Ocular side effects of medicines

‘Ocular side effects of systemic medications’ Dr Arvind kumar 2nd year resident Department of ophthalmology GRMC , GWL.
CORNEA • Vortex keratopathy (cornea verticillata) Clinical features : *Fine golden brown opacities- Irregular horizontal l...
*Several irregular branching horizontal lines. (resembling the whiskers of a cat) *Whorled pattern. *Pigmented clumps. *Ir...
Causes: Amiodarone *Cardiac antiarrhythmic drug. *Virtually all patients develops. *Vision minimaly impaired. Antimalarial...
Chlorpromazine • Sedative drug • Yellowish brown granular deposits in: corneal endothelium, descemet membrane, deep stroma...
Argyrosis *Silver deposits. *Greyish-brown granular deposits. (Descemet mb.) *Also affect conjunctiva.
Chrysiasis • Chrysotherapy- Gold • Used in t/t of R.A. • Deposition of gold (>1500mg.) • Dust-like granules (corneal ep. a...
Amantadine • T/t of Parkinson disease • Diffuse white punctate opacities • Epithelial oedema
Ciliary effusion Topiramate • Anticonvulsant, also used in migraine. • Cause acute angle-closure glaucoma • Associated wit...
Lens Steroids • Cataractogenic • Posterior subcapsular then anterior • Chidren>adults
Chlorpromazine • Deposition of innocuous,fine,stellate, yellowish brown granules on the ant. Lens capsule within pupillary...
Uveitis • acute ant.uveitis ass.with hypopyon,vitritis • Mistaken for endophthalmitis. Rifabutin (Used for mycobacterial i...
Retina Antimalarials • Melanotropic (RPE and choroid) • Irreversible retinal toxicity develops • Hepatic or renal impairem...
Diagnosis Premaculopathy: • OCT show loss of inner segment/outer segment junction line • Subtle central visual field defic...
Progression of retinopathy: • Moderate to severe reduction in V.A.(6/36-6/60). • Bull’s eye’ macular lesion (foveolar isla...
Phenothiazines: Thioridazine • Used for schizophrenia • >800mg/day • Reduced VA, impairement of dark adaptation • ‘Salt an...
Drug induced crystalline retinopathies Tamoxifen • Fine yellow crystalline deposits in inner layer of retina • Punctate gr...
Canthaxanthine • Carotenoides • Deposition of innocuous glistening yellow inner retinal deposits in a • Doughnut conformat...
Methoxyflurane • Inhalant general anaesthesia • Calcium oxalate crystal • RPE hyperplasia at post pole
Interferon alpha • Hepatitis C • Malignant tumours • Cotton wool spots • Retinal haemorrhages
Desferrioxamine • Chelating agent (in chronic iron overload) • Rapid visual loss. • Mottled pigmentary changes.
Optic nerve • Ethambutol : • Used for tuberculosis • daily dose over >35mg/kg. • Painless b/l blurring vn • Swollen optic ...
Vigabatrine: • B/L concentric,predominantly nasal visual field constriction. • Photoreceptor and ganglion cell damage. • C...
