Health Care Delivery System in India

There is nothing lost or wasted in this life. इस जीवन में ना कु छ खोता है ना व्यर्थ होता है.
Health Care Delivery System - India
Contents • Introduction • Objectives of health care system • Factors influencing the health care system • Components of he...
Introduction • Health care embraces a multitude of services provided to individuals or communities by agents of the health...
• Health system- is indented to deliver health services. • it is non static: it evolves as part of the more general social...
Heath care expenditure • According to the World Bank, the total expenditure on health care as a proportion of GDP in 2015 ...
Components of health care systems 1. Structure: how is the system organized? 2. Functions: what does the system aim to ach...
Structure: how is the system organized? • Levels of health care Tertiary care level Secondary care level Primary care level
Primary care level: Primary care level PHC/ sub centre Secondary care level Tertiary care level • 1st level of contact of ...
Secondary care level: Primary care level Secondary care level DH/CHC/Taluk Hospital Tertiary care level • It is ‘first ref...
Tertiary care level Primary care level Secondary care level Tertiary care level State Hospital/ Medical college It is ‘Se...
StructureCanada • Primary care: (2015) 2.28 practicing physicians per 1,000 population, general practitioners -1.15 per 1,...
Functions of Health Care System To promote health education and health services To promote quality of life and life expect...
Functions Latest Up-Stream Approaches in United Kingdoms: • Cardiovascular diseases prevention program- 2018 • Change4Life...
Personnel: who works in the system? Along with different health professions an array of technical, administrative and supp...
Personnel • Number of Practicing Physicians per 1,000 Population, 2014 • Population of Norway- 53.7 lakhs • Norway is abou...
Funding Taxation Insurance Out-of-Pocket Payment Funds for health care provision
Funding • Out-of-Pocket Health Care Spending per Capita- • Switzerland take highest around the world • 99 % of the populat...
Reimbursement systems A range of different methods have been developed to reimburse health professionals for their service...
Luxembourg Health Care System Reimbursement works on fee-for-services Reimbursement • Pharmaceutical costs, hospital costs...
Any employer Declare your employment Joint centre of social security CCSS sends a declaration of entry confirming your aff...
Target population groups Universal and fair access for the whole population was a founding principle of NHS Potential targ...
Target Group Patient-Centered Medical Home- United States • It is patient centered comprehensive, team-based, coordinated,...
• From the experience of the developed nation, it is observed that unless a nation spends at least 5-6 percent of its GDP ...
India
Planning Board Planning Department State Health Ministry Director H&FW Program Officers Planning Commission Planning Monit...
Health system in India • The Central Government responsibility consists mainly of policy making, planning, guiding, assist...
At the Center: The official “organs” of the health system at the national level consist of Union Ministry of Health and Fa...
At the State level: • The health subjects are divided into three groups: Federal Concurrent State • The state list is the ...
At the District Level: • There are 707 (year 2016) districts in India. Within each district, there are 6 types of administ...
• Community Development programme -1952, the rural areas of district have been organized into Community development blocks...
At the district level contd.. • The urban areas of the district are organized into • Town Area Committees (in areas with p...
Health care delivery systems • Intended to deliver the health care services • It constitutes management sector and involve...
• Primary health care • Primary health centres • Sub- centres • Hospitals/ health centres • Community health centres • Rur...
1. Public health sector It is a three tier system of health care delivery in rural areas based on the recommendation of th...
Village level • Primary Health Care should have universal coverage and equitable distribution of health resources • Health...
Proposed - Oral Health Care at Health and Wellness Centres • Individual Family community level a. Family/Individual level ...
Sub-Centres • Objectives - To provide basic primary health care to the community - To achieve and maintain an acceptable s...
Sub centre level contd.. • Functions: • Mother &child health care – antenatal, natal, postnatal care • Prevention of malnu...
Proposed - Oral Health Care at Health and Wellness Centres • HWCS- sub health centre level: Community Health Officer (CHO)...
Primary health centre • It is the first contact point between village community and the medical officer • It is establishe...
Primary health centre continuedFunctions : • Medical care • MCH & Family planning • Safe water supply & sanitation • Preve...
Indian Public Health Standards for PHCs Objectives - To provide Basic primary Health care to the community - To achieve an...
Minimum Requirements (Assured Services) at the PHC for meeting the IHPS • Medical care • Maternal and child health care in...
• Adolescent Health Care • Promotion of Safe Drinking Water and Basic Sanitation • Prevention and control of locally endem...
