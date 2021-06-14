Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cehhem

  1. 1. ¿Cuántos esclavos hay hoy en el mundo? ¡Asústate! Shutterstock Paul de Maeyer - publicado el 08/08/18 La “Walk Free Foundation” ha publicado el “Global Slavery Index 2018” Lo reveló el pasado jueves19de julio el Global Slavery Index 2018(Indice Global de la Esclavitud), preparado y publicado por la Walk Free Foundation: Unas 40,3 millones de personas en todo el mundo viven y trabajan como esclavas. Lacifra es escalofriante:de cada mil habitantes del planeta, 5,4 son «esclavosmodernos». Víctima de esta prácticason sobre todo las mujeres y las niñas: constituyenel71%, esdecir, casi tres cuartas partes, de los esclavosmodernos. El otro 29% es de sexo masculino. Se calcula también que más de la mitad de las personas reducidasa esclavitudson menores de edad. De estos40,3 millones de esclavos, prosigue el informe, 15,4 millonesson mujeres o niñas víctimas de matrimonios forzados. Casi 25 millones, 24,9, son las personas obligadas a trabajosforzados, en algunos casosimpuesto por las autoridades de su país.
  2. 2. Los países menos virtuosos… Los diez países del mundo menos virtuosos, esdecir, con la tasa más alta de prevalenciade la esclavitud, son todosafricanoso asiáticos. Los tres primeroslugares de este poco envidiable ranking con Coreadel Norte, Eritrea y Burundi. Siguen la RepúblicaCentroafricana, Afganistán, Mauritania, Sudán del sur, Paquistán, Camboya y, el último, Irán. Según explican losautores del Global Slavery Index 2018, en más de 200 páginas, la situaciónen la mayor parte de estos países está marcada por seriosproblemas, in primis conflictos, pero también por la ausencia del Estado de derecho y la falta de seguridad física. Los primeros tres países — Coreadel Norte, Eritrea y Burundi — son también tres naciones en las que la esclavitudla impone el Estado. Según el informe de Walk Free, un ciudadano norcoreano de cada diez, o sea 2,6 millones de personas, está reducido a la esclavitud. Esta suerte toca, además, a muchos cristianosnorcoreanos, que, encerradosen los tristemente célebres kwan-li-so están obligados a trabajos forzadospor el régimen de Pyongyang. Por su parte, el presidente de Eritrea, Isaias Afewerki, en el poder desde hace 25 años, ha instaurado, a causa del largo conflicto conEtiopía, el reclutamiento a tiempo indeterminado, que segúnAmnesty International ha contribuido a crear “una generaciónde refugiados”. En lo que respectaa Burundi, donde está vigente la praxisde los trabajos forzados, conviene recordar que es uno de los países en el mundo “con la peor tasa de trabajo infantil”, como informaba La Repubblica en junio de 2014. Enel país africano, al menos un niño de cada cinco está explotado de variasformas, y los pequeños esclavos«sonpagados poco, o no pagados en absoluto”. Muchos niños burundeses trabajan en los campos o en las zonas urbanas como “camareros” en las casas de las familias pudientes, “una plaga agravadapor el hecho de que a los pequeños trabajadores no se les garantiza ningún derecho y, muy a menudo, vivenen condicionesde auténtica esclavitud”, escribe el diario italiano. Entre los países que hacen “muy poco” en la lucha contra la esclavitud, “a pesar de su riqueza y sus recurses”, figuran algunas naciones conun PIBo renta per capita alta, como Kuwait, Qatar, Singapur y el Sultanato de Brunei. … y los más virtuosos Pero existentambién países que se empeñan de corazóndesde hace años para acabar coneste fenómeno. En la clasificacióndel Índice Global de Esclavitud (IGS) un solo país obtiene el sobresaliente: se trata de Holanda. Los Países Bajos lideran la clasificaciónde las diez naciones más activascontrala plaza de la esclavitud. Ademásde Holanda están los Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido, Suecia, Bélgica, Croacia, España, Noruega, Portugal y finalmente el pequeño Montenegro. Y aunque disponen de limitados o pocosrecursos, impresiona el compromiso de países como Georgia, Moldavia, Senegal, SierraLeona y Mozambique, que según el informe “están respondiendo con fuerza”. Mozambique es de hecho uno de los países más pobres del mundo, con un PIB de 634 dólares per capita en 2012 y un bajo Índice de Desarrollo Humano (IDH: 0,418). De Europa y Asia Central a EE.UU. Según el GlobalSlavery Index, dentro de la gran regiónconstituida por Europa y Asia Central, la mayor prevalenciade esclavitudmodernase manifiesta en Turkmenistán, Bielorrusiay Macedonia. Rusia, Turquíay Ucrania, en cambio, tienen el número más elevado en absoluto de víctimasde esta esclavituden toda la región. Entre los países en los que persiste el trabajo forzado impuesto por las autoridadesfigura también Bielorrusia. En el país existe aún el sistema del llamado Subbotnik o “sábado comunista”, que obliga
