Approvals Needed
  8. 8. 1. One can collect their license from the economic department service centers. 2. Documents required for license collection in business setup Dubai mainland are as follows: • Initial approval receipt • Lease contract copy, attested by RERA( Real Estate Regulatory Agency) • Duly attested memo of association • Government approvals • An attested service agent contract 3. Pay for the license within 30 days or the application stands canceled. Final Step- License Collection
  9. 9. Thank You Dubai Business Setup https://www.dubaibusinesssetup.ae/

