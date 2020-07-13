Original MOSFET N-CHANNEL 2SJ111 J111 111 35V TO-92 New ON

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. J111/J112/J113/MMBFJ111/MMBFJ112/MMBFJ113 J111 J112 J113 MMBFJ111 MMBFJ112 MMBFJ113 N-Channel Switch This device is designed for low level analog switching, sample and hold circuits and chopper stabilized amplifiers. Sourced from Process 51. Absolute Maximum Ratings* TA = 25°C unless otherwise noted *These ratings are limiting values above which the serviceability of any semiconductor device may be impaired. NOTES: 1) These ratings are based on a maximum junction temperature of 150 degrees C. 2) These are steady state limits. The factory should be consulted on applications involving pulsed or low duty cycle operations. Thermal Characteristics TA = 25°C unless otherwise noted Symbol Parameter Value Units VDG Drain-Gate Voltage 35 V VGS Gate-Source Voltage - 35 V IGF Forward Gate Current 50 mA TJ ,Tstg Operating and Storage Junction Temperature Range -55 to +150 °C Symbol Characteristic Max Units J111- J113 *MMBFJ111 PD Total Device Dissipation Derate above 25°C 350 2.8 225 1.8 mW mW/°C RθJC Thermal Resistance, Junction to Case 125 °C/W RθJA Thermal Resistance, Junction to Ambient 357 556 °C/W SOT-23 Mark: 6P / 6R / 6S G S D G S D TO-92 *Device mounted on FR-4 PCB 1.6" X 1.6" X 0.06." Discrete POWER & Signal Technologies ©1997 Fairchild Semiconductor Corporation
  2. 2. J111/J112/J113/MMBFJ111/MMBFJ112/MMBFJ113 Electrical Characteristics TA = 25°C unless otherwise noted OFF CHARACTERISTICS Symbol Parameter Test Conditions Min Max Units ON CHARACTERISTICS IDSS Zero-Gate Voltage Drain Current* VDS = 15 V, IGS = 0 J111 J112 J113 20 5.0 2.0 mA mA mA rDS(on) Drain-Source On Resistance VDS ≤ 0.1 V, VGS = 0 J111 J112 J113 30 50 100 Ω Ω Ω SMALL-SIGNAL CHARACTERISTICS Cdg(on) Csg(on) Drain Gate & Source Gate On Capacitance VDS = 0, VGS = 0, f = 1.0 MHz 28 pF Cdg(off) Drain-Gate Off Capacitance VDS = 0, VGS = - 10 V, f = 1.0 MHz 5.0 pF Csg(off) Source-Gate Off Capacitance VDS = 0, VGS = - 10 V, f = 1.0 MHz 5.0 pF *Pulse Test: Pulse Width ≤ 300 µs, Duty Cycle ≤ 3.0% Typical Characteristics V(BR)GSS Gate-Source Breakdown Voltage IG = - 1.0 µA, VDS = 0 - 35 V IGSS Gate Reverse Current VGS = - 15 V, VDS = 0 - 1.0 nA VGS(off) Gate-Source Cutoff Voltage VDS = 5.0 V, ID = 1.0 µA J111 J112 J113 - 3.0 - 1.0 - 0.5 - 10 - 5.0 - 3.0 V V V ID(off) Gate-Source Cutoff Voltage VDS = 5.0 V, VGS = - 10 V 1.0 nA r-DRAIN"ON"RESISTANCE(ΩΩ) Parameter Interactions 0.5 1 2 5 10 5 10 20 50 100 5 10 20 50 100 V - GATE CUTOFF VOLTAGE (V) g-TRANSCONDUCTANCE(mmhos) GS (OFF) fs I , g @ V = 15V, V = 0 PULSED r @ 1.0 mA, V = 0 V @ V = 15V, I = 1.0 nA GS(off) DSS r DI DSS DS DS GS DS DS GS fs DS DS g fs __ _ _ _ Common Drain-Source 0 0.4 0.8 1.2 1.6 2 0 2 4 6 8 10 V - DRAIN-SOURCE VOLTAGE (V) I-DRAINCURRENT(mA) DS D - 0.4 V - 1.0 V - 0.8 V - 0.2 V - 0.6 V V = 0 VGS T = 25°C TYP V = - 2.0 VGS(off) A - 1.2 V- 1.4 V N-Channel Switch (continued)
