ANALISIS PEP MAC T6 2020.pptx

Jan. 12, 2023
ANALISIS PEP MAC T6 2020.pptx

Jan. 12, 2023
ANALISIS PEP MAC T6 2020.pptx

  1. 1. SK GOPENG, TAMAN GOPENG BARU ANALISIS PEPERIKSAAN AWAL TAHUN 2020 TAHUN 6
  2. 2. % SEMUA MTM 23.1 18.6 78.4 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 TOV MAC PPT TRIAL ETR
  3. 3. MENCAPAI TAHAP MINIMA(MTM) 96.7 87.6 100 80 82 84 86 88 90 92 94 96 98 100 102 TOV MAC PPT TRIAK ETR
  4. 4. SEMUA A 1 0 0 0 6 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 TOV MAC PPT TRIAL ETR
  5. 5. TIDAK MENGUASAI TAHAP MINIMUM(TMTM) 3 12 0 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 TOV MAC PPT TRIAL ETR
  6. 6. PENCAPAIAN MATA PELAJARAN 83.5 82.5 48.5 24.7 26.8 61.5 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 BMK BMP BIK BIP MT SC
  7. 7. PENGUASAAN MATA PELAJARAN (BIL M/PEL GAGAL) 10 17 14 21 5 11 0 5 10 15 20 25 G1 G2 G3 G4 G5 G6
  8. 8. PENGUASAAN MATA PELAJARAN BIL GAGAL 6 TULIP 6 ORKID 6 KEKWA JUMLAH GAGAL 1 MP 7 1 0 10 2 MP 6 10 1 17 3 MP 3 11 0 14 4 MP 0 11 10 21 5 MP 0 0 5 5 6 MP 0 1 11 12 JUMLAH GAGAL 18 34 27 79
  9. 9. SENARAI 6E BIL NAMA BMK BMP SC 1 DANIESHA AMALIN 28 32 34 2 AIMAN ALIF B AWANG SALI 30 18 30 3 BAH TELE A/L ROSMI 18 12 36 4 MARIANA A/P KASIMAD 28 30 25 5 MEOR AZAHARIF B MEOR AZHARNIZAM 34 30 24 6 MUHAMMAD HARITH B ZAINI 32 26 30 7 MUHAMMAD MUHARRAM FIRDAUS 28 24 24 8 MUHAMMAD ZUL HAIRUL HAZIMI 32 34 33 9 NUR AISYAH HANIZA A/P DOL 34 24 TH 10 NUR ALYA ADRIANA BT MOHD FAIZAL 26 30 18 11 NUR AZIEMAH BT MAZLAN 30 36 34 12 QASEH NUR FITRAH BTIKMAL RIZAL 24 30 28
  10. 10. KELOMPOK MARKAH MURID 6E M/PEL 30 - 39 20 - 29 0 - 19 JUMLAH BMK 6 5 1 12 BMP 6 4 2 12 SC 6 4 2 12
  11. 11. KELOMPOK MARKAH MATEMATIK (MURID GAGAL) MARKAH 6 TULIP 6 ORKID 6 KEKWA JUMLAH 30 - 39 9 6 2 17 20 - 29 3 14 11 28 15 - 19 1 8 11 20 10 - 14 0 3 1 4 0 - 9 0 1 1 2 BIL . GAGAL 13 32 26 71
  12. 12. KELOMPOK MARKAH BIP (MURID GAGAL) MARKAH 6 TULIP 6 ORKID 6 KEKWA JUMLAH 30 - 39 8 6 1 15 20 - 29 4 17 4 25 15 - 19 0 5 4 9 10 - 14 0 5 9 14 0 - 9 0 1 8 9 BIL . GAGAL 12 34 26 72
  13. 13. MATEMATIK ISU DAN INTERVENSI ISU INTERVENSI
  14. 14. B.INGGERIS PENULISAN ISU DAN INTERVENSI ISU INTERVENSI
  15. 15. PROGRAM / AKTIVITI MENDATANG

