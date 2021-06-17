CSR Analysis

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is about how companies manage their business processes to produce an overall positive impact on society. It covers sustainability, social impact and ethics on business interests and objectives. This presentation also gives a balancing view of the commercial interests of businesses and social & environmental obligations of a business enterprise.



The ISO 26000 standard defines CSR as:

an organization's responsibility for the impacts of its decisions and activities on society and the environment, through transparent and ethical behavior that:

- contributes to Sustainable Development, including health and the welfare of society;

- takes into account the expectations of stakeholders;

- is in compliance with applicable law and consistent with international norms of behavior;

- and is integrated throughout the organization and implemented in its relations.



The 6 core subjects listed by ISO 26000 are:

1. Human rights

2. Labor practices

3. The environment

4. Fair operating practices

5. Consumer issues

6. Community involvement and development



The presentation covers all aspects of CSR and provide adequate guidance on the principles and practices of CSR.