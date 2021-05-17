Proyecto 2 rup

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas
HISTORIA El antecedente más importante se ubica en 1967 con la Metodología Ericsson (Ericsson Approach) elaborada por Ivar...
Posteriormente en 1995 Rational Software Corporation adquiere Objectory AB y entre 1995 y 1997 se desarrolla Rational Obje...
RUP RATIONAL UNIFIED PROCESS Forma disciplinada de asignar tareas y responsabilidades en una empresa de desarrollo (quién ...
ELEMENTOS CENTRALES QUE DEFINEN RUP 1) Un conjunto subyacente de filosofías y principios para conseguir un desarrollo de s...
1.-Conjunto subyacente de filosofías y principios para conseguir un desarrollo de software correcto. Estas filosofías y principios son la base sobre la que se ha desarrollado RUP
2.-Una infraestructura de bloques de construcción del proceso y contenido del método reutilizables. Definida y mejorada de...
3.-El método subyacente y el lenguaje de definición del proceso. La base es un metamodelo de arquitectura de método unific...
RUP Es un marco del proyecto que describe una clase de los procesos que son iterativos e incrementales.
Define un manojo entero de las actividades y de los artefactos que usted necesita elegir para construir sus propios, proceso individual. RUP
Es el proceso de desarrollo más general de los existentes actualmente. Los procesos de RUP estiman tareas y horario del pl...
Las iteraciones tempranas de proyectos conducidos RUP se enfocan fuertemente sobre arquitectura del software la puesta en ...
RUP proporciona muchas ventajas sobre XP le da énfasis en los requisitos y el diseño La ventaja principal de RUP es que se...
RUP SE DIVIDE EN CUATRO FASES: -I nicio (Define el alcance del proyecto) -Elab oración (definición, análisis, diseño) -Con...
1.-INICIO Durante la fase de inicio se define el modelo del negocio y el alcance del proyecto. Se identifican todos los ac...
RESULTADOS DE LA FASE DE INICIO: • Un documento de visión: Una visión general de los requerimientos del proyecto, caracter...
AL TERMINAR LA FASE DE INICIO SE DEBEN COMPROBAR LOS CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN PARA CONTINUAR: • Todos los interesados en el...
2.-ELABORACIÓN El propósito de la fase de elaboración es analizar el dominio del problema, establecer los cimientos de la ...
AL TERMINAR DEBEN OBTENERSE LOS SIGUIENTES RESULTADOS: • Un modelo de Casos de Uso completa al menos hasta el 80% • Requis...
Los criterios de evaluación de esta fase son los siguientes: • La visión del producto es estable. • La arquitectura es est...
3.-CONTRUCCIÓN La finalidad principal de esta fase es alcanzar la capacidad operacional del producto de forma incremental ...
LOS RESULTADOS DE LA FASE DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DEBEN SER: • Modelos Completos • Arquitectura íntegra • Riesgos Presentados Miti...
4.-TRANSICIÓN La finalidad de la fase de transición es poner el producto en manos de los usuarios finales INTEGRANTES: 1.-...
PRINCIPALES OBJETIBOS: • Conseguir que el usuario se valga por sí mismo. • Un producto final que cumpla los requisitos esp...
RUP DEFINE NUEVE DISCIPLINAS A REALIZAR EN CADA FASE DEL PROYECTO: INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ari...
EL PROCESO DEFINE UNA SERIE DE ROLES: Los roles se distribuyen entre los miembros del proyecto y que definen las tareas de cada uno y el resultado (artefactos) que se espera de ellos.
TODOS LOS MIEMBROS DEL EQUIPO COMPARTEN: 1 Base de conocimiento 1 Proceso 1 Vista de cómo desarrollar software 1 Lenguaje de modelamiento (UML)
RUP: -Realiza un levantamiento exhaustivo de requerimientos. -Busca detectar defectos en las fases iniciales. -Intenta red...
CUANDO DEBO UTILIZAR RUP Puede utilizar RUP desde el principio de un nuevo proyecto de software, y puede seguir utilizándo...
INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de...
CONCLUCION DEL USO DE RUP: -RUP es un proceso de ingeniería de software orientada a objetos -RUP captura varias de las mej...
  INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ GESTIÓN DE PROYECTO DESARROLLO DE SOFTWARE CARRERA: INGENIERIA DE SISTEMAS ASIGNATURA: ANALISIS DE SISTEMAS ASIGNATURA: ANALISIS DE SISTEMAS DOCENTE: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ GRUPO: A
  2. 2. HISTORIA El antecedente más importante se ubica en 1967 con la Metodología Ericsson (Ericsson Approach) elaborada por Ivar Jacobson, una aproximación de desarrollo basada en componentes, que introdujo el concepto de Caso de Uso. Entre los años de 1987 a 1995 Jacobson fundó la compañía Objectory AB y lanza el proceso de desarrollo Objectory (abreviación de Object Factory). INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  3. 3. Posteriormente en 1995 Rational Software Corporation adquiere Objectory AB y entre 1995 y 1997 se desarrolla Rational Objectory Process (ROP) a partir de Objectory 3.8 y del Enfoque Rational (Rational Approach) adoptando UML como lenguaje de modelado. Desde ese entonces y a la cabeza de Grady Booch, Ivar Jacobson y James Rumbaugh, Rational Software desarrolló e incorporó diversos elementos para expandir ROP, destacándose especialmente el flujo de trabajo conocido como modelado del negocio. En junio del 1998 se lanza Rational Unified Process. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  4. 4. RUP RATIONAL UNIFIED PROCESS Forma disciplinada de asignar tareas y responsabilidades en una empresa de desarrollo (quién hace qué, cuándo y cómo). METODO: pesado COSTO DE CAMBIO: Un cambio en las etapas de vida del sistema incrementaría notablemente el costo. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  5. 5. ELEMENTOS CENTRALES QUE DEFINEN RUP 1) Un conjunto subyacente de filosofías y principios para conseguir un desarrollo de software correcto. 2) Una infraestructura de bloques de construcción del proceso y contenido del método reutilizables. 3) El método subyacente y el lenguaje de definición del proceso. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  6. 6. 1.-Conjunto subyacente de filosofías y principios para conseguir un desarrollo de software correcto. Estas filosofías y principios son la base sobre la que se ha desarrollado RUP INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  7. 7. 2.-Una infraestructura de bloques de construcción del proceso y contenido del método reutilizables. Definida y mejorada de forma continuada por Rational Software, la familia RUP de plug-ins de método define una infraestructura de método desde la que puede crear sus propias configuraciones de método y procesos personalizados. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  8. 8. 3.-El método subyacente y el lenguaje de definición del proceso. La base es un metamodelo de arquitectura de método unificado. Este modelo proporciona un lenguaje para describir los procesos y el contenido del método. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  9. 9. RUP Es un marco del proyecto que describe una clase de los procesos que son iterativos e incrementales. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  10. 10. Define un manojo entero de las actividades y de los artefactos que usted necesita elegir para construir sus propios, proceso individual. RUP AUTOR: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  11. 11. Es el proceso de desarrollo más general de los existentes actualmente. Los procesos de RUP estiman tareas y horario del plan midiendo la velocidad de iteraciones concerniente a sus estimaciones originales. RUP INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  12. 12. Las iteraciones tempranas de proyectos conducidos RUP se enfocan fuertemente sobre arquitectura del software la puesta en práctica rápida de características se retrasa hasta que se ha identificado y se ha probado una arquitectura firme. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  13. 13. RUP proporciona muchas ventajas sobre XP le da énfasis en los requisitos y el diseño La ventaja principal de RUP es que se basa todo en las mejores prácticas que se han intentado y se han probado en el campo RUP XP INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  14. 14. RUP SE DIVIDE EN CUATRO FASES: -I nicio (Define el alcance del proyecto) -Elab oración (definición, análisis, diseño) -Con stru cción (implementación) -Tran s ición (fin del proyecto y puesta en producción) INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  15. 15. 1.-INICIO Durante la fase de inicio se define el modelo del negocio y el alcance del proyecto. Se identifican todos los actores y Casos de Uso, y se diseñan los Casos de Uso más esenciales INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez OBJETIBOS DE ESTA FACE SON: • Establecer el ámbito del proyecto y sus límites. • Encontrar los Casos de Uso críticos del sistema • Mostrar al menos una arquitectura candidata • Estimar el coste en recursos y tiempo de todo el proyecto. 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  16. 16. RESULTADOS DE LA FASE DE INICIO: • Un documento de visión: Una visión general de los requerimientos del proyecto, características clave y restricciones principales. • Modelo inicial de Casos de Uso (10-20% completado). • Un glosario inicial: Terminología clave del dominio. • El caso de negocio. • Lista de riesgos y plan de contingencia . • Plan del proyecto, mostrando fases e iteraciones. • Modelo de negocio, si es necesario • Prototipos exploratorios para probar conceptos o la arquitectura candidata • Estimar los riesgos, las fuentes de incertidumbre. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  17. 17. AL TERMINAR LA FASE DE INICIO SE DEBEN COMPROBAR LOS CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN PARA CONTINUAR: • Todos los interesados en el proyecto coinciden en la definición del ámbito del sistema y las estimaciones de agenda. • Entendimiento de los requisitos, como evidencia de la fidelidad de los Casos de Uso principales. • Las estimaciones de tiempo, coste y riesgo son creíbles. • Comprensión total de cualquier prototipo de la arquitectura desarrollado. • Los gastos hasta el momento se asemejan a los planeados. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  18. 18. 2.-ELABORACIÓN El propósito de la fase de elaboración es analizar el dominio del problema, establecer los cimientos de la arquitectura, desarrollar el plan del proyecto y eliminar los mayores riesgos OBJETIBOS INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ • Definir, validar y cimentar la arquitectura. • Completar la visión. • Crear un plan fiable para la fase de construcción. • Demostrar que la arquitectura propuesta soportará la visión con un coste razonable y en un tiempo razonable.
