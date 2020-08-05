Successfully reported this slideshow.
The information in this document is subject to change without notice. Before using this document, please confirm that this...
Data Sheet D15069EJ2V0DS2 2SK3484 ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = 25°C) CHARACTERISTICS SYMBOL TEST CONDITIONS MIN. TYP. ...
Data Sheet D15069EJ2V0DS 3 2SK3484 TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = 25°C) TC - Case Temperature - ˚C PT-TotalPowerDissipation...
Data Sheet D15069EJ2V0DS4 2SK3484 DRAIN TO SOURCE ON-STATE RESISTANCE vs. DRAIN CURRENT ID - Drain Current - A RDS(on)-Dra...
Data Sheet D15069EJ2V0DS 5 2SK3484 SWITCHING CHARACTERISTICS ID - Drain Current - A td(on),tr,td(off),tf-SwitchingTime-ns ...
Data Sheet D15069EJ2V0DS6 2SK3484 SINGLE AVALANCHE CURRENT vs. INDUCTIVE LOAD L - Inductive Load - mH IAS-SingleAvalancheC...
Data Sheet D15069EJ2V0DS 7 2SK3484 PACKAGE DRAWINGS (Unit: mm) 1) TO-251 (MP-3) 2) TO-252 (MP-3Z) 1. Gate 2. Drain 3. Sour...
2SK3484 The information in this document is current as of August, 2004. The information is subject to change without notic...
  1. 1. The information in this document is subject to change without notice. Before using this document, please confirm that this is the latest version. Not all products and/or types are available in every country. Please check with an NEC Electronics sales representative for availability and additional information. MOS FIELD EFFECT TRANSISTOR 2SK3484 SWITCHING N-CHANNEL POWER MOS FET DATA SHEET Document No. D15069EJ2V0DS00 (2nd edition) Date Published August 2004 NS CP(K) Printed in Japan The mark shows major revised points. 2002 DESCRIPTION The 2SK3484 is N-channel MOS Field Effect Transistor designed for high current switching applications. FEATURES • Low on-state resistance RDS(on)1 = 125 mΩ MAX. (VGS = 10 V, ID = 8 A) RDS(on)2 = 148 mΩ MAX. (VGS = 4.5 V, ID = 8 A) • Low Ciss: Ciss = 900 pF TYP. • Built-in gate protection diode • TO-251/TO-252 package ABSOLUTE MAXIMUM RATINGS (TA = 25°C) Drain to Source Voltage (VGS = 0 V) VDSS 100 V Gate to Source Voltage (VDS = 0 V) VGSS ±20 V Drain Current (DC) (TC = 25°C) ID(DC) ±16 A Drain Current (pulse) Note1 ID(pulse) ±22 A Total Power Dissipation (TC = 25°C) PT1 30 W Total Power Dissipation (TA = 25°C) PT2 1.0 W Channel Temperature Tch 150 °C Storage Temperature Tstg –55 to +150 °C Single Avalanche Current Note2 IAS 10 A Single Avalanche Energy Note2 EAS 10 mJ Notes 1. PW ≤ 10 µs, Duty Cycle ≤ 1% 2. Starting Tch = 25°C, VDD = 50 V, RG = 25 Ω, VGS = 20 → 0 V THERMAL RESISTANCE Channel to Case Thermal Resistance Rth(ch-C) 4.17 °C/W Channel to Ambient Thermal Resistance Rth(ch-A) 125 °C/W (TO-251) (TO-252) ORDERING INFORMATION PART NUMBER PACKAGE 2SK3484 TO-251 (MP-3) 2SK3484-Z TO-252 (MP-3Z) www.DataSheet4U.com
