Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2N3819 Vishay Siliconix Document Number: 70238 S–04028—Rev. D ,04-Jun-01 www.vishay.com 7-1 N-Channel JFET PRODUCT SUMMARY...
2N3819 Vishay Siliconix www.vishay.com 7-2 Document Number: 70238 S–04028—Rev. D ,04-Jun-01 SPECIFICATIONS (TA = 25_C UNLE...
2N3819 Vishay Siliconix Document Number: 70238 S–04028—Rev. D ,04-Jun-01 www.vishay.com 7-3 TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = ...
2N3819 Vishay Siliconix www.vishay.com 7-4 Document Number: 70238 S–04028—Rev. D ,04-Jun-01 TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = ...
2N3819 Vishay Siliconix Document Number: 70238 S–04028—Rev. D ,04-Jun-01 www.vishay.com 7-5 TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = ...
This datasheet has been download from: www.datasheetcatalog.com Datasheets for electronics components.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Original N-Channel Mosfet 2N3819 3819 25V 100mA TO-92 New FAIRCHILD

34 views

Published on

Original N-Channel Mosfet 2N3819 3819 25V 100mA TO-92 New FAIRCHILD

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Original N-Channel Mosfet 2N3819 3819 25V 100mA TO-92 New FAIRCHILD

  1. 1. 2N3819 Vishay Siliconix Document Number: 70238 S–04028—Rev. D ,04-Jun-01 www.vishay.com 7-1 N-Channel JFET PRODUCT SUMMARY VGS(off) (V) V(BR)GSS Min (V) gfs Min (mS) IDSS Min (mA) v –8 –25 2 2 FEATURES BENEFITS APPLICATIONS D Excellent High-Frequency Gain: Gps 11 dB @ 400 MHz D Very Low Noise: 3 dB @ 400 MHz D Very Low Distortion D High ac/dc Switch Off-Isolation D High Gain: AV = 60 @ 100 mA D Wideband High Gain D Very High System Sensitivity D High Quality of Amplification D High-Speed Switching Capability D High Low-Level Signal Amplification D High-Frequency Amplifier/Mixer D Oscillator D Sample-and-Hold D Very Low Capacitance Switches DESCRIPTION The 2N3819 is a low-cost, all-purpose JFET which offers good performance at mid-to-high frequencies. It features low noise and leakage and guarantees high gain at 100 MHz. Its TO-226AA (TO-92) package is compatible with various tape-and-reel options for automated assembly (see Packaging Information). For similar products in TO-206AF (TO-72) and TO-236 (SOT-23) packages, see the 2N4416/2N4416A/SST4416 data sheet. 1 TO-226AA (TO-92) Top View S D G 2 3 ABSOLUTE MAXIMUM RATINGS Gate-Source/Gate-Drain Voltage –25 V. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Forward Gate Current 10 mA. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Storage Temperature –55 to 150_C. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Operating Junction Temperature –55 to 150_C. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Lead Temperature (1/16” from case for 10 sec.) 300_C. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Power Dissipationa 350 mW. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Notes a. Derate 2.8 mW/_C above 25_C