  19. 19. AL TERMINAR DEBEN OBTENERSE LOS SIGUIENTES RESULTADOS: • Un modelo de Casos de Uso completa al menos hasta el 80% • Requisitos adicionales • Descripción de la arquitectura software. • Un prototipo ejecutable de la arquitectura. • Lista de riesgos y caso de negocio revisados. • Plan de desarrollo para el proyecto. • Un caso de desarrollo actualizado • Un manual de usuario preliminar (opcional). En esta fase se debe tratar de abarcar todo el proyecto con la profundidad mínima. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  20. 20. Los criterios de evaluación de esta fase son los siguientes: • La visión del producto es estable. • La arquitectura es estable. • Se ha demostrado mediante la ejecución del prototipo que los principales elementos de riesgo han sido abordados y resueltos. • El plan para la fase de construcción es detallado y preciso. • Todos los interesados coinciden en que la visión actual será alcanzada. • Los gastos hasta ahora son aceptables, comparados con los previstos. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  21. 21. 3.-CONTRUCCIÓN La finalidad principal de esta fase es alcanzar la capacidad operacional del producto de forma incremental a través de las sucesivas iteraciones INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ OBJETIBOS • Minimizar los costes de desarrollo • Conseguir una calidad adecuada • Conseguir versiones funcionales (alfa, beta, y otras versiones de prueba) tan rápido como sea práctico.
  22. 22. LOS RESULTADOS DE LA FASE DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DEBEN SER: • Modelos Completos • Arquitectura íntegra • Riesgos Presentados Mitigados • Plan del Proyecto para la fase de Transición. • Manual Inicial de Usuario • Prototipo Operacional – beta • Caso del Negocio Actualizado INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  23. 23. 4.-TRANSICIÓN La finalidad de la fase de transición es poner el producto en manos de los usuarios finales INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ LO QUE SE PUEDE INCLUIR • Prueba de la versión Beta • Funcionamiento paralelo con los sistemas • Conversión de las bases de datos operacionales. • Entrenamiento de los usuarios y técnicos de mantenimiento. • Traspaso del producto
  24. 24. PRINCIPALES OBJETIBOS: • Conseguir que el usuario se valga por sí mismo. • Un producto final que cumpla los requisitos esperados INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ RESULTADOS • Prototipo Operacional • Documentos Legales • Caso del Negocio Completo • Línea de Base del Producto completa y corregida • Descripción de la Arquitectura completa y corregida • Las iteraciones de esta fase irán dirigidas normalmente a conseguir una nueva versión.
  25. 25. RUP DEFINE NUEVE DISCIPLINAS A REALIZAR EN CADA FASE DEL PROYECTO: INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ Cada fase en RUP puede descomponerse en iteraciones. Una iteración es un ciclo de desarrollo completo dando como resultado una entrega de producto ejecutable (interna o externa)
  26. 26. EL PROCESO DEFINE UNA SERIE DE ROLES: Los roles se distribuyen entre los miembros del proyecto y que definen las tareas de cada uno y el resultado (artefactos) que se espera de ellos. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  27. 27. TODOS LOS MIEMBROS DEL EQUIPO COMPARTEN: 1 Base de conocimiento 1 Proceso 1 Vista de cómo desarrollar software 1 Lenguaje de modelamiento (UML) INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  28. 28. RUP: -Realiza un levantamiento exhaustivo de requerimientos. -Busca detectar defectos en las fases iniciales. -Intenta reducir al número de cambios tanto como sea posible. -Realiza el Análisis y diseño, tan completo como sea posible. -Diseño genérico, intenta anticiparse a futuras necesidades. -Las necesidades de clientes no son fáciles de discernir. -Existe un contrato prefijado con los clientes. El cliente interactúa con el equipo de desarrollo mediante reuniones a diferencia de la metodología XP que el cliente es parte del equipo (in situ). INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ
  29. 29. CUANDO DEBO UTILIZAR RUP Puede utilizar RUP desde el principio de un nuevo proyecto de software, y puede seguir utilizándolo en los ciclos de desarrollo subsiguientes tiempo después de que el proyecto inicial haya terminado INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ POR QUE:
  30. 30. INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ POR QUE UTILIZAR RUP?  Permite la publicación de un método personalizado de Rational Method Composer y que éste sea accesible a todo el equipo del proyecto.  Permite que ese método se configure para satisfacer las necesidades exclusivas de cada proyecto.  Proporciona a cada usuario filtrado personalizado.
  31. 31. CONCLUCION DEL USO DE RUP: -RUP es un proceso de ingeniería de software orientada a objetos -RUP captura varias de las mejores practicas en el desarrollo moderno de software -RUP trabaja con el mejor estándar de modelos UML INTEGRANTES: 1.-Jose Ali Alvis 2.-Andrez Mendoza 3.-Ariel Juruquita 4.-Luis Miguel Garcia ASIGNATURA: Análisis y diseño de sistemas DOCENTE: David Enrique Mendoza Gutiérrez 5.-Ronny Sossa 6.-Bruno Alexander Loaiza 7.-Alan SancheZ