  2. 2. Data Sheet D15069EJ2V0DS2 2SK3484 ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = 25°C) CHARACTERISTICS SYMBOL TEST CONDITIONS MIN. TYP. MAX. UNIT Zero Gate Voltage Drain Current IDSS VDS = 100 V, VGS = 0 V 10 µA Gate Leakage Current IGSS VGS = ±20 V, VDS = 0 V ±10 µA Gate Cut-off Voltage VGS(off) VDS = 10 V, ID = 1 mA 1.5 2.0 2.5 V Forward Transfer Admittance Note | yfs | VDS = 10 V, ID = 8 A 4.7 9.5 S Drain to Source On-state Resistance Note RDS(on)1 VGS = 10 V, ID = 8 A 100 125 mΩ RDS(on)2 VGS = 4.5 V, ID = 8 A 110 148 mΩ Input Capacitance Ciss VDS = 10 V 900 pF Output Capacitance Coss VGS = 0 V 110 pF Reverse Transfer Capacitance Crss f = 1 MHz 50 pF Turn-on Delay Time td(on) VDD = 50 V, ID = 8 A 9.0 ns Rise Time tr VGS = 10 V 5.0 ns Turn-off Delay Time td(off) RG = 0 Ω 30 ns Fall Time tf 4.0 ns Total Gate Charge QG VDD = 80 V 20 nC Gate to Source Charge QGS VGS = 10 V 3.0 nC Gate to Drain Charge QGD ID = 16 A 5.0 nC Body Diode Forward Voltage Note VF(S-D) IF = 16 A, VGS = 0 V 1.0 V Reverse Recovery Time trr IF = 16 A, VGS = 0 V 60 ns Reverse Recovery Charge Qrr di/dt = 100 A/ µs 122 nC Note Pulsed TEST CIRCUIT 1 AVALANCHE CAPABILITY RG = 25 Ω 50 Ω PG. L VDD VGS = 20 → 0 V BVDSS IAS ID VDS Starting Tch VDD D.U.T. TEST CIRCUIT 3 GATE CHARGE TEST CIRCUIT 2 SWITCHING TIME PG. RG 0 VGS D.U.T. RL VDD τ = 1 sµ Duty Cycle ≤ 1% VGS Wave Form ID Wave Form VGS 10% 90% VGS 10%0 ID 90% 90% td(on) tr td(off) tf 10% τ ID 0 ton toff PG. 50 Ω D.U.T. RL VDD IG = 2 mA www.DataSheet4U.com
  3. 3. Data Sheet D15069EJ2V0DS 3 2SK3484 TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = 25°C) TC - Case Temperature - ˚C PT-TotalPowerDissipation-W 0 8020 40 60 100 140120 160 TOTAL POWER DISSIPATION vs. CASE TEMPERATURE 50 40 30 20 10 0 DERATING FACTOR OF FORWARD BIAS SAFE OPERATING AREA TC - Case Temperature - ˚C dT-PercentageofRatedPower-% 0 4020 60 100 14080 120 160 120 100 80 60 40 20 PW - Pulse Width - s TRANSIENT THERMAL RESISTANCE vs. PULSE WIDTH rth(t)-TransientThermalResistance-˚C/W 10 0.01 0.1 1 100 1000 1 m 10 m 100 m 1 10 100 1000 Single Pulse 10 100 Rth(ch-C) = 4.17˚C/W µ µ Rth(ch-A) = 125˚C/W FORWARD BIAS SAFE OPERATING AREA VDS - Drain to Source Voltage - V ID-DrainCurrent-A 10 1 0.1 100 0.1 1 10 100 TC = 25˚C Single Pulse 1000 10 m s ID(pulse) ID(DC) 1 m s 100 µs10 µs RDS(on) Lim ited (atVG S = 10 V) PowerDissipation Lim ited DC www.DataSheet4U.com
  4. 4. Data Sheet D15069EJ2V0DS4 2SK3484 DRAIN TO SOURCE ON-STATE RESISTANCE vs. DRAIN CURRENT ID - Drain Current - A RDS(on)-DraintoSourceOn-stateResistance-mΩ 10.1 250 200 150 100 50 0 10 100 Pulsed VGS = 4.5 V 10 V GATE CUT-OFF VOLTAGE vs. CHANNEL TEMPERATURE Tch - Channel Temperature - ˚C VGS(off)-GateCut-offVoltage-V 1 2 3 4 −50 0 50 100 150 0 VDS = 10 V ID = 1 mA FORWARD TRANSFER ADMITTANCE vs. DRAIN CURRENT ID - Drain Current - A |yfs|-ForwardTransferAdmittance-S 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 10 100 0.1 0.01 1 Pulsed TA = 150˚C 75˚C 25˚C −40˚C VDS = 10 V DRAIN TO SOURCE ON-STATE RESISTANCE vs. GATE TO SOURCE VOLTAGE VGS - Gate to Source Voltage - V RDS(on)-DraintoSourceOn-stateResistance-mΩ 5 10 15 20 200 150 100 50 0 8 A ID = 16 A Pulsed DRAIN CURRENT vs. DRAIN TO SOURCE VOLTAGE VDS - Drain to Source Voltage - V ID-DrainCurrent-A 2 3 410 VGS =10 V 4.5 V 25 20 15 10 5 0 Pulsed FORWARD TRANSFER CHARACTERISTICS VGS - Gate to Source Voltage - V ID-DrainCurrent-A 1 2 3 4 5 1 0.01 10 1 0.1 100 TA = −40˚C 25˚C 75˚C 150˚C Pulsed VDS = 10 V www.DataSheet4U.com
