TALLEST DAMS IN THE WORLD 1 Compiled By: Ayush Sharma Bhattarai
10 TALLEST DAMS IN THE WORLD: 1. Jinping-I Dam, China 2. Nurek Dam, Tajikistan 3. Xiaowan Dam, China 4. Xiluodu Dam, China...
1. JINPING-I DAM, CHINA 3 Fig: Yalong River drainage basin Fig: Jinping-I Dam General Information Location "Jinping Bend" ...
Fig: Layout of Jinping-I Dam Fig: Cross section Power station Commission date 2013–2014 Turbines 6 × 600 MW Francis-type I...
2. NUREK DAM, TAJIKISTAN 5 Fig: Location of Nurek Dam Fig: Nurek Dam General Information Location Vakhsh River, Tajikistan...
Power station Commission date Initial: 1972–1979 Reconstruction: 1988 Type Conventional Turbines 9 x 335 MW Francis-type I...
3. XIAOWAN DAM, CHINA 7 Fig: Location of Xiaowan Dam General Information Location Lancang (Mekong) River in Nanjian County...
Power station Commission date 2009-2010 Hydraulic head 251 m (823 ft) (max) Turbines 6 × 700 MW Francis-type Installed cap...
4. XILUODU DAM, CHINA 9 Fig: Location of Xiluodu Dam General Information Location Xiluodu Town, Yongshan County, Yunnan Pr...
Power station Name Xiluodu Hydropower Station Operator(s) China Yangtze Power Commission date 2013–2014 Turbines 18 × 770 ...
5. Grande Dixence Dam, Switzerland 11 Fig: Location of Grande Dixence Dam General Information Location Hérémence, Switzerl...
Power station Commission date 1965, 1998 Installed capacity 2,069 MW Annual generatio n 2,000 GWh Commission date 1965, 19...
6. INGURI DAM, GEORGIA 13 Fig: Location of Inguri Dam General Information Location Jvari, Georgia Propose Hydroelectric Po...
Power station Operator(s) Chernomorenergo Turbines 5 × 264 MW Installed capacity 1,320 MW Annual generation 3.8 TWh 6. ING...
7. MANUEL MORENO TORRES DAM, MEXICO 15 Fig: Location of Manuel Moreno Torres Dam General Information Location Chicoasén, C...
Power station Commission date 1980-2005 Turbines 5 x 300 MW, 3 x 310 MW Francis turbines Installed capacity 2,430 MW Reser...
8. NUOZHADU DAM, CHINA 17 Fig: Nuozhadu Dam General Information Location Puer, Yunnan Province Propose hydroelectric power...
Reservoir Creates Nuozhadu Reservoir Total capacity 21,749,000,000 m 3 (17,632,000 acre·ft) Catchment area 140,000 km 2 (5...
9. TEHRI DAM 19 Fig: Tehri River drainage basin Fig: Tehri Dam General Information Location Uttarakhand, India Propose Mul...
Fig: Cross section Power station Commission date 2006 Type Pumped-storage Turbines Vertical Francis turbines Installed cap...
9. TEHRI DAM Contd. 21 Major fault lines are known to exist at the Tehri dam site. (Source: Soumya et all; 2010)
10. MAUVOISIN DAM, SWITZERLAND 22 Fig: drainage basin Fig: Bird eye view of the dam General Information Location Valais, S...
Power station Turbines 3x 46 MW 5x 45 MW Installed capacity 363 MW Annual generation 943 million KWh Reservoir Total capac...
24 Thank You
Brief introduction of ten tallest dams of the world

