Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LISTADO DE ANTECEDENTES 1.- Oficio conductor 2.- Listado de documentos 3.- Formulario solicitud de subdivisión MINVU 4.- F...
SOLICITUD DE SUBDIVISIÓN PREDIAL INGRESO CARPETA ANT: No considera MAT: Ingreso expediente A: SRTA. BRENDA LEIVA ARAYA DIR...
DECLARA BAJO SU RESPONSABILIDAD QUE SE ENCUENTRA INSCRITO A FOJAS Nº SI NO DE FECHA ANTE EL NOTARIO SR (A) SOLICITUD DE AP...
SI NO 5.1.- SUBDIVISIÓN SITUACIÓN ACTUAL: PREDIOS A ENAJENAR 5.2 .- FUSIÓN SITUACIÓN ACTUAL (Proyecto) DOM DOM DOM 5.- CAR...
DOM DOM LOTEO SUBDIVISION 6.2.- LOTEO, PERMISO DE URBANIZACIÓN (ART. 3.1.5. O.G.U.C.) ANTECEDENTES PLANOS Original o copia...
Fecha de Emisión: 27 de Abril de 2021 CERTIFICADO DE AVALÚO FISCAL Avalúos en pesos del PRIMER SEMESTRE DE 2021 Comuna : Q...
Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309
Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309
Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309
Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309
Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309
Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309
Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309
Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309
Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309
Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309
Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Art & Photos
44 views
May. 13, 2021

Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309

Subdivisiones Zapallar
whatsapp +56941055309
juan.menares@ug.uchile.cl

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Subdivisiones Zapallar +56941055309

