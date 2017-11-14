Elevate 2017- Platform for industry innovation: Ecosystem Innovation

As the pace of change in airline distribution accelerates, all companies in our ecosystem need to embrace innovation. Building on its foundation as an indispensable part of the distribution landscape, ATPCO is now looking to the future and embracing new technologies, lean development, and design thinking to spur innovation. In this session, you’ll hear about investments ATPCO is making to spur industry innovation along with unique insights and perspectives from technology thought leaders from across the broader travel community.