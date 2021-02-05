Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NAME ENROLLMENT NO SUB ADVANCED CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY SEMESTER DIVISION BRANCH CIVIL
WHAT IS ROAD ? Road construction is perhaps one of man’s earliest forms of construction. Roads are defined as routes or pa...
What is the difference between streets and roads ? Roads that lead into cities and towns can also be referred to as street...
Equipment used in road construction
The crawler tractor A construction vehicle that moves on tracks instead of wheels. The trucks spread the vehicles weight o...
The hydraulic excavator The hydraulic excavator is most commonly used for digging rocks and soil, but with its many attach...
The motor grader A motor grader, known as patrol or maintainer, is a piece of heavy machinery used to create a smooth, wid...
The rollers Rollers are used to compact loose foundation, such soil, gravel, asphalt, and bituminous materials and are pri...
The compactors Compactors are machines frequently used to compact materials such as soil in order to increase its density ...
Asphalt road paver A paver is an engineering vehicle used to lay asphalt on roadways. It is normally fed by a dump truck. ...
Road equipments
Road equipments
Road equipments
Road equipments
Road equipments
Road equipments
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Road equipments

21 views

Published on

ROAD EQUIPMENTS FOR ROAD CONSTRUCTION, ROAD CONSTRUCTION MACHINES

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Road equipments

  1. 1. NAME ENROLLMENT NO SUB ADVANCED CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY SEMESTER DIVISION BRANCH CIVIL
  2. 2. WHAT IS ROAD ? Road construction is perhaps one of man’s earliest forms of construction. Roads are defined as routes or paths that begin at one destination and lead to another. The modern day road is defined as a paved or easily accessible path, made so by the use of modern day road construction equipment such as hydraulic excavators, motor graders, asphalt pavers, wheel loaders and vibratory compactors.
  3. 3. What is the difference between streets and roads ? Roads that lead into cities and towns can also be referred to as street, avenues, boulevards, and more. Any route that has a navigable destination can be referred to as road, including those that are unpaved or dirt.
  4. 4. Equipment used in road construction
  5. 5. The crawler tractor A construction vehicle that moves on tracks instead of wheels. The trucks spread the vehicles weight over a larger surface area. Enabling the tractor to exert a lower force per unit area on the ground. This allows the tractor to safely travers over moister ground. Variety of attachments can be added to the crawler tractor there by maximizing its usability. When a dozer blade is attached to the front of the crawler tractor it is commonly known as “bulldozer”. With a loader attachment, it becomes a crawler loader.
  6. 6. The hydraulic excavator The hydraulic excavator is most commonly used for digging rocks and soil, but with its many attachments it can also be used for cutting steel. The hydraulic excavator breaking concrete, drilling holes in the earth, laying gravel onto the road prior to paving, crushing rocks, steel, and concrete, and even moving landscapes. Hydraulic excavators have an operating weight of 20,000 pounds (9,072 kg) or higher.
  7. 7. The motor grader A motor grader, known as patrol or maintainer, is a piece of heavy machinery used to create a smooth, wide, flat surface. Traditionally, the grader is used for road maintenance its main function is to flatten surfaces before the application of asphalt. Presently, these machines are also commonly used for fine grading, spreading, and earthmoving. They can be used for clearing debris and brush, as well as for snow removal. A variety of attachments convert the motor grader into a more versatile machine, enabling the machine to do things such as dig shallow holes.
  8. 8. The rollers Rollers are used to compact loose foundation, such soil, gravel, asphalt, and bituminous materials and are primarily used for construction or agriculture applications. The rolling process ensures that foundations are compacted thoroughly so the materials are solid and do not come loose.
  9. 9. The compactors Compactors are machines frequently used to compact materials such as soil in order to increase its density for construction. In addition, compactors are utilized in landfill tanks. Common varieties are plate tampers (also known as rammers), vibratory plates, compactors (also known as tamping foot rollers), and vibratory pad foot compactors.
  10. 10. Asphalt road paver A paver is an engineering vehicle used to lay asphalt on roadways. It is normally fed by a dump truck. A separate machine, a roller, is then used to press the hot asphalt mix, resulting a smooth, even surface. The sub base being prepared by use of a grader to trim crushed stone to profile after rolling

×