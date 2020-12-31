Successfully reported this slideshow.
Scientific Research and Writing Methodology: A Guide to Write and Publish a Journal Paper

In this course, participants will gain the required knowledge and skills to conduct scientific research and to write quality papers for publishing purposes. The main steps of the scientific research and the main structure of the paper will be presented and discussed in detail. Additionally, participants will be presented with the fundamental requirements for any quality scientific research in a systematic manner where each participant will be worked with individually to start producing a short respected scientific paper.

  1. 1. International ATITAcademy Int’l. Amman, Jordan and Bochum, Germany. WhatsApp: +962795037290. Email: info@atitgroup.com Course Outline Scientific Research and Writing Methodology: A Guide to Write and Publish a Journal Paper [Online] Mentor Qais Yousef, Ph.D. in Systems Optimization and Applied Neuroscience, with 10+ years of experience in professional and academic fields. WhatsApp: +962795037290 Email: info@atitgroup.com Website: atitgroup.business.site Skype ID: ATITAcademy Youtube Channel: youtube.com/c/ATITAcademy Course Details ▪ Overview In this course, participants will gain the required knowledge and skills to conduct scientific research and to write quality papers for publishing purposes. The main steps of the scientific research and the main structure of the paper will be presented and discussed in detail. Additionally, participants will be presented with the fundamental requirements for any quality scientific research in a systematic manner where each participant will be worked with individually to start producing a short respected scientific paper. ▪ Total Time Around 21 Hours – 7 Sessions, between 3 to 3:30 hours long each. Workshop Sessions ▪ This comprehensive course will be covered over 7 sessions as detailed below. • 1st Session: Overview and Introduction to the Scientific Research - Steps of conducting a research - Contents of the scientific paper - A systematic method to identify the research topic - A systematic method to select the related papers - A standardized method for selecting the references • 2nd Session: Literature Review and Problem Identification - A fast and efficient way to read the paper - A fast and efficient method to review and summarize a paper - Identify the research problem - Identify the proposed solution • 3rd Session: Methodology Steps and Writing Skills - A standard method to identify the methodology steps - Tools and techniques to improve scientific writing
  2. 2. International ATITAcademy Int’l. Amman, Jordan and Bochum, Germany. WhatsApp: +962795037290. Email: info@atitgroup.com - Literature review Writing - Background writing • 4th Session: Implementation, Experiment, and Methodology Writing - Select a suitable way to implement the proposed solution - Identify the testing variables - Select the proper scenarios and test-cases - Select a suitable way to conduct the experiments - Methodology section writing: ➢ Problem Definition ➢ Theory ➢ Analyses ➢ Proof Development • 5th Session: Experimental Results and Conclusion - Writing the Experiment - A systematic method for selecting the results metrics - Extracting the results - Doing the required comparisons - Discussion - A clear method for linking the results to the objectives to prove the contribution • 6th Session: Further writings, Citation and Bibliography (References) - Completing the results section - Writing the Introduction including its sections - Writing the Conclusions - Writing the recommendations and the future works - A standardized method for selecting the references - Types of citation and bibliography - Simplified tools for citation and adding the bibliography - Finalizing the paper • 7th Session: Publication and Presentation - A practical way to select a suitable journal - Paper submission: step by step - Tips and tricks to improve the acceptance probability - A standard method for building the presentation slides - Learning professional presentation techniques - Conducting presentation Prova by each participant ▪ Each participant will be assigned a short Scientific paper (aside from the course-shared paper) to work on at home and is required to submit a part of it at the beginning of every session starting the 4th session. The submitted assignments will be discussed in the next session with each participant individually. ▪ Questions and discussions are highly encouraged during the session. Remarks
  3. 3. International ATITAcademy Int’l. Amman, Jordan and Bochum, Germany. WhatsApp: +962795037290. Email: info@atitgroup.com ▪ Each participant MUST have a computer with Microsoft Office or Apache OpenOffice in every session. Prepared by: ATIT Academy

