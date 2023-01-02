Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
CRISPR is one of the mind blowing discovery which completely change the science of microorganisms. It is am efficient tool for genome editing and make the scientist enable to treat disease. The vast application of CRISPR technology covered almost all every aspect of life ranging from individual life to commercial aspect.
Purpose:
The purpose of this webinar is to develop creative scientific thinking in youngster and make them familiar with the miricals of science discovery.
CRISPR is one of the mind blowing discovery which completely change the science of microorganisms. It is am efficient tool for genome editing and make the scientist enable to treat disease. The vast application of CRISPR technology covered almost all every aspect of life ranging from individual life to commercial aspect.
Purpose:
The purpose of this webinar is to develop creative scientific thinking in youngster and make them familiar with the miricals of science discovery.