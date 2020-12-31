-
In this course, participants will gain the required knowledge and skills to conduct scientific research and to write quality papers for publishing purposes. The main steps of the scientific research and the main structure of the paper will be presented and discussed in detail. Additionally, participants will be presented with the fundamental requirements for any quality scientific research in a systematic manner where each participant will be worked with individually to start producing a short respected scientific paper.
