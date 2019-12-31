[PDF] Books Dr Podcast Scripts for the Primary Frca

[PDF] Download Dr Podcast Scripts for the Primary Frca | By Rebecca A. Leslie | [Full]



by: Rebecca A. Leslie

Description: Dr Podcast is a great way to revise for the primary FRCA viva, and has been met with widespread enthusiasm from exam candidates. It provides questions and model answers for the whole syllabus. This book provides the scripts of all 90 individual podcasts from the Dr Podcast Primary FRCA collection, along with diagrams the reader can draw to explain their answer. It allows readers to experience the format of the questions likely to be asked and provides tips on how to excel in the exam. The reader can learn how differently worded questions on the same topic require modified approaches. Each podcast is written by a successful candidate who has insight and experience of the exam, and all material has been reviewed by experienced consultants with detailed knowledge of the educational standards. For those preparing for the Primary FRCA exam, Dr Podcast Scripts for the Primary FRCA is a must..