  3. 3. J111/J112/J113/MMBFJ111/MMBFJ112/MMBFJ113 Typical Characteristics (continued) Transfer Characteristics -3-2-10 0 10 20 30 40 V - GATE-SOURCE VOLTAGE (V) I-DRAINCURRENT(mA) GS D V = - 3.0 VGS(off) 25°C V = 15 VDS V = - 2.0 VGS(off) 125°C - 55°C 25°C - 55°C 125°C Transfer Characteristics -1.5-1-0.50 0 4 8 12 16 V - GATE-SOURCE VOLTAGE (V) I-DRAINCURRENT(mA) GS D V = - 1.6 VGS(off) 25°C V = 15 VDS V = - 1.1 VGS(off) 125°C - 55°C 25°C - 55°C 125°C Transfer Characteristics -3-2-10 0 10 20 30 V - GATE-SOURCE VOLTAGE (V) g-TRANSCONDUCTANCE(mmhos) GS fs V = - 3.0 VGS(off) 25°C V = 15 VDS V = - 2.0 VGS(off) 125°C - 55°C 25°C 125°C - 55°C Transfer Characteristics -1.5-1-0.50 0 10 20 30 V - GATE-SOURCE VOLTAGE (V) g-TRANSCONDUCTANCE(mmhos) GS fs V = - 1.6 VGS(off) 25°C V = 15 VDS V = - 1.1 VGS(off) 125°C - 55°C 25°C 125°C - 55°C On Resistance vs Drain Current 1 2 5 10 20 50 100 10 20 50 100 I - DRAIN CURRENT (mA) r-DRAIN"ON"RESISTANCE D DS V TYP = - 7.0V GS(off) 25°C (ΩΩ) 125°C 25°C 125°C r @ V = 0GS - 55°C DS V TYP = - 2.0V GS(off) - 55°C Normalized Drain Resistance vs Bias Voltage 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1 2 5 10 20 50 100 V /V - NORMALIZED GATE-SOURCE VOLTAGE (V) r-NORMALIZEDRESISTANCE GS DS r =DS V @ 5.0V, 10 µµAGS(off) r DS ________ VGS(off) VGS 1 - GS(off) N-Channel Switch (continued)
  4. 4. J111/J112/J113/MMBFJ111/MMBFJ112/MMBFJ113 N-Channel Switch (continued) Typical Characteristics (continued) Output Conductance vs Drain Current 0.01 0.1 10 0.1 1 10 100 I - DRAIN CURRENT (mA) g-OUTPUTCONDUCTANCE(mhos) D os V = - 5.0VGS(off) T = 25°C f = 1.0 kHz V = 5.0VDG µµ A 10V 15V 20V 5.0V V = - 2.0VGS(off) V = - 0.85VGS(off) 10V 15V 20V 10V 15V 20V 5.0V Transconductance vs Drain Current 0.1 1 10 1 10 100 I - DRAIN CURRENT (mA) g-TRANSCONDUCTANCE(mmhos) D fs V = - 1.4VGS(off) T = 25°C V = 15V f = 1.0 kHz A DG V = - 3.0VGS(off) Capacitance vs Voltage -20-16-12-8-40 1 10 100 V - GATE-SOURCE VOLTAGE (V) C(C)-CAPACITANCE(pF)rs GS is C (V = 0)is DS C (V = 20)is DS C (V = 0)rs DS f = 0.1 - 1.0 MHz Noise Voltage vs Frequency 0.01 1 10 100 1 5 10 50 100 f - FREQUENCY (kHz) e-NOISEVOLTAGE(nV/Hz)n V = 15V BW = 6.0 Hz @ f = 10 Hz, 100 Hz = 0.21 @ f ≥≥ 1.0 kHz DG I = 10 mAD I = 1.0 mAD √√ Noise Voltage vs Current 0.01 0.1 1 10 1 10 100 I - DRAIN CURRENT (mA) e-NOISEVOLTAGE(nV/Hz)n V = 15VDG √√ D f = 10 Hz f = 100 Hz f = 1.0 kHz f = 10 kHz f = 100 kHz Power Dissipation vs Ambient Temperature 0 25 50 75 100 125 150 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 TEMPERATURE ( C) P-POWERDISSIPATION(mW)D o TO-92 SOT-23
  5. 5. J111/J112/J113/MMBFJ111/MMBFJ112/MMBFJ113 Typical Characteristics (continued) Switching Turn-On Time vs Gate-Source Voltage -10-8-6-4-20 0 5 10 15 20 25 V - GATE-SOURCE CUTOFF VOLTAGE (V) t,t-TURN-ONTIME(ns)r(ON) GS(off) d(ON) V = 3.0V t APPROX. I INDEPENDENT DD Dr V = 3.0V T = 25°C GS(off) A I = 6.6 mA V = -12V D GS t r (ON) t d (ON) 2.5 mA - 6.0V Switching Turn-Off Time vs Drain Current 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 20 40 60 80 100 I - DRAIN CURRENT (mA) t,t-TURN-OFFTIME(ns) D d(OFF)OFF T = 25°C V = 3.0V V = -12V t DEVICE V INDEPENDENTGS(off) A DD GS d(off) V = -2.2VGS(off) - 4.0V - 7.5V t d(off) t (off) N-Channel Switch (continued)