  3. 3. a los trabajadores estatalesa trabajar en sábado o todo el fin de semana y a destinar lo ganado a proyectoselegidospor el gobierno. Tambiénen EE.UU. existe la “nuevaesclavitud”. Según el informe, al otro lado del Atlántico hay más de 400.000 personasesclavizadas, “una estadísticarealmente asombrosa”, que “demuestra lo grave que es este problema a nivel global”, explicó el fundador de la Walk Free Foundation, Andrew Forrest, en una nota de prensa. “Estados Unidos es uno de los países más avanzadosdel mundo, y sin embargo tiene más de 400.000 esclavosmodernosque trabajan en condicionesde trabajo forzado”, añade el empresario y filántropo australiano. “Esto es posible solo a causa de una tolerancia hacia la explotación”, subrayó. El “motor” de la esclavitud moderna El informe de la Walk Free Foundation dedica también amplia atencióna la importación, por parte de los países del G20, de productosrealizadoscon fuerza de trabajo esclava, cuyo volumenalcanza un valor global de 354.000 millonesde dólares. Por ello, sugieren los autoresdel GlobalSlavery Index, las importaciones son precisamente el “motor” de la esclavitudmoderna. Dispositivoselectrónicos, entre elloscomputadoras, laptops y smartphones, constituyen la parte más grande de estos354.000 millonesde dólares: 200.100 millones, para ser precisos. Otro sector importante es el de la moda: los países del G20 importan prendas de vestir “a riesgo” por un valor de 127.700 millonesde dólares. Al tercer, cuarto y quinto puesto están el pescado (12.900 millones de dólares), el cacao (3.600 millones) y la caña de azúcar (2.100 millones). La primera economíamundial es además el primer importador de productosde riesgo de fuerza de trabajo esclava:EE.UU. importa productos“de riesgo” por valor de 144.000 millonesde dólares al año, y sólo de China, materia electrónico y ropapor valor total de 122.000 millonesde dólares. Vietnam, con11.200 millonesde dólares, e India, con 3.800 millones, son el 2° y 3° exportadoresde productos«de riesgo» a EE.UU. El volumende las importacionesestadounidenses de productos«de riesgo» es por tanto tresveces superior al del segundo importador de estosproductosentre los países del G20, Japón (47.000 millones de dólares). En el tercer puesto está Alemania con 30.000 millones, después Reino Unido con 18.000 millonesy Francia con 16.000 millones. Acción urgente Del informe se desprende que 12 países miembros del G20 no hacen nada por acabar o siquiera enfrentar el fenómeno, entre ellosArgentina, México y Rusia. Tampoco hahecho nada hasta ahora la patria de Andrew Forrest, pero Canberra está trabajando en una nueva legislaciónconsiderada de vanguardia. Y es necesario actuar. Mucho desconcierto han causado las imágenes difundidas por la CNN el otoño pasado, consubastas de inmigrantes nigerianos en Libia. El video sugiere, de hecho, que a principios del tercer milenio, aún existenlos «mercados de esclavos”. https://es.aleteia.org/2018/08/08/cuantos-esclavos-hay-hoy-en-el-mundo-asustate/
  4. 4. Por esto la conquista de América fue distinta de otras colonizaciones MarkoVombergar| Aleteia Jaime Septién - publicado el 02/06/21 A 484 años de la Bula "Sublimis Deus", la "Carta de liberación" de las razas indígenas, del Papa Paulo III El miércoles31 de julio de 2002, en su última visitaa México, elPapa Juan Pablo II canonizó a Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin, el mensajero de la Virgen de Guadalupe. En ese momento, muchos pensaron que, por fin, la Iglesia católicase hacía cargo de los indígenas y los naturales de los que es ahorala AméricaLatina. Ciertamente, la canonización de Juan Diego fue un gran mensaje de parte del pontífice polaco. En aquella ocasión pronunció la frase que ha sido punta de lanza para el reconocimiento de los pueblos
  5. 5. originarios de México y, por extensión, de América:“¡México necesitaa sus indígenas y los indígenas necesitan a México!». Abusos de «la invención de América» Ciertamente, desde el descubrimiento del nuevo continente («la invenciónde América», como lo diría el historiador mexicano Edmundo O ‘Gorman) hasta el primer tercio del siglo XVI, hubo muchos abusos en contra de los naturales por parte de los conquistadoresespañoles. Pero poco a poco, la Iglesia católicalos fue defendiendo de la idea de que los naturales de estas tierras eran poco más que bestias y que carecíande racionalidad; y que por ello podían ser utilizados en condiciónde servidumbre y hacer inútil todo intento de educacióno de evangelización. Te puede interesar:Tata Vasco: Conquista espiritual a través del amor a los indígenas En España dos grandes corrientesse enfrentaronpara definir la presenciao la ausencia de alma en los indígenas de América. Por un lado, la de Ginés de Sepúlveda, que se afianzaba en la idea de la esclavitud«natural». Por otro, la de Francisco de Vitoria, que abogaba por los mismos derechosy la dignidad de los aborígenes que la de los europeos. La homilía de fray Antonio de Montesinos El cuarto domingo de Adviento de 1511, enLa Española, fray Antonio de Montesinos pronunció una homilía en contrade los abusos a los indígenas. Esta homilía influyó en un encomendero que después se haría su defensor a ultranza (fray Bartolomé de las Casas); y en De Vitoria, quien iniciaría el derecho internacional en Salamanca.
