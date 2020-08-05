Original PNP Transistor 2SA2098 SA2098 2098 TO-220 New Sanyo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2SA2098 / 2SC5887 No.7495-1/5 Applications • Relay drivers, lamp drivers, motor drivers. Features • Adoption of MBIT proce...
2SA2098 / 2SC5887 No.7495-2/5 Continued from preceding page. Ratings Parameter Symbol Conditions min typ max Unit Output C...
2SA2098 / 2SC5887 No.7495-3/5 1.0 2 3 5 7 100.1 2 3 5 70.01 2 3 5 7 2 3--1.0 2 3 5 7 --10--0.1 2 3 5 7--0.01 2 3 5 7 2 3 1...
2SA2098 / 2SC5887 No.7495-4/5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 0 20 40 60 80 100 ...
2SA2098 / 2SC5887 No.7495-5/5 Specifications of any and all SANYO products described or contained herein stipulate the per...
  1. 1. 2SA2098 / 2SC5887 No.7495-1/5 Applications • Relay drivers, lamp drivers, motor drivers. Features • Adoption of MBIT processes. • Large current capacitance. • Low collector-to-emitter saturation voltage. • High-speed switching. SANYO Electric Co.,Ltd. Semiconductor Company TOKYO OFFICE Tokyo Bldg., 1-10, 1 Chome, Ueno, Taito-ku, TOKYO, 110-8534 JAPAN Ordering number : ENN7495 2SA2098 / 2SC5887 Package Dimensions unit : mm 2041A [2SA2098 / 2SC5887] 22004 TS IM TA-3725, 3726 Any and all SANYO products described or contained herein do not have specifications that can handle applications that require extremely high levels of reliability, such as life-support systems, aircraft's control systems, or other applications whose failure can be reasonably expected to result in serious physical and/or material damage. Consult with your SANYO representative nearest you before using any SANYO products described or contained herein in such applications. SANYO assumes no responsibility for equipment failures that result from using products at values that exceed, even momentarily, rated values (such as maximum ratings, operating condition ranges, or other parameters) listed in products specifications of any and all SANYO products described or contained herein. PNP / NPN Epitaxial Planar Silicon Transistors High-Current Switching Applications 1 : Base 2 : Collector 3 : Emitter SANYO : TO-220ML 1.6 1.2 0.75 14.016.0 10.0 18.1 5.6 3.2 7.2 3.5 2.552.55 2.4 4.5 2.8 0.7 2.552.55 2.4 1 2 3 Specifications ( ) : 2SA2098 Absolute Maximum Ratings at Ta=25°C Parameter Symbol Conditions Ratings Unit Collector-to-Base Voltage VCBO (--50)60 V Collector-to-Emitter Voltage VCEO (--)50 V Emitter-to-Base Voltage VEBO (--)6 V Collector Current IC (--)15 A Collector Current (Pulse) ICP (--)20 A Base Current IB (--)3 A Collector Dissipation PC 2 W Tc=25°C 30 W Junction Temperature Tj 150 °C Storage Temperature Tstg --55 to +150 °C Electrical Characteristics at Ta=25°C Ratings Parameter Symbol Conditions min typ max Unit Collector Cutoff Current ICBO VCB=(--)40V, IE=0 (--)10 µA Emitter Cutoff Current IEBO VEB=(--)4V, IC=0 (--)10 µA DC Current Gain hFE VCE=(--)2V, IC=(--)1A 180 (400)560 Gain-Bandwidth Product fT VCE=(--)10V, IC=(--)1A (200)300 MHz Continued on next page.
