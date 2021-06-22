Successfully reported this slideshow.
Referencias: ATB-Constructores https://atbconstructores.wordpress.co m/2021/04/22/puentes-mas- espectaculares-del-mundo/
Engineering
Jun. 22, 2021

ATBConstructores - Puentes espectaculares 2

Si le temes a las alturas y no tienes sentido de la aventura, es posible que no quieras ver estos puentes de miedo.

ATBConstructores - Puentes espectaculares 2

  1. 1. PUENTES ESPECTACULARES 2/2 ATB-Constructores
  2. 2. ATB-Constructores Puente Akashi Kaikyō, Japón: Cuando dos transbordadores se hundieron en el estrecho de Akashi en 1955, matando a 168 personas, la indignación pública convenció al gobierno japonés de construir un puente sobre la vía fluvial notoriamente peligrosa. Se necesitaron 40 años y algo más para que se realizara el puente, pero qué puente es: con 3.911 m, esta impresionante estructura tiene el tramo central más largo de todos los puentes colgantes del mundo.
  3. 3. ATB-Constructores Viaducto de Millau, Francia: Necesitará una cabeza para las alturas si está cruzando el viaducto de Millau: mide 343 m de arriba a abajo, esta elevada estructura en el sur de Francia es más alta que la Torre Eiffel y presume de ser el puente más alto del mundo. Diseñado por el arquitecto británico Norman Foster, se inauguró en 2004 y ganó el premio a la estructura excepcional en 2006.
  4. 4. ATB-Constructores Puente de Somerset, Bermudas: Somerset Bridge, que data de 1620, es el puente levadizo en funcionamiento más pequeño del mundo y proporciona el espacio suficiente para el mástil de una embarcación pequeña. El cruce festejado es una fuente de orgullo nacional, y aparece en el reverso del billete de cinco dólares de Bermuda.
  5. 5. ATB-Constructores Puente de peaje de Swinford, Reino Unido: Si hubiera un premio para el puente más pintoresco del mundo, el Swinford Toll Bridge probablemente lo aseguraría. Al cruzar el río Támesis en Oxfordshire, esta bonita estructura georgiana es de propiedad privada y cobra a los automovilistas 5 peniques por cruzarla. Se estima que 10.000 automovilistas usan el puente a diario, y, aunque el peaje es bajo, la mayoría quiere que se desguace: recolectar el dinero causa retrasos significativos.
  6. 6. ATB-Constructores Puente Golden Gate, EE. UU.: Este icónico puente colgante ha aparecido en innumerables películas e incluso protagonizó una, The Bridge, que, mórbidamente, trató sobre personas que se arrojan de él. Además de ser uno de los viaductos más fotografiados del planeta, el icónico puente rojo ha sido declarado una de las maravillas del mundo moderno por la Sociedad Estadounidense de Ingenieros Civiles.
  7. 7. ATB-Constructores Puente del puerto de Sydney, Australia: Apodo “The Coathanger”, Sydney Harbour Bridge, junto con la vecina Opera House, es una de las estructuras más emblemáticas de Australia. Alberga una exhibición épica de fuegos artificiales anualmente, para traer el Año Nuevo, televisado en todo el mundo.
  8. 8. ATB-Constructores El puente Vasco da Gama, Portugal: El puente Vasco da Gama de Portugal es el puente más largo de Europa (incluidos los viaductos) con 17.2 km. El nombre del famoso explorador portugués, que fue el primer europeo en llegar a la India por mar, este gran puente atirantado cruza el río Tajo cerca de Lisboa.
  9. 9. Referencias: ATB-Constructores https://atbconstructores.wordpress.co m/2021/04/22/puentes-mas- espectaculares-del-mundo/

