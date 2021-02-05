Successfully reported this slideshow.
NAME ENROLLMENT NO. MIRZA UMMEHANI PARIKH PARTH A. PARTE AADITYA A.
 The main purpose of repair is to bring back the architectural shape of the building so that all services start working a...
 Restoration is the process of returning a building to its former state.  Restoration work is most commonly undertaken o...
I. Addition of reinforcement mesh on both face of cracked wall, holding it to wall through spikes or bolts and then suitab...
RESTORATION WORK TUNG FAT BUILDING RESTORATION OF THE PARTHENON MUMBAI’S PRIDE FLORA FOUNTAIN
 Retrofitting is the seismic strengthening of existing damaged or undamaged buildings. It is an improvement over the orig...
Distress in concrete member occurs with age due to corrosion in reinforcement, loading, settlement of foundation etc. this...
 Accidental loading  Chemical reaction • Acid attack • Sulfate attack • Alkali-silica reaction  Construction error  De...
Remedial measure for Distressed concrete • Concrete should be workable with minimum water cement ratio(<0.45). It should b...
• Using corrosion resistant steel. • Fusion bonded epoxy coated reinforcement bar should be used. • Passive coating with p...
Repair & retrofitting

repair & retrofitting

Engineering
  1. 1. NAME ENROLLMENT NO. MIRZA UMMEHANI PARIKH PARTH A. PARTE AADITYA A.
  2. 2.  The main purpose of repair is to bring back the architectural shape of the building so that all services start working and the functioning of the building quickly.  Some example of repair. • Checking the wiring of building. • Re-plastering of any wall if required. • Repairing of damaged flooring. • Repair of door and window. • Checking and repairing of pipeline connections, gas line connections.
  4. 4.  Restoration is the process of returning a building to its former state.  Restoration work is most commonly undertaken on historic buildings, accurately recreating its form, features and character as it appeared at a particular time.  Restoration work is done to protecting heritage value of historic building.  The main purpose of restoration is to carry out structural repairs to load bearing elements. It may involve cutting portions of the elements and rebuilding them or simply adding more structural material so that the original strength is more or less restored.
  5. 5. I. Addition of reinforcement mesh on both face of cracked wall, holding it to wall through spikes or bolts and then suitable covering it suitably. II. Injecting epoxy like material, which is strong in tension, into the cracks in walls, columns, beams, etc. III. Removal of damaged portion of masonry and reconstructing it with using rich mortar mix. IV. To fill the wide cracks using suitable material.
  6. 6. RESTORATION WORK TUNG FAT BUILDING RESTORATION OF THE PARTHENON MUMBAI’S PRIDE FLORA FOUNTAIN
  7. 7.  Retrofitting is the seismic strengthening of existing damaged or undamaged buildings. It is an improvement over the original strength when the evolution of the building indicates that the strength available before damage was insufficient and restoration alone will not adequate in future quakes.  Why is retrofitting needed ? Retrofitting reduces the vulnerability of damage of an existing structure during a near future seismic activity.
  9. 9. Distress in concrete member occurs with age due to corrosion in reinforcement, loading, settlement of foundation etc. this distress in building can be found by development of cracks in concrete members such as slabs, beams, columns etc.
  10. 10.  Accidental loading  Chemical reaction • Acid attack • Sulfate attack • Alkali-silica reaction  Construction error  Design error • Inadequate design • Poor design detail  Temperature change  Erosion • Abrasion • Cavitaion
  13. 13. Remedial measure for Distressed concrete • Concrete should be workable with minimum water cement ratio(<0.45). It should be well compacted by vibrator. Thus we should try to achieve highest density with minimum void. • Ensure proper grading and quality of aggregate free from deleterious material. • Use potable water only. • Ensure proper mixing, placement, compaction and curing of concrete. No segregation, honeycombing is allowed. • Cement not more than 3 months old should be used.
  14. 14. • Using corrosion resistant steel. • Fusion bonded epoxy coated reinforcement bar should be used. • Passive coating with polymer based cement slurry. in this process, reinforcement bars are cleaned for rust and freshly prepared polymer cement slurry is applied by brushes. • Protective epoxy coating. Certain epoxy coating are also available in the market. Firstly rust is removed by wire brush or sand blasting. Thereafter, epoxy as per manufacturer’s specification are applied by spray/ brush.

