DR.ASHUTOSH KUMAR SINGH
CHAIN OF SURVIVAL
CHECK RESPONSIVENESS SHAKE AND SHOUT ↓ Shake shoulders gently Ask “Are you all right?” Check for breathing
SHOUT FOR HELP
PRIMARY CAB-D SURVEY C = Circulation A = Airway B = Breathing D = Defibrillation
CHECK CIRCULATION • Carotids for adults. • Brachial or femoral in children. • Do not attempt to check carotid pulse on bot...
PULSE ABSENT START CPR • PUSH HARD • PUSH FAST
START CPR • Centre of chest • Place heel of one hand straight , clasp fingers with other hand , elbows straight and start ...
START CPR
START CPR  RATE @ 100-120 /Min  Depth 1 ½ to 2 inch(4-5cm)  After compression allow chest to recoil  No interruption
PRIMARY CAB- D SURVEY A = Airway
Jaw thrust Head tilt–chin lift
AIRWAY OBSTRUCTION Most common cause: tongue fall
Primary A-B-C-D Survey B = Breathing
RESCUE BREATHS Provide 2 effective rescue breaths. • Open airway – Lift chin – Tilt head • Pinch the nose • Take a normal ...
BAG-MASK VENTILATION ONE PERSON 2-Person:
D-DEFIBRILLATION
AED • Some AEDs will automatically switch themselves on when the lid is opened • With others you need to press the "ON"-bu...
ATTACH PADS
ANALYSE THE RHYTHM
SHOCK ADVISED • Stand clear • Deliver shock
NO SHOCK ADVISED 30 : 2
Recovery Position
CPR IN CHILDREN • Rate 30:2 in case of single rescuer 15:2 in case of two rescuer • Depth 1 ½ to 2 inch of chest • No inte...
ANY QUESTIONS ???
THANK YOU!
Basic life support
Basic life support is a level of medical care which is used for victims of life-threatening illnesses or injuries until they can be given full medical care at a hospital.