  2. 2. 2SA2098 / 2SC5887 No.7495-2/5 Continued from preceding page. Ratings Parameter Symbol Conditions min typ max Unit Output Capacitance Cob VCB=(--)10V, f=1MHz (200)100 pF Collector-to-Emitter Saturation Voltage VCE(sat) IC=(--)7A, IB=(--)350mA (--200)160 (--500)400 mV Base-to-Emitter Saturation Voltage VBE(sat) IC=(--)7A, IB=(--)350mA (--)0.94 (--)1.4 V Collector-to-Base Breakdown Voltage V(BR)CBO IC=(--)100µA, IE=0 (--50)60 V Collector-to-Emitter Breakdown Voltage V(BR)CEO IC=(--)1mA, RBE=∞ (--)50 V Emitter-to-Base Breakdown Voltage V(BR)EBO IE=(--)100µA, IC=0 (--)6 V Turn-ON Time td(on) See specified Test Circuit. (80)50 ns Storage Time tstg See specified Test Circuit. (400)700 ns Fall Time tf See specified Test Circuit. (30)40 ns Switching Time Test Circuit 0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.00.5 1.5 2.5 3.5 4.5 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 IB=0 10mA 20mA 30mA 40mA 50mA 60mA 100mA 90mA 80mA 70mA 0 --1.0 --2.0 --3.0 --4.0 --5.0--0.5 --1.5 --2.5 --3.5 --4.5 --0.2 --0.6 --1.00 --0.4 --0.8 --1.2 IC -- VBE Base-to-Emitter Voltage, VBE -- V CollectorCurrent,IC--A IC -- VBE Base-to-Emitter Voltage, VBE -- V CollectorCurrent,IC--A IT06115 IT06116 IC -- VCE Collector-to-Emitter Voltage, VCE -- V CollectorCurrent,IC--A IC -- VCE Collector-to-Emitter Voltage, VCE -- V CollectorCurrent,IC--A IT06113 IT06114 0 --1 --2 --3 --4 --5 --6 --7 --8 --9 --10 --11 --12 --13 --14 --15 0 --2 --4 --6 --8 --10 --12 --14 --16 IB=0 --10mA --20mA --30mA --40mA --50mA --60mA --70mA --100mA 2SA2098 2SC5887 2SA2098 VCE= --2V 0.2 0.6 1.00 0.4 0.8 1.2 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 2SC5887 VCE=2V --90mA --80mA Ta=75°C 25°C --25°C Ta=75°C 25°C --25°C VR RB VCC=20VVBE= --5V + + 50Ω INPUT OUTPUT RL 100µF 470µF PW=20µs IB1 D.C.≤1% IB2 IC=20IB1= --20IB2=5A (For PNP, minus sign is omitted.)
  3. 3. 2SA2098 / 2SC5887 No.7495-3/5 1.0 2 3 5 7 100.1 2 3 5 70.01 2 3 5 7 2 3--1.0 2 3 5 7 --10--0.1 2 3 5 7--0.01 2 3 5 7 2 3 1.0 2 3 5 7 100.1 2 3 5 70.01 2 3 5 7 2 3--1.0 2 3 5 7 --10--0.1 2 3 5 7--0.01 2 3 5 7 2 3 0.01 2 0.1 2 3 5 7 1.0 3 5 7 --0.01 2 --0.1 2 3 5 7 --1.0 3 5 7 VCE(sat) -- IC Collector Current, IC -- A VCE(sat) -- IC Collector Current, IC -- AIT06121 IT06122 0.1 2 1.0 2 3 5 7 10 3 5 7 --0.1 2 --1.0 2 3 5 7 --10 3 5 7 VBE(sat) -- IC Collector Current, IC -- A VBE(sat) -- IC Collector Current, IC -- AIT06123 IT06135 2SA2098 IC / IB=50 2SA2098 IC / IB=20 2SC5887 IC / IB=20 2SC5887 IC / IB=50 Ta=75°C --25°C 25°C Ta= --25°C 75°C 25°C Ta=75°C --25°C 25°C Ta= --25°C 75°C 25°C 3 5 7 --0.01 2 3 5 7 --0.1 2 3 5 7 --1.0 1.0 2 3 5 7 100.1 2 3 5 70.01 2 3 5 7 2 3--1.0 2 3 5 7 --10--0.1 2 3 5 7--0.01 2 3 5 7 2 3 --1.0 2 3 5 7 --10--0.1 2 3 5 7--0.01 2 3 5 7 2 3 3 5 7 0.01 2 3 5 7 0.1 2 3 5 7 1.0 1.0 2 3 5 7 100.1 2 3 5 70.01 2 3 5 7 2 3 5 100 2 3 5 7 1000 7 5 100 2 3 5 7 1000 7 hFE -- IC Collector Current, IC -- A DCCurrentGain,hFE hFE -- IC Collector Current, IC -- A DCCurrentGain,hFE IT06117 IT06118 VCE(sat) -- IC VCE(sat) -- IC IT06119 IT06120 2SA2098 VCE= --2V 2SC5887 VCE=2V 2SA2098 IC / IB=20 2SC5887 IC / IB=20 Ta=75°C 25°C --25°C Ta=75°C --25°C Ta=75°C --25°C 25°C Ta=75°C --25°C 25°C 25°C Collector Current, IC -- A Collector-to-Emitter SaturationVoltage,VCE(sat)--V Collector Current, IC -- A Collector-to-Emitter SaturationVoltage,VCE(sat)--V Collector-to-Emitter SaturationVoltage,VCE(sat)--V Collector-to-Emitter SaturationVoltage,VCE(sat)--V Base-to-Emitter SaturationVoltage,VBE(sat)--V Base-to-Emitter SaturationVoltage,VBE(sat)--V