  1. 1. LISTADO DE ANTECEDENTES 1.- Oficio conductor 2.- Listado de documentos 3.- Formulario solicitud de subdivisión MINVU 4.- Fotocopia del certificado de informaciones previas vigente. 5.- Fotocopia escritura 6.- Patente profesional patrocinante 7.- Certificado de avalúo fiscal 8.- Poder notarial 9.- Plano topográfico situación actual (3 copias) 10.- Plano subdivisión propuesta (3 copias) 14.- Planos de arquitectura JUAN-LUIS MENARES RODRÍGUEZ FRANCISCO ESTEBAN SALINAS MONARDE Arquitecto ICA 10.867 Propietario Adjunta: Expediente.- Santiago, Abril de 2021
  2. 2. SOLICITUD DE SUBDIVISIÓN PREDIAL INGRESO CARPETA ANT: No considera MAT: Ingreso expediente A: SRTA. BRENDA LEIVA ARAYA DIRECTORA DE OBRAS DE: OSWALDO JOSÉ RONDÓN CABRERA PROPIETARIO JUAN-LUIS MENARES RODRIGUEZ ARQUITECTO Estimado Srta. Brenda Leiva Araya Directora de Obras Ilustre Municipalidad de Quintero Mediante la presente hacemos entrega a usted -y su equipo- de los antecedentes correspondientes a SOLICITUD DE SUBDIVISIÓN TERRENO a realizar en RUTA VE-1Q, LOTE A sector VALLE ALEGRE, comuna de QUINTERO. Sin otro particular, y agradeciendo de antemano el valor de su tiempo, le saludan JUAN-LUIS MENARES RODRÍGUEZ FRANCISCO ESTEBAN SALINAS MONARDE Arquitecto ICA 10.867 Propietario Adjunta: Expediente.- Santiago, Abril de 2021
  3. 3. DECLARA BAJO SU RESPONSABILIDAD QUE SE ENCUENTRA INSCRITO A FOJAS Nº SI NO DE FECHA ANTE EL NOTARIO SR (A) SOLICITUD DE APROBACION DE: SUBDIVISION FUSION URBANIZACION LOTEO LOTEO CON CONSTRUCCION SIMULTANEA LOTEO DFL 2 CON CONSTRUCCION SIMULTANEA DIRECCION DE OBRAS - I. MUNICIPALIDAD DE : NUMERO SOLICITUD Fecha de Ingreso URBANO RURAL * A LLENAR POR LA LA D.O.M. CERTIFICADO DE INFORMACIONES PREVIAS NÚMERO DE FECHA 1.- DIRECCION DE LA PROPIEDAD CALLE o CAMINO NUMERO ROLSII MANZANA SITIO LOTEO O LOCALIDAD PLANO DE LOTEO Nº 2.- DECLARACIÓN JURADA DEL PROPIETARIO CÉDULA DE NOMBRE IDENTIDAD Nº SER PROPIETARIO (O REPRESENTANTE LEGAL DEL PROPIETARIO) DEL BIEN RAIZ UBICADO EN CALLE/ /AVENIDA/CAMINO NUMERO ROL DE AVALUO Nº DE LA COMUNA DE AÑO DEL REGISTRO DE PROPIEDAD DEL CONSERVADOR DE BIENES RAÍCES DE EN EL CUAL SE EMPLAZA EL PROYECTO PARA EL QUE SE PRESENTA ESTA SOLICITUD. ADJUNTA PLANO TOPOGRÁFICO(*) Art. 1.4.8. OGUC : DENOMINADO: ELABORADO POR : DE PROFESIÓN: NOTA: DE EXISTIR DOS O MÁS PROPIETARIOS, Y/O DOS O MÁS BIENES RAÍCES SE DEBERÁ ACOMPAÑAR HOJA ADJUNTA CON LOS DATOS Y FIRMAS CORRESPONDIENTES (*) SOLO EN LA EVENTUALIDAD QUE SE ACOMPAÑE DICHO PLANO. 3.- DATOS DEL PROPIETARIO NOMBRE O RAZÓN SOCIAL R.U.T. FIRMA DEL PROPIETARIO PERSONA NATURAL O REPRESENTANTE LEGAL REPRESENTANTE LEGAL R.U.T. DIRECCIÓN / CALLE / PASAJE Nº COMUNA E-MAIL TELEFONO FAX PERSONERIA DEL REPRESENTANTE LEGAL SE ACREDITA MEDIANTE Y REDUCIDA A ESCRITURA PUBLICA CON FECHA 4.- ARQUITECTO PROYECTISTA NOMBRE O RAZÓN SOCIAL DE LA EMPRESA (cuando corresponda) R.U.T. FIRMA NOMBRE ARQUITECTO PROYECTISTA R.U.T. DIRECCIÓN / CALLE / PASAJE Nº COMUNA E-MAIL TELEFONO FAX PATENTE PROFESIONAL N° NOTA: DE HABER MAS DE UN PROFESIONAL RESPONSABLE, ADJUNTAR DOCUMENTO CON FORMATO SIMILAR AL ANTERIOR QUE CONTENGA LOS DATOS NECESARIOS. FORMULARIO 3.3 (S.U. - 3.1.2./3.1.3./3.1.5.) 1/3 ✔ QUINTERO ✔ 044 16.02.2015 RUTA VE-1Q LOTE A (PTE ) 701-100 *** *** SC 1 PARCELA 1, VALLE ALEGRE 2350/2005 CBR FRANCISCO ESTEBAN SALINAS MONARDE 6.394.952-3 RUTA VE-1Q S/N, LOTE A (PTE) 701-100 QUINTERO 1100 926 2007 QUILLOTA ✔ TOP 1 DE 1 JUAN LUIS MENARES R. ARQUITECTO FRANCISCO ESTEBAN SALINAS MONARDE 6.394.952-3 MAURICIO MATTHEI CABRERA 12.909.277-7 MANUEL RODRÍGUEZ 290 SAN FERNANDO fco2222@gmail.com 941055309 PODER NOTARIAL 20.04.2021 20.04.2021 GLORIA ORTIZ CARMONA *** *** JUAN LUIS MENARES RODRÍGUEZ 15069551-1 JOSÉ MIGUEL CARRERA 1861 VIÑA DEL MAR JUANLUISMENARES@GMAIL.COM +56941055309 *** PRO 207 DE VALPARAISO REGION:
  4. 4. SI NO 5.1.- SUBDIVISIÓN SITUACIÓN ACTUAL: PREDIOS A ENAJENAR 5.2 .- FUSIÓN SITUACIÓN ACTUAL (Proyecto) DOM DOM DOM 5.- CARACTERISTICAS DEL PROYECTO ANTEPROYECTO CUENTA CON ANTEPROYECTO APROBADO Res. N° Fecha: SUPERFICIE (m2) LOTE EXISTENTE LOTES RESULTANTES Superficie (m2) LOTES RESULTANTES Superficie (m2) LOTES RESULTANTES Superficie (m2) N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° TOTAL SE ADJUNTA HOJA ANEXA (En caso de mayor cantidad de lotes) SI NO SITUACIÓN ANTERIOR LOTES EXISTENTES Superficie (m2) LOTES EXISTENTES Superficie (m2) LOTES EXISTENTES Superficie (m2) N° N° N° N° N° TOTAL SITUACIÓN ACTUAL: PREDIO A ENAJENAR SUPERFICIE (m2) LOTE EXISTENTE SE ADJUNTA HOJA ANEXA (En caso de mayor cantidad de lotes) SI NO 5.3.- LOTEO SITUACIÓN ANTERIOR LOTE EXISTENTE Superficie (m2) LOTES RESULTANTES Superficie (m2) LOTES RESULTANTES Superficie (m2) LOTES RESULTANTES Superficie (m2) N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° N° TOTAL SE ADJUNTA HOJA ANEXA (En caso de mayor cantidad de lotes) SI NO PORCENTAJES PREDIOS RESULTANTES AREAS VERDES (CESIÓN) EQUIPAMIENTO (CESIÓN) VIALIDAD (CESIÓN) RESERVA PROPIETARIO (cuando corresponda) SUPERFICIE TOTAL 100.0% LOTEO CON CONSTRUCCION SIMULTANEA SI NO 5.4.- PERMISO DE URBANIZACIÓN VIALIDAD OTROS 6.- ANTECEDENTES QUE SE ADJUNTAN(1 EJEMPLAR DE CADA UNO) 6.1.- SUBDIVISIÓN Y/O FUSIÓN (ART. 3.1.2/1.2.1/1.4.2 O.G.U.C.) ANTECEDENTES PLANOS Original o copia autorizada por Notario del certificado de avalúo fiscal vigente. (Desglosado Terreno y Construcciones) Plano subdivisión a escala no menor 1:1000 con información topográfica (Art. 3.1.2 Nº 4) Fotocopia del Certificado de Informaciones Previas Plano ubicación terreno a escala no menor 1:5000 (Art. 3.1.2 Nº 5) Fotocopia de Patente al día del Arquitecto Plano con graficación de la subdivisión predial existente y propuesta PLANOS FUSION Plano que grafique situación anterior y propuesta con roles, medidas perimetrales y cuadro de superficie. Plano de ubicación de los predios FORMULARIO 3.3 (S.U. - 3.1.2./3.1.3./3.1.5.) 2/3 ✔ ✔ 18667.62 1 3702.03 6 562.77 2 4052.94 7 408.10 3 3602.86 4 3077.97 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 5 3260.95
  5. 5. DOM DOM LOTEO SUBDIVISION 6.2.- LOTEO, PERMISO DE URBANIZACIÓN (ART. 3.1.5. O.G.U.C.) ANTECEDENTES PLANOS Original o copia autorizada por Notario del certificado de avalúo fiscal vigente. Plano Situación Anterior (existente), graficando los lotes con sus respectivos roles, a una escala adecuada para su comprensión, indicando las medidas de cada uno de los deslindes del terreno con los vecinos. Fotocopia del Certificado de Informaciones Previas. Plano Situación Actual (proyecto) a escala no menor a 1:1000, que contenga lo señalado en el número 5, del Art. 3.1.4. Certificado de factibilidad de dación de servicios de agua potable y alcantarillado, emitido por la empresa de servicios sanitarios correspondiente. De no existir empresa de servicios sanitarios en el área se deberá presentar un proyecto de agua potable y alcantarillado, aprobado por la autoridad respectiva. Proyecto de Pavimentación. Planos de Red de Agua Potable Planos de Alcantarillado de Aguas Servidas Memoria explicativa del loteo Proyecto de Evacuación de Aguas Lluvia Fotocopia de Patente al día del Arquitecto. Proyecto de Red Eléctrica y/o de Alumbrado Público Medidas de prevención de riesgos provenientes de áreas colindantes y/o del mismo terreno, cuando sea solicitado en el C.I.P. Proyecto de Red de Gas, cuando corresponda Especificaciones Técnicas de los respectivos proyectos de urbanización. Proyecto de Red de Telecomunicaciones, cuando corresponda Proyecto de Plantaciones y Obras de Ornato. Proyecto de Defensa del terreno, cuando corresponda Otros (Especificar): 7.- CONSIGNACIÓN DE DERECHOS (A LLENAR POR LA D.O.M.) AVALUO FISCAL DEL TERRENO $ 2% $ FUSIÓN: 1 CUOTA DE AHORRO CORVI $ MONTO A CONSIGNAR AL INGRESO DE LA PRESENTE SOLICITUD % $ LOTEO DFL 2 CON CONSTRUCCION SIMULTANEA S.U.3.1.2./3.1.3./3.1.5. GIRO INGRESO MUNICIPAL N° FECHA: COMPROBANTE DE INGRESO SOLICITUD DE APROBACION DE: FUSION URBANIZACION FECHA MONTO CONSIGNADO AL INGRESO $ GIM Nº LOTEO CON CONSTRUCCION SIMULTANEA TIMBRE D.O.M. NOMBRE Y FIRMA FUNCIONARIO DOM NUMERO SOLICITUD DIRECCION DE OBRAS - I. MUNICIPALIDAD DE : Fecha de Ingreso CALLE o CAMINO NÚMERO FORMULARIO 3.3 (S.U. - 3.1.2./3.1.3./3.1.5.) 3/3 IMPRIMIR QUINTERO ✔ RUTA VE-1Q LOTE A PTE
  6. 6. Fecha de Emisión: 27 de Abril de 2021 CERTIFICADO DE AVALÚO FISCAL Avalúos en pesos del PRIMER SEMESTRE DE 2021 Comuna : QUINTERO Número de Rol de Avalúo : 00701 − 00100 Dirección o Nombre del bien raíz : LOTE A PTE SC 1 PARCELA 1 VALLE ALEGRE Destino del bien raíz : AGRICOLA AVALÚO TOTAL : $ 1.650.152 AVALÚO EXENTO DE IMPUESTO : $ 1.650.152 AVALÚO AFECTO A IMPUESTO : $ 0 El avalúo que se certifica ha sido determinado según el procedimiento de tasación fiscal para el cálculo del impuesto territorial, de acuerdo a la legislación vigente, y por tanto no corresponde a una tasación comercial de la propiedad. Por Orden del Director CERTIFICADO GRATUITO 1/1

×