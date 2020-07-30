Tasaciones El Tabo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ ARQUITECTO I.C.A. 10.867 Tasador Rol 4414 Reg. Consultores MINVU INFORME TASACION BIEN RAIZ INFORME DE TASACION Comuna: EL QUISCO Número de Rol de Avalúo: 00374 − 00047 Nombre del bien raíz: HJ EL CARPINTERO RESTO Dirección:Parcelación ParqueEl Quisco Oriente s/n Destino del bien raíz: AGRICOLA MANDANTE LILYCLARA PANAYOTTI MIRANDA RUT: 5.522.011-5 HJ EL CARPINTERO RESTO, El Quisco, Chile CONTACTO: amaryllis2109@yahoo.com
  2. 2. JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ ARQUITECTO I.C.A. 10.867 Tasador Rol 4414 Reg. Consultores MINVU INFORME TASACION BIEN RAIZ OBJETIVO Se extiende el presente informe de tasación para uso particular, trámites posteriores de preventa -u obtención de crédito hipotecario- ylos expedientes a gestionar mediante entidad bancaria -o financiera respectiva-. IDENTIFICACION DEL BIEN RAIZ Mandante:LILYCLARA PANAYOTTIMIRANDA Rut: 5.522.011-5 Dirección:HJEL CARPINTERO RESTO,ElQuisco,VRegión,Chile. Rol: 374- 47 Comuna:ElQuisco Región:V REGION Tipode Bien:BIEN RAIZ (sitio eriazo) Tasador:JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ,Arquitecto TasadorRol4414,Registro deConsultoresMINVU Fecha:29de Julio de2020 I. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL SECTOR A. Localización La propiedadseencuentralocalizadaenellímitesur orientede la comuna,en la zona de extensión urbana ZEU-1 delplanreguladordeEl Quisco. En especificoentre lascallesHuallilemu porelNorte, Estero El Totoral porelSur, CaminoAlgarroboelTabo porelOriente,y PasajeLos Andes por el Poniente.Se acompañaplanoplanchetaSII en Anexos. NOTA:La calleHuallilemudivideellote en1A (por el sur) y 1 B (por elnorte) B. Características El terreno poseeunapendientepromediodel 14%conunacapade arenasasentadasyarcilla -decohesiónmedia-. La tramavial circundanteleprovee detodos los serviciospúblicosnecesariosparalavivienda. La poblacióndel sectores de clasemedia -del tipoC2-. En unradio de 700 metroscuentaconcomerciominoristadeenseresy accesoainstitucionesdeeducación yturismo. La cotade 120m sobre el NMM,lehacenpartedelclimapropiodelaCordilleradelaCosta. C. Infraestructura y Urbanización El lote se encuentraurbanizadoyal presentecuentaconfactibilidaddeserviciosmedianteredpública -para prestacionesdeelectricidad,aguapotableyalcantarillado-.NOTA:Requieredeobrasde extensiónde redes. La pavimentación interiordel predio esde sueloestabilizadoy compactado -encarpetaderecorridovehicular-,y materialhomónimoenvereda y zarpa. Cuenta conempalmeyaccesoporlavía públicaen igualmaterial. Respectoa la calle deaccesoalfrentepredial –Huallilemu-,estase desarrolla igualmenteencalzadaordinaria - segúnley generaldecaminos de1929 decreto2190-.