  5. 5. Data Sheet D15069EJ2V0DS 5 2SK3484 SWITCHING CHARACTERISTICS ID - Drain Current - A td(on),tr,td(off),tf-SwitchingTime-ns 10 1 10.1 100 1000 10 100 tf tr td(on) td(off) VDD = 50 V VGS = 10 V RG = 0 Ω CAPACITANCE vs. DRAIN TO SOURCE VOLTAGE VDS - Drain to Source Voltage - V Ciss,Coss,Crss-Capacitance-pF 10 0.01 0.1 100 1000 10000 1 10 100 Ciss VGS = 0 V f = 1 MHz Coss Crss DRAIN TO SOURCE ON-STATE RESISTANCE vs. CHANNEL TEMPERATURE Tch - Channel Temperature - ˚C RDS(on)-DraintoSourceOn-stateResistance-mΩ −50 0 50 100 150 300 200 100 0 10 V VGS = 4.5 V ID = 8 A Pulsed SOURCE TO DRAIN DIODE FORWARD VOLTAGE 1 ISD-DiodeForwardCurrent-A 0 1.5 VSD - Source to Drain Voltage - V 0.5 Pulsed 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 0 V VGS = 10 V REVERSE RECOVERY TIME vs. DRAIN CURRENT IF - Drain Current - A trr-ReverseRecoveryTime-ns di/dt = 100 A/ s VGS = 0 V 1 0.1 10 1 10 100 1000 100 µ DYNAMIC INPUT/OUTPUT CHARACTERISTICS VGS-GatetoDrainVoltage-V QG - Gate Charge - nC VDS-DraintoSourceVoltage-V 5 10 15 20 25 100 80 60 40 20 0 VDS VGS VDD = 80 V 50 V 20 V ID = 16 A 10 8 6 4 2 0 www.DataSheet4U.com
  6. 6. Data Sheet D15069EJ2V0DS6 2SK3484 SINGLE AVALANCHE CURRENT vs. INDUCTIVE LOAD L - Inductive Load - mH IAS-SingleAvalancheCurrent-A 1 10 100 1 10 VDD = 50V RG = 25 Ω VGS = 20→0 V Startimg Tch = 25˚C IAS = 10 A 0.01 0.1 0.1 EAS =10mJ SINGLE AVALANCHE ENERGY DERATING FACTOR Starting Tch - Starting Channel Temperature - ˚C EnergyDeratingFactor-% 25 50 75 100 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 125 150 VDD = 50 V RG = 25 Ω VGS = 20 → 0 V IAS ≤ 10 A www.DataSheet4U.com
  7. 7. Data Sheet D15069EJ2V0DS 7 2SK3484 PACKAGE DRAWINGS (Unit: mm) 1) TO-251 (MP-3) 2) TO-252 (MP-3Z) 1. Gate 2. Drain 3. Source 4. Fin (Drain) 21 3 6.5 ±0.2 5.0 ±0.2 4 1.5−0.1 +0.2 5.5±0.27.0MIN. 13.7MIN. 2.32.3 0.75 0.5 ±0.1 2.3 ±0.2 1.6±0.2 1.1 ±0.2 0.5 −0.1 +0.2 0.5 −0.1 +0.2 1. Gate 2. Drain 3. Source 4. Fin (Drain) 1 2 3 4 6.5 ±0.2 5.0 ±0.2 4.3MAX.0.8 2.3 2.3 0.9 MAX. 5.5±0.2 10.0MAX. 2.0 MIN. 1.5−0.1 +0.2 2.3 ±0.2 0.5 ±0.1 0.8 MAX. 0.8 1.0MIN. 1.8TYP. 0.7 1.1 ±0.2 EQUIVALENT CIRCUIT Source Body Diode Gate Protection Diode Gate Drain Remark The diode connected between the gate and source of the transistor serves as a protector against ESD. When this device actually used, an additional protection circuit is externally required if a voltage exceeding the rated voltage may be applied to this device. www.DataSheet4U.com
  8. 8. 2SK3484 The information in this document is current as of August, 2004. The information is subject to change without notice. For actual design-in, refer to the latest publications of NEC Electronics data sheets or data books, etc., for the most up-to-date specifications of NEC Electronics products. Not all products and/or types are available in every country. Please check with an NEC Electronics sales representative for availability and additional information. No part of this document may be copied or reproduced in any form or by any means without the prior written consent of NEC Electronics. NEC Electronics assumes no responsibility for any errors that may appear in this document. NEC Electronics does not assume any liability