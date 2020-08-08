Vm neonatal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
! COMPENDIO
! 2 FISIOLOGIA  ...........................................................................................................
! 3 Ventilación  de  doble  control  o  mixtas:  modalidades  programadas  por  volumen  y  regulada...
! 4 Durante  el  mantenimiento  de  la  vía  aérea  artificial  .............................................
! 5 VENTILACIÓN  EN  EL  STATUS  ASMATICO  .................................................................  ...
! 6 FISIOLOGIA V. Modesto Alapont, S. Vidal Micó, A. Vivanco Allende, A. Medina Villanueva Conceptos   Presión transpulm...
! 7 VÍA AÉREA T. Gili Bigatà, M. García López, S. López Galera, C. Rey Galán Fármacos  para  intubación   En la indu...
! 8 Tamaños  de  los  tubos  traqueales  para  lactantes  y  niños.     Fórmulas para estimar la posic...
! 9 Algoritmos  manejo  de  vía  aérea  dificil   Manejo de la vía aérea urgente. VAD: vía aérea difícil.
! 10 Manejo de la vía aérea difícil urgente no prevista VAD: vía aérea difícil. ML: mascarilla laríngea. VL: videolaringos...
! 11 Reglas  nemotécnicas  de  manejo  de  la  vad   La regla nemotécnica LEMON© es la más utilizada para va...
! 12 GASES MEDICINALES: OXIGENO Y HELIOX. RESUMEN. Federico Martinón Torres, Jose Carlos Flores González, María José De Ca...
! 13 Causas de la hipoxia Indicaciones de la oxigenoterapia § Hipoxemia: La oxigenoterapia es apropiada en cualquier proc...
! 14 mantener una adecuada homeostasia pulmonar, recordando que las complicaciones de la hipoxia son más graves que las de...
! 15 dispositivos de alto flujo utilizan el mecanismo Venturi, basado en que el paso por un conducto fenestrado de un fluj...
! 16 Oxigenoterapia  de  alto  flujo  (OAF)   Concepto Consiste en la administración de un flujo alto de oxígeno...
! 17 Fujos de gas según peso Heliox   Bases de su utilidad Si se sustituye el nitrógeno del aire inspirado por helio se ...
! 18 Indicaciones y contraindicaciones Las principales aplicaciones clínicas del HELIOX se corresponden con cuadros respir...
! 19 Comenzaremos con flujo de 8-10 lpm de HELIOX 70/30, que incrementaremos gradualmente según la tolerancia del paciente...
! 20 en la BiPAP Vision®, pero la única factible en otros modelos de VNI comerciales, que generan la presión tomando aire ...
! 21 c) Costes No existen estudios coste-efectividad con el HELIOX, y su precio es más elevado que el del aire o del oxíge...
! 22 RESPIRADORES PEDIÁTRICOS. RESUMEN Juan Pablo García Iñiguez, Javier Gil Antón, Elena Pérez Estevez, Julio López Bayón...
! 23 en cada inspiración y no los elimina al exterior del circuito en cada espiración. De este modo, reutiliza los gases d...
! 24 RESUMEN PRINCIPIOS DE VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA T. Gili Bigatà, S. Sánchez Pérez, M. Pons-Òdena, M. Gaboli Conceptos   V...
! 25 - Disminución del volumen minuto § Depresión SNC § Enfermedades neuromusculares § Alteraciones de la caja torácica...
! 26 Causas  de  fracaso  respiratorio  
! 27 Indicaciones  de  intubación  y  vm   Fases  del  ciclo  respiratorio   Insuflación: fase de entreg...
! 28 Espiración: al abrirse la válvula espiratoria inicia la fase de salida de gas de los pulmones por el gradiente entre ...
! 29 con trigger neural están haciendo posible la utilización de respiradores con flujo a demanda en el neonato y en el pr...
! 30 PROGRAMACIÓN DE LA VM J. López-Herce Cid, D. Arjona Villanueva, A. Carrillo Álvarez, M. Herrera López Programación ...
! 31 llega a los pulmones y se distribuye por ellos. − Modalidades de volumen: en la ventilación por volumen, el tiempo to...
! 32 − Ventilación por volumen: si se incrementa la velocidad de flujo se producirá un aumento del pico inspiratorio, el v...
! 33 Sensibilidad − Concepto: es el dispositivo que permite que el respirador abra la válvula inspiratoria cuando lo deman...
! 34 − En los pacientes con enfermedad pulmonar aguda restrictiva grave, se recomienda utilizar volúmenes corrientes más b...
! 35 Programación  de  las  alarmas   El objetivo fundamental de la programación de las alarmas consiste en avisar...
! 36 forma luminosa y acústica cuando se producen fallos importantes en el funcionamiento del respirador.
! 37 MODALIDADES Y PROGRAMACIÓN DE LA VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA A. Llorente de la Fuente, Y. López Fernández, J.I. Sánchez Díez...
! 38 Parámetros básicos de programación.
! 39 PRESIÓN DE SOPORTE J.M. González Gómez, Y. López Fernández, A. Morales Martínez, F.J. Pilar Orive Las modalidades ven...