  3. 3. JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ ARQUITECTO I.C.A. 10.867 Tasador Rol 4414 Reg. Consultores MINVU INFORME TASACION BIEN RAIZ II. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA PROPIEDAD A. Características Generales yComposición El terreno es dependientedespreciabledadosudesarrolloen profundidad.Nopresentarellenosnicortesde terreno, o la presenciadeobrasde infraestructuradeconsideración.Seencuentracercadopormallasdeaceroy pilonesdemadera,norequiriendodeobrasde contenciónparasunivelación. B. Emplazamiento general El predioesta a aproximadamente200m dela calle PasajeLosAndes y 2000m del camino Algarrobo-ElTabo,en especifico suentradaespor avenida Huallilemus/n.Conrespectoal sector, se encuentraen elárea correspondiente alos120 metrossobreel nivel mediodelmar,por lo queposeeuna ventilación, asoleamientoy perspectivashaciaelPonientey Sur de laciudad -dadasu inclinaciónendeclivehaciael EsteroEl Totoral. C. Terreno:Deslindes y Superficies 1. Deslindes Los deslindesseñaladoscorrespondenalos rescatadosdelaplanchetacomunaldelsector.Enespecíficolavigente en elregistro de planosgeorreferenciadosdelServiciodeImpuestosInternos (se adjuntacurvastopográficasGPS Aster y la correspondiente delimitacióndeplancheta). Al Norte: 699,49m enlínea cortada Al Sur: 308,26 m en línea continua Al Oriente:1295,38 m en línea cortada Al Poniente:1609,78m en línea cortada Superficie total:23,72 há; correspondientea15,04há (lote1-A) y 8,68 há(lote 1-B) 2. Deudas,ExpropiacionesyCesiones No registra. 3. Programa,yestado deconservación Programa: Sin edificaciones. Estado general deconservación Terrenosincortesnirellenos. III. RESUMEN DE ANTECEDENTES
  4. 4. JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ ARQUITECTO I.C.A. 10.867 Tasador Rol 4414 Reg. Consultores MINVU INFORME TASACION BIEN RAIZ Usos permitidos Zona ZEU-1 Plan Regulador Metropolitano Valparaíso, Satelital Borde Costero Sur - Residencial; - Actividades Productivasy de Almacenamientode carácterinofensivo; - Infraestructuray actividadescomplementariasa Vialidady Transporte; - Equipamientodetodotipoy escalas,exceptuando recintosmilitares,cárceles,cementerios, plantasinstalacióndetratamientoydisposiciónde residuossólidosdomésticosy/o industriales. - EspacioPúblico. - Área Verde. Usos prohibidos Todoslosnoindicadosprecedentementeyespecíficamenterecintosmilitares,cárceles, cementerios,plantasinstalacióndetratamientoydisposiciónderesiduossólidosdomésticosy/o industriales. Normas de edificación Zona ZEU-1 - Subdivisiónpredial mínima1.000m2. - Frentepredialmínimo25m. - CoeficienteOcupaciónmáxima delsuelo:0,3 - Coeficientede Constructibilidadmáxima:0,6 - Sistemade agrupamiento:aisladoypareado - Distanciamientomínimo:segúnOrdenanzaGeneralde UrbanismoyConstrucciones. - Antejardín mínimo:5m. - Altura máxima:10,5m.o 3 pisos. - Densidadbruta:75 Hab/Há. IV. VALORIZACION SIMPLE
  5. 5. JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ ARQUITECTO I.C.A. 10.867 Tasador Rol 4414 Reg. Consultores MINVU INFORME TASACION BIEN RAIZ a) El valor comercial del terreno se asignara por referencia directa con las áreas homogéneas –AH- de la comuna de El Quisco, según tabla 2017 del servicio de impuestos internos (vigente al momento de elaboración del informe). b) El valor físico de lasconstrucciones,(cuandocorrespondaaplicar) corresponderáalcostoa nuevo del bien, incluidosloscostosindirectos desu ejecución, no considerando depreciación. Se utilizara tabla de costos unitarios correspondientes al trimestre ysu categorización. c) Los costos de ejecución (cuando corresponda) se harán en base a la tabla del colegio de arquitectos de Chile yrecargo adicional por concepto de especialidades técnicas. El siguiente cuadro muestra las diversas áreas homogéneas y nos da el valor promedio de pesos por m2 de terreno. Se constata invariabilidad dado el factor total de ajuste. Factores de ajuste SII Factor Superficie 1 Factor frente fondo 1 Factor altura 1 Factor casos excepcionales 1 Factor promedio de ajuste 1 Area Homogéneas AH Costo unitario m2 CXX 038 $ 3.947,0 CXX 028 $7893,0 ZXX 056 $947,00 ZXX 057 $947,00 Promedio $/m2 $3433,50 A continuación la categoría ycosto material del trimestre. Clasificación No aplica Categoría No aplica Promedio No aplica El recargo porcentual de arancel de proyectos del Colegio de Arquitectos según rango de costo material en UF se traducirá en 2 UF/m2 para efectos del costo integral de proyectos de arquitectura, ingeniería e instalaciones. Proyectos según C.A. Rango 650-6500 UF A. Trabajos preparatorios 0.90% B. Proyecto 3.40% C. Estructura 0.90% D. Inspección 2.80% % PROMEDIO 8.00% Por último se estima perentorio considerar (si aplica) - 50% sobre el total, a razón de costos de mano de obra - Tabla de costos adicional, por concepto de adquisición e instalación de obras complementarias de seguridad, accesibilidad yhabitabilidad.
