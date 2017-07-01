2nd Floor, Spline Arcade, Hi-tech city, Hyderabad-500081. email: contact@infomagnum.com
LOG ANALYTICS A SOLUTION TO IDENTIFY YOUR THREATS… Log’s are stepping stones to success.
AGENDA  Introduction to InfoMagnum Security Service  Logging everything  Features and possibilities  Process and imple...
LOGGING EVERYTHING We Support below Devices and Applications Devices: - Cisco ISR, ASA, and PIX series - ISS Proventia - F...
REASONS TO STEPIN • Detect/Prevent Unauthorized Access and insider Abuse • Meet Regulatory Requirement • Forensic Analysis...
BASIC FEATURES • Organizational Intelligence. • Enables analysts to rapidly generate actionable intelligence from massive ...
TECHNOLOGY Powered Technologies • Syslog-NG • Python - ETL • Indexing Elasticsearch or infuxDB • Algorithms – Many (Cluste...
Anomaly detection methods a. Supervised : • Finger Printing Datacenter : identifying performance crises. • Failure Diagnos...
STREAMING PROCESS • Syslog Platform • Device identification and topology review of logged data • Extraction of logs from s...
USE CASES
CHALLENGES • Lots of workload • Real-time performance monitoring metrics from many sources • Easy to identify bottlenecks ...
CHALLENGE #1 LOG ANALYSIS 1. The Firewall did it?  Did the Firewall Block something it shouldn’t have?  Got Bypassed !!!...
CHALLENGE #2 PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS HEAP MEM THREADS BUFFER CACHE NON HEAP METRICS
THANK YOU Queries arun@infomagnum.com contactus@infomagnum.com www.infomagnum.com
Threat intelligence solution

Threat intelligence solution

