Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SALES PROMOTION Promotion?? Promotion = marketing communication o Communication techniques aimed at informing, influencing...
o The elements must be integrated in a cohesive, consistent and logical manner Sales promotion o Tactical, point of sale m...
• W.J.Stanton defines sales promotion as “those promotional activities (other than advertising personal selling and public...
specified period, leading to a sense of urgency in consumers to buy now. This creates an immediate positive impact on sale...
IMPORTANCEOF SALES PROMOTION 1. Importance to Consumers • Consumers get new products because the manufacturers are encoura...
Types of sales promotion / SALES PROMOTION METHODS/TECHNIQUES 1. Consumer promotion  Couponing  Sampling  Rebates  Gif...
2. Trade promotion  Buying allowances  Buyback allowance  Merchandise allowances  Bulk discount.  Gifts, awards and c...
3. Sales-force promotion  Bonus to sales force  Gifts  Sales force meet Objective of Sales Force Promotion  Increase t...
Sales promotion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sales promotion

37 views

Published on

sales promotion in marketing

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sales promotion

  1. 1. SALES PROMOTION Promotion?? Promotion = marketing communication o Communication techniques aimed at informing, influencing and persuading customers to buy or use a particular o It involves communication about the product or service• Promotion is an element in the marketing mix The Many Uses of Promotion o Increase sales o Change attitudes o Attract new customers o Create an image o Encourage customer o Position a product loyalty o Encourage trial o Encourage brand switching o Create awareness o Inform o To support a distribution channel o Remind potential customers o Reassure new customers MainAims of Promotion o The main aim of promotion is to ensure that customers are aware of the existence and positioning of products o Promotion is also used to persuade customers that the product is better than competing products and to remind customers about why they may want to buy Promotional mix o The specific mix of promotional methods that a business uses to pursue its marketing objectives o The main elements of the mix are:  Advertising (offline & online)  Sales promotion & merchandising  Personal selling  Public relations/publicity / Sponsorship  Direct marketing
  2. 2. o The elements must be integrated in a cohesive, consistent and logical manner Sales promotion o Tactical, point of sale material or other incentives designed to stimulate purchases o Short term incentives to increase sales o Some promotions aimed at consumers; -others at intermediaries or sales force o Sales promotion is the key ingredient of promotion mix. o It focuses the selling efforts on a selected small group of people o Sales promotion includes several communications activities that attempt to provide added value or incentives to consumers, wholesalers, retailers or sales-force to stimulate the immediate sales. o Sales promotion describes promotional methods using special short term techniques. o It includes several communications activities that attempt to provide added values or incentives to consumers, wholesalers, retailers and customers to promote immediate sales. o Sales promotion is directed towards consumers and traders with the intention to produce immediate or short term sales. o It offers many inducements. o To promote an increase in sales. o It consist of all those promotional activities helps in enhancing sales through non- repetitive and one-time communication. Examples of sales promotion  Coupons  Free gifts  Money off  Point of sale  Competitions displays  Demonstrations  BOGOF  Free samples  Merchandising  Loyalty points  Trade in offers DEFINITIONS • According to Schoell and Guiltinan,”sales promotion as "any activity that offers incentive for a limited period to induce a desired response from those who are targeted”.
  3. 3. • W.J.Stanton defines sales promotion as “those promotional activities (other than advertising personal selling and publicity) that are intended to stimulate customers' demand and to improve Middlemen marketing performance.” FEATURES • According to Prof. Philip Kotler sales promotion has 3 distinctive characteristics. They are; 1. Communication • Sales promotion usually provides information that may lead the customer to the product. 2. Incentive • It incorporates some concession, inducement, or contribution that gives value to the consumer. 3. Invitation • It includes a distinct invitation to engage in the transaction immediately (offer valid till...or till stocks last) SALIENTFEATURES OF SALES PROMOTION • It is a set of inducements offered by a firm to promote immediate sales. • It may be offered directly to the customers or through middlemen. • It does not include personal selling, advertisement and publicity. • It is usually offered for a short period of time. • There are numerous schemes or techniques of sales promotion. • It focuses on a small group of consumers. OBJECTIVES 1. Building product awareness In the situation of new product introduction, sales promotion techniques are used to create awareness among the consumers about the product. Sales promotion techniques act as an effective tool for providing relevant information about the new products to the customers thereby leading to purchase decisions, 2. Immediate increase in sales Advertising, personal selling and other methods of promotion produce slower sales response compared to sales promotion. Sales promotions are mostly used for short duration, for a
