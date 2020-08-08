Original NPN Transistor 2SD1804 D1804 1804 TO-126 New ON Semiconductor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNISONIC TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD 2SD1804 NPN SILICON TRANSISTOR www.unisonic.com.tw 1 of 5 Copyright © 2016 Unisonic Technol...
2SD1804 NPN SILICON TRANSISTOR UNISONICTECHNOLOGIESCO.,LTD 2 of 5 www.unisonic.com.tw QW-R209-006.F  ABSOLUTE MAXIMUM RAT...
2SD1804 NPN SILICON TRANSISTOR UNISONICTECHNOLOGIESCO.,LTD 3 of 5 www.unisonic.com.tw QW-R209-006.F  TEST CIRCUIT
2SD1804 NPN SILICON TRANSISTOR UNISONICTECHNOLOGIESCO.,LTD 4 of 5 www.unisonic.com.tw QW-R209-006.F  TYPICAL CHARACTERIST...
2SD1804 NPN SILICON TRANSISTOR UNISONICTECHNOLOGIESCO.,LTD 5 of 5 www.unisonic.com.tw QW-R209-006.F  TYPICAL CHARACTERIST...
  1. 1. UNISONIC TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD 2SD1804 NPN SILICON TRANSISTOR www.unisonic.com.tw 1 of 5 Copyright © 2016 Unisonic Technologies Co., Ltd QW-R209-006.F HIGH CURRENT SWITCHING APPLICATIONS  FEATURES * Low collector-to-emitter saturation voltage * High current and high fT * Excellent linerarity of hFE. * Fast switching time * Small and slim package making it easy to make UTC 2SD1804 applied sets smaller. TO-220 1 TO-252 TO-251 1 1  ORDERING INFORMATION Ordering Number Pin Assignment Lead Free Halogen Free Package 1 2 3 Packing 2SD1804L-x-TA3-T 2SD1804G-x-TA3-T TO-220 B C E Tube 2SD1804L-x-TM3-T 2SD1804G-x-TM3-T TO-251 B C E Tube 2SD1804L-x-TN3-R 2SD1804G-x-TN3-R TO-252 B C E Tape Reel Note: Pin Assignment: B: Base C: Collector E: Emitter  MARKING
  2. 2. 2SD1804 NPN SILICON TRANSISTOR UNISONICTECHNOLOGIESCO.,LTD 2 of 5 www.unisonic.com.tw QW-R209-006.F  ABSOLUTE MAXIMUM RATING (TA=25°C, unless otherwise specified) PARAMETER SYMBOL RATINGS UNIT Collector-Base Voltage VCBO 60 V Collector-Emitter Voltage VCEO 50 V Emitter-Base Voltage VEBO 6 V Collector Current IC 8 A Collector Current(PULSE) IC(PULSE) 12 A TO-220 2 TA=25°C TO-251/TO-252 1 W TO-220 65 Collector Dissipation TC=25°C TO-251/TO-252 PD 20 W Junction Temperature TJ +150 °C Storage Temperature TSTG -55~+150 °C Note Absolute maximum ratings are those values beyond which the device could be permanently damaged. Absolute maximum ratings are stress ratings only and functional device operation is not implied.  ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA=25°C, unless otherwise specified) PARAMETER SYMBOL TEST CONDITIONS MIN TYP MAX UNIT Collector-Base Breakdown Voltage BVCBO IC=10μA, IE=0 60 V Collector-Emitter Breakdown Voltage BVCEO IC=1mA, RBE= 50 V Emitter-Base Breakdown Voltage BVEBO IE=10μA, IC=0 6 V Collector Cutoff Current ICBO VCB=40V, IE=0 1 μA Emitter Cutoff Current IEBO VEB=4V, IC=0 1 μA hFE1 VCE=2V, IC=0.5A 70 400 DC Current Gain hFE2 VCE=2V, IC=6A 35 Gain-Bandwidth Product fT VCE=5V, IC=1A 180 MHz Output Capacitance Cob VCE=10V, f=1MHz 65 pF Collector-Emitter Saturation Voltage VCE(SAT) IC=4A, IB=0.2A 200 400 mV Base-Emitter Saturation Voltage VBE(SAT) IC=4A, IB=0.2A 0.95 1.3 V Storage Time tSTG See test circuit 500 ns Fall Time tF See test circuit 20 ns  CLASSIFICATION OF hFE1 RANK Q R S T RANGE 70-140 100-200 140-280 200-400
  3. 3. 2SD1804 NPN SILICON TRANSISTOR UNISONICTECHNOLOGIESCO.,LTD 3 of 5 www.unisonic.com.tw QW-R209-006.F  TEST CIRCUIT
  4. 4. 2SD1804 NPN SILICON TRANSISTOR UNISONICTECHNOLOGIESCO.,LTD 4 of 5 www.unisonic.com.tw QW-R209-006.F  TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS ColletcorCurrent,IC-A ColletcorCurrent,IC-A ColletcorCurrent,IC-A DCCurrentGain,hFE 7532 100 0.1 7532 1.0 7 2 3 5 Gain-BandwidthProduct,fT-MHz 2 3 5 10 7532 100 101.0 7532 100 7 2 3 5 f=1MHz 2 3 5 10 OutputCapacitance,COB-pF 7532 10 VCE=5V 75 fT - IC Colletcor Current, IC (A) COB - VCB Colletcor to Base Voltage, VCB (V)
  5. 5. 2SD1804 NPN SILICON TRANSISTOR UNISONICTECHNOLOGIESCO.,LTD 5 of 5 www.unisonic.com.tw QW-R209-006.F  TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS(Cont.) 5 7 7532 100 CollectortoEmitter SaturationVoltage,VCE(SAT)-mV 0.10.01 7532 1.0 32 10 7 2 3 5 7 1000 TA=-25℃ TA=75℃ 5 3 5 2 5 7 7532 1.0 0.10.01 7532 1.0 532 5 7 2 3 5 7 10 TA=75℃ TA=25℃ TA=-25℃ BasetoEmitter SaturationVoltage,VBE(SAT)-V 3 710 IC/IB=20 7 10 2 Ic/IB=20 TA=25℃ Collector Current, IC (A) VCE(SAT) - IC Collector Current, IC (A) VBE(SAT) - IC 6040200 80 140120100 160 16 20 24 No heat sink PD -Ta 4 8 12 0 CollectorDissipation,PC-W 7532 101.0 7532 100 0.1 2 3 5 2 3 5 0.01 CollectorCurrent,IC-A 753 1.0 10 2 3 5 100ms D C O peration TC =25℃ D C O peration Icp IC 1 20.1 7 7 7 2 TC=25℃, One Pulse For PNP,minus sign is omitted. 10ms 1ms Colletcor to Emitter Voltage, VCE (V) A S O Ambient Temperature, Ta (℃) Ta=25℃ UTC assumes no responsibility for equipment failures that result from using products at values that exceed, even momentarily, rated values (such as maximum ratings, operating condition ranges, or other parameters) listed in products specifications of any and all UTC products described or contained herein. UTC products are not designed for use in life support appliances, devices or systems where malfunction of these products can be reasonably expected to result in personal injury. Reproduction in whole or in part is prohibited without the prior written consent of the copyright owner. The information presented in this document does not form part of any quotation or contract, is believed to be accurate and reliable and may be changed without notice.