  6. 6. JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ ARQUITECTO I.C.A. 10.867 Tasador Rol 4414 Reg. Consultores MINVU INFORME TASACION BIEN RAIZ A. CUADRO DE VALORIZACION 1. Terreno Item Sup. m² $/m² UF/m² Total $ Total UF Lote 1 A 150.400,0 3.434 0,12 516.473.600 18.016 Lote 1 B 86.800,0 3.434 0,12 298.071.200 10.398 Subtotal Terreno 237.200,0 3.434 0,12 814.544.800 28.414 2. Obras Complementarias Item m.l. $/U UF/m² Total $ Total UF Cierres 2.500,00 2.500 0,09 6.250.000 218 3.125.000 109 Subtotal OO. CC. 9.375.000 327 B. VALORES DE TASACION Item Total $ Total UF VALOR TASACION 823.919.800 28.741 VALOR SEGURO CONSTRUCCIONES Y OO. CC. 100% 9.375.000 327 VALOR LIQUIDACION 75% 617.939.850 21.555 Valor UF Julio 2020 28.667,44 Mano de Obra C. RESULTADOS: 1. El valor en pesos del metro cuadrado de terreno se valoriza en $3433,50 2. Se considera valor de la UF al presente ($28.667,44) 3. A partir de los parámetros utilizados los resultados arrojan un valor de suelo del orden de 0,12 UF/m². 4. Respecto a las obras de cierro perimetral ejecutadas se considera un costo (desvalorizado) de 327 UF 5. No existen inmuebles a tasar 6. Siendo la superficie del LOTE 1-A 150.400 m2; su monto de tasación es de $516.473.600 7. Siendo la superficie del LOTE 1-B 86.800 m2; su monto de tasación es de $298.071.200 8. Considerando el valor de la UF al presente ($28.667,44) el monto de tasación es $823.919.800 NOTA: En Anexos de este informe se entrega documentación de los parámetros aplicados para la tasación
  7. 7. JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ ARQUITECTO I.C.A. 10.867 Tasador Rol 4414 Reg. Consultores MINVU INFORME TASACION BIEN RAIZ D. COMENTARIO FINAL DE VALORIZACIÓN: Estando urbanizada y ejecutada las obras de infraestructura vial correspondiente al entorno inmediato del acceso público y no existiendo labores de ingeniería y arquitectura pendientes: se estima una incorporación efectiva al mercado, donde el valor promedio definido bajo la metodología de informe no considera modificaciones a la baja, al no existir parámetros significativos que la justifiquen. Sólo se ha aplicado desvalorización al cierro por desgastes en lote 1-A. Se recomienda al propietario tramitar la parcelación del lote y hacer efectiva la superficie predial mínima en los predios resultantes. J U A N - L U I S M E N A R E S R O D R I G U E Z Tasador: Rol 4414 Reg. Consultores MINVU Profesión: Arquitecto/ I.C.A.10867 Declaración del tasador 1. Que no tiene hoy ni espera tener en el futuro, interés en la propiedad tasada ni ningún impedimento para llevar a cabo este trabajo en forma independiente. 2. Que no tiene personal interés ni participación en los usos que se hagan de la tasación. 3. Que ha inspeccionado personalmente la propiedad, por dentro y por fuera. La información que presenta es verdadera, y no ha obviado nada de importancia. 4. Que todos los inconvenientes y limitaciones que pueda tener el inmueble y su vecindario están mencionados. 5. Que las conclusiones y opiniones referentes a la información requerida en este informe han sido preparadas por el tasador abajo firmante, el cual se hace legalmente responsable de las apreciaciones contenidas en la tasación, en conformidad al artículo 22, del Reglamento de Sociedades Anóni mas.
  8. 8. JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ ARQUITECTO I.C.A. 10.867 Tasador Rol 4414 Reg. Consultores MINVU INFORME TASACION BIEN RAIZ V. COMPLEMENTO DE ANTECEDENTES TECNICO-LEGALES 1.- Plano topográfico básico esc. 1/5000 2.- Plano SII 3.- Plano de áreas homogéneas 2017 4.- Certificado de avalúo 5.- Certificado de deuda tributaria 6.- Certificado exención de expropiación 7.- Extracto PRC 8.- Fotografías 9.- Certificado de prohibiciones 10.- Escritura 11.- Registro Tasador 12.- Tablas de valorización al tercer trimestre de 2020 13.- Tabla de categorías al tercer trimestre de 2020 14.- Tabla de Honorarios CA