  4. 4. specified period, leading to a sense of urgency in consumers to buy now. This creates an immediate positive impact on sales. 3 Competitive advantage Due to increase in competition, companies are finding it increasingly difficult to compete on quality. They are therefore resorting to more innovative methods of sales promotion in order to have an advantage over its competitors. 4. Strengthen the brand image Sales promotion techniques are used by organisations to create a distinct image for their brands in the target market. Consumers prefer to buy brands which offer benefits than other brands. Thus, sales promotion strengthens the brand image. 5. Attract customers Sales promotions are very effective in creating interest in a product. Creating interest is considered as the most important use of sales promotion. Appealing sales promotions increase attraction of the consumers to the products. 6. Motivation of the existing customers The most important use of sales promotion is to build demand by convincing customers to make a purchase. Special promotions, especially those that lower the cost of ownership to the customer (is.. price reduction), can be employed to motivate customers. ROLEOF SALES PROMOTION 1. It popularized goods and services of the producer among themtarget consumers and motivates them towards larger purchases. 2. Maintains the sales up to normal level even during seasonal vacations & during the declining stage of PLC. 3. Increases goodwill of the firm. 4. Simplifies the efforts of sales force and motivates them for larger purchase. 5. Stimulates maximum sales on special occasions and festivals 6. Acts as tool to overcome competition 7. Facilitates the introduction of new products
  5. 5. IMPORTANCEOF SALES PROMOTION 1. Importance to Consumers • Consumers get new products because the manufacturers are encouraged to introduce new products in the market with the help of sales promotion. • Sales promotions offer various incentives like rebates & free discounts, free samples to consumers • Various incentives contents samples, demons trains, fair and exhibitions create thrill and joy in the life of consumers • Sales promotion increase sales volume and reduces the unit cost of production which results in the reduction of product price. • Provides higher standard of living to consumers. 2. Importance to Producers Sales promotion is important for the producers in the following ways; 1. Sales promotion attracts consumers and stimulates them to make larger purchases. 2. Sales promotion makes the advertisement and other media activities more effective to achieve the sales largest these give pulling power to ads. 3. It is an effective step to face the competition 4. It helps in increasing the demand of new products 5. It helps in maintaining existing customers 6. It increases goodwill of the firm. 3. Importance to Middlemen Sales promotion is important for the middlemen in following ways:  It facilitates longer sales  Through sales promotional plans, manufacturers provide various types of helps such as rebates, trade discounts, gifts, rewards to dealers  Good relationship between the dealers & the customers are established through the sales promotion techniques.
  6. 6. Types of sales promotion / SALES PROMOTION METHODS/TECHNIQUES 1. Consumer promotion  Couponing  Sampling  Rebates  Gifts/Free offer  Price cuts/ Price off offers  Quantity off offers  Consumer contests and lucky draw Objective of Consumer Promotion  Retain the customer  Increase repurchase  Brand Switching  Store Switching  Increase footfall Major Consumer-Promotion Tools Discounts: - Company provide discount offers to their customers when they buy the product. For Example - Globus provide 50% discount on its product. Buy 1 Get 1 Free: - Company provide offers to their consumers to buy 1 product and get another 1 free. For example - Lux offers to their customer buy 3 get 1 free offer. Combo Offer: - A Combo pack is two related products banded together. For Example - Colgate offers a combo pack of toothbrush free with toothpaste. Free Samples: - Company provide samples of the product by mail, by retail store, attached in magazines. For Example - Clinic Plus Provide samples of its shampoos in Big Bajar and attached with Times of India. Coupons: - Company provide coupons to their customers inside the pack of product or inserted in magazines and newspaper ads. For Example - Mr. White provide coupons inside the pack. Returned empty pack and get Rs 5 off in next purchase.
  7. 7. 2. Trade promotion  Buying allowances  Buyback allowance  Merchandise allowances  Bulk discount.  Gifts, awards and cash prizes Objective of Trade Promotion  Buy More  Building Relationship  Stock during off season  Display of new product launch  Competition Major Trade-Promotion Tools Price-Off : - A straight discount off the list price on each case purchased during a stated time period. For Example - Nokia offers to their retailers price off facility. Free Goods: - Offers of extra cases of merchandise to intermediaries who buy a certain quantity or who feature a certain flavor or size. For example - Nestle Eclairs provides free goods offers to their retailers. Allowance: - An amount offered in return for the retailer’s agreeing to feature the manufacturer’s products. An advertising allowance and display allowance compensates retailers for advertising the manufacturer’s product. For example - Samsung and LG provide allowances to their retailers in the season of Diwali POP Displays: - This is extra tool of sales promotion given by a company to retailers to boost the sales. For example - Outside signs, window displays, counter pieces, product display. Push money: - An extra commission paid to retailers to push the products. For example – Nokia provide their retailers sale 5 pack of mobiles and get extra 2% margin
  8. 8. 3. Sales-force promotion  Bonus to sales force  Gifts  Sales force meet Objective of Sales Force Promotion  Increase the level of Motivation  Getting market information  Encourage selling a new product SALES PROMOTION STRATEGIES 1. PUSH STRATEGY 2. PULL STRATEGY 3. COMBINATION STRATEGY ADVANTAGES • The major advantages of sales promotion are as follows: • It helps companies to make an immediate increase in their sales volume. • Consumers get lot of incentives and inducements without paying more on a product • .Consumers get the product at a cheaper rate. • Companies can dispose off their existing stock easily (sock clearance sale is a sales promotion tool) • Different sales promotion schemes and incentives help to retain customers. DISADVANTAGES • Sales promotion measures are usually offered for a short period of time • Lack of support from middlemen involved. • Consumers may suspect the quality of the product. • There is a belief among the customers that incentives are given for sub - standard products and old stock. • Consumers may postpone their purchase decisions in anticipation of incentives and discounts from the dealers and companies.

×