for infringement of patents, copyrights or other intellectual property rights of third parties by or arising from the use of NEC Electronics products listed in this document or any other liability arising from the use of such products. No license, express, implied or otherwise, is granted under any patents, copyrights or other intellectual property rights of NEC Electronics or others. Descriptions of circuits, software and other related information in this document are provided for illustrative purposes in semiconductor product operation and application examples. The incorporation of these circuits, software and information in the design of a customer's equipment shall be done under the full responsibility of the customer. NEC Electronics assumes no responsibility for any losses incurred by customers or third parties arising from the use of these circuits, software and information. While NEC Electronics endeavors to enhance the quality, reliability and safety of NEC Electronics products, customers agree and acknowledge that the possibility of defects thereof cannot be eliminated entirely. To minimize risks of damage to property or injury (including death) to persons arising from defects in NEC Electronics products, customers must incorporate sufficient safety measures in their design, such as redundancy, fire-containment and anti-failure features. NEC Electronics products are classified into the following three quality grades: "Standard", "Special" and "Specific". The "Specific" quality grade applies only to NEC Electronics products developed based on a customer- designated "quality assurance program" for a specific application. The recommended applications of an NEC Electronics product depend on its quality grade, as indicated below. Customers must check the quality grade of each NEC Electronics product before using it in a particular application. "Standard": Computers, office equipment, communications equipment, test and measurement equipment, audio and visual equipment, home electronic appliances, machine tools, personal electronic equipment and industrial robots. "Special": Transportation equipment (automobiles, trains, ships, etc.), traffic control systems, anti-disaster systems, anti-crime systems, safety equipment and medical equipment (not specifically designed for life support). "Specific": Aircraft, aerospace equipment, submersible repeaters, nuclear reactor control systems, life support systems and medical equipment for life support, etc. The quality grade of NEC Electronics products is "Standard" unless otherwise expressly specified in NEC Electronics data sheets or data books, etc. If customers wish to use NEC Electronics products in applications not intended by NEC Electronics, they must contact an NEC Electronics sales representative in advance to determine NEC Electronics' willingness to support a given application. (Note) (1) "NEC Electronics" as used in this statement means NEC Electronics Corporation and also includes its majority-owned subsidiaries. (2) "NEC Electronics products" means any product developed or manufactured by or for NEC Electronics (as defined above). • • • • • • M8E 02. 11-1 www.DataSheet4U.com