! 40 La opción de programación que planteamos como más sencilla y cómoda para el paciente consiste en: 1) Programar el tri...
! 41 Orientación para la programación de la PS
! 42 Principales tipos de asincronías en PS
! 43 OTRAS MODALIDADES DE VM J. López-Herce Cid, J. Parrilla Parrilla, Á. Carrillo Álvarez, J.M. Carmona Ponce Ventilación...
! 44 Modalidades   cicladas   por   presión   con   flujo   continuo:   BIPAP,  DUOPAP,  APRV   Concep...
! 45 proporcionando la presión de soporte necesaria para compensarlas. El paciente determina la frecuencia respiratoria, e...
! 46 respiración espontánea y no se puede añadir SIMV. Si se produce hipoventilación el respirador pasa a otra modalidad. ...
! 47 respirador prueba a disminuir progresivamente la presión de soporte y valora si el paciente mantiene el VC, FR y CO2 ...
! 48 PULSIOXIMETRÍA Y CAPNOGRAFÍA Juan Mayordomo Colunga, Eider Oñate Vergara, Marta Los Arcos Solas. La monitorización de...
! 49 Limitaciones de la pulsioximetría.
! 50 Correlación de los valores del cociente saturación de oxígeno de la hemoglobina/fracción inspirada de oxígeno de la h...
! 51 Capnografía   La capnografía es un método de monitorización no invasiva de la concentración de la presión parcial d...
! 52 Factores que modifican la presión parcial espirada de anhídrido carbónico (PetCO2)
! 53 GASOMETRÍA Y EQUILIBRIO ÁCIDO-BASE L.F. Pérez Baena, D. Palanca Arias, M. Pons-Òdena Valores de referencia de oxigena...
! 54 Orientación diagnóstica de la acidosis en relación al intervalo aniónico (anión GAP). ATR: acidosis tubular renal; Cl...
! 55 MONITORIZACIÓN: CURVAS Antonio Morales Martínez, Pedro Pablo Oyágüez Ugidos, Isabel del Blanco Gómez, José Manuel Gon...
! 56 no disponen de ellos por lo que la FiO2 suministrada es calculada. f. Diagnóstico de asincronías: Los siguientes pará...
! 57   Regla mnemotécnica ¿DÓNDE?. Orientación para la resolución de problemas en pacientes sometidos a ventilación mec...
! 58 aire muy rápido y constante que se interrumpe de manera súbita (1), cerrando todas las compuertas de entrada y salida...
! 59 Bucle flujo- volumen. Segmento 1. Onda de flujo cuadrada con entrada de volumen. Segmento 2. Caída a flujo cero con v...
! 60 Presión control Cuando el respirador funciona en modalidad de presión, genera diferencia de presiones entre éste y el...
! 61 Bucle flujo- volumen. Segmento 1. Pico flujo inspiratorio con ganancia de volumen. Segmento 2.Flujo decelerante con a...
! 62 Otras modalidades Volumen control regulado por presión. En la figura se muestra como incrementando el tiempo inspirat...
! 63 Utilidad  práctica  de  monitorización  con  curvas   Reconocimiento de la modalidad respiratoria Las mod...
! 64 Volumen control. Diferencias entre patrón normal y obstructivo (a partir de flecha). Para una misma programación, se ...
! 65 Bucle volumen-presión. Diferencias entre patrón normal y obstructivo. Para una misma programación, se observa un aume...
! 66 Presión control. Bucle flujo- volumen. Diferencias entre patrón normal y obstructivo con atrapamiento. Para una misma...
! 67 Atrapamiento. Hiperinsuflación dinámica. PEEP intrínsec Volumen control. Atrapamiento. En la curva flujo tiempo (izqu...
! 68 AutoPEEP: Maniobra de bloqueo espiratorio para estimación de PEEP intrínseca.
! 69 B) Patrón restrictivo Volumen control. Diferencias entre patrón normal y restrictivo. Para una misma programación, se...
! 70 Bucle volumen-presión. La pendiente de la curva está horizontalizada y se observa sobredistensión (fase final de la r...
! 71 Incidencias durante la ventilación
! 72 Atrapamiento vs fugas. Curva volumen-tiempo. Diferencia entra atrapamiento y fuga de aire. En el atrapamiento la curv...
! 73 Fuga:
! 74 Sincronización con el paciente Autodisparo Ventilación mandatoria intermitente sincronizada (SIMV) por volumen. Autod...
! 75 Limitaciones   en   los   métodos   habituales   de   monitorización  y  nuevas  aplicaciones   L...
! 76 MONITORIZACIÓN II J. López-Herce Cid, S. Reyes Domínguez, A. Carrillo Álvarez, Á. Navarro Mingorance   Complianza ...
! 77 velocidad del flujo de aire, e inversamente proporcional a la cuarta potencia del radio. - Medición: resistencia = di...
! 78 - Causas: ocurre cuando el tiempo espiratorio es demasiado corto debido a un volumen corriente excesivo, frecuencia r...
! 79 - Suspiro: consiste en la administración de un volumen corriente como máximo del doble del normal de forma periódica ...
