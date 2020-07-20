NSIC or National Small Industries Corporation is a Government of India enterprise under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). NSIC helps promote, aid and foster the growth of MSME businesses in India by operating various schemes like Single point Registration for Government Purchase, Marketing Support, Performance and Credit Rating Scheme for small industries and more. In this article, we review the procedure for obtaining NSIC registration in India along with the charges. Read more: https://corpbiz.io/nsic-registration