  2. 2. 2N3819 Vishay Siliconix www.vishay.com 7-2 Document Number: 70238 S–04028—Rev. D ,04-Jun-01 SPECIFICATIONS (TA = 25_C UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) Limits Parameter Symbol Test Conditions Min Typa Max Unit Static Gate-Source Breakdown Voltage V(BR)GSS IG = –1 mA , VDS = 0 V –25 –35 Gate-Source Cutoff Voltage VGS(off) VDS = 15 V, ID = 2 nA –3 –8 V Saturation Drain Currentb IDSS VDS = 15 V, VGS = 0 V 2 10 20 mA VGS = –15 V, VDS = 0 V –0.002 –2 nA Gate Reverse Current IGSS TA = 100_C –0.002 –2 mA Gate Operating Currentc IG VDG = 10 V, ID = 1 mA –20 Drain Cutoff Current ID(off) VDS = 10 V, VGS = –8 V 2 pA Drain-Source On-Resistance rDS(on) VGS = 0 V, ID = 1 mA 150 W Gate-Source Voltage VGS VDS = 15 V, ID = 200 mA –0.5 –2.5 –7.5 Gate-Source Forward Voltage VGS(F) IG = 1 mA , VDS = 0 V 0.7 V Dynamic f = 1 kHz 2 5.5 6.5 Common-Source Forward Transconductancec gfs VDS = 15 V V = 0 V f = 100 MHz 1.6 5.5 mS Common-Source Output Conductancec gos VGS = 0 V f = 1 kHz 25 50 mS Common-Source Input Capacitance Ciss 2.2 8 Common-Source Reverse Transfer Capacitance Crss VDS = 15 V, VGS = 0 V, f = 1 MHz 0.7 4 pF Equivalent Input Noise Voltagec en VDS = 10 V, VGS = 0 V, f = 100 Hz 6 nV⁄ √Hz Notes a. Typical values are for DESIGN AID ONLY, not guaranteed nor subject to production testing. NH b. Pulse test: PW v300 ms, duty cycle v2%. c. This parameter not registered with JEDEC. TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = 25_C UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) On-Resistance and Output Conductance vs. Gate-Source Cutoff Voltage 500 0 –10–6 300 0 100 60 0 rDS gos rDS @ ID = 1 mA, VGS = 0 V gos @ VDS = 10 V, VGS = 0 V f = 1 kHz Drain Current and Transconductance vs. Gate-Source Cutoff Voltage 20 0 –10 0 10 0 IDSS gfs VGS(off) – Gate-Source Cutoff Voltage (V) 80 40 20 400 100 200 –2 –4 –8 VGS(off) – Gate-Source Cutoff Voltage (V) 6 8 4 2 –6–2 –4 –8 12 16 4 8 IDSS @ VDS = 15 V, VGS = 0 V gfs @ VDS = 15 V, VGS = 0 V f = 1 kHz gos–OutputConductance(mS) IDSS–SaturationDrainCurrent(mA) rDS(on)–Drain-SourceOn-Resistance(Ω) gfs–ForwardTransconductance(mS)
  3. 3. 2N3819 Vishay Siliconix Document Number: 70238 S–04028—Rev. D ,04-Jun-01 www.vishay.com 7-3 TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = 25_C UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) 10 0 2 8 6 4 Gate Leakage Current 0 10 20 5 mA 0.1 mA 100 nA 10 nA 1 nA 100 pA 10 pA 1 pA 0.1 pA 0.1 mA IGSS @ 25_C TA = 25_C TA = 125_C 5 mA IGSS @ 125_C Output Characteristics Output Characteristics Common-Source Forward Transconductance vs. Drain Current 0.1 1 10 10 2 0 VGS(off) = –3 V TA = –55_C 125_C 10 0 4 10 0 –0.2 V –0.4 V –0.6 V –0.8 V –1.2 V –1.0 V VGS = 0 V 15 0 10 0 –0.6 V –0.9 V –1.2 V –1.5 V –1.8 V VGS = 0 V –0.3 V VDG – Drain-Gate Voltage (V) ID – Drain Current (mA) VDS – Drain-Source Voltage (V) VDS – Drain-Source Voltage (V) VGS – Gate-Source Voltage (V) Transfer Characteristics