• National Health Programmes including Reproductive and Child Health Programme (RCH), HIV/AIDS control programme, Non comm...
Staffing Pattern PHC contd..
• There were 25260 PHCs functioning in the country as on 31st march 2017 • Significant increase is observed in the number ...
Proposed - Oral Health Care at Health and Wellness Centres • PHC/UPHC/HWC Level: -Preventive, Promotive And Curative Denta...
Community health centre • On 31st March 2014, Community Health Centres were established by upgrading the Primary Health Ce...
• Equipped with 30 beds and specialist in surgery, medicine, OBG, pediatrics with x-ray & lab facilities, one OT, X ray, l...
Indian Public Health Standards for CHCs Objectives • To provide optimal expert care to the community • To achieve and main...
Minimum Requirements (Assured Services) at the CHC for meeting the IHPS • Care of Routine and Emergency Cases in Surgery •...
CHC contd.. • School health services • Adolescent health care • Blood storage facility • Diagnostic services • Referral(tr...
Staffing Pattern CHC contd..
• As on 31st march ,2017 there were 5624 CHCs functioning in the country • Number of CHCs functioning in government buildi...
CHC/UCHC/Sub-divisional Hospital • Routine services as indicated at primary level. • Supporting outreach activities Propos...
Rural health infrastructure
Rural health infrastructure
Rural health infrastructure
District Hospitals • A hospital at the secondary referral level responsible for a district of a defined geographical area ...
Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) for District Hospitals Objectives • To provide comprehensive secondary health care (...
Grading of District Hospitals Grade I: District hospitals norms for 500 beds Grade II: District Hospital Norms for 400 bed...
District Hospital • All routine services as indicated at primary and secondary level. • Supporting outreach activities • m...
Tertiary Care Level • The tertiary level is a more specialized level than secondary care level and required specific facil...
• A fundamental and necessary function of health care system is to provide a sound referral system • It must be a two-way ...
Employees State Insurance Scheme: • introduced by an Act of Parliament in 1948 • The Act provides for medical care in cash...
Central government health scheme • Contributary Health Service Scheme • Introduced first in New Delhi in 1954 for the cent...
Services : • Out- patient care • Supply of necessary drugs • Laboratory and x-ray investigations • Hospitalization facilit...
• Paediatric services • Antenatal, natal and postnatal services • Emergency treatment • Supply of optical and dental aids ...
• Defence Medical Services - Medical care to defence personnel under the banner “ Armed Forces Medical Services - Preventi...
Ayushman Bharath • National initiative launched by the Prime Minister as part of National Health policy 2017 on September ...
• Under Ayushman Bharat – Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), 1.5 lakh Health Sub Centres and Primary Health Centres are ...
• Benefits of PM-JAY: o Health insurance cover of up to Rs.5,00,000 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable o Covers secondary and...
Universal Health Coverage-Pilot Tamil Naidu • Piloting started in Nov-Dec 2017 in 67 Health Sub-Centres (HSC) Karnataka Co...
2. Private Agencies • Provide a large share of health service • Mainly curative service • Congregate in urban area • Avail...
3. Indigenous Systems of Medicine • A separate department of Indian systems of Medicine and Homeopathy (ISM&H) was set up ...
Mainstreaming of AYUSH under NRHM • After a launch of NRHM, an initiative has been taken by thr department of Health and F...
4. Voluntary Health Agencies “An organization that is administrated by an autonomous board which holds meetings, collects ...
• Indian red cross society - Relief work, milk and medical supplies, armed forces, family planning and blood bank and firs...
• Kasturba memorial fund - Welfare of women, training of gramsevikas • All India blind relief society - Organises eye camp...
• Family planning association of India - Training of doctors, nurses and other Para-medical personnel in family planning •...
5. National health programmes National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme National tuberculosis programme National AID...
National Oral Health Programme • National Oral Health Programme (NOHP) is an initiative of the 12th Plan period launched i...
The program has two components as under: • National Health Mission Component: support is provided to States to set up Dent...
IVRS Oral health helpline • Launched by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (on World Oral Health Day on 20 March 2017) • ...
• Tertiary Component: For central level activities such as: • Designing IEC materials like Posters, TV, Radio Spots, Train...
Objectives • Improvement in the determinants of oral health and to reduce disparity in oral health accessibility in rural ...
• According to Global Health Security Index - 2019 among 195 countries Preparedness of Health Care System in Emergency
Health Care Delivery System in India
Health Care Delivery System in India
Health Care Delivery System in India
Health Care Delivery System in India

