20211209 CERVAN AXOT VIAJE A MADRID viaje a madrid sofía piedra garcía ok

Jan. 30, 2022
Este super reportaje de Sofía Piedra se suma a la sección de CERVANTINES POR EL MUNDO, sección donde os contamos los fabulosos viajes que nuestr@s intrépid@s alumn@s hacen fuera del entorno escolar. Madrid en el puente de diciembre. Una gran aventura.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License

20211209 CERVAN AXOT VIAJE A MADRID viaje a madrid sofía piedra garcía ok

  1. 1. MIÉRCOLES, 08 diciembre 2021. CP MIGUEL DE CERVANTES. VIAJES. De Gijón al cielo, si pasas por Madrid. La intrépida reportera de AXT ha querido probar en primera persona si eso del cielo y de Madrid tenían algo de real. Un gran viaje, un gran reportaje. SOFÍA Piedra García En el puente de diciembre me fui a Pinto con mis padres y con mi hermano Sergio en nuestra estupendaautocaravana.Esunaformaespecialde viajar y a mi familia nos encanta. Cuando llegamos era ya de noche y fui a investigar un poco con mis padres y mi hermano. Descubrimos una bola gigante que brillaba en que se podía entrar. A su lado había también un regalo gigante que también brillaba. Dentro de él había un montón de niños. Me hizo mucha gracia porque parecía que eran niños-regalo. Terminamos el paseo y nos fuimos a laautocaravanaacenarymefuialacamaadormir. Sí, sí, no lo has leído mal. Nosotros cenamos y dormimos en la autocaravana. Eso nos permite sentirnos libres y comer y dormir donde nos guste. Al día siguiente me desperté, desayuné y me vestí. Fuimos a coger tiques para el tren. Esperé en la estación hasta que vino el tren y me dijeron mis padres que nos íbamos a ¡Sol! ¡Qué nervios! No tardamos mucho y al final llegamos. Tuvimos que subir escaleras mecánicas, andar por largos pasillos llenos de gente con prisa y llegamos arriba. Sol era muy bonita pero había mucha gente. Sol es una plaza de Madrid, muy famosa y en pleno centro de la ciudad. Es famosa porque la gente va a celebrar el fin de año allí. Dimos un paseo por el centro. Vimos la Puerta de Alcalá, el Congreso de los Diputados y “la Cibeles”, la fuente más famosa de Madrid. Descubrimos que había estatuas de Las Meninas que salen en el cuadro de Velázquez. Pero lo mejor vino después. Había quedado con mi gran amiga Thea que también había venido de Gijón con sus padres. Nos dimos un abrazo gigante y nos fuimos, paseando, a un barrio muy chulo que se llama Chueca. Cuando fue un poco más de noche entramos a una tienda que vendían gofres y nos pusimos las botas. Los gofres de Madrid son riquísimos. Cuando acabamos de cenar, ya de noche, nos despedimos en Sol y las dos nos subimos al Oso y al Madroño. Ja, ja, ¿no habrás pensado que eran de verdad? Ja, ja. Era una estatua de un oso y de un madroño que hay en Madrid. Representa a su escudo. Al día siguiente me desperté pronto porque había que ir al ¡Zoo! Yo estaba muy emocionada. Era mi visita preferida. Tuvimos que ir en tren, coger dos metros y subir escaleras mecánicas. Al final llegamos arriba y ahí estaba el zoo. Vimos muchos animales y cuando vimos osos pandas me sorprendí porque me encantan. El miércoles había que marcharse a casa. Pff, ¡qué rabia! ¡Con lo bien que me lo estaba pasando! Bueno, no pasa nada. y en la carretera había nieve.
  2. 2. MIÉRCOLES, 08 diciembre 2021. REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO Camino de Madrid con nuestra autocaravana Dentro de un adorno de Navidad
  3. 3. MIÉRCOLES, 08 diciembre 2021. El metro es lo mejor del mundo para desplazarse por Madrid Con mi hermano Sergio en la Puerta del Sol
  4. 4. MIÉRCOLES, 08 diciembre 2021. La famosa fuente de La Cibeles Madrid está plagada de Meninas muy originales
  5. 5. MIÉRCOLES, 08 diciembre 2021. Con mi superamiga Thea, con la que coincidimos en este viaje. El Oso y el Madroño, símbolos de Madrid.
  6. 6. MIÉRCOLES, 08 diciembre 2021. Vuelta al metro nos hacemos un selfi los cuatro La visita al zoo es obligada. ¿Cuántos flamencos ves?
  7. 7. MIÉRCOLES, 08 diciembre 2021. No podía faltar la visita a los osos panda. ¡Qué achuchitos! Este león no es del zoo, es del Congreso de los Diputados.
  8. 8. MIÉRCOLES, 08 diciembre 2021. Ya de vuelta a casa. Nevaba. Un fantástico viaje.