  6. 6. Sin embargo, la polémicaseguía a la par de los esfuerzosde los primeros misioneros franciscanosy del primer obispo de la Ciudad de México (fray Juan de Zumárraga) así como del obispo de Tlaxcala, Julián Garcés (primer obispo de NuevaEspaña) para enfrentar a depredadoresy encomenderos, y advertir a la Coronade lo que estaba pasando en México. Te puede interesar:La conversión ante el racismo de Bartolomé de las Casas Era necesaria la intervenciónde la Iglesia católicapara dirimir la situación y encauzar los caminos de la conquista española hacia el Evangelio. Paraliberar el alma del indígena reconociéndolacomo obra de Dios; y para defender a los naturales de la voracidadde muchos que los querían como bestias de carga para explotar sus encomiendas. El fin presupone los medios Según el abogado, historiador y periodistamexicano Nemesio Rodríguez Lois, el documento capital a favor de las razas indígenas será una carta «admirable» que fray Julián Garcés escribió al Papa Paulo III. En ella acusaba a seglares por sus abusos y a algunos clérigos, por su permisividad. Y pedía respuesta sobre los derechosde los indígenas. El 2 de Junio de 1537 elPaparesponde con la Bula Sublimis Deus. Se trata de un documento que es, según RodríguezLois, «ni más ni menos que la Carta de Liberación de las razas indígenas». Los puntos que tocabala Bula papal de hace 484 años tienen una enorme vigenciaal día de hoy. En pocaspalabras, la Bula subrayó que el hombre fue creado por Dios para alcanzar la dicha eterna; que la dicha no se puede alcanzar sino mediante la fe en Cristo. Y, por lo tanto, cualquiera que tenga naturaleza humana es hábil para recibir la fe, porque el fin presupone los medios.
  7. 7. Los indígenas no pueden ser privados de su libertad Todoslosseres humanos, sin excepción, soncapacesde experimentar la fe. Ha sido el diablo el que inventó un modo de impedir esa enseñanza: movió a sus ministros, deseosos de saciar su codicia, a que afirmasen que los indios occidentales debían ser reducidos a nuestro servicio como animales, por incapaces». Bula Sublimis Deus Así el Papa Paulo III señaló que los indígenas no están privadosni deben serlo de su libertad, ni de sus bienes, ni ser reducidosa servidumbre. Para atraerlosa la fe en Cristo propuso dos medios: la predicaciónde la Palabra de Dios y el testimonio de una vidahonesta. Testimonio que, a partir de entonces(incluso antes, desde 1524, con la llegada a México de los primerosdoce franciscanos)los misionerosse encargaronde poner en práctica, logrando asombrosas obras como las de Motolinia, fray Andrésde Olmos o fray Bernardino de Sahagún. Un hecho de trascendencia histórica Según el historiador Lewis Hanke, «Paulo III siguió la tradiciónde la Iglesia de Cristo al promulgar esta Bula, Desde sus comienzosla cristiandad había proclamado en los más solemnes y exaltados términos, la absoluta igualdad de todos los hombres». El Nuevo Mundo no podía ser la excepción. Rodriguez Lois señala que al momento de redactar la Bula «Sublimis Deus», Paulo III entendía que lo alegado por el obispo de Tlaxcala, fray Julián Garcés, era valedero no sólo para los indios de Américao en concreto para alguna nación determinada. «Por tratarse de una cuestióntanto teológicacomo de Derecho Natural, el documento estaba dirigido a todos los cristianos. ¿Comprendemos la trascendenciadel hecho histórico?».
  8. 8. Hay que subrayar que la Sublimis Deus de Paulo III no sería una excepción, puesla misma enseñanza fue repetidaen la Cum Sicuti de Gregorio XIV (1591), en la Comissum Nobis de Urbano VIII (1639) en la Immensa Pastorum de Benedicto XIV (1741)y en la In Supremo de Gregorio XVI (1839). https://es.aleteia.org/2021/06/02/por-esto-la-conquista-de-america-fue-distinta-de-otras- colonizaciones/