VGS(off) = –2 V TA = –55_C 125_C VGS – Gate-Source Voltage (V) Transfer Characteristics TA = –55_C 125_C VGS(off) = –3 V 8 6 4 VDS = 10 V f = 1 kHz VGS(off) = –2 V VGS(off) = –3 V 2 8 6 4 2 6 8 42 6 8 3 12 9 6 VDS = 10 V VDS = 10 V 10 0 2 8 6 4 0 –0.8 –2 0 –3–0.4 –1.2 –1.6 –1.2–0.6 –1.8 –2.4 1 mA 1 mA 25_C 25_C 25_C –1.4 V gfs–ForwardTransconductance(mS) IG–GateLeakageID–DrainCurrent(mA) ID–DrainCurrent(mA)ID–DrainCurrent(mA) ID–DrainCurrent(mA)
  4. 4. 2N3819 Vishay Siliconix www.vishay.com 7-4 Document Number: 70238 S–04028—Rev. D ,04-Jun-01 TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = 25_C UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) VGS – Gate-Source Voltage (V) Transconductance vs. Gate-Source Voltage 10 0 –0.8 –2 8 0 VGS(off) = –2 V TA = –55_C 125_C VGS – Gate-Source Voltage (V) Transconductance vs. Gate-Source Voltgage 10 –3–0.60 0 TA = –55_C 125_C VGS(off) = –3 V ID – Drain Current (mA) ID – Drain Current (mA) On-Resistance vs. Drain Current Circuit Voltage Gain vs. Drain Current 0.1 1 10 300 0 TA = –55_C –3 V VGS(off) = –2 V 100.1 100 0 Assume VDD = 15 V, VDS = 5 V RL + 10 V ID VGS(off) = –2 V –3 V Common-Source Input Capacitance vs. Gate-Source Voltage Common-Source Reverse Feedback Capacitance vs. Gate-Source Voltage 5 0 –20–4 0 f = 1 MHz VDS = 0 V VDS = 10 V 3.0 0 –20 0 VDS = 0 V VDS = 10 V VGS – Gate-Source Voltage (V) VGS – Gate-Source Voltage (V) f = 1 MHz VDS = 10 V f = 1 kHz VDS = 10 V f = 1 kHz 6 4 2 240 180 120 60 8 6 4 2 80 60 40 20 1 –0.4 –1.6–1.2 –1.2 –1.8 –2.4 4 3 2 1 –8 –12 –16 –4 –8 –12 –16 2.4 1.8 1.2 0.6 AV + gfs RL 1 ) RLgos 25_C 25_C gfs–ForwardTransconductance(mS) gfs–ForwardTransconductance(mS) rDS(on)–Drain-SourceOn-Resistance(Ω) AV–VoltageGain Ciss–InputCapacitance(pF) Crss–ReverseFeedbackCapacitance(pF)
  5. 5. 2N3819 Vishay Siliconix Document Number: 70238 S–04028—Rev. D ,04-Jun-01 www.vishay.com 7-5 TYPICAL CHARACTERISTICS (TA = 25_C UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) Reverse Admittance Output Admittance Input Admittance Forward Admittance 100 10 1 0.1 100 1000 bis gis TA = 25_C VDS = 15 V VGS = 0 V Common Source (mS) 100 10 1 0.1 100 TA = 25_C VDS = 15 V VGS = 0 V Common Source (mS) –bis gfs 10 1 0.1 0.01 TA = 25_C VDS = 15 V VGS = 0 V Common Source –brs –grs 10 1 0.1 0.01 TA = 25_C VDS = 15 V VGS = 0 V Common Source bos gos f – Frequency (MHz) f – Frequency (MHz) f – Frequency (MHz)f – Frequency (MHz) Equivalent Input Noise Voltage vs. Frequency Output Conductance vs. Drain Current 10 100 1 k 100 k10 k 20 0 ID = 5 mA VDS = 10 V 20 0 0.1 1 10 TA = –55_C 125_C VGS(off) = –3 V ID – Drain Current (mA)f – Frequency (Hz) (mS) (mS) 200 500 1000200 500 100 1000 100200 500 1000200 500 VDS = 10 V f = 1 kHz VGS(off) = –3 V 16 12 8 4 16 12 8 4 ID = IDSS 25_C en–NoiseVoltagenV/Hz gos–OutputConductance(mS)
  6. 6. This datasheet has been download from: www.datasheetcatalog.com Datasheets for electronics components.

×