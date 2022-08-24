Turner.pdf

2.
http://housingandmicrofinance.blogspot.com/2009/08/i-had-been-working-in-
housing-sector.html
Housing Paradigms andHousing Microfinance
• In Freedom to Build, John F.C. Turner described two ways to define
housing: Housing as a noun and housing as a verb. Housing as a noun
refers to the physical structure: The house as a product or commodity.
Housing as a verb focuses on the universal activity housing.[1] The two
definitions correspond to two different ways of looking at housing. Those
who view housing primarily as a noun will focus on physical housing units.
Those who view housing as a verb are more likely to look a housing as an
on-going process and concentrate on the role of housing within the context
of the household's broader livelihood. Turner’s second law of housing (see
previous post) states that what is important about housing is what
it does and not what it is. This could be seen as a sort of manifesto for
those who see housing as a verb. How we look at and define housing
ultimately shapes how we approach housing interventions.
3.
• Nabeel Hamdi built upon the idea of housing as a noun or verb in hi s
book Housing Without Houses: Participation, flexibility and
enablement. Hamdi outlined two paradigms of housing that are often
in conflict: Provision and Support. The provider paradigm holds that
the solution to housing deficits is to build houses. Providers tend to
control the housing process to deliver housing units completed to a
certain standard. Rather than controlling the production of units,
Supporters look at the management of resources such as land,
services and finance to assist dwellers to improve their housing,
rather than controlling the production of units. Providers and
Supporters differing approaches can be seen this diagram adapted
directly from Housing Without Houses[2]:
4.
HMF HypothesisOne: The degree to whichan institutionengagedin housing
microfinanceholds a provider or support paradigmof housing will be evident in level
of constructiontechnicalsupportoffered as part of the product.