  4. 4. 2SA2098 / 2SC5887 No.7495-4/5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 16010 2 3 5 7 1001.0 2 3 5 70.1 2 3 5 7 0.01 2 0.1 7 5 3 1.0 7 5 3 2 10 7 5 3 2 100 7 5 3 2 PC -- Tc Case Temperature, Tc -- °C CollectorDissipation,PC--W IT06142 Forward Bias A S O Collector-to-Emitter Voltage, VCE -- V CollectorCurrent,IC--A PC -- Ta Ambient Temperature, Ta -- °C CollectorDissipation,PC--W IT06140 IT06141 2SA2098 / 2SC5887 2SA2098 / 2SC5887 No heat sink 2SA2098 / 2SC5887 DC operation IC=15A ICP=20A ≤10µs 100ms 500µs 10ms 1ms 50µs 100µs Tc=25°C Single pulse For PNP, minus sign is omitted. 10 2 3 5 7 1001.0 2 3 5 70.1 2 3 5 7 1.0 2 3 5 7 100.1 2 3 5 70.01 2 3 5 7 --10 2 3 5 7 --100--1.0 2 3 5 7--0.1 2 3 5 7 --1.0 2 3 5 7 --10--0.1 2 3 5 7--0.01 2 3 5 7 fT -- IC Collector Current, IC -- A Gain-BandwidthProduct,fT--MHz fT -- IC Collector Current, IC -- A Gain-BandwidthProduct,fT--MHz IT06138 IT06139 3 5 100 2 3 5 7 1000 7 10 2 100 2 3 5 7 1000 3 5 7 5 100 2 3 5 7 1000 7 10 2 100 2 3 5 7 1000 3 5 7 Cob -- VCB Collector-to-Base Voltage, VCB -- V OutputCapacitance,Cob--pF Cob -- VCB Collector-to-Base Voltage, VCB -- V OutputCapacitance,Cob--pF IT06136 IT06137 2SA2098 f=1MHz 2SC5887 f=1MHz 2SA2098 VCE= --10V 2SC5887 VCE=10V
  5. 5. 2SA2098 / 2SC5887 No.7495-5/5 Specifications of any and all SANYO products described or contained herein stipulate the performance, characteristics, and functions of the described products in the independent state, and are not guarantees of the performance, characteristics, and functions of the described products as mounted in the customer’s products or equipment. To verify symptoms and states that cannot be evaluated in an independent device, the customer should always evaluate and test devices mounted in the customer’s products or equipment. SANYO Electric Co., Ltd. strives to supply high-quality high-reliability products. However, any and all semiconductor products fail with some probability. It is possible that these probabilistic failures could give rise to accidents or events that could endanger human lives, that could give rise to smoke or fire, or that could cause damage to other property. When designing equipment, adopt safety measures so that these kinds of accidents or events cannot occur. Such measures include but are not limited to protective circuits and error prevention circuits for safe design, redundant design, and structural design. In the event that any or all SANYO products(including technical data,services) described or contained herein are controlled under any of applicable local export control laws and regulations, such products must not be exported without obtaining the export license from the authorities concerned in accordance with the above law. No part of this publication may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying and recording, or any information storage or retrieval system, or otherwise, without the prior written permission of SANYO Electric Co., Ltd. Any and all information described or contained herein are subject to change without notice due to product/technology improvement, etc. When designing equipment, refer to the "Delivery Specification" for the SANYO product that you intend to use. Information (including circuit diagrams and circuit parameters) herein is for example only ; it is not guaranteed for volume production. SANYO believes information herein is accurate and reliable, but no guarantees are made or implied regarding its use or any infringements of intellectual property rights or other rights of third parties. This catalog provides information as of February, 2004. Specifications and information herein are subject to change without notice. PS

